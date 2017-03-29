

The Music of Wrestlemania- Chapter 5 (2010-2013)

Welcome to Chapter 5 of the Music of Wrestlemania series, hosted here in the Schoolhouse. For those who may have missed the first 4 chapters, check out the table of contents below for the link. There you’ll find the full introduction, which explains why we’re talking about Wrestlemania theme songs.





This fifth chapter denotes a significant shift in the history of Wrestlemania, on many levels. By now, the grandeur of Wrestlemania had once again grown to annually fill football stadiums. Media coverage grew to new heights and WWE was now promoting a Wrestlemania week in each location, holding community outreach events, plenty of local promotion, and making themselves more available to fans than ever through their Axxess fan festival. Celebrity appearances played a prominent role in enhancing the entertainment value of the event, in ways such as performance interludes, front row seats and interacting with the wrestlers on the card. In many cases, these celebrities were past WWE superstars, which is telling of the impact of those personas in creating Wrestlemania history.



Wrestlemania has truly become a celebration of the WWE’s legacy and influence on the sports-entertainment industry and popular culture. To reflect that, the musical themes became much more light-hearted and party-oriented. The songs invited fans to have a good time, to celebrate, and to recognize that, for wrestling fans, Wrestlemania is like coming home.



For new readers, or to remind continuing ones, here are some of the questions that guide the discussion for each ‘Mania theme:



Does the music accurately reflect the stories and matches of each individual ‘Mania?

Does the music support the grandeur and size of this massively successful sports-entertainment celebration?

What kind of mood and theme is suggested by a Wrestlemania theme?



Ladies and gentlemen, this is the music of Wrestlemania.



Table Of Contents



The musical themes in the history of Wrestlemania fit into 5 distinct eras. Each era features discussion on each theme in that era and how it reflected the time period, the card, and where applicable, a more specific explanation of the theme’s connection to wrestlers on the card or the geographical location of that year’s Wrestlemania. The chart below divides the music of Wrestlemania into 5 distinct eras.

Wrestlemania I-V Wrestlemania VI-XIV

Wrestlemania XV-2000 Wrestlemania X-7- 25 (Part 1)

Wrestlemania X-7- 25 (Part 2)

Wrestlemania XXVI-33





Wrestlemania XXVI-33: Where Pop and Rap Collide



Part 1- Wrestlemania XXVI-29

Part 2- Wrestlemania XXX-33 (Coming Friday)









XXVI: Kevin Rudolf ft. Birdman, Jay Sean and Lil Wayne- "I Made It"

Click here to listen.



We haven’t had a hip hop-oriented theme example since Wrestlemania 2000 but with Wrestlemania’s first visit to the southwest and Phoenix, Arizona, Kevin Rudolf’s “I Made It” returns rap to the limelight. Maybe it’s the idea that a city like Phoenix, a fair-weather, warm and sunny city overall, would be better suited to a change in music and a change in atmosphere. The establishment of a fan fest and party atmosphere to the days preceding Wrestlemania had been growing for years and, certainly, this kind of song lends itself well to creating a vibrant, light-hearted, fun theme. The song features three different rappers, each with a slightly different flow, and a repetitive, auto-tune influenced vocal from Rudolf, ensuring we all know that “[he] made it. Yes [he] did. Yes [he] did”. The sentiments of the lyrical theme focus on a man who was worked hard to reach the top, to reach a place of fame and fortune, but the results of the Wrestlemania card don’t really reflect the same. Most of the winners were well-established stars or even legends of the sport. The only one that I can offer as a possible connection to “making it” that evening is Jack Swagger, who won the MITB ladder match, earning a world championship opportunity of his choosing.



Musically, the song works in demonstrating a change in the times, more accurately reflecting the popular songs on the charts at that time, but the match outcomes and feuds didn’t necessarily follow. In this instance, the music was ahead of the booking, but it wouldn’t take long for WWE to catch up.



Secondary themes for the event were Audioslave-"Be Yourself" and AC/DC- “Thunderstruck”.



XXVII: Tinie Tempah ft. Eric Turner- "Written In The Stars"

Click here to listen.



Written In The Stars may be the best example of the modern era hip hop/pop themes. The hook is immediately established with the Eric Turner chorus, with words that seriously connect well to the scale and importance of Wrestlemania and thankfully do not limit connections to superstars or legends. Wrestlemania is THE event of the year where wrestlers bring their “A” game to make a name for themselves, to ensure that their legacy, be it one match or many years of matches, will be remembered. The idea of this legacy being written in the stars as their message to future generations is a striking visual.

Putting the play on words aside for the use of “stars”, we get this image of their message being a bright one and one that stands out as uniquely his or her own against the night sky.



For wrestlers like Edge, Undertaker, and The Miz, WMXXVII was a very important night for each of their personal histories and for the event at large. It was Edge’s final match before he was forced to retire due to injury, but fortunately, it leaves a lasting image of him as world champion. His final match was a victory, after which he could hold the gold up high---written in the stars. For The Miz, time will tell if he will ever ascend to the heights of that night in April again, but, for now, WMXXVII was his greatest night. He walked in as WWE Champion, defeated John Cena in the main event, and left as WWE Champion. There’s a shortlist of wrestlers who can lay claim to retaining the championship at Wrestlemania, and a shortlist who can lay claim to defeating John Cena at Wrestlemania. Again, his legacy was written in the stars that night and he was “on his way” to stardom.



The part of the chorus that connects best to Undertaker is “seasons come and go, but I will never change”. The Undertaker’s legend and his Wrestlemania streak are an enduring and legendary component to the history of the WWE. The fact that his character is a living deadman, who has died and risen countless times, only furthers our acceptance of this man, this wrestler being beyond time itself. At this point, in 2011, the seasons and the years didn’t seem to affect him; he continued to find a way to win. On this night, he would look quite fatigued and injured in the effort but his story and its outcome would remain the same---the streak now at 19-0. “Written In The Stars” was one of the most lyrically effective themes in Wrestlemania history, and was, musically, very accessible to the audience. That doesn’t mean I particularly like it, but I certainly appreciate it.



A secondary theme was Shinedown- "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)".





XXVIII: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Ester Dean- "Invincible"

Click here to listen.



Certainly some fine connections in this one, surprisingly not from the chorus, but from the rap parts by MGK. “I’m taking this to the top and when I leave the whole world drops” is a fascinating line when you link it to The Rock vs. John Cena in the main event match. When Rock left WWE in 2003, he was the main event and, in a way, the whole world did drop after he left. WWE was not the same after he left, and although others rose in the ranks and tried to take his place, only one man got anywhere close...John Cena. For these two to confront one another and decide to fight, they would have to be very confident in their ability to be invincible and the other’s lack of invincibility. Cena put forward that Rock no longer had what it took and would not be able to keep up with Cena, who had been leading the way for years at that point. Rocky would put forward that Cena still was not at the same level as him and that he would be taught a few things about what it took to be “The Great One”. Both of these men have an irreplaceable presence when they are absent from WWE television. Maybe that’s why both men continue to be involved, in some way, in Wrestlemania each year.



The swagger of this tune is an important characteristic of a non hard rock Wrestlemania theme, and it’s fitting for an event from Miami to have a theme with a hip hop/club pop feel. Miami has a reputation for being a bit of a party city, so this theme is right at home with that prevalent idea. The rap is a little more aggressive and a little quicker moving than any of the previous raps, owing more to Durst and Bizkit than Tempah or Wayne. The female-led vocal chorus softens the song though and the very familiar pop chord progression strengthens the song’s familiarity to listeners. WWE’s choice to use chart-topping tunes again reflects its connection to celebrity in their successful attempt to make Wrestlemania the important celebration that it is.



Secondary themes for the event were Flo Rida ft. Sia-"Wild Ones" and Flo Rida- "Good Feeling".





NY/NJ (29): Diddy Dirty Money ft. Skylar Grey- “Coming Home”

Click here to listen.



Picked to signify WWE’s return to its home turf, Wrestlemania returned to the New York & New Jersey area, specifically MetLife Stadium. It was the first time the WWE would set up shop there for ‘Mania but their fifth time in the area. For this reason alone, the theme song worked perfectly. The triumphant mood, spurred on by the string arrangement and simple drum beat, was refreshing and somewhat of a hint back to the instrumental themes of the 80s and 90s. Like the year before, a female-led vocal chorus starts off the song, sweet and smooth to the ears. Diddy’s flow, being so familiar to most of the audience at this point, commands attention and while his rap isn’t very wrestling-related, it’s intriguing enough to hold the listener and build the dynamics until the next chorus.



This theme is actually one of my favourites and, in some regards, the idea of coming home is much more representative of the card than I previously realized. Coming home means a return to a place of refuge and comfort and, funny or not, the card for WMXXIX is a very comfortable one. We continue the trend of 3 main event matches, most of which feature part-time WWE legends (Rock, Lesnar, HHH, Taker). We return to the formula of the biggest star chasing the WWE Championship and winning it at the biggest show of the year (Cena defeating Rock), Undertaker continues his streak by defeating Punk in the match of the night (21-0) and, for Lesnar, it was even more of a coming home experience since it was his first ‘Mania since 2004 when he wrestled Goldberg at MSG.



A secondary theme for the event was Young Guns- “Bones”.





*BRRRRRING*



The discussion period is about to begin. Share your thoughts on part 1 of the fifth chapter of Wrestlemania music.



How do you feel about the shift in genre from mostly rock to mostly rap/pop theme songs? Does it better suit how WWE promotes itself today?



Many of this chapter's themes have a similar sound and lyrical content. Which theme of the 4 presented so far is your favourite?



In the 2010's, Wrestlemania has continued to grow and expand into a massive promotional and entertainment giant for the WWE. The music seems to reflect that direction and they have allowed for multiple theme songs, at each event, to help interest fans into participating in the 'Mania experience in some way. Part 2, on Friday, will include my concluding comments on where I see Wrestlemania theme music going in the next 5 years.



Peace!





