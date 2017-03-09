

REQUESTING FLYBY: The Wrestlemania Dailies (Redux) - Wrestlemania VIII: A Story Ahead Of Its Time?

The Wrestlemania Dailies (Redux) - Wrestlemania VIII to Wrestlemania XIV



Welcome back one and all to my daily Wrestlemania series. Apologies for the down time since last week, real life rather took over! Every day this week, I’ll insert an analysis of a historical issue, important match or overlooked aspect of each of the editions of the Show of Shows comprising Vince McMahon’s “doldrum years”, that is, Wrestlemanias VIII to XIII, plus the one that changed the game for him, Wrestlemania XIV. To get caught up, I’ll have some double posts for you over the course of the week. Many fans find the WWF’s flagship shows of the early to mid-1990s pretty rough to watch, but there are actually more things to like about those pay-per-views than is sometimes credited. I hope you’ll be back with me each day to debate these issues. To business, then.





Wrestlemania VIII: A Story Ahead Of Its Time?



The late 1990s were renowned for their use of worked shoot storylines to create beef for wrestling feuds, particularly in regard to female valets and managers who were involved in kayfabe with in-ring talent. This happened so frequently through that era that an overkill effect developed. However, back in the early 1990s, when such salacious stories were rare, they could have great impact on the build to a Wrestlemania, and perhaps the critical success of one half of the Wrestlemania VIII double main event ended up feeding into the thinking behind the proliferation of sex, lies and videotape angles in the Attitude Era to come.



Randy Savage and his real life wife Elizabeth had actually married in 1984, but for WWF purposes, they had been estranged former lovers from 1989 to 1991. After their tearful reunion at the conclusion of the “retirement match” between Savage and Warrior at Wrestlemania VII, the two had an onscreen “wedding” at Summerslam 1991, again precipitating her high profile use in her husband’s angles as a feud with Jake Roberts began that evening over his torment of Elizabeth. Backstage, Savage’s jealousy was legendary, and he was known to take his over-protectiveness into physicality with his fellow wrestlers. He was, according to observers, possessive and unstable when it came to his love for the tiny girl from Louisville, Kentucky (ironically the same city that F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Daisy Buchanan hailed from) and so once the decision was made to have the Macho Man face Ric Flair for the title in one half of a double main event, using this real life weakness in a storyline was a natural next step.



You see, a mooted mega-match between Ric Flair, hero of the NWA and WCW, winner of the 1992 vacant championship Royal Rumble, and Hulk Hogan, face of the WWF for eight straight years, ended up being nixed due to wrangling between Hogan and McMahon. Seeing the way the wind was blowing, The Hulkster decided that Wrestlemania VIII would represent the beginning of his retirement and would be his last appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals. Therefore, he did not want to lose to Flair in his final appearance at the pageant he did so much to popularise and promote. In actuality, we all know that Hogan took a brief sabbatical and returned in time for Wrestlemania IX, getting in Bret Hart’s way as the “next guy” in the process. But at the time of Wrestlemania VIII, Hogan was granted his wish to be in an alternative match. Therefore, he was booked against Sid Justice while Savage was inserted into the title bout.



To be honest, Ric Flair against Randy Savage did not need much selling; as a workrate dream match, there weren’t many, if any, that sounded better than that. However, this is Vince McMahon we’re talking about, so something sensationalist was cooked up in order to add some extra spice to the dish. Flair had been presented as a “ladies man” type of figure his entire career, so it was a role he could play to perfection. Playing on storylines from Hollywood films of the time, The Nature Boy announced that he had dated Elizabeth before she had met Savage, with the immortal line “She was mine- woo! – before she was yours!” This guaranteed a heated build to their title match and led to some memorable segments involving doctored photos; you can actually see the influence of that to this day in the Dolph Ziggler/AJ/John Cena/Vickie Guerrero cluster-you-know-what from November and December 2012, which similarly involved grainy photographic footage with the added innovation of hacked voicemails (not just the News of the World that do that apparently. Americans, ask a friendly Brit).



What’s interesting to me is that although Savage and Flair were always likely to have a good match, Macho always worked best when there was some kind of “passion angle” going into the contest, and that je ne sais quoi provided here by the impugning of his wife’s honour gave the eighteen minute bout heat and vigour. It’s sad to think of it languishing in the midcard while Hogan and Sid stank up the ring and Papa Shango missed his interference cue, but at least the angle that fed into Savage vs. Flair had a wide ranging influence on the future of storytelling in the business. Think about it: Sable and Mero’s offscreen/onscreen relationship duality was modelled heavily on Savage and Elizabeth; the Eddie Guerrero, Chyna and Billy Gunn love triangle from 2000’s exceptional midcard scene bore echoes of it, except with Chyna also able to compete in the ring; and the aforementioned AJ Lee not only worked a babyface valet/heel worker dynamic with Daniel Bryan in early 2012, she also became the object of conflict in the Kane vs. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan triple threat at No Way Out later that year. More extreme versions include Stephanie McMahon’s “kidnap” and subsequent marriage to Triple H and of course the Katie Vick nonsense that provided the backbone of Kane’s feud with The Game.



Did Wrestlemania VIII’s title match need such an angle? The answer is a qualified no, as I have explored. The effect on match quality is debatable, but the “doctored photos” plot device did allow Savage momentum as an avenging babyface in his first title match for some time, and the swiftness of the switch of opponents for Flair thus went largely unremarked. The real importance of the angle was in proving that Vince McMahon could break out of the outdated patriotic All-American nonsense that had stunk up Wrestlemania VII; even the much maligned Sid vs. Hogan main event had a more realistic build based on conflict from the Royal Rumble earlier in 1992. Wrestlemania VIII showed that wrestling’s soap opera could become more gritty, less cartoonish, based on the kind of issues men might legitimately fight over. That lesson would take some time to be absorbed by the company, but eventually it would. That it took so long to be fully understood seems odd given that the eighth edition of the Granddaddy Of Them All put 62,167 asses on seats and drew a 2.3 buyrate, which would be the best return until Wrestlemania XIV in 1998. Then again, trends in professional wrestling are notoriously difficult to put one’s finger on at the time; hindsight is always 20:20, after all.

