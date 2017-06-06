

The Roman Reigns Push Must STOP: He Can't Keep Being "The Guy"

Jun 6, 2017



While I spent the past two months expressing my extreme hatred for Jinder Mahal’s ridiculous, undeserving, SmackDown-killing push on the blue brand, Raw’s public enemy number one has managed to somewhat fly under the hate radar. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if Mahal’s push is partly intended to try and get Roman Reigns embraced by the male audience. Maybe WWE thinks fans will see how terrible Mahal’s promos, matches and push is and then look at Reigns over on Raw and think “Oh. Maybe Reigns isn’t that bad after all (compared to Jinder)”.



But isn’t that what it keeps coming back to? Trying to get Reigns over repeatedly? It’s been three years that The Big Dog’s megapush began and what does WWE have to show for it? Raw ratings sinking to all-time lows; Raw live event and tapings attendance decreasing; a top babyface that gets booed out of every arena he wrestles in; plus, countless other wrestlers having their momentum halted or even ruined to keep Reigns looking strong at all costs? It’s the Hulk Hogan/John Cena push but with nowhere near the same effective results.



I’ve gone on record saying that the Superstar Shake-Up practically killed SmackDown and striped the blue brand of its identity. At the same time, the Shake-Up saved Raw, which Reigns and the Raw writers had badly hurt. Maybe not in terms of ratings, but house show and live attendance has gone up, and the product is way better. Sadly, the ratings won’t go up until WWE realizes that Reigns is NOT “The Guy” and they either push someone else to the top spot or push multiple other guys instead. Why should we settle for a poor man’s Cena when we could have multiple top guys, akin to the days of The Attitude Era where Stone Cold, The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker and Mick Foley could each main-event WrestleMania and no one would blink an eye. Instead, we’re facing the very real possibility of Reigns main-eventing his FOURTH consecutive ‘Mania in 2018. That’s madness and a joke.



Speaking of Cena, I really hate the comparison people often make between Cena and Reigns. Yes, the push is very similar, where the former “John Cena & Friends Show” is now the “Roman Reigns Beats Everyone Show” but that’s pretty much all they have in common. Certain people seem to forget some details about Cena’s career prior to his first world title win at WrestleMania 21. Cena started off in a lower-end tag team, reinvented himself, got a push in the midcard, spent almost a year in the United States championship scene, and THEN got promoted to the world title/main-event. Oh, and all of this happened on SmackDown, by the way, not the flagship show. It was only when Cena’s star got so big that he was drafted to the A Show. Furthermore, Cena was extremely over with the entire audience for years (which is a large reason why he kept moving up the card).



None of that transpired with Reigns. Sure, his first championship win was a tag team championship alongside Seth Rollins, but I’d argue The Shield had already established themselves as a main-event draw, anyways. Like Cena, The Shield eventually turned face because of all the cheers they were getting, but The Shield were getting cheered as a collective unit; not just because of Reigns. It wasn’t even a month after The Shield split that Reigns was already on the hunt for the WWE Championship and co-headlining SummerSlam shortly thereafter. Unlike Cena, who only started getting mixed reactions about two years into his face turn, it took Reigns less than three months to noticeably start getting booed. Instead of embracing Reigns’ heat or changing up his look, WWE stuck to their guns with Roman and what do they have to show for it? In addition to the aforementioned negative impact on the company’s ticket sales and ratings, Reigns has wrestled in two of the worst WM main-events in history in back-to-back years. Sure, Big Bam Bigelow versus Lawrence Taylor at ‘Mania XI might have been even worse, but we’re talking about a midcarder taking on a non-wrestling celebrity, not the chosen one taking on two legends in Triple H and The Undertaker. I wouldn’t be shocked if neither H or ‘Taker put much effort into his performance and tried to send a message to Vince by putting on a stinker with Reigns (plus I’m sure ‘Taker was salty he didn’t get that dream match with Cena).



Now is probably a good time to reiterate that I have nothing against Joe Anoa’i. With the exception of his two past WrestleMania matches, I think he’s a great performer who has good matches more often than not. He has a great look and from what I’ve heard from him on podcasts and such, he seems like a good guy. But the problem is, he’s not the guy to carry the company on his shoulders. Instead of being called Cena 2.0, he’s more like the second-coming of Batista: a main-eventer, but not THE Guy.



And there’s nothing wrong with that.



With the brand split in full effect, and showing no signs of ending anytime soon (which is a good thing, by the way), WWE should be putting all their effort and resources into firmly establishing five or six top guys (no Revival). The days of John Cena not being able to appear at a house show and the crowd being offered a FULL REFUND should stay dead and buried. By having more than one – or two – guys as your top guys, you don’t have to worry about what happens to storylines and live events if someone gets injured or asks for a night/weekend off. Reigns cannot be the one guy they depend on. Hell, no ONE should be that guy.



You know who I would share top billing as top guys for Raw and SmackDown? On Raw, it would be Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Both Ambrose and Balor are very much over; people like to pretend that Dean isn’t main-event material or that his WWE Championship reign flopped. Nope, it was forgetful because Dean had the bad luck of sharing the top spot with a red-hot AJ Styles. Get this guy in the main-event picture of Raw and good things will happen. Balor has already proven to be popular with the fans, Demon King or not, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a Balor/Bullet Club reunion is in the not-so-distant future.



While Rollins may not be firing all cylinders as a face, he’s still very popular regardless, and I think a heel turn for him or any of these guys could make them even bigger stars. But all three of them are in their early-to-mid-thirties, so they have plenty of shell life left. I would book Raw around these three guys and move Reigns to the midcard until he finally gets over to the point where he should be after all the crutches he was given the past three years.



Other guys I can see being main-eventers for Raw in 2018 are Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Elias Samson. Yes, The Drifter. The guy was very underrated and unappreciated in NXT, yet his booking on Raw has been nearly flawless since receiving the call-up. Samson gets so much heat so easily. If he stays healthy, I can see WWE investing in him down the line. The same can be said for Wyatt and Braun. Despite Bray’s terrible booking, I can see WWE turning him face to revitalize his character and add a different dynamic to the show. As for Braun, if he isn’t Universal Champion before next week’s (presumed) Superstar Shake-Up, I’ll be surprised.



Over on SmackDown, I’d have my top three guys be Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Why not AJ Styles? Because I don’t see Styles wrestling beyond 2019, at least not full-time. Styles has admitted plenty of times in various interviews that he wants to retire in his early-forties. That…doesn’t give AJ a lot of time left. Especially since he made most of those comments before going on road with the WWE four-five nights a week. While money could convince Styles to wrestle a bit longer, there’s only so much his body can take…



That’s why I’d rather they invest in the future with Nakamura, Owens and Zayn. Like my proposed top guys for Raw, they each have an extensive background from the indies, and WWE should capitalize on that experience. Nakamura exhibits tons of charisma and is a walking star. I could see HIM as the next Cena, despite the obvious language barrier. Owens is a phenomenal wrestler who should be the top heel on the blue brand already, rather than playing second-fiddle to Jinder Freaking Mahal. His shaved look is what he needed to make him the all-around complete package, if you ask me. As for Zayn, I can see him being a very popular underdog who will make it big once the company fully gets behind him. Not Daniel Bryan-levels of popularity, but over enough to establish a strong connection with the fans.



Future prospects for SmackDown include Rusev, Tye Dillinger and Baron Corbin. Rusev is hilarious both on-screen and off-screen; all he needs is the right storyline and he could be big. It’s mind-boggling that Dillinger has been more or less an after-thought since getting called up from NXT. The fans LOVE this guy, so why not give him a solid run in the midcard title picture and if he succeeds/sustains his popularity, move him higher up the card? Corbin is basically the SmackDown equivalent of Braun Strowman – someone with plenty of potential who seems to get it despite having very little experience compared to most of his peers. Like Braun, I’ll be shocked if Corbin doesn’t win a world title before April 2018.



As you can see, WWE has plenty of options not named Roman Reigns who they can/should push instead. I’d understand the logic behind keeping Roman at the top if he was bringing ridiculous amounts of profit to the company. But, he’s not. So why not try something different? It’s not like certain periods during the Cena Era where the only real options were Cena and Randy Orton. They currently employ some of the best wrestlers in the world today. Why let them waste away in the midcard while Reigns gears up to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34?



Last year, it was all about giving women a chance. Can we start giving anyone but Roman a chance?



YOUR Two Centsss: What do you think it will take for WWE to stop pushing Reigns as "The Guy"?



