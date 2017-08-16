

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III + SummerSlam 2017 Predictions

As a long-time WWE fan, it’s hard not to be hyped for what should be a very good weekend of wrestling. Maybe it’s because I’ve only caught snippets of SmackDown and NXT since July, but I don’t get why so many people have arrived at the conclusion that both TakeOver: Brooklyn as well as SummerSlam have ‘predictable’ cards. I was unaware that Fatal-4-Ways had obvious winners nowadays, as do triple threats (which I fully expect the NXT world title match to become by including Roddy Strong). Even if for whatever reason YOU feel one or both shows are predictable, who cares? I was unable to watch Raw live this week and had plenty of things spoiled for me, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying the show when I sat down and watched it. Remember, folks: just because an ending may appear as clear as day (and in this case, it isn’t), that doesn’t mean the events leading up to the final chapter are mundane. In other words, sit back and enjoy the ride, even if we must sit through a Jinder Mahal match along the way.







QUICK NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III PREDICTIONS





-Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas over Johnny Gargano (via Tommaso Ciampa interference of some sort)

-Aleistar Black over Hideo Itami

-Authors of Pain retain over SAniTY

-Ember Moon defeats Asuka to win the NXT Womens Championship

-Roddy Strong defeats Bobby Roode & Drew McIntyre to win the NXT Championship







Now, at the time of this writing, WWE has only officially announced two matches for the SummerSlam Kick-Off. While the Cruiserweight Championship was destined to be booted from the main card from the get-go, I’m more saddened than shocked that New Day vs. The Usos are also off the card. You can’t sit there and tell me that more fans want to see Naomi vs. Natalya or Big Show vs. Big Cass; come on, now. Despite the two alpha teams on SmackDown saving last month’s Battleground from being an all-time terrible Pay-Per-View, and New Day once being the hottest act on the entire roster, the lowered positioning of this match serves as a reminder that Vince & his cronies are not fans of tag team wrestling and main roster tag teams will always be treated as afterthoughts. As a result, New Day and The Usos will probably have one of the better matches of the night (again), yet it will be historically forgotten about all because it took place on the pre-show. Sad.



Another match that will probably be added to the pre-show is a rematch from last Monday pitting Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz against The Miztourage. I feel for The Miz, folks. He was on track to winning the WWE Championship on SmackDown prior to the Superstar Shake-Up, but WWE sent him over to Raw and gave Jinder the title – and the push – instead. While feuding with Ambrose and winning back the Intercontinental Championship isn’t the world’s worst consolation prize, the A-lister presently has nothing to do this Sunday. Even if this Raw rematch does get added, I can’t help but feel bad for The Miz all the same. After everything he’s done since last year’s WrestleMania – including getting Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel over – he’ll be more or less absent from the biggest party of the summer. A pity.



I understand that both Enzo and Cass are from New York, and this is likely The Big Show’s final SummerSlam appearance as a regular roster member, but I simply can’t get behind Big Show vs. Big Cass making the main card over The Miz, The Hardy Boyz or either of the two aforementioned title matches. Show and Cass had a match a few weeks ago and…it wasn’t very good. I’m sure Enzo will try to get involved similar to how Chris Jericho aided his former best friend Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble last January but I don’t see Show going over Big Cass. Raw is very heel heavy at the moment with Lesnar, Joe, Strowman, Miz, Wyatt, Elias and of course Cass, but WWE seems intent on pushing the tall one, regardless of any backstage heat. Let’s hope they keep this short and Enzo finds a way to stay relevant post-SummerSlam.



Ah, Kevin Owens. So many of us had high hopes for you once being drafted to SmackDown last April. When you showed up, clean-shaven in a suit, we thought you would take over the blue brand, especially after it lost top heels in Miz and Bray Wyatt. Instead, WWE Creative saddled you with an anti-America gimmick that, as a Canadian, I don’t give a shit about. Your feud with AJ Styles has been both good and strange at the same time. While I could see Shane potentially turning heel to assist you in winning back the United States Championship, I hope that doesn’t happen for three reasons:



1. No more evil authority figures. No Stephanie on Raw + a face Kurt Angle in charge has played a role in the show’s improved quality.

2. Title inflation. Has any other wrestler lost and won a title more times this calendar year than KO? I – I really don’t think so.

3. I would tune into SmackDown every single week if AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were the two top champions on the show. Just sayin’.





You know what else would encourage me to tune into SmackDown more frequently? Not having Naomi as the womens champion. I’m still shaking my head at whoever thought Naomi defending against Natalya is the ‘biggest’ one-on-one match the SmackDown womens division could offer for SummerSlam. I assume this is all being done to give Nattie one final – yet very brief – run as womens champion before Carmella pops her hometown crowd by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on an exhausted Nattie. If none of that happens, then I don’t get this company anymore, I really don’t.



On the flipside, I’m thrilled we’re getting Alexa Bliss defending her championship against Sasha Banks instead of Bayley, as originally planned. I mean, Bliss has already faced off against both Banks and Bayley on PPV before, but despite her last title defense coming at the expense of The Boss, a match with Sasha somehow feels a lot fresher and more appealing than another Bliss vs. Bayley showing. I thought The Goddess and The Boss had one of the best matches of the night back at Great Balls of Fire, and as long as they’re not short-changed for time (which could very well happen), they could find themselves in the top three matches once again. The Emma fan in me wants to see Emma get a chance, and so Sasha Banks wins the Raw Womens Championship at SummerSlam.



Another championship I see changing hands on Sunday are the Raw tag team titles. Fun fact: if/when two-thirds of The Shield defeat The Bar for the tag team championship, Dean Ambrose will be the first member of The Shield to be a Grand Slam Champion (Reigns and Rollins have never won the Intercontinental Championship). Alas, that’s merely one reason I’m rooting for the reunited Shield boys on Sunday. The story and build-up to this tag team championship has been the best thing on either brand since Great Balls of Fire, bar-none (pun intended). I know some people wanted Ambrose and Rollins to finally fist-bump in the ring on Sunday, it was a key element in order for the match to even be booked in the first place. Despite Raw being fairly low on tag teams, I wouldn’t mind Cesaro and Sheamus following a loss at SummerSlam and a possible rematch at the following Pay-Per-View. Colour me intrigued with this whole angle…



Getting back to SmackDown, I’m also mildly interested in both Rusev vs. Randy Orton and Baron Corbin vs. John Cena, even if both seem to be happening for no other reason than to get both Orton and Cena on the card in some capacity. Rusev vs. Orton has the potential to be really good, but if there’s any match on the card that can be labeled as predictable, it’s this one. Rusev will be sacrificed to The Viper to avenge his three Pay-Per-View losses to Jinder Mahal, plain and simple. As for Corbin and Cena – what the hell were they thinking by having Corbin fail to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown last night??? I don’t know why people thinks this will be a good thing for Corbin’s career since the same people said THE EXACT SAME THING about Damien Sandow’s failure to successfully cash in and look how well that turned out. Even if Corbin brutalizes Cena before, during and/or after their match on Sunday, it will pale in comparison to the damage done to Corbin’s career, short-term and possibly even long-term. Corbin 100% MUST win on Sunday; if not, he’s done as a future main-eventer.



The one good thing about Corbin’s failed cash-in is that Nakamura seems poised to leave Brooklyn as the new WWE Champion. I don’t give a damn if the Indian Tour is next month: it’s beyond time for this farce of a title reign to come to an end. Mahal has played a huge role in lowering the credibility of not only the WWE Championship but the entire SmackDown roster. There’s no one hotter than Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown right now, and Nakamura might not ever be hotter than he is right now. If there was ever a right time to ‘pull the trigger’ and go ‘all in’ on a superstar, now is the time. Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on Sunday and Makes SmackDown Watchable Again!



If you peeped Twitter earlier today, you might have caught the Barclay Center’s Twitter account potentially spoil the outcome of the presumed SummerSlam main-event (I won’t say anything, but you can look it up =]). No matter what, nothing was going to dampen my excitement for the Fatal-4-Way for the Universal Championship. A case can be made for any one of those four guys walking out of Brooklyn as the Universal Champion, but I think it’s fair to assume the crowd will be nearly unanimously united in rooting for everyone but Reigns (as usual). Unlike SmackDown, with Shinsuke as the new WWE Champion, who would be excited about tuning into Raw to see Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion? I for one would love to see Strowman become the next champ, but I think they’re going to wait until WrestleMania 34 to give Strowman his big moment. Joe has an outside chance of winning as well, if for no other reason than to have a full-time world champion around, but ultimately, my money is on The Beast retaining.











YOUR Two Centsss: What match are you most looking forward to this weekend? Least excited for? Why?





