You remember the Cruiserweight Classic, don’t you? Come on, I’m sure you do! That was the same special that gave us some amazing, Match of the Year candidates between then-#DIY members Johnny Gargano & Tomaso Ciampa, Cedric Alexander and Kota Ibushi (which prompted a career-changing “Please Sign Cedric” chant post-match), as well as some amazing performances from the likes of Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Zack Sabre Jr., and other stand-out talent. The action was called by an amazing commentary team consisting of Maura Ranallo and Daniel Bryan. It was an awesome tournament…until the final round.



I’m sorry, but Gran Metalik and TJ Perkins were both terrible choices to emerge as the final combatants of the 32-man tournament. They each had an amazing match with their semi-finals opponent (Sabre & Ibushi, respectfully), but neither man had the best character or was the best wrestler of the tournament, and their match reflected that. On the night, I was extremely pissed neither Sabre or Ibushi was in the finals, but since they were two of the only competitors not willing to sign with the WWE, the decision to exclude them from the finals (sort of) made sense. But still – if WWE wanted the finals to be decided between two guys they had signed and would have creative control over, why not give that spotlight to someone like Gallagher, Alexander, Rich Swann or Tony Nese instead? I was seriously underwhelmed by the prospect of a final round match-up between Metalik and TJP and the aftermath spoke for itself: Metalik fell off the map after the tournament concluded, while Perkins was a massive flop as the first-ever Cruiserweight Champion. One year later, the division has been rescued by Neville, but had the CWC finals been contested between two completely different wrestlers, I wonder if the division would have needed ‘saving’ in the first place.



As we’re now just over 24 hours away from the finals of the first-ever Mae Young Classic – where the winner is rumoured to be awarded the now-vacant NXT Women’s Championship – I am once again not looking forward to the finals. I had so many favourites in the MYC (Dakota Kai, Rachel Evers, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Tessa Blanchard, Mercedez Martinez), yet it will come down to either Kairi Sane or Shayna Baszler getting the win.



LOL, seriously? You have all those talented women and THAT’S the finals you give us?



Look, I have nothing against Kairi Sane, as she’s an amazing wrestler with a sick elbow drop. But let’s call a spade a spade: she’s an Asuka replacement, plain and simple. It’s not a coincidence that they filmed this tournament in the middle of July and waited until post-TakeOver & SummerSlam to release the first eight episodes. It’s also not a coincidence that news broke days after TakeOver (and right before the next set of NXT tapings) that Asuka had apparently injured her collarbone during her title defense against Ember Moon and her future was now uncertain. If you don’t believe Asuka’s injury (which was never reported by any of the insider websites and occurred right at TakeOver, supposedly, but no one knew about it) is a work, then I don’t know what to tell you. This was the perfect way to move Asuka to the main roster while keeping her undefeated streak alive as well as her momentum strong. In the meantime, we’ll debut another International Japanese wrestling star who speaks little English, is undefeated (so far) and is a great wrestler. Nothing fishy going on there.



Kairi Sane winning wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, other than the NXT Women’s Division essentially being exactly where it has been for over a year now, with an undefeated Japanese star dominating the division for the foreseeable future. But if Shayna Baszler wins the Mae Young Classic….man, that would suck. Her opening round match against Zeda was just terrible. I know the commentators (Jim Ross & Lita) kept emphasizing how this was Zeda’s first-ever match, but I honestly thought it was Baszler’s in-ring debut, not Zeda’s. Baszler IS AWFUL! I didn’t even realize she was one of the four MMA horsewomen: I thought she was stealing Sonya Deville from NXT’s gimmick (no joke). The fact that she is advancing to the finals over so many of the aforementioned women is ridiculous. She thinks she’s the female version Brock Lesnar, but she’s really not. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they have her go over Sane to start a feud/angle between the rest of the MMA horsewomen (Ronda Rousey, Roderick Strong’s wife, and some other chick) and the WWE’s four horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte and Becky). Yeah…I really wouldn’t care about that.



As much as it pains me to say it, I really don’t see the benefit of either Sane or Baszler winning tomorrow night. I have no interest in getting another Asuka-lock of the NXT women’s division or having to watch a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen feud take place on Raw AND SmackDown. Of course, knowing WWE, they’ll probably find a way to make both of those things happen, and I will not give a fuck either way. I suppose the match itself will be fine, as Kairi will bump all over Baszler, but when the outcome doesn’t interest me, the means to getting there won’t do anything for me, regardless. I know I’m repeating myself, but how can you have wrestlers like Kai, Martinez, Evers, LeRae and so many other talented women competing in the MYC yet THIS is the finals we’re getting? What a joke.



YOUR Two Centsss: What has been your overall impression of the MYC? Will you be tuning into the finals tomorrow night? Why or why not?





