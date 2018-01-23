





WWE Raw 25th Anniversary Rap Review With Rich Latta

By

Jan 23, 2018 - 9:06:44 PM



Jan 23, 2018



While some may bring you a traditional written column reviewing what happened at a particular event, I decided to challenge myself and rap it all for you all. Over G-Eazy's "No Limit", I recapped Raw in a little over 3 minutes of rhymes. Let me know what you guys thought below. Enjoy.



I'll be back with another one after The Royal Rumble.



What did you think of Raw 25?









