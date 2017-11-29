





Latta’s Lariat Posted in:

Latta's Lariat #36: No One Has Ever Needed To Turn Face More Than Bray Wyatt

By

Nov 29, 2017 - 12:31:38 PM



By Rich D Latta Nov 29, 2017 - 12:31:38 PM



Wyatt showed up on the main roster shortly before Summerslam 2013, after weeks of vignettes (remember those) and promos explaining himself, his family and establishing how he would move in WWE. For most, his character was cool and mysterious in a way that hadn’t been seen since the 90’s. He was a complete cartoon character sitting inside the then “Reality Era” and stood out for the unique way he delivered his words. He was supposed to be the new Undertaker for this era.



However as the months went on, most of his rambling was exactly that….rambling. The only focus I saw out of Wyatt was when he single-handedly carried a WrestleMania build against ironically, The Undertaker. But even that was marred by spookiness that would cause an eye roll from WWE’s most forgiving fans.



Without breaking down every scenario where Wyatt failed, let’s just say his heel character that talks a bunch of nonsense, while losing more often than not in bad matches on PPV is in that Danger Zone that The Macho Man used to talk about. With that said, there may have never been someone in the history of WWE who has needed to turn face for his future prospects more than Bray Wyatt.



For starters, he’s naturally charismatic and cool. By being forced into this guy no one believes, he’s become hollow, and someone that gets tuned out regardless of his performance. His skills can only be appreciated so much with the audience not being aligned with him. Wyatt is the type of character and orator where the fans being in on the things he says, would work a hell of a lot better than arenas sitting in confusion while Bray rambles like a rapper that can’t stay on topic. Aiming it at an uncool guy, or the bad guys would make Wyatt a true leader of the people. As it stands, he’s a cult leader with no cult, a walking contradiction and groan-inducing wrestler whose ceiling is probably a lot higher.



Some would argue this was a great year for Wyatt. Afterall he came into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion! But did it feel like he was actually the champion? If you said yes, go take a lap then resume reading this. It felt like a selection rather than an accomplishment; a means to warm up a feud that peaked a month prior to WrestleMania.



We got a flash of what a face version of Wyatt would have looked like when he teamed up with Roman Reigns just after WrestleMania 32 and the only question that remains from that is not will it work, but would Bray Wyatt easily become the most popular man in WWE? I’m not sure if we are close to finding out but it is something worth considering to save a guy that is pretty long in the tooth as he currently stands. It seemed like that was going to be his direction after Mania 32, but an injury derailed what may have been. Soon enough, he was back jumping out on guys to begin feuds and causing fans to wish their favorite wrestlers would stay away from him.



Is there anything more dreaded than the 3-month feud with Bray Wyatt for someone you cheer for? There is no guarantee on the other end. Sometimes they end up having to join the Tag Team division, other times they get deemed not over enough for larger future plans. Bray Wyatt becoming someone fans can identify more with would not only benefit his long-term prospects, but it would move him closer to his pictured role for many in the long run, the new Undertaker. Unless Wyatt is going to become the evilest version of himself, and literallySatan like "99 Undertaker", he needs to Spider Walk as fast as he can into the direction of good.



The Last Lariat



Full disclosure, I’ve never even been a huge fan of Wyatt. I figured out exactly what he would be before the calendar flipped to 2014. The Wyatt who captivated people with his promos back then is still cutting those same promos right now. The difference is, people finally found him out. If that was his fastball, what is the off-speed pitch he’s going to counter with? His potential is huge, however, it just lays on the other side. The only other guy on the roster who can be argued to need a change is Rusev, and Wyatt’s talking elevates him above Rusev. He’s miscast as a villain much in the way Roman Reigns is miscast as a hero at most times. Eventually, someone like Bray Wyatt needs to find out what his future holds as a face. We also need to find out with him, otherwise, we will remain the ones who live, while Wyatt will disappear.



Rich Latta is a writer for LordsofPain.net & host of the One Nation Radio Podcast on SocialSuplex.com He appears monthly on Chad Matthews' podcast The Doc Says after Raw PPVs. Give him a follow on Twitter, @RichLatta32 or drop him a comment below. If you like hip-hop, check out his music here. www.Soundcloud.com/RichLatta

Bray Wyatt is a lost cause in WWE. After 4 years of being on the business end of the majority of his high profile feuds and promos that if they were played back to back after one another, would sound like one long monologue, and starting all his feuds the exact same way, Bray Wyatt reached his low point this past week on Raw as he screamed at the entire world that we are all dead. This promptly led to the non-witty retort of… “YOUR CAREER IS DEAD!” by several uncreative individuals who had nothing else but the obvious response. When I heard Wyatt say this, it felt almost like a cry for help. If this was Bray Wyatt’s reality, he couldn’t possibly still be amongst the living. It wasn’t supposed to go this way.Wyatt showed up on the main roster shortly before Summerslam 2013, after weeks of vignettes (remember those) and promos explaining himself, his family and establishing how he would move in WWE. For most, his character was cool and mysterious in a way that hadn’t been seen since the 90’s. He was a complete cartoon character sitting inside the then “Reality Era” and stood out for the unique way he delivered his words. He was supposed to be the new Undertaker for this era.However as the months went on, most of his rambling was exactly that….rambling. The only focus I saw out of Wyatt was when he single-handedly carried a WrestleMania build against ironically, The Undertaker. But even that was marred by spookiness that would cause an eye roll from WWE’s most forgiving fans.Without breaking down every scenario where Wyatt failed, let’s just say his heel character that talks a bunch of nonsense, while losing more often than not in bad matches on PPV is in that Danger Zone that The Macho Man used to talk about. With that said, there may have never been someone in the history of WWE who has needed to turn face for his future prospects more than Bray Wyatt.For starters, he’s naturally charismatic and cool. By being forced into this guy no one believes, he’s become hollow, and someone that gets tuned out regardless of his performance. His skills can only be appreciated so much with the audience not being aligned with him. Wyatt is the type of character and orator where the fans being in on the things he says, would work a hell of a lot better than arenas sitting in confusion while Bray rambles like a rapper that can’t stay on topic. Aiming it at an uncool guy, or the bad guys would make Wyatt a true leader of the people. As it stands, he’s a cult leader with no cult, a walking contradiction and groan-inducing wrestler whose ceiling is probably a lot higher.Some would argue this was a great year for Wyatt. Afterall he came into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion! But did it feel like he was actually the champion? If you said yes, go take a lap then resume reading this. It felt like a selection rather than an accomplishment; a means to warm up a feud that peaked a month prior to WrestleMania.We got a flash of what a face version of Wyatt would have looked like when he teamed up with Roman Reigns just after WrestleMania 32 and the only question that remains from that is not will it work, but would Bray Wyatt easily become the most popular man in WWE? I’m not sure if we are close to finding out but it is something worth considering to save a guy that is pretty long in the tooth as he currently stands. It seemed like that was going to be his direction after Mania 32, but an injury derailed what may have been. Soon enough, he was back jumping out on guys to begin feuds and causing fans to wish their favorite wrestlers would stay away from him.Is there anything more dreaded than the 3-month feud with Bray Wyatt for someone you cheer for? There is no guarantee on the other end. Sometimes they end up having to join the Tag Team division, other times they get deemed not over enough for larger future plans. Bray Wyatt becoming someone fans can identify more with would not only benefit his long-term prospects, but it would move him closer to his pictured role for many in the long run, the new Undertaker. Unless Wyatt is going to become the evilest version of himself, and literallySatan like "99 Undertaker", he needs to Spider Walk as fast as he can into the direction of good.The Last LariatFull disclosure, I’ve never even been a huge fan of Wyatt. I figured out exactly what he would be before the calendar flipped to 2014. The Wyatt who captivated people with his promos back then is still cutting those same promos right now. The difference is, people finally found him out. If that was his fastball, what is the off-speed pitch he’s going to counter with? His potential is huge, however, it just lays on the other side. The only other guy on the roster who can be argued to need a change is Rusev, and Wyatt’s talking elevates him above Rusev. He’s miscast as a villain much in the way Roman Reigns is miscast as a hero at most times. Eventually, someone like Bray Wyatt needs to find out what his future holds as a face. We also need to find out with him, otherwise, we will remain the ones who live, while Wyatt will disappear.Rich Latta is a writer for LordsofPain.net & host of the One Nation Radio Podcast on SocialSuplex.com He appears monthly on Chad Matthews' podcast The Doc Says after Raw PPVs. Give him a follow on Twitter, @RichLatta32 or drop him a comment below. If you like hip-hop, check out his music here. www.Soundcloud.com/RichLatta