IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #344 - Thoughts on NXT: Takeover

1. Full disclosure: I've been down with the flu since Wednesday. I thought I was just nervous about consultation for major surgery at the Mayo Clinic on Wednesday, but turns out it was Influenza A. If you follow my work or anything, you know that I put a ridiculous amount of time and work into things I do, and it's very difficult for me to take time off. Because of this, I've spent a lot of the last few days watching most of the Royal Rumbles from the last 20 years, in between fever dreams anyway, and last night I caught Takeover. I wasn't going to write a column about it, but having sat with the reaction overnight, I feel the need to.



2. I keep wondering if wrestling has passed me by. If everything that got me into wrestling is gone because I've been watching for over 20 years, or if it's not marketed toward me anymore... Whatever the reason may be. I don't want to keep being jaded and cynical because I'm not a cynical person, but the main televised product makes that incredibly difficult at times.



3. I've learned a few things, having watched most of the Rumbles since 1999 with all this unexpected free time. For instance, the 1999 Royal Rumble was booked horrendously for timing, having several different points with a wrestler standing around doing nothing. The 2000 Royal Rumble match was as overbooked as the WrestleMania card turned out to be, with two different teams of wrestlers interfering more than once! The people in the crowd during both? Spending more time trying to get on television, constantly doing the DX chops in the aisles and writing stupid shit on their signs. But the reactions? Night and day compared to what I see on a regular basis currently.



4. The difference seems to be that the stories back then, from top to bottom, were more engaging, relatable, and accessible. The key to Stone Cold's success was that nearly everyone could relate to wanting to flip off your boss. The difference between that boss and one of our current ones is the former was willing to be vulnerable, lose sometimes, and show the slightest bit of vulnerability. Meanwhile, the current one will take credit for a revolution that wrestlers did, demonstrated as so by interrupting a brawl to make an announcement and have everyone suddenly get along like your strict aunt just showed up and you've got pot in the house.



5. So what does this have to do with Takeover? Everything.



6. NXT's roster has been raided repeatedly, albeit somewhat pointlessly, given the lack of consistency between the brands. "Oh, this is what was working down there? Yeah, let's do none of that, throw you on the main roster, and see what happens. Hey Bobby Roode, know how you're doing well as an arrogant heel? Here, be a good guy but keep the word. The entrance, that's what people like, right?"



7. Last night, I watched the matches at NXT: Takeover. Most of them involved wrestlers I either didn't know or didn't know well, and not a second of that mattered. I don't just think it's the characters and stories that used to be told that grabbed the attention of audiences; it was the stories that the matches told as well.



8. Other than their constant need to promote when they're mentioned on a media outlet, what has felt so different about the televised product lately is that it feels over-rehearsed. The show starts with the same line of dialogue. The matches go into commercial with the same cliches. The same wrestlers face each other every week. There's no sense of urgency, no story to be told, because even if you're telling a great story, telling it for the twelfth straight week is going to make people care a lot less about it. Unless you put it in space and change the character names; then it's totally okay.



9. Every match last night told a story. Every match last night had a clear direction. The role of each wrestler was concise and executed well. Ember Moon fought against a dangerous submission artist. The Authors of Pain had to deal with their tactics not working anymore. Johnny Gargano was the classic underdog. None of it needed to be said. And the announcers narrated the match instead of constantly talking about Twitter or



10. And all of this was taking place in front of Philly fans; a group not exactly well known for their favorable responses to what they're being shown. Will the Rumble have the same reaction tonight? I have my doubts.



11. If we break down the night as a whole into two matches: Black/Cole, and Gargano/Cien, we're able to clearly see the differences between the televised product and what we saw last night, and at least for me, it was a stark contrast that demonstrated why I don't connect with what is put out on RAW every week nearly as much anymore.



12. Black/Cole built a story out of two different psychologies coming to clash. Things that used to work for them didn't, and given that I haven't seen many of either's matches, that's a lot to communicate without any words, and they did so successfully. They built it brick by brick. In writing classes, they sometimes tell you that a story is like carrying bricks in a backpack up a hill. Every detail you add to the story is a brick you have to carry. When you get to the top of that hill, are you going to be glad you carried all those bricks up with you? In this case, that story used the perfect amount of bricks, and laid the trail as they went. Shit, Philly fans cheered for a wrestler being so badass that he threw a weapon away!



13. It's also quite possible that having hung out with Johnny Gargano once upon a time and following him since the very beginning of his career made me get caught up in the moment, but there are other wrestlers I've known and loved for a long time who do not have this effect. The underdog story was there, but then he and Cien went through every single different kind of way to have a wrestling match that I could possibly imagine, and then some.



14. I was blown away by the match, both in its wrestling storytelling, and by how no wrestler ever got too far ahead or was left too far behind. Everything balanced out quickly, and brought our focus back to wondering who was going to pull out the victory. Sometimes a match likes to proclaim itself as being a collision between the Unstoppable Force and the Immovable Object. Last night, it was a collision between two equally talented and motivated wrestlers just trying to be the one who was just a bit better; with one fighting against everything he'd been through to get there. I found myself quoting JR during the Taker/Hardy match of 2002: "come on kid, make yourself famous!" I've been sucked into the story of a match maybe a handful of times like I had this one, and I admit that may have been my bias of having been a longtime Gargano fan, but that wouldn't have been sustainable if this match hadn't been that good.



15. That match showed me that loving wrestling is still possible. That match showed me that given the right story being told and presenting it in the right way, I am not too jaded or cynical to still love wrestling for the very reasons that I have over twenty-plus years. It didn't need gimmicks, it didn't need social media, it didn't need the narrators reminding me to use a certain hashtag; it just executed a professional wrestling match to perfection. It told a clear story from beginning to end, just like the show did, and even though the guy I was cheering for didn't win, I rode every wave of emotion the entire way through, and it left me feeling satisfied, entertained, and I wanted to see more.



16. Also, as I tweeted last night...



That match was so good it made Philly fans unironically cheer a good guy. #NXTTakeOver #JohnnyWrestling — Marissa Alexa McCool (@RisMcCool) January 28, 2018



17. Maybe neither guy will ever main event WWE. Maybe I got caught up in the story for reasons other than the match. But I was entertained by a wrestling show, and I'd been watching wrestling for the better part of the previous three days. JBLdammit, I WANT TO LIKE WRESTLING! I don't like being the person that complains. I don't want to have negative reactions to shows. I. want. to. like. this. stuff!



18. It was also a really bizarre full-circle moment of seeing Ray Rowe in the crowd. Ray Rowe is one of the few wrestlers I ever saw who on the very first match I watched of theirs had me completely captivated, and not just because he had a Cleveland gimmick. Interestingly enough, the first time I saw Johnny Gargano wrestle, he got an upset win in a tag team match over... you guessed it, Ray Rowe. Fandom is weird sometimes. I'm really looking forward to seeing Rowe wrestle on the big stage. I saw him wrestle Samoa Joe in a cage a decade ago. Finally, he's here.



19. Takeover held my attention the entire show. The wrestling was great. The presentation was great. The stories were great. And JBLdammit, it was FUN!



20. Maybe the presentation of NXT and RAW/SD will never be on the same page. Maybe those two things can never possibly be congruent. But perhaps it's worth it to at least get on the same page and try what's been working for NXT: Takeovers, despite constant talent raids from the other two rosters. If nothing else, it'd be a chance to see something different for a change.



I'll be back with the Rumble tonight.



HAM OF THE NIGHT



Corey Graves' jacket and matching bow tie had it, but then Adam Cole made this face.







