IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #336 - Thoughts on RAW - 11-20-17

By Marissa Laiman Nov 20, 2017







1. Well, Stephanie's out to remind me of why RAW has been a bit nicer to deal with since WrestleMania.



2. I'm sure Corey Graves objecting to the use of the word "decimated" will undo the burying of the show. Angle's job is also 1000 percent secure, despite the fact that Triple H turned on him? What sense does that make? I think I'll be asking that last question a lot.



3. It's good to see that Kurt Angle is allowed to stand up to one of the Helmsleys. Listen to that response too! Better have Stephanie step in and ruin it quickly.



4. Now Jason Jordan is the next one out. I presume Braun will join the Triple H grievance brigade. Jordan immediately demands a match with Triple H, and that gets Jason Jordan the first pop he's gotten in weeks, if not months.



5. Jason Jordan is next in line for emasculation with no retribution. Shut. The. Fuck. Up. Stephanie.



6. And there he is now! Braun's on his way! What are we in for? More staring! Quick Stephanie, step in and kill another pop!



7. Triple H backs down from Braun, and thankfully she didn't ruin one of those at least. We're picking up where we left off with these two last night. #SurvivorStaring . I swear if this turns into an Authority replay of the Shield thing, I'm gonna break something.



8. Stephanie books a match with Braun and Jason Jordan. Look at my watch, 2000 already. Jordan was finally getting a pop, but sure, why not put him up against the most white hot guy on the show? Decent opening segment for reactions all the same, though Steph would be a test of my mute button if I wasn't covering the show.



9. Balor/Joe next, to take out their frustrations on having a waste of time in the main event.



10. Slideshow of Survivor Series last night. Good thing they're finally giving Triple H the spotlight.



11. Good JBL, Joe is a badass. That Joe-to-the-beat chant is a modern-day Goldberg as far as entrance chants go.



12. Joe starts off by punching Balor right in the fuck, and that sure set the tone. That looked like it connected almost too well.



13. Who says you can't make an interesting match out of two people who just want to beat the hell out of each other? This picked right up where it left off nicely.



14. We come back with Samoa Joe throwing Finn Balor around, just thinking about how he is Samoa Joe, and the hope spot is inevitably on the way.



15. Booker T telegraphs Finn's mistake of taking too long for the setup, and Joe chokes him out a moment later. He didn't tap though. What an intense match. I like it. And at least Balor isn't still wrestling Wyatt.



16. Good to see WrestleMania return to the Silverdome (LOLHogan) after a whole four years. How the memories of those who attended must be looked upon only in the most fond and distant of nostalgic rose-colored glasses as they can only document it via mimeograph.



17. Good Brothers? Are they the children of the Good Father? Ugh, Black Friday shills. At least it isn't Enzo and Cass?



18. Jordan, fuckdammit! "I was only saying that because it was Triple H?" Way to look like an imbecile. Any good will you gained after standing up to Triple H now just looks stupid.



19. RAW won both Survivor Series matches last night. At least this one put over someone new, right? I love Asuka's Kane-1998-ish style of hitting the lights and waiting a few seconds. Starting with the mask on the screen is a nice touch too.



20. To recap that segment of television, a heel tag team trying to convince you to buy stuff, a slideshow recap of a match, Jason Jordan looking pathetic, and a partial entrance. I'll understand if you need to pause to catch your breath (no Balor).



21. Asuka's facing Dana Brooke. So yeah, Asuka wins. They manage to work in a cheap Network shill with a Dana Brooke promo. "I've been watching you on the WWE Network." Subtle, WWE. Subtle. At least it's not a no-named jobber?



22. I don't care how many times they do it; the Asuka slap reaction is awesome. Though then Cole said that Dana is... looping? Did I hear that right? What does that even mean? Or did I hear it wrong? Oh well, Asuka wins. Shock of the night.



23. Did Booker T really just say that? Wow...



24. Miz opens up the MizTV hour by being rather excited to welcome the guy who contributed to beating his ass recently. For some reason they're taking a while to come out.



25. Did they mention that RAW won last night? Be sure to tune into Smackdown tomorrow, right?



26. Miz wants credit for re-uniting the Shield, I assume? I suppose if you can't win any matches, that's one way to go.



27. Roman being incredulous about the chants is the most endearing he's been in a long time. Wow, it's almost like he's likable that way.



28. The lights then go out... Just to come back on again? Kay.



29. Look at that, Roman wanting a shot at a title is massively over. How things have changed.



30. "You want him, you gotta go through us," says Bo Dallas. Dean laughs about it, and then Roman punches him. Nice. The good guys then attack an injured guy, but he's a flunky so it's okay? Wrestling is weird.



31. The crowd is chanting "We Bo-Lieve." Are Post-Survivor Series crowd chants now a thing?



32. At least I can mute the recaps of Stephanie saying things.



HAM OF THE NIGHT







