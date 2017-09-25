





IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #322 - Thoughts on RAW - 9-25-17

By

Sep 25, 2017 - 11:15:00 PM



By Marissa Laiman Sep 25, 2017 - 11:15:00 PM







IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #322 - Thoughts on RAW - 9-24-17



1. I should've waited until the end of the PPV to decide to go to TLC next month. Oh well, I haven't been to a PPV since September 2003, so might as well.



2. At least we're starting off with the Miz, whose theme must not have hit until he was two feet from the ring. Miz starts to talk, but has to wait cause Cole is yakking and going to show us snapshots.



3. Heh, the Miztourage "came to play" a factor. I see what you did there, Corey.



4. Did Axel and Bo make this week's outfits out of Goldust's hand-me-downs.



5. Miz seems awfully fond of Roman Reigns. That's an odd dynamic, all things considered.



6. Roman, as usual, looks annoyed and disinterested.



7. Every time someone says "passing of the torch," take a drink. Aww, Roman respects John Cena now, how sweet. He puts it as the best win of his career, and I don't think anyone buys it. He's insulting Miz too now, so he's going back to awkward face.



8. What the hell? This was the guy talking trash about rookies and not needing to fight anyone, now he's making Agent Smecker jokes about getting drinks because consistency, what's that?



9. Miz cares so much about his stable that he forgot one of their names. Now he's talking about a Miztourage/Shield match, so it's in no way going to happen. No... Way. Don't worry though, Roman's going after Brock Leslesnar, not the Shield, so it's cool.



10. Miz finally finds the fire that's been making him appealing more than ever again, and Roman smirks cause that's what he do. Roman threatening to beat up the Miz actually gets him a pop. Miz does his best to powder out as quickly as possible, but oh shucks, the guy he keeps talking shit to is there waiting for him.



11. We've got a Miztourage/Hardyz match, so a tag team match that isn't some combination of Shield/Bar/Club Sandwich. Oh no, wait, Jeff's out with needing surgery. He's tagging with Jason Jordan, who has some experience in tag matches, but we had to change that. Why, again?



12. I saw the Where's Waldo guy. Wearing a black shirt this time.



13. They're really trying to sell this Matt/Jordan tag team hard, aren't they?



14. Miz is going to the Lion's Den? Shamrock is back?



15. Bo takes an incredibly awkward fall out of the ring. That didn't look pleasant.



16. This is a surprisingly good tag match, considering the odd combination of personalities involved. Hell, there's one half of the legendary Rybaxel in there...



17. Why are they talking about Matt Hardy as a singles wrestler during a tag match, and also making it sound like a career retrospective? That's odd, considering the match is still going on and everything. Matt Hardy wins almost too easily, and there we go. Still pretty good. Looks like Jordan got a shiner though.



18. My cute, happy husband missed the opening segment and just saw the graphic for the Miz/Reigns match. This guy has been watching wrestling all of three years and even he said: "What? Already? Build it up, you idiots!"



19. En contrare, Corey... I DO wanna miss Total Bellas. At least it doesn't have a weekly segment promoting the show anymore.



20. Recap hour. But it's not in snapshots! I don't understand how to comprehend this! Wait, nevermind. Now it is. But the pictures shake, so it's almost like watching clips.



21. That was mood whiplash; going from Paul Heyman screaming Bork Laser to Jojo sounding disinterested about Elias being there.



22. When will Elias and Aiden English hang out and decide they sound good and should start a band?



23. Wow, the face's music interrupted his song. The sound guy is so rude to always be cutting off such musical endeavors!



24. Are the Shining Stars wrestling? The commentators sound deafening in this empty hall.



25. Apollo got kicked in the fuck for checking on his manager, and that's it. Titus FINALLY fights back against someone, so I guess he's finally done being punished for grabbing someone's arm.



26.



HAM OF THE NIGHT



Paul. Of course Paul.



