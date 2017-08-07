

1. Miz wastes no time in calling out the son of Kurt Angle. As lame as this storyline may seem, let's not forget that one of the greatest angles of all time involved Fake Diesel becoming the Undertaker's brother. His mentioning of an illegitimate son makes me think I'm still watching Game of Thrones a day later. At least no one's named Kingslayer...



2. Kurt Angle joyously arrives, announces Jordan vs. Axel, and introduces a MizTV guest that will exceed expectations...



3. Ohai Bork Laser, you're allowed to show up two weeks in a row? I've got a feeling this won't go well for those in the ring right now. Can't imagine why...



4. While Toronto figures out which chant they're going to use, Paul is about to deliver us a HAM sermon... A HAMmon, if you will... And Miz cuts him off. Oooh, dem's be fightin' words! We get a Miz Heyman impression out of it. It's like Jason Sensation returned from the depths of the Attitude Era.



5. Miz reminds us all that if Bork loses, he go bye-bye, never to fight again... except against that UFC guy. Miz is on fire for a guy who wasn't prepared for that interview. Impressive.



6. When did Miz go Dr. Evil? Does he have a hairless cat to stroke?



7. Miz and Heyman are in the middle of the ring talking about role-playing, and I'm pretty sure he doesn't mean e-fedding. Curtis Axel gets to be Braun Strowman, a confusion/comparison never before made in any household of wrestling fans. It turns into a Summerslam preview. The Miztourage is about to get slobberknockered again. Lesnar's face is as red as his sunburn was when he came back with sunglass tan lines a few months ago.



8. Crossfit Jesus comes out next to avenge the evil bastards of the kilt. Call me crazy, but Rollins looks like he's bring a bit of the chaotic Dean style to this match.



9. Sheamus ends up getting the win, mostly because apparently friendship was not magic this week. Once again, very Dean-like, CFJ dives out to go after them, and it goes like absolute shit for CFJ. They await Dean, and the crowd is freaking begging for it. Maybe he'll manage to not run right into a two-on-one this time?



10. Nope, Dean didn't feel like running into a two-on-one, but CFJ made the choice to do so. Weird reversal of tropes, indeed.



11. Gee, is CFJ gonna find Ambrose backstage awaiting with a snarky smile on his face? Ohai Dean. CFJ turns up the HAM to say what he has to do? He's just a lonely loner, loning all about.



12. The menu music of a fighting game from 1996 means that Jason Jordan has his thing going on next. Does the actual son of a Hall-of-Famer have a chance against a fake one? But Axel isn't feeling so hot, and some guy who happened to have wrestling gear on backstage but whose name was unknown... Yeah, you go fight my son.



13. Jean-Pierre Goulet? Any relation to Robert? Get Ethan Suplee in here and we can relive Boy Meets World season two. The crowd is chanting something that I'm sure makes sense to people more in the know.



14. Jordan gets some pretty decent heat for getting the win there. Makes sense, given where they are. Thanks for coming, Goulet. Maybe you'll get to sing at Cory's detention during the credits.



15. Bayley did look legit injured last week, and it appears that it was so.



16. Suddenly red dress (Ohai Lisa, you look beautiful today), appears from off frame, and we get to see injured wrestler cringe-worthy footage, for which she gets criticized for not looking up at? Like she didn't experience it the first time?



17. Why are they booing Bayley for thanking people that reached out? Is it just the social media references? How can you boo Bayley?



18. Title shots should always go to someone who lost the chance to get that title shot. That makes sense.



19. And she's facing... JBLdammit... I'll be back after this.



20.



HAM OF THE NIGHT



Bray for his demon-caused giggle fit. Honorable mention to CFJ for going total 180 in his conversation.



