IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #305 - Thoughts on RAW - 7-17-17

Jul 17, 2017



By Marissa Laiman







IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #305 - Thoughts on RAW - 7-17-2017



This past Friday night, I celebrated 100 episodes of the Inciting Incident podcast with a live show in Carlisle, PA. I had some awesome people joining me on stage for the show. Thanks to all who came out!





My new cohost Bethany and me under the marquee.





Me, Ari Stillman, Callie Wright, Heath Enwright, Andrew Torrez, Noah Lugeons, Bethany, Thomas Smith, and Chris Kluwe.



1. The question surely on everyone's mind is: Will Kurt Angle's big reveal end up trolling us into a Terrance and Phillip episode?



2. I'm really glad that Corey Graves is involved in a storyline somehow, even if his participation seems random and unexplained.



3. No time wasted in getting things a bit crazy with someone, and his name is Dean. We like Dean.



4. So many recaps!



5. Dean introduces his chair as Steely Dan. Most of the audience doesn't get the joke. He throws down the challenge for the fun to continue, but having seen one episode of wrestling ever, we know that's not gonna happen.



6. Instead, Crossfit Jesus comes out, and I want to remind you there is totally NOT going to be a Shield reunion of some kind. Not. Gonna. Happen. He seems to be eager for Dean to harness his inner RVD and just relax, duuuuuuuuuude.



7. The crowd loves the idea of Ambrose being at the side of Crossfit Jesus, so naturally they're gonna tease it out even more.



8. Holy HAM Sandwich, CFJ! Even the sound guy didn't have time to adjust to that quick escalation. CFJ challenges him to hit him in the back with the chair to make up for the Shield breakup. The question I'm wondering right now is, how does Roman end up getting involved in this?



9. Dean throws his chair out of the ring, and then Miz finally comes out with the supporting cast. He's gonna talk some strat game to the modern day opportunist. They both have chairs, and Steely Dan gets picked up by Miz. That suddenly came back as a really stupid idea, didn't it? The crowd actually cheered for Roman to come out. That's why it's not going to happen. They found out: we'd like that.



10. This is the most badass the Miz has ever looked, and it has resurrected the careers of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Fantastic opening segment.



11. The champ is gonna have a singles match on TV, and in our experience, it could be one of the two main ways they know how to get a contender in a title match.



12. Alexa's hair is freaking awesome. I'm amazed when anyone can keep pink dye in longer than a night.



13. But that was a fun two minutes of wrestling, because here comes NIa Jax. How does she summon her power without the Lita eye-close up? Stay tuned!



14. Strange that Nia came out but Sasha didn't, since that's the tag team angle they've been pushing.



15. Did the ref just blow a whistle? Is that a thing now?



16. Little Swiss MIss? Really?



17. Ohai Sasha, she's an RKO because Cole said it was Outta Nowhere. When will something or someone be out of Parts Unknown again? And then Bayley gets a non-title victory over the champion. Damn, who saw that coming?



18. They're giving away Hardyz/Revival already, huh?



19. Agent Corey Graves has been called away for duty again while they're transitioning into showing how important award shows are.



