IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #300 - Thoughts on RAW - 6-5-17



1. Welcome to my 300th column on LOP, everyone. Whether it's your first or 300th with me, I certainly hope you enjoy my combination of wrestling, snark, pop culture, and just a little bit of, shall we say, flamboyance? Thank you to anyone who has supported me over these last six years.



2. Call me crazy, but I don't think WIlkes-Barre cares for Roman Reigns. I'm surprised they haven't asked how Roman Reigns feels about Samoa Joe winning the title and who he thinks is going to win.



3. Speak of the (Lack of) Expressive One, he's the first to participate in Pardon the interruption. As usual, he's looking around like he's at a beach somewhere, and at least he's not going over clean in the main event... again. I'm told though that his name means "runt of the litter." The other men in his family are very large. (There's a deep cut for episode 300! Rissy brings the best in weird obscure 90s pop culture references.)



4. Bray laughs at him like he read the initial plan for Roman to go over and face Lesnar at Summerslam, WrestleMania, and if possible, the women's tournament. Apparently he didn't bring his own mic, so he has to use the almighty charisma of his entirely black discount Big Boss Man outfit to grab the mic. Damn, where were these loud crowd reactions every other time I was in Wilkes-Barre?



5. Somehow, Roman even manages to look disinterested at punching someone right in the fuck. Michael Cole makes an unfortunate metaphor by saying that Reigns is "marking his territory." I'd make a joke, but I can't best Brian's: "Yes, I do agree, Roman's constant presence is indeed pissing on that ring."



6. The match between them is fine, and they've had a lot of history together. It's been interestingly-paced, though. I'm not sure how I feel about it.



7. Two commercial breaks in this match already?



8. Roman begins another comeback, as they give the long shot with blue lights to give the feel of a WrestleMania match, and not just because Roman's in it again.



9. Joe winning changed the course of the new era? Wow! They should've told us about that before it happened! Maybe 48 times in the opening and pepper it throughout?



10. Damn, this is the longest match to open RAW that I can remember, and it's pretty damn good, all things considered. If only anything last night could've been half as fun...



11. That was a badass counter to the Sister Abigail, but seriously, Roman wins clean yet again. He's now beaten every star that was in that five-way in singles matches cleanly, except for Joe. Are they really this oblivious? Third year of it, maybe it'll work now? Great match nonetheless, wasn't expecting it at the start of RAW, let alone on RAW at all, but yet another Roman Reigns clean single victory. Please reunite the Shield so I can give a shit again.



12. "Reigns' patented spear"? Fuck you, Michael Cole. Reigns didn't invent, or even improve the damn spear. Just because you make shit up to desperately try to make this work doesn't mean it will.



13. Is that an Eminem song in a Despicable Me trailer? My, how things have changed. I will forever despise that movie for spawning a million memes that have nothing to do with minions but yet have them on it for no discernible reason.



14. And now back to "who ran over Enzo?" Big Cass looms over, just waiting to eat someone for breakfast. Sounds like he's starting his own version of the APA: The EAPA: Enzo Amore Protection Agency. Corey Graves is still selling the angle, and the plot thinnens.



15. We had a long match, so naturally we have to put a bunch of filler after it, because too much wrestling? To answer in the form of a response to Rich Swann's song, we can't handle this, can't handle this, can't handle this!"



16. So yet again, all heels won the championship matches last night. How is this supposed to be fun again? And Neville won against Aries AGAIN?! What was the point of that entire angle then?



17. Now, back to more time-wasting backstage, hilarity is about to ensue as Alexa approaches proud uncle Kurt Angle. She passive-aggressively asks for congratulations, and then says she didn't come here for that. Please don't tell me we're getting another talk show. At least Kurt makes it funny, and even he says it was one of the worst segments in the history of RAW. I'm glad I gave it the HAM without seeing it. Sounds like having technical difficulties was a better experience. Alexa tries to make her own version of Miz's "really?" With "seriously." Thanks, Dad.



18. Now it's time for some Sampson concert, and we're getting another match with Dean because... Who the fuck knows. Anyway, here's Wonderwall.



19. When did he become the Not Ordinary guy from American Beauty?



20. This guy's like the grizzly Mike Birbiglia with this thing. I'm not sure if that's a good thing or not yet, but I like that he's getting featured on the show. Cole compares him to Roger Waters, and Graves compares him to a bad college radio show. Isn't the face supposed to be the one who brings the heel back to reality and not the other way around? Roger Waters? We're not reaching hyperbole at all, are we?



21. Ambrose angrily disposes of him before the match even starts because fuck you, that's why. Miz denies Ambrose's request for a rematch, because apparently we can do that when it's convenient for the plot. Sampson gets the attack from behind, and stands strong over Ambrose once again. Well, we've sure been wasting time since having one long wrestling match, haven't we?



22. Who won the number one contender's match though?



23. Meanwhile, Dean finds Angle backstage, and he's out to manage to mess with everyone's buzz. Angle's not fond of dealing with Maryse, and suggests he take the night off. I'm sure that's exactly what'll happen.



24. I can only hear the song from South Park when seeing this picture show. "There's gonna be a MONTAAAAAAAAAGE! MONTAGE!"



25. The PPV is called Great Balls of Fire? ::hangs head:: Sometimes it's hard not to be embarrassed about being a wrestling, and things like that don't make it easy.



26. Like every heel in the history ever, Joe's gonna make things simple. Or is he a heel now? Or is Lesnar face? I guess it's just going to be two tough guys beating the shit out of each other. Why is he giving this promo like Deadman Undertaker? I half-expect him to say that Lesnar will rest in peace next. Joe gets to throw some shade at Lesnar's work schedule. Someone's sick of Lesnar's shit. He then asks Heyman to be his advocate, and if that ended up being Finn Balor and Joe under Heyman, that would be freaking amazing.



27. Listen to that pop for Heyman! Let's make this a thing! I'm still amazed at this incredibly hot crowd in Wilkes-Barre, an arena that was too small for Kane's pyro once upon a time. Heyman's having fun as he always does, and Joe seems just like the kind of guy that Heyman would love to elevate. Interesting angle to take, Joe likes that Lesnar doesn't fear him.



28. Heyman is still pushing for Lesnar vs. Balor, but he isn't fond of Joe/Lesnar, calling him the "worst case scenario." What a unique way to take this. Going with a new philosophy and direction for a storyline? Who said we were allowed to have this? Someone cue up "I'm gonna take what he holds most dear!" again, that always worked!



29. That was one of the best promos in years. Joe decides Heyman hasn't had enough awkward stares yet though, and says something off mic. So the camera gets close enough so we can hear it anyway. He politely explains what's going to happen to him. They get close enough to make Ronnie yell for the two to kiss, and then Heyman gets locked in a really awkward Coquina Clutch. Wilkes-Barre is not fond of that. Fantastic segment!



30.



Copyright 2016. All rights reserved.