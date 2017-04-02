

IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #281 - Thoughts From NXT Takeover

By Marissa Laiman Apr 2, 2017



Hey everyone. I'll be updating this throughout the day, including through WrestleMania. Right now, I'm gonna get out my thoughts on last night's Takeover, of which I saw most. Let Wrestling Indulgence Week continue!



1. I don't follow NXT, so my knowledge of it is based completely on hearsay and Takeovers. True, I could follow by reading results, but usually by Tuesday night, I am wrestlinged the fuck out. I know one criticism of NXT is that their performances don't work on the big stage once they get promoted, but last night had an Amway Arena mostly more full than a lot of RAW and Smackdown tapings. Someone's getting into it.



2. Hearing Triple H try to be the optimistic Daddy is weird contrasting him with his current character. He's trying to build the future, even if he has to put down every star that makes it to prove it.



3. Holy shit, is Aleister Black awesome. What presence! From his initial appearance, I thought he was the size of Kane. That is an "it" factor that few possess! Cien brought it too, which improved my opinion on him immensely. Until this point, the only thing I've liked about him was it spawning "Corey Graves is Not Impressed" face.



4. The tag title match was half of a great match. The psychology when Revival and DIY were working together was spectacular, but it seemed to randomly break down for no reason. The crowd died along with the match when DIY got unceremoniously eliminated, and the chants of "no one likes you!" followed the Authors of Pain for the rest of the match. Help me out, is that normal? Is that heel heat or Reigns heat?



5. If NXT has another major thing over the main shows, they have reintroduced the element of the epic entrance. Finn Balor alone has brought that to the main roster, but Black, Shinsuke, and of course Bobby Roode all had tremendous ones. I'm not sure why WWE has lost sight of that. Can anyone's entrance hitting pop a crowd like Taker or Bray Wyatt? Why not more that, double double E?



6. Asuka and Ember Moon are both desperately needed on the main roster. I know the room is sick of Asuka's Goldberg streak, but when it's someone like that with that much talent, I can't be too mad at it. Interesting turn too, with Asuka cheating to win.



7. Boy, they love making Tye Dillinger lose, don't they? The guy seems over through the rafters, and I don't think I've ever seen him win a match. I know for a fact that he lost to the same group at last Takeover, and he took the fall in this one too. Is he the new age Chris Jericho or Daniel Bryan? He's so over that we just have to make him lose all the time to show it?



8. Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura had one helluva show to follow, and they brought it. Their presence alone made it feel more main-event worthy than anything involving RAW stars lately. Bobby Roode is the freaking prototype of a professional wrestler. Shinsuke Nakamura is out of this world good, and the two of them... Wow. That is wrestling. That is amazing freaking wrestling. I didn't think a jaded fuck like me could get that into a wrestling match like that, but there we go.



9. I've recently noted on the immensity of Daniel Bryan's pops, contrasted with the decade of Cena mixed reactions and the Reigns heavy heat entrances: Will we ever have someone who can pop a building like that again? Well, Nakamura, Roode, Tye, DIY, to name a few. Maybe it's the NXT excuse, but everyone there couldn't possibly be from Full Sail. Epic entrances, matches based on talent and skill rather than being forced and repetitive, and a lot of respect going on. Weird, I can't tell the difference between that and an episode of Monday Night Filler. That is comparing a PPV to a televised show, I realize that, but all the same, I haven't given a shit about an episode of RAW like that in far too long. Sometimes it feels like the product is doing all it can to make me hate it. Thank JBL for Smackdown.



10. The episodes of NXT that I've seen, in passing, have felt too transitional and predictable, with no matches having any surprises. Has that improved since I've seen it?



11. All champions retained. That was a surprise in and of itself. Good decision, NXT fans? Who jumps to one of the two main rosters? I think Shinsuke and Tye have to be shoo-ins, but what are we missing by not having a Bobby Roode up there? The women's and tag division could sure use some fresh blood too... Asuka alone could revive the torrid RAW women's division, which has had enough matches between all four of the current main featured stars that it's hard to get excited for another one.



12. All in all, I enjoyed the show more than I did last Takeover. I'm really hoping for a good WrestleMania. As I've often stated, I don't want to hate it! I'm really a big purple ray of sunshine most of the time, unless someone gets me on a rant about something.



13. What are your WrestleMania traditions? I tend to pick five WrestleMania matches and watch that instead of the pre-show. Given that three of the five people at the house right now are wrestling novices at best, I thought this would be a good lineup:



HBK/Angle - 21

Voldemort/Angle - 17

Foley/Edge - 22

HBK/Taker - 25

Bryan/HHH - 30



14. Personal note, seeing Chris Hero unexpectedly made my night. I often look fondly on the picture of us from 2007 with Larry Sweeney. He's still missed.



15. Final note... My husband has been wearing flannel and jumping up and down saying "buckle up! buckle up! buckle up!" about 84 times a day, and it's just as adorable as it was on Smackdown.



See you for live Mania responses in this thread later tonight! Enjoy Wrestling Holiday!



You know what, it's a triple win, even though technically only two people are involved.



Bobby Roode's dueling pianists



