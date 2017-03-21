

In Laiman's Terms Posted in:

IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #278 - Thoughts on SD Live - 3-21-17

By

Mar 21, 2017 - 10:56:16 PM



By Marissa Laiman Mar 21, 2017 - 10:56:16 PM



LAIMAN'S LINKS



Marissa's Blog

Support In Laiman's Terms on Patreon

Marissa’s podcast

Inciting Incident Facebook Page

DaWrestlingGuy.com

Twitter - @RisMcCool

Email - rismcwriting@gmail.com



Order The PC Lie















Order False Start: Releasing 4-21-17















Or at http://www.wyrmwoodpublishing.com/books/



IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #277 - Thoughts on SD Live - 3-21-17



1. Previously, on Marvel Fight Scene Cinematography, AJ victim blames Shane McMahon during a trip through Mulholland Drive as told by the Deliverance guy. AJ then approaches Daniel Bryan, gloating about his non-fired status while sporting a WrestleMania golf visor. Oh no, they've acknowledged the number of this WrestleMania! Panic on the streets of London! Panic on the streets of Birmingham!



2. Now we're back to three people on the commentary table, which is worse than two but better than four. AJ is still all smiles for his deja vu entrance while his music hitting receives a tremendous pop. Have fun, Aura!



3. You do have to wonder who wouldn't be pissed in AJ's situation. Earning a shot at a huge payday and championship opportunity, only to have some corpse desecrator take it away by committing arson. AJ aimed too low with his felony charges. Holy HAM, Batman, AJ is going more ridiculous than usual.



4. Is WrestleMania the Ultimate Thrill Ride with no Warrior? That's a shame.



5. AJ says "it can go from bad to phenomenally worse." The Monday Night RAW story?



6. Fuck, I gotta see a segment from Total Bellas? I know what I'm skipping tonight.



7. You'll have to forgive me, I was in a panic for a few minutes. I left the room and came back to find out the Miz is re-enacting the events of The Encounter, and the Usos and Alpha are facing again. All right then.



8. Holy shit, Jason Jordan with the hot tag, and he's improving every week. He even hits an Angle Slam, though they call it something else. Hint? Please tell me that's a hint!



9. Gable kicked out of the kick/splash combo! Wow! Where was this intensity last week?

Hard to believe these are the same two tag teams!



10. The Usos end up winning with the dirty assist. Hopefully this means the rematch is at Mania. Great match! Orton and Corbin tonight? And... Cena and Fandango? What? Why is this a thing?



11. It looks like the superstar facts screen thing is here to stay, and I approve of this message. It's a helluva lot better than them congratulating themselves on their social media numbers every week.



12. Meanwhile, Luke Harper is slowly morphing into the villain from Bio-Dome, and his promo game is strong. It's surprising it took this long to get unleashed.



13. I take back everything I said about the Total Bellas thing. Miz with an Animal House reference for the win, but BRIEEEEE MOOOOOOODE! Holy shit, HAM segment of the year. Miz literally popped the balloon as the question as if it was Denholm asking Jen Barber if she's stressed. Game over, everyone. Miz wins the HAM.



14. Meanwhile, Corbin's here to shift his weight slowly while his entrance slowly contaminates itself and impersonates the upper deck at most tapings by blacking itself off.



15. Oh shit, Aiden didn't realize Cobrin attacked Dean with a forklift last week... I think he just jumped Zigglesworth on the angry ranting scale. I don't know if I can take this match though. I need Dean with a hot dog cart to help me out here. There are only so many intense, emotionless stares I can take!



16. I'm listening to commentators debate the semantic of corpse desecration. Where am I even right now?



17. Now they're describing not the guy who committed arson as "merciless."



18. What if David Otunga went back in time as the Smackdown commentator he is right now and organized the Nexus as an attempted cous to prevent RAW from going in the direction it did? What if he's a failed Kyle Reese? Did you ever think about that? No, you only think about yourself.



19.



HAM OF THE NIGHT







2012 - Daniel Bryan

2013 - Paul Heyman

2016 - Chris Jericho

1-2-17 - Kevin Owens

1-3-17 - Jack Gallagher

1-9-17 - Shawn Michaels

1-10-17 - Dean Ambrose

1-16-17 - Sami Zayn

1-17-17 - John Cena

1-23-17 - Xavier Woods

1-24-17 - James Ellsworth

1-30-17 - Mick Foley

1-31-17 - Daniel Bryan

2-6-17 - Goldberg

2-7-17 - Daniel Bryan

2-13-17 - Chris Jericho

2-14-17 - Alexa Bliss

2-20-17 - Lana

2-21-17 - Maryse

2-27-17 - Mick Foley

2-28-17 - Bray Wyatt

3-13-17 - Paul Heyman

3-14-17 - AJ Styles

3-20-17 - Austin Aries



Ris Laiman, In Laiman’s Terms, and Inciting Incident are owned by It’s a Shameful Thing, Lobsterhead, LLC. Copyright 2016. All rights reserved. For media or inquiries, please contact patorrez@patorrez.com.