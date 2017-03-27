

IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #278 - Thoughts on RAW - 3-27-17

Mar 27, 2017 - 11:46:01 PM



By Marissa Laiman Mar 27, 2017



IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #278 - Thoughts on RAW - 3-27-17



It's a go-home show before WrestleMania. Hopefully it's more good promos and fewer video packages, but my hopes aren't high.



1. The Undertaker starts off by Wyatting the signature, and... That's it. Pyro in the opening? That's... refreshing. Usually it's Stephanie or someone else about to talk. Of course we're getting a contract signing, but a "hold harmless agreement?" That sounds like one of the holds on Jericho's List back in the 90s.



2. We've got Bayley opening the show, wondering how she's going to lose on the go-home show, and, SHE HAS SUMMONED THE POWER OF THE WARRIOR! They're in Philly, where I was today and probably could've gone. She points out what the sign is, damn... People should refer to that more often.



3. We're starting Monday Night Interruptions early, and I expect at least two more in this segment, possibly a Stephanie interjection of sneer and condescension. Finally, something we haven't seen yet!



4. Charlotte calls her a naive fangirl, and most of the NL East is represented in the front row.



5. Sasha and I have the same hair shade, or at least the entrance lights make it look like. They're teasing a Sasha heel turn hard, which would be weird. Who would be left on Team Face? Dana Brooke? Promotion of Asuka? Sasha HAMs it up more than usual, and Charlotte can't help Stephanieing and interrupting multiple times.



6. Shock, Nia Jax comes out, and we don't even get to find out what her eye shadow looks like up close. How can it be serious? It doesn't count without that!



7. Sasha loses her shit and decks Charlotte, and Bayley's looking like a rag doll against Nia Jax, and... onto a a commercial after a Bayley throw.



8. For a minute, I thought Corey referred to Victoria emerging. Cole asks "how can these teams get along when it's every women for themself?" This might raise some tension if we hadn't already seen some version of this multiple freaking times, but oh, look over here. Jingly keys, jingly keys!



9. Nia tags in to pure silence. That was a great Shining Stars impression. Can you do Christopher Walken?



10. At least we're getting a match... While some fans in the sixth row do impressions of the Tube men on fast forward to get on television. And we go to another commercial after Sasha is downed on the outside.



Mizcena. All of the HAM.



2012 - Daniel Bryan

2013 - Paul Heyman

2016 - Chris Jericho

1-2-17 - Kevin Owens

1-3-17 - Jack Gallagher

1-9-17 - Shawn Michaels

1-10-17 - Dean Ambrose

1-16-17 - Sami Zayn

1-17-17 - John Cena

1-23-17 - Xavier Woods

1-24-17 - James Ellsworth

1-30-17 - Mick Foley

1-31-17 - Daniel Bryan

2-6-17 - Goldberg

2-7-17 - Daniel Bryan

2-13-17 - Chris Jericho

2-14-17 - Alexa Bliss

2-20-17 - Lana

2-21-17 - Maryse

2-27-17 - Mick Foley

2-28-17 - Bray Wyatt

3-13-17 - Paul Heyman

3-14-17 - AJ Styles

3-20-17 - Austin Aries

3-21-17 - Mizcena

3-27-17 -



