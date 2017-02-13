

IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #268 - Thoughts on RAW - 2-13-17

Feb 13, 2017



By Marissa Laiman Feb 13, 2017 - 11:59:54 PM



This week, I'm on the PolyAskery and Bi Any Means podcasts



we're hosting a live show for Inciting Incident's 100th episode on July 14th, 2017 in Carlisle, PA. In addition to me, we have a stunning guest list, which includes Callie Wright, Ari Stillman, Thomas Smith, Andrew Torrez, Noah Lugeons, Eli Bosnick, Heath Enwright, and my foreword writer, Chris Kluwe!



I was also in the Vagina Monologues at Penn this weekend, and will be in Carlisle's performance on March 4th







IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #268 - Thoughts on RAW - 2-13-17



1. It looks like the match preview screens have been updated. So things on RAW can change and adapt, hmm interesting. We're starting off with Stephanie McMahon, who will probably say "welcome to Monday Night RAW" in her attempted Vince rasp. Stephanie's doing the strut or something, and Corey's blazer is more interesting. That crowd looks TINY! Wow!



2. Extra attempt at the raspy voice, but an added "ladies and gentlemen." Thank you for reminding us again what show we're watching. I wouldn't have known otherwise. She gave Foley the week off. Delightful.



3. How does it have to be going with a Stephanie promo have to be that Roman still gets boos for interrupting her and giving us some relief? And the FastLane graphics look ridiculous for Roman and Braun. So let me guess.. Roman is the first one to truly beat Braun and goes on to WrestleMania to face Taker. He at least least offers us some mercy by promising to keep it short, and demands Braun. Steph responds that it's about the WWE Universe, which is clearly only lip service because Roman Reigns and his three-year push continues.



4. Steph says that these people don't care about Roman, and for once, she's dead-on accurate. The crowd wants to see Braun destroy Roman, but she'll probably take that as a sign that Roman gets face pops. She makes threats and doubles down on the rasp while Roman makes veiled threats and tries to convey what an emotion is.



5. Who interrupts but... The Club Sandwich? The Club once again speaks my mind by saying they couldn't stand to listen to Roman speak any longer. The two of them saying that they can't have Braun gives me visuals of the Lifetime movie version where Roman tries to win over Braun Strowman with a boombox over his head. Steph then does a Teddy Long "Holla!" and I want to die inside. Vince rasp and Cool Mom ruining slogans? I realize I'm a basic white girl and all, so I literally can't even right now.



6. Ooh exciting, it's a brawl that the refs break up. How will Roman overcome the odds this time? Roman's getting a chant from a few people. Imagine, he's not fighting for the world title, it's more likely to happen. I still predict a massive fuck-off pop when Braun beats the shit out of him again. Roman fights back, attempting to look like he hasn't been getting double-teamed, but instead just looks blown up. I'm not sure what's worse.



7. Karl nearly wins with the Ultimate 2011 Divas Finisher, and hits the single-worst looking Superman Punch I've ever seen. The Club Sandwich don't listen to the refs, so they're gonna get DQ'd. Of course. He manages to fight out... again. And stand tall against a 2-on-1 attack... Again. And this gets a round of mild indifference.



8. Mark Henry. Mark Henry? That's who is facing Braun? Joy.



9. HBO Documentary about Andre the Giant? Yes please!



10. Wow, the New Day get to come out before Hour of Death time? Interesting. Byron then explains how to do the... Nope, still can't even. They're facing jobber-entranced Bo Dallas? New Day have been relegated to fighting Bo Dallas, Titus, and the Shining Stars? The crowd pre-empting the "who?" was pretty damn funny though. They're finally bringing back WWE Ice Cream after six years.



11. The crowd chants that they want ice cream, so since they listen to the WWE Universe... pause... I totally believe it'll happen. Bo ends up up HAMming it up and dancing along and will probably get counted out for tearing up the ice cream plans. The New Day go ridiculous HAM. All they needed was the Platoon music and a sunset to make it sillier. Dallas nearly got a win there. What a surprise that would've been. That's why it won't happen. Kofi hits one move and wins. Thanks for coming, Bo. Hope you got to celebrate with your brother a little bit.



12. Meanwhile, on discount Westeros, Neville Baratheon promotes another show but we get to at least see Jack Gallagher to get a shot at FastLane. Jack politely interrupts him, but Neville refuses to let him quote Shakespeare. That's something I wasn't expecting to hear on a wrestling show. I absolutely loved what Jack called him, even though I don't know what it means. British friends, help?



13. Reference to last night, but how many times does Nikki Bella have to get attacked backstage before she hires a bodyguard or something? It's happened every week since she was drafted to Smackdown.



14. Gentleman Jack and his Gallagher are both definitely facing Noam Dar. Jack wins obviously, but I don't mind because he's so damn entertaining. Gallagher's good enough that I'd like to see him fight people other than cruiserweights, since they've made this division mostly exclusive to each other. The Twitter feed also managed to find someone who was actually excited to say "Roman stands tall" as if they haven't seen that in the LOP results for the last three years. Jack wins, and I'm fine with it.



15. Neville comes out... Damn he looks threatening. I cannot put my finger on what he looks like, but it's scary as shit. If only anyone gave a shit about the division. Will this finally be the thing that helps?



16. Meanwhile, hours ago, Joe gets limo rides and tailored suits. Please tell me it's not a pre-taped interview. Please tell me it's not a pre-taped interview... We also get an Emma video, and for once it's not just a teaser. Let's see if this works out better than any other recent incredibly long vignetted debut.



17.





