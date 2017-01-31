

IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #265 - Thoughts on Smackdown Live - 1-31-17

Jan 31, 2017 - 10:25:36 PM



By Ris Laiman Jan 31, 2017 - 10:25:36 PM



IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #265 - Thoughts on Smackdown Live - 1-31-17







1. We open with WWE once again giving themselves fellatio over how awesome they are, quoting any piece of media they can possibly find about it. But we get a cool cold open out of it with AJ Styles not being impressed. Shane and Bryan tease him and faux-build him up while also alluding toward the Elimination Chamber. Wyatt, Corbin, Miz, one more guy who’s there, and his name is Dean. We like Dean. It certainly plants the seeds for the Wyatt Family confrontation at Mania, which would be infinitely better than than Cena vs. Orton again. Dean challenges AJ to a match, and that looks like it’ll be our featured match. Wow, you mean a WWE show can hold more than one feud at a time?



2. It was a great match, no doubt. Just left a bad taste in my mouth to have John Cena and Randy Orton winning the main events of a Pay-Per-View in 2017. Cena opens the show, and he’s back to his fake Southern accent since they’re in Texas. I once again reiterate that I don’t dislike Cena. Hell, in the last year, he’s won me back.



3. Cena acknowledges the presence of those chanting for AJ by apologizing to him. Referring to his “just a guy” statements before the Royal Rumble, he clarifies that he’s an elite-level star who brings out the best in him. Holy shit, that is huge. Has Cena EVER put anyone over like that? Wow!



4. Who interrupts Cena’s slogan to, as he said, come get some? The Wyatt singer cuts him off, and Orton and Bray come to the stage while JBL again interrupts it with his monotone-super-serial mumbling. This rekindles another old feud, two guys with a history, and holy hell is Bray HAMming it up, even if it’s in mockery. They affirm that they are, in fact, here, and they each enter the ring, but…



5. The Wyatt stinger again sounds, and Luke Harper is there. Cena celebrates like Eugene spotting The Rock, and I think Shane’s about to Teddy Long this, playa! I didn’t know that leaving the Wyatt Family still granted you the osmosis powers! He makes it for right now though, which doesn’t give it any build-up, but we do have AJ/Dean coming too.



6. Is it ever not bizarre to see someone Luke Harper’s size doing Eddie Guerrero moves? Then a minute later sending Randy onto the announcer’s table and showing some unusual celebratory nature. Usually he just stares with crazy eyes, but this is nice. Lots of staredowns though, and they tease us with a fade to commercial into one, but instead Luke backs away and tags in Cena. Interesting…



7. Cena gets one of his own backdrops onto the table, but it’s 2017 and we still don’t have commercial cam. Damn teases.



8. Randy got rid of the chops, or at least trimmed them. He takes a cheap shot at Harper, and Cena hits the shoulder blocks. Let’s see if Orton’s learned any lessons from their 1090 matches before and… Nope, goes for the clothesline. Bray tries to keep Harper and Orton apart, but it doesn’t work. Harper gets taken out, they double-team Cena and get the win. Good opening match furthering the storyline, I like it.



9. We get some kind of Silent Hill Sonata for… Oh, it’s the Elimination Chamber. I love that piano riff though.



10. James Ellsworth is out next with a theme that’s going to be used in the background of a Spike TV preview soon, and… oh JBL, what the fuck are you wearing? Did you call Foley’s suit and raise the ante to white Ricardo Rodriguez with half Enzo Amore, half Sasha Baron Cohen in all his costumes combined. But what I like about this is, he’s a male valet for a female. We haven’t seen that since Stevie Richards I think.



11. She’s facing… Blue Meanie’s tattooed cousin with a hint of a black light mosaic poster? This is so silly, especially with JBL freaking out about it, and the new chick’s getting in some offense. This was strangely fun, even with how ridiculous it is. JBL overselling his disgust with it somehow made it even better. Ellsworth, those skinny cords though…



12. Mauro proclaims himself the Mayor of Retweet City. I hate everything. Then we go into another That Thing cheap shill. Skip.



13. Kalisto’s out, so my husband’s about to be pissed again. Where’s that Roman Reigns match picture again?



14. Ziggles takes some offense from Kalisto, who is dressed somewhere in between the LWO and Tatanka, and… his costume has wings. Ziggler quotes shitty husbands on talk shows everywhere by asking Kalisto why he makes him do this after hitting him, and Kalisto kicks him right in the fuck for it. Bravo, sir. I approve. However, Zigglesworth apparently has a stronger superfuckkick, and that makes him win. Oh, Apollo was watching too. My house is now an endless stream of “fuck you”s and middle fingers. It’s like I just watched a Stone Cold promo with no television censorship.



15. Crews runs down for the save, and unfortunately doesn’t chase him out of the arena. Also he didn’t have to sprint down the ramp at the Alamodome, so he’s not out of breath. Mr. Laiman’s sooooo pissed right now…



16. Meanwhile backstage with stammering brunette Not-Renee interviewer, who made her top out of my mom’s kitchen wallpaper, are Radioactive Funkadactyl and Steampunk Clementine, I have a coat now that I call “Assassin’s Creed Becky Lynch.”



17, Wow, when you can’t think Truth can sink any lower, they make WWE pandering look reasonable. Cigarettes are the T-1000 now? “Don’t get hacked?” Fuck you, Truth.



18. We recap the last few weeks with the Mickie/Alexa power-up, and I assume this will result in Mickie/Becky and Naomi/Alexa without taking any credit or legitimacy away from Becky. Or, as it used to be called, standard wrestling protocol.



19. Becky Lynch does some incredibly forced trash-talking to Mickie James as told by the Bay City Rollers, and I have no problem with this. A mid-show feature with women’s tag team wrestling with no weak links? More of this, please! There are some fantastic colors in this ring right now, even if Naomi’s designer has never heard of the word “subtle.” Things are heating up, so check your Smackdown Live bingo card!



20. What can I say, this is some quality wrestling. More of this, please. People must like it when I suffer, because the columns where I absolutely hate things always get the most attention, but what the hell… I’m not going to complain. Damn, Naomi has improved so immensely, I can’t get over that. Alexa’s stepped up her game too, and hanging out with a talented veteran like Mickie isn’t going to hurt either. Naomi gets the clean win, so Naomi vs. Alexa is the next title feud, clearly.



21. Now, we have Alpha complaining that nobody’s stepped up to the plate to face them. PLEASE have them involved with Kurt Angle somehow. He quotes some Pink Floyd in an attempt to summon some mystical team that hasn’t performed yet, and they put out an open challenge, because the team has no ideas. Jordan insists on the formality of being wished luck, and… Okay. Sure.



22. We get another Rumble picture recap, which have either been mercifully minimal, or it’s their acknowledgement that Smackdown was barely on the Rumble card. Either way… I appreciate the lack of filler, Tuesday nights.



23. Answering the Open Challenge is… Heel Usos, and one of them either has a limp or is trying really hard to do a version of Vince’s power walk. All the same, Samoan characters that aren’t “wild” so to speak, I approve. But they’re not alone, the Ascension also accept, even though one of them has a fence drawn over his mouth. Then we also get the battle royal fodder of the last few months, the less appreciated Jack Gallaghers. Oh fuck it, and the rest. They’re all emerging so fast that I can’t keep up. We’ve got ourselves a clusterfuck! Unfortunately, they think that restoring order is what we want to see, and for once, I agree with JBL, let ‘em fight!



24. We come back, and it looks pretty much exactly the same as when we left. Good call on that order restoring, yo. Top notch! We end up with Alpha and Rhyno/Slater facing off, and… That’s it. Don’t open challenges usually have results?



25. Oh JBL, another Nikki recap, please tell me I still have time left to skip…



26. Nikki and Natalya continue bitching while Bryan quietly mutters and then… WHOA, holy shit! There’s that HAM winner Daniel Bryan I remember! For some reason, he has a fake feminine lisp for a second, and there’s a match between the two of them at EC. Fine.



27. Presumably after another commercial, we’re getting Dean/AJ for our main event. Smackdown is the opposite of RAW, in that this is the first time I’ve even looked at the clock, whereas most times at RAW I’m “Oh gosh it’s only 9:20?”



28. Holy Over-the-Top advertising, Batman! Oh yeah, the Cruiserweight division exists. Speaking of shill, Neville wants YOU to watch 205Live! Sorry, no. Four straight days of wrestling, I’m burnt out. After this, I’m breaking from wrestling until Monday. And because there’s not enough people down there, Miz and Maryse have joined the row of people at the commentary table because… I don’t know.



29. Now that we’ve had some space between their confrontations, this seems refreshing to have these two going at it again. The relevance of the Intercontinental title has put the two divisions on a practically-even plane. Part of it is the tininess of the roster, but they’ve managed to make do with what they have, maximizing their potential.



30. Miz goes on a Daniel Bryan rant, and somehow that still hasn’t been furthered in the storyline. It’s his berserk button, for sure. “YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH, OTUNGA! You can, JBL, but the rest of you can’t! You’re damn right I ordered the Code Yes!”



31. Wow, Miz has gotten so much better at putting over his opponents while he talks shit too. Complimenting Dean while explaining his superiority… Oh for fuck’s sake, he’s doing his Braun impression by randomly coming out during a main event. Dammit. No wait, that’s the commercial break. It’s gonna turn into an Elimination Chamber member fuck-all fight, isn’t it?



32. And I’m out of DVR time. Curses, you quality wrestling television program!



33. Corbin TOO is on the damn commentary table, and… sounds like Spicolli if he did his best Wayne’s World impression. Miz talking shit on Corbin is rather amusing. Miz mocking the hell out of Corbin is like Chris Jericho having a promo battle with William Hurt in Lost in Space. “I love you, wife” with all the emotion of Roman Reigns getting chokeslammed.



34. Ambrose starts making the comeback, but AJ counters it with a forearm to the suicide dive. These two have some damn good chemistry together. Corbin comments on how they’re animals. No, Corbin, stop… You’re so emotional right now. Dean nearly gets the win with a… Vertical Clutch Go-Fuck-Yourself? Then Miz claims to be an animal right as some guy who looks like discount Hambino in the front row makes a tiger claw pose. I give up, we’re all in a simulation. Hey nonny-nonny, hey nonny-nonny, hey!



35. Maruo gets really excited and compares a Dean elbow drop to the Macho Man himself. When does this become a big fight? Oh, there it is. Corbin gets fed up with Miz’s shit, and they start brawling. The distraction keeps Ambrose from getting a pinfall, and Dean gets pissed. Either from the distraction or because he really wanted to wear those red thigh highs that Maryse has, but she beat him to it. I mean, one of them had to change. Dean comes back in and Styles gets the win with the Clash. Fun preview for the EC title match, AJ looks strong, Dean made a tactical mistake.



36. We’re not done yet. Miz is Vince McMahoning and SCFs Dean, and Corbin comes in and does his thing too to end it. This show had no weak points. How can two shows from the same company be so freaking different? One is a boring slog with a shocking ending, one is a show that feels short, like “oh wow, it’s over already?” I don’t get it, but thank JBL I had this as the capstone. This was not a good four straight days of wrestling, with some exceptions of course, but overall net negative. Tonight’s show was great though. Enjoyable as usual.



HAM OF THE NIGHT



Bray would’ve had it, but Bryan had the highest level of HAM. Bray’s promo was full of it, but Bryan’s was the pinnacle. It was the wrestling equivalent of Ahnold in Kindergarten Cop going SHUUUUUUUUUUUUTTUUUUUUUUUUUUUP!! Welcome back to the HAMmer’s Circle, we missed you D-Bry!



2012 - Daniel Bryan

2013 - Paul Heyman

2016 - Chris Jericho

1-2-17 - Kevin Owens

1-3-17 - Jack Gallagher

1-9-17 - Shawn Michaels

1-10-17 - Dean Ambrose

1-16-17 - Sami Zayn

1-17-17 - John Cena

1-23-17 - Xavier Woods

1-24-17 - James Ellsworth

1-30-17 - Mick Foley

1-31-17 - Daniel Bryan



