IN LAIMAN'S TERMS #264 - Thoughts on RAW - 1-30-17

Jan 30, 2017



By Ris Laiman Jan 30, 2017



IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #264 - Thoughts on RAW - 1-30-17



I could type what I thought of the Royal Rumble, but I think I’ll express it in three tweets I posted instead.



"Watching a Reigns match in one pose." #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KJQr30JRbg — Marissa McCool (@RisMcCool) January 30, 2017



That’s Mr. Laiman, BTW.



Enzo, take a lesson from Jon Stewart... Don't fuck that chicken. #RoyalRumble — Marissa McCool (@RisMcCool) January 30, 2017





Could've been worse. We could've been one of those sorry souls that had to travel and pay to see that shit? #royalrumble #silverlinings — Marissa McCool (@RisMcCool) January 30, 2017





Tito’s gonna have #OVWClassof2002 trending, and who can blame him after two main events in 2017 having Randy Orton and John Cena winning. Thankfully we’ve never seen that match before, so I’m eagerly looking forward to this WrestleMania. Seriously, the biggest surprise entry was Tye at 10? You wasted spots on Ellsworth and Enzo, no offense to the latter, but really?



1. Come on RAW, I enjoyed you way more than the PPV last night, and it’s usually backwards. Bring me back from the Twilight Zone… Or don’t, actually, but just for a few days. And in 2017, we have to still have pictures of the show from last night because we might still want to watch it or something. Also, how is it that Roman Reigns looks bored even while taking a chokeslam? And can we tell I’m still worked up and annoyed from last night’s dumpster fire?



2. We start off with Kevin Owens winning, which would’ve been a bright spot from last night if we hadn’t already seen that match slightly fewer times than we’ve seen Cena/Orton. Can they break the October 3rd streak tonight? Let’s find out! Kevin apparently gets the idea of going with the “Enzo Amore School of Opening Promos.” Which, why not at this point? So when does Roman Reigns come out to give us more of what they must still think we want? Truly Roman Reigns getting booed out of the Alamdome could only be improved by… Putting him in at number 30 too, right? Better turn off the mics to hide the crowd reaction rather than changing… anything. The only possible good I saw out of it was that maybe it can allow Reigns to work as a heel against the Undertaker.



3. Kevin Owens is now Neo Anderson, according to his HAMmy outburst. He got so worked up that he left a few letters out of “opportunity,” but English isn’t his first language, so it’s understandable. Kevin’s yelling everything he’s saying like he’s Braun Strowman, only intelligible.



4. Jericho’s in a celebratory mood, and we would be too, if he wasn’t the last strand of hope before we had a fuck-all ending after a fuck-all match.



5. Oh, there he is. I thought it had been too long since Giant Beardy Roary Man yelled at me. Braun is getting a “thank you” chant, so clearly him proclaiming to not be able to stand Roman Reigns makes him the heel, right? Strowman wants the prince who was promised, or to be the prince who was promised… He’s Robert Strong, okay? He’s Robert fucking Strong. Or the Mountain That Wrestles. Strowman wants a title match tonight, and it’s getting something of a pop. I like it.



6. OhmyJBL, Mick Foley… What the fuck are you wearing? HAM over, no contest. Mick’s suit wins. I didn’t realize you could make an entire suit out of a sofa designed in the style of 1990s golf pants, but as they say… Anything can happen in the WWE! Let’s see how this heel vs. heel match ends up.



7. We come back with Jericho still in the ring after his 61-minuteman performance, and he’s facing Zayn… Who cares, holy shit, it’s not Rollins or Reigns. Thank merciful fuckdoggies! I didn’t realize Zayn lasted that long, good on him! Can he stop being happyfuntime loser of matches, please? And someone contact the Bouncing Souls and get the rights to “Ole!” already. I’ll send in a donation for the jaunty tune that people already don’t know why they’re singing it for him! If they can get Living Colour, I’m sure Bouncing Souls wouldn’t mind an iTunes chart bump.



8. FYi, Zayn’s match with Rollins in person was awesome last week. Best part? No fucking commercials! I heard Michael Cole’s commentary was on point though, so clearly I need to sit in club seats at every show. Hey Vince, if that’s what it takes, put me on the bus and let’s make it a Rissy Tour!



9. A spot sending Zayn to the outside somehow doesn’t lead to a commercial break. I’m confused. Impressed, but confused all the same. Oh no wait, Zayn gets the edge, then we go into it. Fair enough. At least it wasn’t the 30 second time we’ve been getting lately.



10. Having the ticker isn’t enough, Michael Cole has to point it out to proclaim their social media relevance! They’ll encourage discussion, but clearly don’t actually give a damn about anything anyone has to say. Three years of nationwide boos, stay the fucking course.



11. Did they just call it a “Haloova Kick?” Are they that terrified of saying the naughty words? Jericho’s only now incensed that someone was able to break the walls down? Zayn gets a clean win over Jericho. Fun little match and a good win for Zayn. How does Stephanie dick him over this week?



12. Braun has a new nickname, “The Monster Among Men.” I dig it.



13. Crossfit Jesus comes out to “Takeover RAW,” which again hopefully breaks our October 3rd streak. It was one of the few moments I genuinely enjoyed this weekend, even if it was only a tease.



14. We come back with Cesaro and Lobsterhead arguing, and Sheamus yelling about Cesaro trying to swing him makes me think of alternate situations. Don’t judge me for my slashfic, I mean theories! And they’re interrupted by… Bayley? She’s strong enough to force a group hug with Sheamus looking like I did when a few fans at RAW were talking to me about very uncomfortable things, and I don’t even mean the back of a Volkswagen. They’re confronted by the Club doing their best Revenge of the Nerds references. Wow, look at the clock, 1984 already.



15. Must be a Cruiserweight match coming up with this long of a delay. And holy fuck are those long breaks even more boring in person, especially when they led to pre-taped interviews twice. The way they’re talking, it’s leading to a recap, isn’t it? Yep. Recap. And I can’t even skip. The things I do for live entertainment!



