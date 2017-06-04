

Who Will Face Brock Lesnar For The Universal Title?

Is anyone really wondering this? It seems pretty blatantly obvious who is going to win the number one contender match tonight at Extreme Rules - Roman Reigns.







The predictability is ultimately what has been killing my interest in the product lately. The athleticism and wrestling, minus match psychology, has been the best it has ever been in WWE history the past few years, but the predictibility of outcomes has really hampered the product in my eyes. It's why I could just stop tuning in to the product for nearly 2 months and still know exactly who will win the big matches on the horizon- no beuno.







Though some of the blame rests on technology and the internet, WWE has also unabashedly made zero attempts to conceal their metaphoric boner for Mr. Reigns. And I really don't have much against him present day. The guy is a serviceable wrestler in the ring, has the look in spades, and his persona could be awesome if he wasn't being thrusted into the top face spot in the company. I would probably love the guy in the 2012 Alberto Del Rio spot (hovering around the World Title constantly, screwing over all the faces, racking up title wins), but WWE's resistance to accept that that is his destined role drives a lot of fans against the product. Regardless though, WWE doesn't care, and Roman will win Sunday.







That is because his win sets up the beginning of his upcoming feud with Brock Lesnar, which will culminate at next year's Wrestlemania. We know Brock is set to finish up his contract with WWE at Wrestlemania next year, and reliable sources have already leaked WWE's plans to bring Reigns full circle against Lesnar- baring injury it is pretty much a done deal. And Roman's win this Sunday kicks the long road off.







Though for those not on board with Reigns at the top take solace, most likely he will lose his next match against Lesnar, as a win would kind of kill the suspense. How he loses is beyond me, though I imagine some interference will be involved that sets up an immediate Reigns feud. All that feud will be though is the beginning of a very dominant year for Reigns, as he tears through the roster on his way back to the top against the beast. Sound wonderful? Hopefully so, or you might be miserable watching WWE for a while.







We will still get some swerves and misdirections, so there will still be reason to watch and connect to the product, and the wrestling this year will be stellar across the roster, but the pill we swallow to get that entertainment is Reigns' ascension to the top of the company. If you like him as the top face then take my word that this next 11 or so months will be dreamy for you. By the end of this though others might start missing John Cena much more than they ever anticipated.







If I were to predict what will happen tonight, I say Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins clash, and whichever doesn't win tonight's match will wind up being given an opportunity as well against Lesnar, making the Universal Title match a triple threat. It seems to make the most sense to me, as then Lesnar can retain and then disappear again for a bit, while the other two men bitterly feud over costing each other the opportunity. So still an interesting series of events, and undoubtedly some great wrestling as well.







Just like tonight. Some of us may be bored by the predictability in recent times, but we will still get entertaining matches, and some winding roads on the way to the predictable destination. And Extreme Rules is almost always a fun time, as most of the matches have to step out of the comfort zone to gain any kind of credibility, which usually translates into a fun PPV. One of the handful I often look forward to personally.







So yes, Roman Reigns will ultimately come out on top, and his feud with Brock Lesnar undoubtedly sparks up tonight, but to watch WWE in 2017 is to take joy in the little things on the road to the destination. If you find yourself unable to do so, then maybe stop torturing yourself and indulge in other wrestling- there is a world of good wrestling out there right now. You can watch more than one fed, I'm living proof. Tonight though, I look forward to a good Extreme Rules PPV, how about you?

