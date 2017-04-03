

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 8 - Day 50: Wrestlemania Impressions/Review

Hello all and welcome to day 50 of Kleck Goes Daily! My column series is now middle aged! And to think not that long ago it was only a baby. But here we are, the day after Wrestlemania and wow, I'm pretty spent! I have watched so much wrestling this weekend! And yet two of the most anticipated nights of the wrestling year are still ahead of us between tonight and tomorrow, the RAW and Smackdown shows immediately after Wrestlemania. These nights will set the pace of both products for the immediate future, and possibly give us glimpses of what is to come this summer, and even beyond. Not to mention the first show(s) after is/are always ripe with surprises and elevated energy from both performers and fans. Let's not get ahead of ourselves too much yet though, first I wanted to take a look at what happened last night!





















Wrestlemania Impressions/Review











What did everyone think of Wrestlemania? I was mostly optimistic despite the sheer amount of matches, and a couple worries, but all in all I thought last night was a fantastic night of wrestling. For as much as we fans complain and moan about facets of the product, last night was extremely entertaining. And it is valuable as fans to occasionally drop our guard and just experience an event, and if you did last night then I'm sure you have little to no regrets.





Of course some things were unsavory- an obvious final match for a legend, which is always sad to see, but if you watched that match between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker last night then you might have been like me at the end and thought in your head for the first time, "I'll miss the gu, but yeah, it's time to ride off into the sunset." There were botched spots, like the one towards the middle people seem to be blaiming on Roman when Reigns couldn't hoist Taker up, though the problem was that Taker was effectively dead weight. Then there were moments like Taker needing Reigns to already be on the top rope in order to do a Powerbomb spot- Undertaker's mortality was clearly on full display last night, and yet despite that, the match was nowhere near as bad as it could have been. Better yet, it was passable aside from Roman Reigns selling the match like he would a bout on Superstars with Viktor.





WWE continued to toe the line of Reigns being face or heel, effectively trolling us. And still that match was mostly enjoyable. The real issue fans had was that it was going to be Taker's final match and it was Roman Reigns facing him, but we all need to remember that Reigns was set to do the deed regardless, and it only didn't happen at Wrestlemania 32 because fans made WWE slow down Reigns' push. That extra year gave us the battered and limited Taker we got last night. And yet it was still a decent match. And now tonight we undoubtedly get an Undertaker retirement, and a glimpse into the direction Roman Reigns is heading, but first and foremost we should appreciate what the Undertaker has accomplished in this industry as he finally rides off into that sunset.





We also got unsavory moments in Baron Corbin, Miz and Bray Wyatt losing their respective matches. Corbin has been ascending at the right pace as an up and coming bully heel with a lot of promise, while Dean Ambrose has been in an effective tailspin since being booked out of the World Title picture, even effectively being gifted a consolation Intercontinental Title run as a result that has been pretty forgettable and ineffective, and yet Dean won and Baron lost. The only thing I can imagine this means is Dean loses to someone else soon, even possibly on Tuesday, and if it isn't to Baron Corbin, then I'm not sure where Baron goes from here. That loss hurts his credibility as a bully heel, which is all he has going. Yet we did get a good match out of them last night. So a bit bittersweet I suppose.





While Miz and Maryse poured their hearts into a feud that saw them lose in the end to two wrestlers who are leaving the product. Nikki Bella is conceivably retiring, while John Cena is set to go on a big break to do the Hollywood thing that is calling him more and more these days. It feels like a missed trick, as if Miz picked up the win and Cena and Nikki still had their engagement moment after, it would still effectively be a moral win for John and Nikki considering what the feud centered around. Though I suppose I can understand why WWE would want to give Nikki a big win in a big moment to cap off her career. Say what you will about her but Nikki has improved 100 fold from the Twin Magic days, and towards the end turned into one of the better women on the roster. Deny it all you want, she has a track record of good matches on PPV in the past year and a half or so to back that up. She cared enough to improve that much, which alone should count for something. And yet the win comes at the expense of a Miz that is just ridiculously on fire, so despite a decently enjoyable match it is understandable for fans to be left with a sour taste in their mouths.





And I really don't want to get into Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, as the outcome effectively stripped what shine Bray Wyatt had finally got after years of severe booking abuse, and honestly kind of killed his character. In the feud he had developed all these mystical powers, and was surely now unbeatable, right? Well all it amounted to was projections of bugs on the ring mat, and a disjointed RKO for an extremely anti-climactic finish to a patchy mess of a match. Honestly it reminded me of 1996 WCW, for all the wrong reasons. And the match itself, in my opinion, was hands down the worst match of the entire weekend across all shows. If you haven't watched yet, you are better off saving yourself time and skipping it.





That makes it sound like I didn't thoroughly enjoy Wrestlemania, but I did. As those were the only true bad results of the night aside from an underacheiving Crusierweight match that makes me wonder if Neville had the jitters, or was simply having an off night, as he botched an alarming amount of spots in his pre show match with Austin Aries. Hopefully two of those spots didn't result in a genuine injury for Aries. But now think about all of the matches I haven't mentioned. Those were the wide majlrity, and they were overall absolutely fantastic.





The women's matches had moments that were great mixed in with the mundane, though Bayley and Naomi won, which felt like the right choice in both instances. Bayley needed a credible big win, and Naomi deserves a true run with the women's title, as you can probably also thank the Smackdown women's spot on the Wrestlemania card to Naomi being the home town girl, and her entrance. The late slot gave more eyes to the women, increasing exposure. Add that in to Naomi needing to vacate after last PPV due to injury, and I couldn't be happier for her picking up the win here. Well earned if you ask me. And the match itself wasn't bad, as there were some definite enjoyable moments. As for the RAW women the right woman won, and there was some good choreography in the match, two matches that weren't necessarily barn burners, but were very serviceable.





Then of course we can point to the highlights of the night, Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, the RAW tag title match, and AJ vs. Shane. Yep you read that right, AJ vs. Shane and the RAW tag title match were two of the four best matches of the night, as I'd personally rank them numbers 4 (AJ vs. Shane), and 3 (Tag Title match) respectively. If AJ vs Shane went longer, it would have been ranked much higher, but the brief time hindered it slightly. despite that, this match was packed with awesomeness as I wrote up yesterday. As for the Tag Title match? Who saw that coming? I marked out so hard when Matt and Jeff came out as surprise entrants that I nearly woke my youngest! Granted, I am still worried about how they will be booked in WWE, but it was such an amazing moment, and as Matt walked to the ring in typical Broken Matt style, I was grinning ear to ear and feeling hope for their run here, which was of course magnified when they won the titles! Amazingly well kept secret here, and the easy pick for moment of the night. May Matt and Jeff delete everyone in Meekman's lair!





Trips vs. Seth was a beautifully told match, with a highly enjoyable psychology woven throughout. Seth Rollins sold that injury to perfection, and Triple H might be in the best shape of his life, which added together with a good amount of time to spin an awesomely captivating match. I was thoroughly invested from start to finish despite the long match run time, and the finish was great minus the brief repetitiveness based on recent Wrestlemania outcomes for Triple H and Stephanie's characters, though it's not like that is a formula WWE just started using at Wrestlemania for authority figures. Hopefully though WWE uses a different trick next year to prevent it from wearing thin. If you want to see a tremendously wrestled match though, this is it, especially the back and forth towards the end as both guys kept countering each other's Pedigrees- that chain was absolutely beautiful to watch.





And as for KO vs. Jericho- match of the night. The psychology, choreography, and individual performances brought me back to the days when wrestlers were booked against each other for long periods of time in feuds, where each guy evolves their thinking both offensively and defensively. Gritty, personal feuds that display the personal element throughout. I felt like I was watching a classic feud in the territory days for NWA, and KO and Jericho just swept me away in the nostalgia. If that match had 10 more minutes, at the pace it was going, it would have undoubtedly locked down match of the year honors in WWE and all of professional wrestling, with a solid 4.5-4.75 score. As it stood I would give it a solid 4-4.25 of 5, and strongly urge people to check this one out if you haven't. It is a gem, despite it's brevity.





Hell even Goldberg vs. Lesnar was far better than most fans thought was possible. Sure it was brief, but man did they pack in a lot in that 5 or so minutes. The two men traded signatures and finishers and stiff offense, and given the amount of offense they were dishing out it made perfect sense for the match to end quick. I could easily think of way worse ways to spend 5 minutes, and reccommend that match as well, as I definitely enjoyed the entire match.





And even a throwaway match like the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal had some good moments, and lots of intrigue and surprise. Favorites got eliminated in logical, yet eye raising moments, underdogs rose up in solid fashion, and one of the biggest talking points took place, as Rob Gronkowski got into a WWE ring and delivered some offense! You read that right. It is obvious why the man who won did, paired with Gronk becoming involved- WWE will do anything to entice a celebrity to their product. WWE was greasing the wheels to land a big potential future free agent, and I think it worked considering Gronk's reactions and enthusiasm. This moment might have been the catalyst to him winding up a wrestler some day. So despite who won, the match was fun for what it was, and it built some intrigue. Can't complain with that.





On a night many were expecting to be underwhelmed and unimpressed, I dare say this might wind up being considered a top 10 Wrestlemania, truly. Most of the card was great, and years down the road some of the unsavory stuff might wind up becoming more enjoyable based on the time elapsed and overall card- except Orton vs Wyatt, sincerely fu%k that match. Though despite that, this is a Wrestlemania I highly reccommend watching. The run time is daunting but as I pointed out there are matches you can focus on, and there is a lot to enjoy. We should have suspected twists and turns considering the theme, which explained a few of the builds that seemed lackluster, while adding a level of enjoyment to others. This Wrestlemania delivered, and if anything it should show most of us that WWE does listen and try to deliver sometimes, now if only that stretched beyond Wrestlemania! As it stands though, last night was a great night, and worth your time as a fan of pro-wrestling! WWE delivered last night, and for that much we should be grateful!

