

Kleck Presents Posted in:

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 7 - Day 43: Go Home RAW, You're Drunk!

By

Mar 27, 2017 - 11:58:52 PM



By Kleckamania Mar 27, 2017 - 11:58:52 PM Day 43











Hello all and welcome to day 43 of Kleck Goes Daily! Kind of surprised I'm still going at this point, as this actually marks 45 columns in 43 days. As you know from a prior day I wrote a column for a Columns Forum {Sign up, it's free and an excellent place to talk or write about wrestling!} series hosted by fellow main pager Triple R. And another column was for a match inducted by you LOP fans this year into the Lords Of Pain Hall Of Fame- that column will be posted sometime this week I imagine. So yeah, 45 is a lot- an exhaustive pace for sure, but I still miraculously have some gas left in the tank on the road to Wrestlemania. Though RAW didn't really help much...



















Go Home RAW, You're Drunk!













I'm really struggling with myself today. I figured I'd wait to do a column until after RAW, as there would definitely be something to talk about after the go home show before Wrestlemania, right? When RAW concluded I just sat there for a moment and wondered if I've just become super jaded, or if this RAW felt more like some throwaway episode in September.





The ladies came out and had a segment and match to open the show that actually made me care less for their match at Wrestlemania. Seriously what is this feud about? Adding a 4th wrestler was bad enough, especially someone as green as Nia Jax, but I genuinely have no emotional investment in this match, and this segment just drove that feeling home hard. I'm glad they switched it to an elimination match, which will at least make the match itself more exciting, but aside from the belt being on the line there is little to no motive or plot that drives this match. Nia kind of nailed that this feud is like high school nonsense. Which sucks because three of these ladies are some of the very best female wrestlers in the world. Time to start putting in actual effort in booking the ladies on RAW, as the booking has been horrendously bad to date since the brand split.





Between Taker referring to Wrestlemania as, "The ultimate thrill ride" and Sami Zayn's music I wondered if we were going to Wrestlemania or Six Flags. I'm sorry, I like Sami but his music just screams let's go to an amusement park and have an overpriced, long day of waiting in lines. Then WWE builds a big angle by having Stephanie tell Sami that she needs the Andre The Giant Battle Royal memorial trophy on RAW, so she needs to make sure only the best competitors go in to that match... right. RAW needs to be ready for Mojo Rawley and pals. Somehow the prestige of this match is lost on me when it is relegated to the preshow. And the thing that alarms me most about this match is the sheer amount of guys who badly need a win that are in it. Only 1 guy will come out on top, which means a bunch of guys who need a push will receive the opposite on Sunday.





And speaking of preshow, what an absolute travesty to have the Cruiserweight Championship match on it, instead of the main card. Mark my words A-Double versus Neville could easily wind up as match of the night, and would be a phenominal opening match on the main card. Way to make an entire new division feel completely irrelevant by tucking it's highlighted match into the preshow, WWE. Not to mention I'm not sure if it is just me, or if Noam Dar is a wrestler I really want to like, but his charisma and personality kind of make me want to jump off a cliff. The guy is awesome in the ring, but having Aries beat him up right before Mania did nothing for me. Minus of course seeing Aries bust out Last Chancery, that move is awesome. But Dar really needs to mature and hit his mic stride, and I suspect that will be years down the road, in a second run with WWE, kind of similar to The Brian Kendrick. I like Dar's in-ring skills, but honestly I don't think he is ready for WWE just yet.





And as for Seth Rollins versus Triple H, I think I want to do a column about that by itself tomorrow. There are parts about this that I love, and parts that I'm not fond of though, and it will be interesting to see how the match plays out on Sunday for sure. And then we got a mini battle royal to entice us for the Andre memorial match at Wrestlemania- it didn't work. At all. Big Show took on the Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Golden Truth, and Tex Ferguson himself. Good old Tex and Golden Truth eliminated Show and then Braun showed up and tried to make the match on Sunday look like it will be good. Poor Braun. This guy should have his own match, not be booked into this cluster. If he doesn't win this, what happens to his character? WWE didn't even depush Ryback this fast after his first loss. Here's to hoping Braun isn't in a WWE creative holding pattern.





Corey Graves then hypes Flo Rida and Pitbull as the musical acts for Wrestlemania, and the me from 2010 is indifferent. Neither has done anything since then either, so yeah... could Braun just have a real match instead? Or maybe we could put the Cruiser title match on the main card instead of two washed up rappers recycling the same raps to different beats?





Then WWE shows Undertaker in a graveyard for the 20th time. Ohhhhhh ominous! And Reigns states he's a big boy so Taker doing some mulching doesn't really spook him. I still don't know what to make of this feud. I don't have super high hopes for their match considering Taker's health and Roman's difficulty in being in the lead spot in a match. The only thing I find myself interested in is the outcome. A tagline of two guys fighting over a yard doesn't really push me to the edge of my seat. If this was Taker from 10 years ago while the streak was still in tact? Might be a lot different. Might just be too little too late now though. I will say Taker showing up in the ring and cutting that promo would have been awesome 10 years ago when he didn't hobble around because his hip is flaring. I love Taker but he's too old guys, the suspense just isn't there anymore, and we all know Vince has a budding bromance with Roman.





Then we get more Tag match build, as Gallows and Anderson stand tall a bunch, making it obvious they will lose at Wrestlemania. Is it me or did WWE telegraph the results of Wrestlemania a lot tonight? Maybe I need to do a column about that this week. A brightish side is there was a hint that the triple threat tag match will become a ladder match, so the match itself should at least be enjoyable. I still can't get over how dumb Gallows and Anderson's characters have been booked throughout this match build. Just shooting themselves in the foot every step of the way. This match should be more anticipated, but aside from the in-ring action I could care less. There was a time when I'd be excited about Enzo and Cass winning the straps, but WWE has kind of turned this into a who cares scenario. Sad.





To add insult to this go home show's injury, they make us think Kurt Angle is coming out only to confirm the music is just for his Hall Of Fame induction on Friday. I swear WWE is just trolling us now.





And then we get a match that is so painfully telegraphed that it loses it's value. If Sami loses he is fired... sure thing. And as a reward if he wins such a stressful match, he is gifted with a spot in the preshow Battle Royal. That's kind of like a parent rewarding their kid with Lima Beans as a result of doing all of their homework... Yay! Sami extremely obviously wins thanks to Y2J distraction, giving us a glimmer of one of the only matches built well for Wrestlemania, Owens versus Y2J.





And then, Heyman and Lesnar come out and just when you think we are gonna get a good segment we don't. Heyman seemed not super into this one, as most of it was just him reitterating what he has already said a dozen times in the past month. Goldberg comes out and trash talks for a few minutes about how it's time to get physical. Then Lesnar and Goldberg are physical for all of 2 seconds. Spear and done. Telegraph much? If you wanted to know who wins most of the Mania matches this show just handed you most of the results it seems. Certainly didn't help the suspense at all though.





Maybe I just wasn't feeling wrestling tonight? Not sure but this RAW did not feel like a go home show before Wrestlemania. Though RAW has kind of sucked since the brand split so I'm not sure what I was expecting. Despite all of that I am actually excited for Wrestlemania itself, it just wasn't helped or heightened at all by this episode of RAW in my opinion. If you needed this RAW to sell you on the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" then you are probably out of luck. Though maybe I was just expecting too much? Though I think the end of the road to Wrestlemania just resembled someone who was way too tired and drunk to be behind the wheel, just swerving their way home hoping nobody would notice.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



















And that wraps up day 43! Anything to add? Disagree with my assessment of RAW? Let's discuss it below. Until then I am Kleckamania, thank you for reading, and hope to see you tomorrow for day 44! Hello all and welcome to day 43 ofKind of surprised I'm still going at this point, as this actually marks 45 columns in 43 days. As you know from a prior day I wrote a column for a Columns Forumseries hosted by fellow main pager Triple R. And another column was for a match inducted by you LOP fans this year into the Lords Of Pain Hall Of Fame- that column will be posted sometime this week I imagine. So yeah, 45 is a lot- an exhaustive pace for sure, but I still miraculously have some gas left in the tank on the road to Wrestlemania. Though RAW didn't really help much...I'm really struggling with myself today. I figured I'd wait to do a column until after RAW, as there would definitely be something to talk about after the go home show before Wrestlemania, right? When RAW concluded I just sat there for a moment and wondered if I've just become super jaded, or if this RAW felt more like some throwaway episode in September.The ladies came out and had a segment and match to open the show that actually made me care less for their match at Wrestlemania. Seriously what is this feud about? Adding a 4th wrestler was bad enough, especially someone as green as Nia Jax, but I genuinely have no emotional investment in this match, and this segment just drove that feeling home hard. I'm glad they switched it to an elimination match, which will at least make the match itself more exciting, but aside from the belt being on the line there is little to no motive or plot that drives this match. Nia kind of nailed that this feud is like high school nonsense. Which sucks because three of these ladies are some of the very best female wrestlers in the world. Time to start putting in actual effort in booking the ladies on RAW, as the booking has been horrendously bad to date since the brand split.Between Taker referring to Wrestlemania as, "The ultimate thrill ride" and Sami Zayn's music I wondered if we were going to Wrestlemania or Six Flags. I'm sorry, I like Sami but his music just screams let's go to an amusement park and have an overpriced, long day of waiting in lines. Then WWE builds a big angle by having Stephanie tell Sami that she needs the Andre The Giant Battle Royal memorial trophy on RAW, so she needs to make sure only the best competitors go in to that match... right. RAW needs to be ready for Mojo Rawley and pals. Somehow the prestige of this match is lost on me when it is relegated to the preshow. And the thing that alarms me most about this match is the sheer amount of guys who badly need a win that are in it. Only 1 guy will come out on top, which means a bunch of guys who need a push will receive the opposite on Sunday.And speaking of preshow, what an absolute travesty to have the Cruiserweight Championship match on it, instead of the main card. Mark my words A-Double versus Neville could easily wind up as match of the night, and would be a phenominal opening match on the main card. Way to make an entire new division feel completely irrelevant by tucking it's highlighted match into the preshow, WWE. Not to mention I'm not sure if it is just me, or if Noam Dar is a wrestler I really want to like, but his charisma and personality kind of make me want to jump off a cliff. The guy is awesome in the ring, but having Aries beat him up right before Mania did nothing for me. Minus of course seeing Aries bust out Last Chancery, that move is awesome. But Dar really needs to mature and hit his mic stride, and I suspect that will be years down the road, in a second run with WWE, kind of similar to The Brian Kendrick. I like Dar's in-ring skills, but honestly I don't think he is ready for WWE just yet.And as for Seth Rollins versus Triple H, I think I want to do a column about that by itself tomorrow. There are parts about this that I love, and parts that I'm not fond of though, and it will be interesting to see how the match plays out on Sunday for sure. And then we got a mini battle royal to entice us for the Andre memorial match at Wrestlemania- it didn't work. At all. Big Show took on the Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Golden Truth, and Tex Ferguson himself. Good old Tex and Golden Truth eliminated Show and then Braun showed up and tried to make the match on Sunday look like it will be good. Poor Braun. This guy should have his own match, not be booked into this cluster. If he doesn't win this, what happens to his character? WWE didn't even depush Ryback this fast after his first loss. Here's to hoping Braun isn't in a WWE creative holding pattern.Corey Graves then hypes Flo Rida and Pitbull as the musical acts for Wrestlemania, and the me from 2010 is indifferent. Neither has done anything since then either, so yeah... could Braun just have a real match instead? Or maybe we could put the Cruiser title match on the main card instead of two washed up rappers recycling the same raps to different beats?Then WWE shows Undertaker in a graveyard for the 20th time. Ohhhhhh ominous! And Reigns states he's a big boy so Taker doing some mulching doesn't really spook him. I still don't know what to make of this feud. I don't have super high hopes for their match considering Taker's health and Roman's difficulty in being in the lead spot in a match. The only thing I find myself interested in is the outcome. A tagline of two guys fighting over a yard doesn't really push me to the edge of my seat. If this was Taker from 10 years ago while the streak was still in tact? Might be a lot different. Might just be too little too late now though. I will say Taker showing up in the ring and cutting that promo would have been awesome 10 years ago when he didn't hobble around because his hip is flaring. I love Taker but he's too old guys, the suspense just isn't there anymore, and we all know Vince has a budding bromance with Roman.Then we get more Tag match build, as Gallows and Anderson stand tall a bunch, making it obvious they will lose at Wrestlemania. Is it me or did WWE telegraph the results of Wrestlemania a lot tonight? Maybe I need to do a column about that this week. A brightish side is there was a hint that the triple threat tag match will become a ladder match, so the match itself should at least be enjoyable. I still can't get over how dumb Gallows and Anderson's characters have been booked throughout this match build. Just shooting themselves in the foot every step of the way. This match should be more anticipated, but aside from the in-ring action I could care less. There was a time when I'd be excited about Enzo and Cass winning the straps, but WWE has kind of turned this into a who cares scenario. Sad.To add insult to this go home show's injury, they make us think Kurt Angle is coming out only to confirm the music is just for his Hall Of Fame induction on Friday. I swear WWE is just trolling us now.And then we get a match that is so painfully telegraphed that it loses it's value. If Sami loses he is fired... sure thing. And as a reward if he wins such a stressful match, he is gifted with a spot in the preshow Battle Royal. That's kind of like a parent rewarding their kid with Lima Beans as a result of doing all of their homework... Yay! Sami extremely obviously wins thanks to Y2J distraction, giving us a glimmer of one of the only matches built well for Wrestlemania, Owens versus Y2J.And then, Heyman and Lesnar come out and just when you think we are gonna get a good segment we don't. Heyman seemed not super into this one, as most of it was just him reitterating what he has already said a dozen times in the past month. Goldberg comes out and trash talks for a few minutes about how it's time to get physical. Then Lesnar and Goldberg are physical for all of 2 seconds. Spear and done. Telegraph much? If you wanted to know who wins most of the Mania matches this show just handed you most of the results it seems. Certainly didn't help the suspense at all though.Maybe I just wasn't feeling wrestling tonight? Not sure but this RAW did not feel like a go home show before Wrestlemania. Though RAW has kind of sucked since the brand split so I'm not sure what I was expecting. Despite all of that I am actually excited for Wrestlemania itself, it just wasn't helped or heightened at all by this episode of RAW in my opinion. If you needed this RAW to sell you on the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" then you are probably out of luck. Though maybe I was just expecting too much? Though I think the end of the road to Wrestlemania just resembled someone who was way too tired and drunk to be behind the wheel, just swerving their way home hoping nobody would notice.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------And that wraps up day 43! Anything to add? Disagree with my assessment of RAW? Let's discuss it below. Until then I am Kleckamania, thank you for reading, and hope to see you tomorrow for day 44!