

Kleck Presents

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 6 - Day 36: Is There A Method Behind The Wrestlemania Smackdown Women's Madness?

By

Mar 20, 2017 - 11:48:48 PM



By Kleckamania Mar 20, 2017 - 11:48:48 PM Day 36

















Hello all and welcome to day 36 of Kleck Goes Daily! 36 columns... we have entered the 36th chamber! Yep, I dig old school Kung-Fu flicks and Wu-Tang Clan. When I thought of today's number that was what popped into my mind first. I'm not sure how I'm classified as an adult, but yeah- I opened a column with some Wu-Tang Clan love. I swear there is a method to my madness though- somewhere. Like WWE, who booked a match at Wrestlemania for the Smackdown women that probably made most of us scratch our heads. What was that all about? Let's see...

















Is There A Method Behind The Wrestlemania Smackdown Women's Madness?











For most of us who have watched WWE for a longer period of time this isn't the first time we have seen a big cluster fu*k match for a women's title, though this time was a bit confusing. Typically that kind of match is thrown at a face champion, and though Alexa has a pretty awesome face, she is definitely a heel wrestler. I'm sure I wasn't the only person who wondered why a heel champion would be thrown into that kind of match, especially considering Alexa had a feud just waiting in the wings to be unleashed against Mickie James. Well it seems that the reasoning could have been a few things.





There have been some rumors circulating within the past week that could potentially shed some light on the issue, though at times it can be hard to decipher what is actual news and confirmed information online versus sensationalized crap, or even partial truths that have essentially went through the online "whisper game" (by the time a number of people have whispered a phrase to one another in a row it winds up becoming something entirely different by the time the last person says it aloud). The first bit we know is true, as it pretty much comes directly from the source, former Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi is set to return to the ring for Wrestlemania.





On Twitter this past week Naomi's father was asked when Naomi will return from injury and her dad confirmed that she will be back before Wrestlemania. Her dad also confirmed that Naomi had a torn ACL injury, which was the reason she had to vacate the Smackdown Women's title pretty much immediately after winning it, therefore putting the belt back on who she had beat for it, Alexa Bliss. This marked the second title reign for Bliss in roughly half a year since she got called up to the main roster from NXT.





This brings us to an interesting rumor that has been floating around the wrestling world this past week, one that states that an insider within WWE reported to a news source that Alexa has drawn some ire from higher ups in WWE for her wrestling ability in a ring, or lack thereof. Reports claim that higher ups are thrilled with her charisma and microphone skills, but not so thrilled with her abilities in the ring, to the point where they wanted to get the title off of her for a time in hopes of her improving before she had another run with a women's title.





The rumor is that WWE had placed her in so many matches with Becky Lynch since her call up because Becky tends to bring good matches out of Alexa, and that most of Alexa's other opponents weren't having luck doing the same. The report even went so far as to say that people in the back were hoping a program with Mickie James would be helpful to Alexa, but that her recent match on Smackdown with Mickie was just the most recent example of Alexa not doing well in the ring. This would bring some validity to the booking of WWE's own version of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, as if Alexa faces off against a myriad of competitors, her one on one skills wouldn't be on display nearly as much. That is of course if this rumor is true.





We now know though that these rumors are most likely not true, as employee Road Dogg Jesse James nearly laughed off the notion when it was brought to him the other night, stating that everyone in the back "Loves Alexa", and that there isn't a person unimpressed with her currently in the company. This tends to look pretty accurate, as how many times do you think WWE would let someone run with a title if they weren't happy with said person's in-ring skills, more importantly, why would they immediately put the title back on Alexa? The fact that Alexa was called up to the main roster in relatively short order and then given two chances to run with the title lends to this rumor being completely bogus. Not to mention I may not be an insider, but I have been watching pro wrestling now for about three decades, and I can count on one hand how many times I've personally seen a spot in an Alexa match where I chalked it up to her making a mistake.





And yet those rumors would make that multi woman championship match make a little more sense, which leaves the question of why that match was booked then. This leaves only two options that I can figure out; one that it was leaving the door open for Naomi to return at Wrestlemania and reclaim her spot as Champion of the Smackdown Women's division; or two, the plan was to book Naomi as the champion heading into that match at Wrestlemania to build up her title run quickly, and in convincing fashion. And truly, we may not find that answer out, as both fit well.





Personally I would lean towards them making this big match because it left the door open for Naomi to reclaim the title as soon as she was cleared to return to the ring. Though if you look at the rest of the Wrestlemania card you can see multiple instances of people being thrown into matches just because, so it is kind of hard to tell truly which it is. It seems the only real way we will be able to tell the difference is once we have the outcome of the match. Mainly if Naomi comes back on that night and wins the title- which I would personally say she will (and she should if you ask me). If she does come back and win only to lose the title shortly after, then we can confidently assume this cluster match was never the intended match at Wrestlemania, and it was only put in place to give Naomi the title back quickly. This would also indicate that Naomi was only meant to be a face transitional champ between two heels. Whereas if Naomi wins back the Women's title and then carries it for a solid amount of time, we can still assume that the cluster match was meant to take place either way.





Ultimately trying to break this down in this nature is my way of showing the readers that booking professional wrestling is something that a lot of fans complain about, and at times we throw our hands up, speculate, and or wonder just what the hell creative was thinking, but at times it is completely out of booking's realm of control. In fact, a lot of times booking is merely just trying to perform damage control to patch up storylines as best they can because intended wrestlers got hurt, or suspended, quit or are fired, or fall into bad graces for various reasons. A lot of times they have no choice but to book on the fly.





And that would be easy enough if this were a movie, or an average TV show that has clearly defined and seperated seasons, but WWE, and professional wrestling in general has no off season(s), so booking is hard at work all year long. Add in that they are responsible for more content then any other writers in an average season by an absolute ton, and you start to see why as fans we need to grant them at least some benefit of the doubt, as their jobs are incredibly difficult. Even in times when things are booked perfectly, and people are healthy/still around they have to potentially contest with higher ups deciding to change course at the last minute, and with all those hands in the pot you can see how booking at times can be erratic and frankly, sucky. Those instances aren't always the fault of the people hired specifically to book though. It's a job we all think we want, and think we could do, but once you see the things I just pointed out, you start to develop at least some empathy towards these individuals, and realize why sometimes booking blows, but it isn't truly the fault of the people hired to book. And in moments like Naomi's injury, you can dissect like we did here and start to appreciate that thought all the more.





So yes, we get a very odd match at Wrestlemania that feels like a complete throwaway, but most likely it wasn't initially intended to be that way, but rather WWE had to change course at the last minute and did the best they could to steer the ship to the same intended destination. Not ideal, but given the circumstances not terrible either. I try to remind myself of this regularly, and the best way to do that is to try and put yourself in their shoes and take what you know to try and piece it all together like we did here. Sometimes it helps, sometimes it doesn't, but at the least it gives us perspective we didn't have before. And that is something we should all seek regularly in regards to anything or anyone we love. Empathy and methodical calculation can go a long way in bridging gaps in perspective and communication breakdowns. And if you plan on loving anything as long as I have WWE, those things are often vital in keeping that love alive.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------











And that wraps up day 36! Any questions, thoughts, or anything else to add? I'm all ears (eyes). Let's discuss it below! Until then I am Kleckamania, thank you as always for reading, and let the word of the Wu carry you out of tonight and into tomorrow, where I hope you will join me for day 37.















I own nothing. Just dig Wu-Tang.

