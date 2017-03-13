

Kleck Presents Posted in:

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 5- Day 29: Why I Think WWE Is Going To Shock Us At Wrestlemania

By

Mar 13, 2017 - 9:05:17 AM



By Kleckamania Mar 13, 2017 - 9:05:17 AM Day 29











Hello all and welcome to day 29 of Kleck Goes Daily! I'm posting a bit early today because Mondays tend to be chaotic in Kleck's world, so apologies for writing more than daily at this rate! Wow, 29- Grown up number and a new thread- the old one was starting to smell a little funky, and not of the Terry kind! But enough of my poor humor, let's get into a topic I have been thinking about for days now. And the more I think about it, the more I'm convinced we are heading for a major shock at Wrestlemania.



















Why I Think WWE Is Going To Shock Us At Wrestlemania















Have I sold this enough yet? Welcome to the internet. I'm sincere though, I've been mulling over a recent outcome of a WWE match in my head, along with a bunch of other recent television instances, and I'm really starting to believe we are in for a big time swerve at Wrestlemania. The match at Wrestlemania that I think will shock us? Bill Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar. The match that tipped me off to this notion? Bill Goldberg AKA IWC Dream Crusher versus Kevin Owens AKA Our Special Not So Little Guy!





Excuse my hyperbole but that is kind of how a lot of fans have reacted to that match. You'd think Goldberg personally Randy Ortoned in your handbag. I agree it stunk that Owens lost so quick, but that fact has been lingering in my mind. In under 30 seconds Kevin Owens was flushed, and lost the World Title on the PPV right before Wrestlemania (at least in RAW's case). That is a big statement. Kevin Owens had a good title run, and reason to carry it through to Wrestlemania. Owens just completed one of the biggest heel moments of the past few years, and fan reaction has been way high for him. There is no case there for WWE changing course, and I don't think they have.





I honestly am starting to believe WWE did that squash just to give us a truly awesome moment at Wrestlemania. And I believe that moment involves Kevin Owens closing out the PPV as a two time WWE Universal Champion.





Why do I think that? Well for starters it was made crystal clear on WWE television that Kevin Owens would get a rematch for the title whenever he wanted. Pair that with how he won the title, Triple H's help, and the recent RAW spot of Owens secretly talking to Triple H, and then throw in Triple H's new henchmen- Samoa Joe, coming to the aid of Owens multiple times and you start definitely seeing a pattern. And it goes deeper then that...







Recently Finn Balor has returned, and is working dark matches in anticipation of his arrival. Who against? Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens. Who wound up winning the Universal Title as a result of Finn Balor having to drop it due to injury on August 22nd, 2016? Kevin Owens. Hmm.







And when Triple H initially helped Owens win the belt, he even said it was time for the new Era. Granted he was also shoving Seth Rollins down at the time, but it is not a stretch to believe now that Triple H and his beefy pal Samoa Joe will come in and crush Goldberg and Lesnar after their match, and hand Owens another title run right then and there because Triple H believes Kevin Owens is the future. It establishes their unfair stable, adds even more heat to Kevin Owens, while propelling Samoa Joe up to a higher level of monster, and even builds up Triple H as the unfair authority figure.





It also fits with the narrative of Finn Balor coming back and seeking the Universal Title he had to vacate. As on Twitter recently Finn has stated he is coming back for his title. And who better to hold it in that moment then Kevin Owens? It fits perfectly. Add in a stable headed by a corrupt authority figure, and you have the ingrediants for a proper face build. Balor would have to overcome Joe, Triple H, and Kevin Owens in the coming months to get back to the top, think that will be enough to connect fans back to him? Does it fit to have Goldberg or Lesnar in the opposing role? No. Not really.





It even fits for Triple H's perceived ego, as he could say he helped crush two legends. It might even be the beginnings of a war between McMahons, conceivably Triple H versus a returning Vince? When an authority figure starts getting shady someone else almost always steps in to oppose them. Granted, all speculation at this point, but you have to admit there is a lot of evidence backing this line of thinking up- at least up to Owens winning back his Universal title.





In the coming RAWs leading up to Wrestlemania the best we can do is keep an eye on if there are more instances involving Owens, Triple H, and or Samoa Joe, or even Finn Balor, and any more instances of referencing Owens' rematch. Any referenced beef between Triple H and Goldberg or Lesnar? All things to look for to potentially verify WWE pulling the trigger on a KO swerve at Wrestlemania. Worth thinking about in the coming weeks, starting tonight.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------















Well that wraps up day 29. What are your thoughts on this topic? Let's hear it below in the comments section. Until then I am Kleckamania, thank you as always for reading, and hopefully I'll see you tomorrow for day 30! Hello all and welcome to day 29 of Kleck Goes Daily! I'm posting a bit early today because Mondays tend to be chaotic in Kleck's world, so apologies for writing more than daily at this rate! Wow, 29- Grown up number and a new thread- the old one was starting to smell a little funky, and not of the Terry kind! But enough of my poor humor, let's get into a topic I have been thinking about for days now. And the more I think about it, the more I'm convinced we are heading for ashock at Wrestlemania.Have I sold this enough yet? Welcome to the internet. I'm sincere though, I've been mulling over a recent outcome of a WWE match in my head, along with a bunch of other recent television instances, and I'm really starting to believe we are in for a big time swerve at Wrestlemania. The match at Wrestlemania that I think will shock us? Bill Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar. The match that tipped me off to this notion? Bill Goldberg AKA IWC Dream Crusher versus Kevin Owens AKA Our Special Not So Little Guy!Excuse my hyperbole but that is kind of how a lot of fans have reacted to that match. You'd think Goldberg personally Randy Ortoned in your handbag. I agree it stunk that Owens lost so quick, but that fact has been lingering in my mind. In under 30 seconds Kevin Owens was flushed, and lost the World Title on the PPV right before Wrestlemania (at least in RAW's case). That is a big statement. Kevin Owens had a good title run, and reason to carry it through to Wrestlemania. Owens just completed one of the biggest heel moments of the past few years, and fan reaction has been way high for him. There is no case there for WWE changing course, and I don't think they have.I honestly am starting to believe WWE did that squash just to give us a truly awesome moment at Wrestlemania. And I believe that moment involvesWhy do I think that? Well for starters it was made crystal clear on WWE television that Kevin Owens would get a rematch for the title whenever he wanted. Pair that with how he won the title, Triple H's help, and the recent RAW spot of Owens secretly talking to Triple H, and then throw in Triple H's new henchmen- Samoa Joe, coming to the aid of Owens multiple times and you start definitely seeing a pattern. And it goes deeper then that...Recently Finn Balor has returned, and is working dark matches in anticipation of his arrival. Who against? Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens. Who wound up winning the Universal Title as a result of Finn Balor having to drop it due to injury on August 22nd, 2016? Kevin Owens. Hmm.And when Triple H initially helped Owens win the belt, he even said it was time for the new Era. Granted he was also shoving Seth Rollins down at the time, but it is not a stretch to believe now that Triple H and his beefy pal Samoa Joe will come in and crush Goldberg and Lesnar after their match, and hand Owens another title run right then and there because Triple H believes Kevin Owens is the future. It establishes their unfair stable, adds even more heat to Kevin Owens, while propelling Samoa Joe up to a higher level of monster, and even builds up Triple H as the unfair authority figure.It also fits with the narrative of Finn Balor coming back and seeking the Universal Title he had to vacate. As on Twitter recently Finn has stated he is coming back for his title. And who better to hold it in that moment then Kevin Owens? It fits perfectly. Add in a stable headed by a corrupt authority figure, and you have the ingrediants for a proper face build. Balor would have to overcome Joe, Triple H, and Kevin Owens in the coming months to get back to the top, think that will be enough to connect fans back to him? Does it fit to have Goldberg or Lesnar in the opposing role? No. Not really.It even fits for Triple H's perceived ego, as he could say he helped crush two legends. It might even be the beginnings of a war between McMahons, conceivably Triple H versus a returning Vince? When an authority figure starts getting shady someone else almost always steps in to oppose them. Granted, all speculation at this point, but you have to admit there is a lot of evidence backing this line of thinking up- at least up to Owens winning back his Universal title.In the coming RAWs leading up to Wrestlemania the best we can do is keep an eye on if there are more instances involving Owens, Triple H, and or Samoa Joe, or even Finn Balor, and any more instances of referencing Owens' rematch. Any referenced beef between Triple H and Goldberg or Lesnar? All things to look for to potentially verify WWE pulling the trigger on a KO swerve at Wrestlemania. Worth thinking about in the coming weeks, starting tonight.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Well that wraps up day 29. What are your thoughts on this topic? Let's hear it below in the comments section. Until then I am Kleckamania, thank you as always for reading, and hopefully I'll see you tomorrow for day 30!