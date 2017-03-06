

Kleck Presents

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 4- Day 22: Fast Lane Optimism? Embrace The Dark Side!

By

Mar 6, 2017



By Kleckamania Mar 6, 2017 Day 22











Hello all and welcome to day 22 of Kleck Goes Daily! A day I was amped up for yesterday, knowing how close we are to Wrestlemania, and on the eve of a PPV- I was looking forward to jumping into the results and speculating on how the road to Mania would take shape. Not so much immediately after the PPV though.





I'll be honest, overall I thought the PPV stunk out loud. After I had some time to think though, I did see some positives that could come from last night, which I'll talk about below.













Fast Lane Optimism? Embrace The Dark Side!









Wow did I miss the predictions by a country mile... Got took behind the shed! WWE is just making me feel like Vizzini trying to sleuth out which glass has the poison in it from Princess Bride. It feels like they are being contrarian simply for the sake of it. We can thank DolphinFan9er (can't remember number so 9er will suffice) for that- now they force unpredictability at the oddest times. Kind of felt like last night's overall PPV theme.







Charlotte dropped her PPV streak, Strowman dropped his awesome win streak in clean fashion, Nia Jax got beat (I actually predicted that one, wooooooooooooooo!), and Goldberg beat KO thanks to Y2J distraction.







I spent some time browsing the comment sections of the results and the news articles and columns scattered throughout the internet and here on LOP and wow, we are a saltier bunch then a Sardine can! I haven't seen this level of hate, despair, and disdain since Rey Mysterio came out 30th instead of Daniel Bryan for the 2013 Royal Rumble! It's even worse now, fans are really slapping on the black lipstick and popping in the Dashboard Confessional for this one!





I'm referencing two things that happened last night in particular- Bill Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Title in under half a minute against KO, and Roman Reigns pinning Braun Strowman clean to break Strowman's undefeated record. As those moments seem to be where most of the fan ire resides.





I will admit taking the Universal Title and adding it to the Lesnar versus Goldberg match seems a bit overkill, especially when the Owens versus Jericho match at Wrestlemania could benefit more from the title's prescence- especially considering how much of their storyline involves the belt, but a bit of optimism hit me this morning, 'whether Goldberg or Lesnar wins at Wrestlemania, someone on the full time roster will eventually go over them for the Universal Title.





Granted, it's not a complete fix to Owens losing in twenty some odd seconds last night, but it's something positive. Having said that, WWE dogged Owens there, and he deserved much better. At least a defeat in which he could show that he could hold his own against Goldberg, possibly even have the upper hand before Y2J distracted him. So I think a lot of fans aren't necessarily as pissed that Owens lost, but just the manner in which he did. This could be an example of how a little bit of care can go a long way in protecting all wrestlers involved. Wouldn't have taken much effort to better protect Owens, would have bolstered more of the roster/Wrestlemania card with him coming out looking strong.





Someone will ultimately come out looking strong against Lesnar or Goldberg though, and the big question is who?





Some might sarcastically respond with 'Roman Reigns', because Reigns has been the guy WWE has seemingly shoved down audiences throats for the past couple years, but even if it is, I'm not entirely sure that would be a bad thing depending on how it is booked.





Yes, Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman, but something about this go around feels different. WWE has played into perceived reactions with Reigns before, even recently, and this current run just screams heel. Imagine a scenario where Reigns retires Undertaker and says he did it to screw the fans out of the ones they loved. Imagine if he backs it up later in the calendar year by beating down and possibly retiring Lesnar or Goldberg under the same pretenses? I don't know about you, but that has all the makings of an outstanding heel run if you ask me. And if WWE goes that route with this I could justify everything they've booked up to now.





If this is yet another attempt to connect Reigns with fans as a babyface though, or tweener Legend Killer 2.0, then not only is this a collosal failure just waiting to implode, but it negatively impacted wrestlers that had all kinds of momentum on their sides.





Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens were building solid names and reputations for themselves. They were helping to create a new generation of ringbearor. If that was all just to feed to Roman in the hopes his nine billionth attempt to hit as a face would stick, then WWE may not be noticing the opportunities they are squandering. These two men were on paths to greater things. They were both connecting with fans, as you could tell from their average crowd responses.





Above that even though, fans just love to boo Reigns. They love to boo him at this point about as much as they love cheering for Bayley. So if ever there was a time to strike while the heel iron was white hot, then it is around the time when you can use heel tactics to retire the Undertaker. A legend could truly become born under those pretenses. I think fans want Roman Reigns around, but they want him to be the jerk heel he was born to play. And he could make quite the awesome career out of it.





He could even go face years down the road, once fan sentiment was just that high towards him after all those years. The moment when that works though is much, much, much, much, much, much, much further down the road then next month. If this is a face push then I have to think WWE just wasted Braun Strowman's first loss, and Kevin Owens' new found level of heat since he savagely took Jericho out. Both pushes were gold, I think a lot of fans just get frustrated at the notion that they could both be sacrificed for something that is much less desireable. If Roman Reigns picks now to embrace the dark side though, this could be one of the best builds yet.

