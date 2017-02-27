

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 3- Day 15: What Will Become Of New Day?

Hello all and welcome to day 15 of Kleck Goes Daily! I'm posting a bit early today as tonight might wind up too hectic to do so, and I wanted to keep this going! Today's topic was inspired from a discussion on a thread down in the Columns Forum of this very website a little less than a week ago. The CF is an awesome place to talk wrestling, or even try your hand at writing columns, or even do some LPW (Shout out to our Live 205 results guy Al Pyro, who runs the LPW down in the Columns Forum!). If you love wrestling the CF will feel like a 2nd home. I can't quite remember what started the discussion, but it wound up focused on WWE tag super group The New Day, and what their fate may be going forward considering their hosting duties for this year's Wrestlemania.





















What Will Become Of New Day?

















This question has been looming on a lot of fans minds for a good while, but the curiosity seemed to increase when it was found out that New Day would only be hosting this year's annual Wrestlemania, instead of competing. A role oft given to celebrities to breathe some life into the event between matches. A role which given to an active performer(s), could point to WWE not having immediate plans for them- hence some of the fan concern.





The bright side of this is the New Day are being given an opportunity to fill a spot WWE puts celebrities in- a spot that is used to try and draw in more casual viewers. That's actually a pretty big vote of confidence. I also don't believe this means an impending breakup on the immediate horizon.





Why? Because New Day are among the very top merchendise movers in the entire company. And even if WWE doesn't have intentions of pushing them much more, money talks, which is why I could see New Day staying together for at least the better part of another calendar year. I would also be surprised to not see them reclaim the tag team titles at least briefly in that time, and that might even be the the time that they dissolve as a group. The other thing that might help them as a team, and Xavier as a solo competitor eventually, is the popularity of his web show UpUpDownDown. Though the upside from that wouldn't be significant, but it is enough to consider.





As for what may become of them once a breakup happens? I can see Kofi getting a few more midcard title runs, though when you consider how long he has been wrestling now, you start to wonder what he envisions as a timeline for his career. I could see him wrestling for another 5 or so years, after that who knows. At that point he will be around 40 years old and have had been wrestling for WWE for about 15 years. Kind of almost hard to believe he has experienced so much success in just about 10 years time.





Xavier I can see experiencing some limited success- maybe a tag title run with a new partner on the heels of a New Day breakup, and a US Title run somewhere down the line. If he was able to use a gamer gimmick he could experience an unexpectedly big surge in popularity as a solo competitor considering how big that market has become. I could absolutely buy a crafty, mighty mouse kind of gamer gimmick out of him, and think he could be awesome in the midcard for at least a few years.





Big E I could see picking up multiple IC title runs, and maybe even a couple more US Title runs, though I have major doubts that WWE ever plans on elevating him much higher. He has the build, athleticism, and even the charisma for the most part if he has someone to feed off of, but judging from both how they booked him before New Day, and their seeming dragging of their feet now with him and I don't think that spells top things in store. I could possibly see them giving him a WWE title run (assuming an eventual Smackdown trade) if they do it either during the New Day run or immediately after, but otherwise we may never see him reach that next level. I do sadly think once he is entrenched in his solo run that he will kind of get blended into the roster and just orbit the midcard scene like so many before him.





And now a little bit of additional speculation far down the road. It is safe to say the New Day as a team will have put in enough accolades to get an induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame one day, but what are the prospects for each competitor individually?





I think Kofi has already done more than enough to deserve an induction as a solo competitor, and a few more years of picking up the occasional mid card runs will just cement his spot. Kofi was a gatekeeper in the midcard scene for a long time, and racked up a title resume that some current hall of famers don't even measure up to, and Kofi's only been at this for about 10 years! I also think it is the least WWE can do inducting Kofi twice, as it seems clear they have no intention of elevating him to the upper card, which is a shame as I think he could have had an extremely believeable/entertaining run at the top, including a couple World Title runs.





I think Big E has an outside shot at getting in individually if he catches fire quick after New Day, otherwise I think he may be doomed to slip down the card before he quietly fades out of the company years later like guys of Cody Rhodes and Wade Barrett's caliber. And I think Xavier has a very very slim shot of getting in as a solo competitor, unless his initial gimmick catches fire and WWE actually books him well, two massively big ifs.





Though regardless, we still have New Day as a team for at least the forseeable future, and I don't know about you, but I consider them to have had one of the best tag runs in modern times- only really touched on the main roster by Daniel Bryan and Kane, or in the semi recent past by teams like the New Age Outlaws, Edge & Christian, and the Hardy's. Though honestly at this point I'd say they've surpassed all of those teams minus maybe Edge & Christian. In other words, they're great, and there is a very good chance they aren't done yet, so don't you dare be sour, and enjoy their run for as long as they remain in power!

