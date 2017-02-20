

Kleck Goes Daily! Week 2- Day 8: Strowmans & Romans & Big Shows Oh My! (Where's Shaq?!?)

Feb 20, 2017



Welcome all to day 8 of Kleck Goes Daily! I figured the last thread was getting a little too long, so for scrolling purposes I decided to start a fresh one. Now I have a new blank canvas to taint (muwahaha)! I figured today we could look at some of the happenings from Monday Night RAW and discuss what said happenings might mean going ahead into Fast Lane and Wrestlemania. Shall we?













Strowmans & Romans & Big Shows Oh My! (Where's Shaq?!?)













As many of you were aware, there were rumors of Big Show facing off against Shaquille O'Neal at Wrestlemania. I believe Big Show even confirmed this himself? And in the past few months Show has been off TV bulking up bigtime (Big Show with abs depresses me), so it seemed like we had found out WWE's big gimmick/celebrity match for the annual classic. Then of course news surfaces (Via Big Show's Twitter) that Big Show is set to return tonight to face..... Braun Strowman?!?





This threw me for a loop. One thing you can bank on with WWE is that when a wrestler is set to have a big match at a PPV as big as Wrestlemania, win or lose in that match they will be booked very strong leading into it. Not to mention tonight marked Big Show's return to the active roster after having a fair amount of time off. Returns usually translate into wins as well, as often times a big break signifies a bit of a character revamp. So when Big Show versus Strowman was announced for tonight I was definitely scratching my head.





Especially when of all opponents Show could face he squares off with Strowman, who is (I believe?) still undefeated and being built up as this unstoppable monster. Immovable object versus unstoppable force seems a bit odd considering the circumstances.





So at first I definitely figured there would be a screwy finish to the match, as either man losing right now would make absolutely zero sense. My money was on Reigns coming out and causing a disqualification, but nope, Strowman won squeaky clean... Did I miss something??





All I can gather from this is that the match with Shaq is not happening at Wrestlemania, though if it isn't then why would they bring Big Show back now? You'd imagine WWE had an idea in mind for Show to return now, and it involved some kind of Wrestlemania angle, so why feed Show to Strowman right out of the gate?





The odd booking didn't stop there though, as an exhausted Strowman destroyed a fresh Roman Reigns immediately after the match... This kind of writing makes me wonder if WWE has some very poorly trained chimps booking RAW for them. Not to mention what does that say about the current RAW Tag Team Champs considering Roman Reigns has single handedly dominated them two weeks in a row? Just terrible booking honestly. I get that they want Roman to go into Fast Lane looking beastly, but then why logically would he get obliterated when he jumps a guy who just had a grueling match? Is that to say that Gallows and Anderson only equate to a fraction of Braun Strowman, considering? Way to make the tag straps look like a total joke, WWE. Looks like we know who will win the RAW Tag Titles at Wrestlemania- here's a hint, their name starts with an "R" and ends with "ealest guys in the room" (assuming the feud carries through Fast Lane, which I think it will).





With two weeks to go until Fast Lane we can guess based on reverse booking that Reigns will stand tall on next week's RAW, and then Strowman will win at Fast Lane. At least I hope that is how this is going, as if Reigns just unceremoniously ends Strowman's streak at a smaller PPV like Fast Lane, especially considering it is the PPV immediately before Wrestlemania, then it seems like WWE is just shooting themselves in the foot. Everything about this just reaks of a false finish between these guys at Fast Lane then, as undoubtedly both have matches at Wrestlemania, and they both need to go in looking strong, right? The question now remains though, who are each of these guys facing at Wrestlemania?





This is where my stomach starts to slowly churn. You know, that moment right before an epic puke fest? As it seemed obvious based on watching the Royal Rumble that the Undertaker is set to square off against Reigns at Wrestlemania. So is this all just a build to make Roman look ready for Taker? And does that mean WWE is about to feed Strowman to Reigns at Fast Lane? Ugh. Will they never learn?





I will say though it has seemed obvious to me that WWE is slowly turning Reigns heel, but his build coming at the expense of Strowman and the RAW tag champs seems like a terrible idea. And it definitely feels like that is exactly what is about to happen, especially considering Strowman has no set in stone opponent for Wrestlemania as of yet (that I know of unless I missed something?).





And if WWE is doing all of this and it doesn't result in Reigns beating Taker in heel fashion at Wrestlemania, then I am pretty close to being at wit's end in regards to WWE's fetish with pushing a face Roman Reigns. Newsflash, the fans boo Reigns even when completely unprovoked. The man can just show up on screen and be smiling and fans very loudly, audibly boo. I'm not sure I can say Reigns will never be accepted as a face by the fans, but if it ever happens, it will be years from now, after Reigns goes full circle. If WWE keeps trying to skip the heel part then they have no one to blame but themselves for fans turning on the product.





And beside all of that, where does this leave Big Show and Braun Strowman? Do they have another match at Mania? Seems a bit odd considering Strowman just thoroughly beat Show on RAW. All in all I'd say the bookers for RAW just grabbed storyline continuity by the throat and chokeslammed it to wherever Kane kayfabe resides. Unless of course this is all leading to an extended program between Reigns and Strowman, though if that happens it seems not so suspenseful unless their Fast Lane match results in no clear winner.





To me, all of this makes me think WWE just had to scramble and change booking on the fly because something just fell through. My guess is two things just fell through- no Shaq at Mania, and the Reigns versus Taker match is up in the air at best, or simply not happening. When you see booking as terribly bad as we saw tonight on RAW, oftentimes it signals a big, abrupt change of course in longer term booking. And my money is on one, or both of those things.





Though it seems too premature to think Reigns versus Taker isn't happening, especially when you look to the past and see how all of Taker's opponents for Mania are typically booked right before the match(es) (as red hot as the sun). So truly the only way we will be able to determine which it is is once we have seen the finish to Strowman vs. Reigns at Fast Lane. Nothing like anticipating a match because you are horrified to imagine it ending in one particular way. I'm starting to think WWE likes it when we dread the results of a Roman Reigns match, which is a big reason I do think he is going full heel soon. The other outcome would indicate WWE is completely inept and clueless, which I refuse to believe considering the empire they have built.







So Monday Night RAW ends and we are seemingly left with more questions then we had when we came in. Not always a bad thing, but in this instance all the questions seem to come from really really bad booking. Yuck. Looks like we have to wait another week with baited breath to see if things clear up. Though considering what we just saw tonight, I'm guessing we aren't in Kansas anymore...

