Kleck Goes Daily! Day 1: WWE Elimination Chamber Thoughts

Feb 13, 2017



Today’s topic stems from last night’s WWE PPV, Elimination Chamber, with my general thoughts on the PPV and a closer look into a particular moment from the night. With that said, let’s get to it!













Elimination Chamber Overview









What do you guys think of the PPV last night? Personally, I thought it was great. As a long time fan, part of why I burn out these days is how insanely predictable WWE tends to be. Even a few weeks back when Orton won the Royal Rumble match there was a level of predictability within that unexpected choice. WWE tends to stick with guys and girls that fit the pedigree, and have experience at the top. So even when they’re being “unpredictable” they are still putting the top prizes on predictable people who have been there before many, many times.





This is a big reason why I walked away from last night’s PPV (and now tonight’s Bayley title win on RAW) feeling thoroughly entertained and refreshed though. WWE took big steps last night by rewarding two individuals with a couple of WWE’s top belts, individuals who had never experienced that level of success before despite being on the roster for years, and often both experiencing their fair share of losses along the way no less. Of course I am talking about Naomi and Bray Wyatt, who collectively won the Smackdown Women’s, and WWE World titles. Add in Bayley’s big win tonight and you can see that WWE is trying to build some serious interest in the upcoming Wrestlemania.





It also seems that they are rewarding hard working individuals who have grinded for them for years with pretty much nothing to show for it. That is a big reason I was completely thrilled to see both Naomi and Bray finally reach their respective mountain tops last night. Long overdue and well deserved for both of them if you ask me.





Though some might say that Bray’s win was more predictable considering Orton won the Royal Rumble, though considering how Bray is often booked you’d be hard pressed to find someone who wholeheartedly thought he’d pull it off. I figured for sure we would be seeing Cena retain despite how well it would work storyline wise for Bray to win, so when Bray delivered Sister Abigail to Cena and got the 3 count my heart was pounding! I felt like a kid again knowing I was in uncharted waters, considering either man left was an unpredictable, non-establishment Champion. Add in Naomi winning, and I was just thrilled to be along for the ride last night, as not much in recent times booking wise makes me feel like I have no idea which direction WWE is going in. I don’t know if they read these articles, but if they do- thank you sincerely from a fan who’s been watching since Hogan vs Andre.





Another moment that made me feel like a kid again while watching was the great Tag Team Turmoil match. I was entertained from start to finish, and even loved the little nuances within the greater story. Seeing Slater and Rhyno do so well early was wildly enjoyable, and seeing the Uso’s do what they did to American Alpha after the Uso’s were eliminated was a great touch. As a long time fan I knew where it was going as American Alpha lay demolished and Connor and Vicktor came down the ramp to the ring, but I also knew it would be the kind of psychology in a match that would amaze any kid watching. It reminded me of watching the Rockers as a kid. I got goosebumps just thinking about American Alpha pulling off the “impossible” just like Marty and Shawn used to. And seeing WWE go all in on this young tag team is great, as Jordan and Chad are an outstanding team that fills me with nostalgia- it almost feels like I am watching a young Steiner Brothers tag team again for the first time. Comparing American Alpha to teams like The Rockers and The Steiners is possibly one of the highest compliments I can pay them, and they deserve that praise and more in my opinion. I only hope WWE keeps them together for a long time, and doesn’t try to force them apart to push one or the other as a solo competitor too soon. Give us fans some years of American Alpha history first! It is sorely needed for the tag division.













A Strong Tantrum After A Loss Isn’t Enough







Okay. Now that I have gushed about the majority of the Elimination Chamber PPV, here comes my one gripe from last night, and it is a big one- how they booked Baron Corbin. I was happy to see Baron in the chamber match, even though I was nearly positive he wouldn’t win. It seems WWE hasn’t known how to book Baron for the majority of his run up top, so seeing them elevate him to the top tier of matches on the card is nice to finally see happen. Granted, I’m not necessarily a big Baron Corbin fan, but the guy has a look, build, and charisma that just screams top of the card bully- reminiscent of a young Diesel. Seeing him in the match, along with how he has been booked recently made me think WWE would have him be the guy that took down multiple competitors before catching some bad luck. So when he came out of the pods 2nd to last, I figured we were in for Baron Corbin’s essential break out party. Boy was I wrong. The guy was 2nd to last out, and was eliminated first…. First! I couldn’t have been more disgusted.





And of course WWE had him throw a tantrum after he was eliminated, leading to a destroyed Dean Ambrose getting pinned right after, but it wasn’t enough to make up for what WWE did. Nobody can take a top bully heel seriously if they eat losses. If Rusev was losing regularly during his first US title run, the whole angle wouldn’t have been anywhere near as effective, or attention worthy. Just like Sheik or Sergeant Slaughter, or any heels of that ilk in the past. Last night was WWE’s chance to build a new monster on Smackdown, and in my opinion they failed miserably. Going in to the match, I expected Corbin to eliminate 2 to 3 competitors in an “eye opening” performance, that was only cut short by being caught off guard, or ganged up on by the men left. So when I saw Ambrose schoolboy him for the first elimination, I was negative impressed by WWE’s booking team.





If WWE wants fans to feel anything but complete apathy towards Baron Corbin, they have to book him wholeheartedly, and it has to start immediately. This half assed pleasing everyone booking crap will not work, and it will relegate Corbin to zero crowd reaction, and eventual jobbing status before he winds up permanently on Superstars, before his ultimate future endeavor. Beating guys up before and after he eats losses is not enough! He has to start racking up wins and playing the part if WWE gives a damn about him at all, and even if they don’t, they are squandering an opportunity to build up a true future top monster heel. And that is coming from someone who isn’t even a fan, but even I see the potential written all over the guy! If WWE makes many more missteps with Baron like they did last night, he will be finished before he has even started, which would be a crying shame, as the guy has a hell of a lot of potential!





So it appears even on a good night of booking not everything will be savory, but aside from that drastically massive misstep with Corbin, WWE delivered a fantastic PPV worth checking out if you haven’t. And if you haven’t, then why in the world are you reading dirtsheets?!? Go watch it and stop ruining your fandom!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Well that wraps up day 1. Tune in Tuesday night for day 2. What will it be? Not even I know that yet lol, so let the suspense build! Until then, thanks for reading, and I’d love to hear your take on anything discussed in day 1 either in the comments, or via email by clicking my name up top. Until then thanks for stopping by!



