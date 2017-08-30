





The King's Corner: Why Reigns vs. Cena at No Mercy is a Great Idea and Thoughts on the PWI Top Ten

As logic would seem to dictate, in the WWE, as one man begins to fade away from the company, another will take his place. While it’s yet to be seen if that’s what we are really getting with John Cena, it seems credible given the upcoming match at No Mercy scheduled between the man himself and Roman Reigns. This is a match that the WWE Universe, for lack of a better term, has been waiting for. And they’ve been waiting for a long time.



So, naturally, leave it to the same group to complain about the fact that it’s happening at No Mercy and not WrestleMania next year in New Orleans. Well, allow me to shed some light as to why this is a great idea, and why the reasoning may not be what you think.



First, consider the hardcore wrestling fan who has been hoping for this match. Is the hardcore fan more likely to skip watching a Raw PPV like No Mercy, or are they more likely to skip the biggest show of the year? I think we can all figure out the answer to that question. I believe you can even apply this to the casual fan. I believe you can apply this to just about anyone who watches anything. As is the case with the Super Bowl, just about everybody watches it, even if they don’t give a rip about football. That doesn’t mean they hit up their local sports bar every Sunday in the Fall and watch week 6 of the NFL. The idea here is to get extra eyes on an otherwise regular PPV. The reality is that even though Cena vs Reigns is an excellent match for WrestleMania, the WWE is so loaded with talent that they can still match either of these two up with another superstar and get a quality contest. The idea that this must be saved for WrestleMania is hogwash. We’re all watching WrestleMania. And now, we are all watching No Mercy.



Second, I’ve seen the argument that the WWE is going to go to the Lesnar/Reigns well at WrestleMania instead, and that’s why they are pulling the trigger now on Cena/Reigns. To that I say, “GOOD.” First, Reigns has wrestled Brock Lesnar in a singles match one time, and it was over two years ago, in a match that saw Seth Rollins cash in his MITB briefcase, and keep us from getting a definitive winner. A lot of people will tell you that the match was made by the cash-in, but I’d argue it was a great match before the cash-in even happened. And we never truly got to see who was the better man. Some closure on that feud is something I am dying to see. Also, it helps my argument above. You’ll get Reigns in a marquee match with one of the biggest names in the company. What’s the problem here?



Third, and I cannot stress this enough, what if the WWE isn’t building around Roman Reigns anymore? This may be a bit of a stretch, but with the rise to superstardom of Braun Strowman, has anyone stopped to think that the WWE may be realizing that Roman isn’t their real box office draw at this point. As many have pointed out, Roman has failed to draw in ratings despite being pushed heavily for the last three years. Maybe the WWE has changed their mind. I won’t pretend to know the answer, but I won’t rule it out either.



We get worked up over nothing as wrestling fans. WrestleMania will still draw a massive crowd. You’ll all still watch, and so will I. WWE is under no obligation to give us Cena/Reigns at WrestleMania. They sold out ATT Stadium with a main event of Roman Reigns vs Triple H, so give me a break. They’ll crush again, and they’ll continue to do so. We are complaining for the sake of it. First, we don’t think Roman should get a huge push, but then we are going to get mad when he doesn’t get Cena at WrestleMania in what could easily be a big enough match to give him a fourth straight main event of the show anyway? Make up your mind.





Thoughts on the PWI Top Ten





I won’t spend a ton of time on this list, but there are a few things that I find interesting about it. I’m glad to see that The Miz cracked the top ten this year, as he totally deserved it given his stellar year, and I would even argue that he could be above Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, and to some extent, Dean Ambrose. The Miz has been that good, and he’s already looking to add to that for this year.



Another thing that struck me as odd was three NXT guys making the top ten. Roode, Joe, and Nakamura all cracked the top ten, and I think it’s mostly due to the kayfabe nature of the list itself. The NXT follows that simple formula of debuting someone and having them win and win and win all the way up to the NXT Title, then hold that belt for a bit, and then lose and move to the main roster. In kayfabe, these guys have massive winning streaks and it lends itself to high rankings on a list generated by kayfabe standards. Maybe that bumps an international star like NJPW’s own Naito from the list, despite him having all the credentials of someone who should be there.



And speaking of NJPW, I find it interesting that Kenny Omega doesn’t end up number one. I don’t personally have a problem with it, considering the four ahead of him, but I can see the confusion. Omega’s star may have risen more than anyone else inside the wrestling world over the last year. He’s been a hot button topic as someone who kills the business (see Jim Cornette) as well as someone who is head and shoulders above the rest of the world. That doesn’t even take into consideration that he hasn’t stepped foot inside the WWE yet. The guy’s star power is everywhere, and I was a little surprised to see him not end up closer to number one. Then again, when your biggest rival of the year, Okada, takes the number one spot, I guess it’s hard to complain.



Quick shoutout to my predictions contest winner (sorry I’m so late revealing it) of commenter Busunder who went 9-3 in his picks, which kicked the crap out of me and most everyone else who predicted the matches. I’ll be doing this again for the next PPV coming up in September so be on the lookout, and of course, until next time…



The King has spoken!





