The King's Corner: WWE SummerSlam 2017 Predictions and Prediction Contest

Aug 16, 2017



SummerSlam is right around the corner, and with the go-home shows in the books, it’s time to take a look and see what’s to come for the second biggest show on the WWE calendar. So, it’s time for what everyone loves more than anything; a prediction column. That being said, I don’t want to be the only one making predictions for these shows. I want your predictions as well. So, let’s run a little monthly contest shall we? Each month, I will keep up with the predictions you send me in the comments below or by e-mail or Twitter, whatever your preference, and at the end of said month, the reader with the highest winning percentage can get a shoutout from me in The King’s Corner, on the Twitter machine or even on my podcast which will be debuting next week after Summerslam. Seems like a fun way to give back to the readers, the guys who make this wheel turn. So, let’s jump right into the predictions shall we?





Big Show vs. Big Cass (Enzo Amore in a Shark Cage)





By design, I am starting off with the match I don’t really have much interest in seeing. While Big Show, in recent memory, has been playing the guy who lays down for young talent, I think they may go a different route here. The idea of Enzo being above the ring in a cage doesn’t do much for me, because he really hasn’t been anything other than a splinter in Cass’ finger since all of this began. However, in this instance, I can only imagine Enzo will get involved. While I pray this is the end of this whole pyramid feud, I have to imagine at some point, Enzo gets something out of this other than beating after beating.



Prediction: Big Show





Randy Orton vs. Rusev





This feud just doesn’t currently have any legs. I feel like had the WWE built this up a little earlier that maybe we could have something here, but nobody has been booked more oddly since WrestleMania than Randy Orton himself. After winning the WWE Championship and losing it rather quickly, every decision made on him has been nothing short of perplexing. Rusev, who has always had strange booking, came right back into the fold only to roll over for John Cena. I feel like this feud might get one more match out of it if they are able to pull something special from this one. End of the day, I really think Rusev needs a win, but I don’t think he’s going to get one.



Prediction: Randy Orton





Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt





Here is a match that feels like it should be so much more than it really will probably end up being. After giving us the match on Raw before it was technically even scheduled for SummerSlam, and giving us a Bray victory, it kind of feels like a foregone conclusion that Bray is about to lose another feud. Then again, these are two guys in need of a win in the worst of ways. Bray has done nothing but flounder since WrestleMania, while Balor has been doing what Rickon Stark should have done when he took that arrow to the chest – zig-zag. This match essentially just seems thrown together in order to give us what we haven’t seen since last year’s SummerSlam and that’s Finn’s transformation into the Demon King. After getting doused with red paint last week and eating a loss, this seems like it’s only got one conclusion. Hopefully, these two can get back on track following this match, but haven’t we been saying that about Bray Wyatt forever?



Prediction: Finn Balor





WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Natalya vs. Naomi (c)





Eventually we will get to a match that I’m interested in, but we aren’t there yet. Presumably, this match may end up on the two hour (!!) pre-show. The only way I see this making the main card will be because of the possibility of a Carmella cash-in on whoever ends up victorious. Naomi has been an unmemorable champion to this point, with the only real selling point being her Lite Brite addition to the title, but at the very least, she’s interesting enough and enough of a fan-favorite to gauge interest. Natalya, for all of her wrestling skill, is about as interesting as watching paint dry, but nonetheless, I’m expecting a decent enough match from the two of them. I don’t really see any reason for Natalya to win the title here, unless she is to be a transitional champion for Becky Lynch or Charlotte. It really comes down to whether or not you think Carmella will cash-in the briefcase on Sunday, and that is the direction I think they should (and will) go towards.



Prediction: Naomi, with Carmella cashing-in her MITB briefcase and becoming the new Women’s Champion





WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (c)





Things begin to pick-up on the card here with this match. Alexa, for all of her flaws inside the ring, continues to improve, and she has been an excellent worker on the microphone. Sasha’s accomplishments and skills speak for themselves, but I can’t help but wonder if they will keep the title on Alexa simply because this felt like it was supposed to be Bayley’s moment. With the Bayley injury taking shape now, I believe they may keep Sasha away from the title just a little longer. The idea of a Sasha heel turn doesn’t make sense right now without Bayley being involved, and for that reason, Sasha just seems to be a suitable challenger only to fall short to the resident Goddess of WWE. The real question here is whether or not we will see any involvement from Alexa’s “bodyguard” Nia Jax.



Prediction: Alexa Bliss





WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (c)





I might be the biggest Neville mark in the world, but even I have to admit that the manner in which Tozawa won the championship on Monday was a great moment for not only him, but for the Titus Worldwide movement currently taking place in WWE. Titus and his boys have needed a big moment to truly justify all of his recruiting efforts, and this was just the thing to make that happen. On the flip side, one has to wonder if Neville will get his title back. While I do think there are still things Neville can do to continue establishing the Cruiserweight division as a legitimate brand, I think that sooner rather than later, we need to see Neville bring his new found character into the mid-card scene and possibly find himself competing for bigger and better things like possibly the Intercontinental Championship. These two have great chemistry, and while I don’t see them producing quite the moment they gave us on Monday, I look for another solid outing with Tozawa holding onto the belt, and maybe one more match coming from this feud.



Prediction: Akira Tozawa





WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The New Day (c)





One thing I am looking forward to on the SummerSlam card the most is the two Tag Team Championship matches we are going to get. While this will be the third, and most likely final installment of this feud for now, there is an undeniable chemistry between these two teams and their ability to put on spectacular matches against each other no matter the story or circumstance. The Usos freshened characters have given the “all about the fun” champions of the New Day a great start to their reign as champions of the blue brand. Every great team needs another great team to be permanent foils, and in a tag-team division that desperately needed a shot in the arm, they’ve struck gold with these two teams under this particular banner. Expect nothing short of another classic, as they constantly deliver, but also expect a New Day victory, solidifying their status once and for all as the team to beat on the blue brand.



Prediction: The New Day





WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (c)





Next to the Universal Championship match later on in the evening, this is probably the most interesting match on the Raw side of things for SummerSlam. After weeks of pussyfooting around, the Shield seems to be getting the band back together. For the moment, Dean and Seth have found common ground and have worked to tell one of the best stories of the summer within the span of a month. Judging by the crowd reactions, a Shield reunion of sorts, short as it may end up being, has been just the thing to revitalize the characters of two of the biggest stars in the company. And it parallels in some ways with the men they will challenge for the gold this Sunday. A hesitant pairing of Sheamus and Cesaro was built around their differences, and the chase of gold, and eventually it came to a point of mutual respect that gave them the ability to gain the championships and become friends in the process. As is the case in life, so it goes in wrestling that when working towards a common goal, anything is possible. All this lends itself to the Shield falling just a tad bit short of the titles, but continuing to gel as the weeks progress. Eventually, the Shield boys win these titles, but not on Sunday.



Prediction: Sheamus and Cesaro





John Cena vs. Baron Corbin





Well this match just got a lot more interesting. After John Cena involved himself in yet another failed MITB cash-in, Baron Corbin has every reason in the world to want to destroy John Cena at SummerSlam. What I find most interesting about this match, especially now, is the speculation that WWE management may have begun to sour on Corbin based on some of his behavior online in recent days. Whether that’s true or not may be revealed in how exactly this match goes down on Sunday. I don’t think winning or losing will be indicative of anything regarding the big man’s future, but I do think the manner in which it happens will shape him for the foreseeable future. If Cena disposes of Corbin quickly and without a whimper, we may be onto something. But if Corbin either finds a way to win, or loses but still gets his heat back with a post-match beat down, then speculation of his demise will probably be for nothing. I think Corbin losing his briefcase was probably the perfect thing to take his character in a different direction, and in some ways, give him a reset. Expect Cena to win, but not to get the last laugh.



Prediction: John Cena





WWE United States Championship: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c) w/Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee





The added element of Shane McMahon being involved in this match definitely brings a little bit of mystique to it. Owens and Styles, for some odd reason, haven’t necessarily been lighting it up in their matches against each other in this feud. That’s not to say they haven’t had good matches, but I think many fans of the two have been hoping for something more, myself included. The one thing that has definitely happened is a resurgence in prominence to the United States Title. When three huge names are involved in a match for a mid-card title, especially one that had floundered for so long since John Cena’s US Open challenges, you know you’re on the brink of bringing a belt back to true relevancy. I think the result of this match is a complete product of their plans for Shane’s character going forward. It sounds silly to say, as he is but an authority figure, but with Hell in a Cell right around the corner for the blue brand, the idea of a Shane vs. Owens match in the cell does intrigue me, and could lend itself to some shady victory along the way for Styles. Ideally, Owens can move on here, and Styles can continue to bring major relevance to the strap by doing his own US Challenge, something that was teased prior to all of this.



Prediction: AJ Styles





WWE Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal (c)





With the threat of Baron Corbin cashing his briefcase in on one of these guys no longer a factor, it definitely changes how I feel about the match. On the one hand, I have continued to believe that now is not the right time for Nakamura to be WWE Champion, so when Corbin still had the case, I had reason to believe that Nakamura might win the match only to be thwarted moments later by Corbin himself. Now? Not so much. I’m still of the mindset that Nakamura should not be champion, and because I feel like that when he does finally reach that point it needs to be celebrated in a way that ends the show, I don’t think he’s going to win this Sunday either. As it stands, the main event of Sunday seems to be the Universal Championship match, while these two will play second fiddle to that. And while so many continue to clamor for Jinder’s title reign to come to an end, I don’t believe Shinsuke will be the one to do it.



When you watch Shinsuke right now, his charisma is off the charts, but something seems to be a tad off. I’m not sure if it’s the manner in which he is being presented or if his promos just aren’t striking the right chords, but if one of the chief complaints is that Jinder doesn’t cut a great promo as a champion, what proof have we been given that Shinsuke, in that same boat, could do any better as it pertains to promo work? I am a big fan of Shinsuke, but his championship aspirations seem better suited in a story that has been built in a much better way than just a random number one contender’s match a week prior. Look for Jinder, with no threat of Baron Corbin, to find a way to retain the title, even if he doesn’t get the win.



Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ or countout, Jinder Mahal retains the WWE Championship





Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Universal Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (c)





I can honestly say that not only is this the match I’m most looking forward to on Sunday, it’s also the match where no matter the result, I won’t have a problem. You can make a case that all four of these guys can and should walk away with the title come Sunday evening. Samoa Joe has proven himself as worthy as they come with his work since Extreme Rules with not only Brock, but Roman and Braun as well. Him winning the title would be an extremely fresh direction that I think would go over nicely with the audience. Braun Strowman, while I’m not sure if he’s completely ready to hold the biggest title in the company, is larger than life, and he’s something we haven’t seen in years. Braun holding the championship would also be fresh, and would definitely make anybody to defeat him for the title a superstar almost instantly. Roman Reigns, for all of the crap we give him as fans, has done nothing but put on quality match after quality match for a long time now. He has been part of what many say is the feud of the year with Braun Strowman, and he’s still the guy the WWE is hell-bent on building around. Roman Reigns as champion is a good thing.



But at the end of the day, it really all comes down to the speculation of Brock Lesnar and his status with the company. If he’s headed off to train for a potential UFC match, then him losing the title makes perfect sense. But when you consider the story, and the fact that they’ve inserted this “controversy” of him leaving the company into the program, I find it hard to believe that it’s not a red herring, simply put in place to throw us off the scent. I could be completely wrong here, but in my eyes, Brock Lesnar is walking out of SummerSlam as the champion. I don’t think the company is ready to put the strap on Roman yet, especially with his Shield brethren reuniting and the possibility of getting involved with that. Adding to that, I don’t think they are ready to pull the trigger on Braun either. That really leaves Joe as the best option outside of Brock, and it comes down to whether or not Vince McMahon believes he could build a show around Joe being the number one guy in the company. It’s hard to say, but regardless, Brock is the big draw, and until that contract is up, it’s really hard to figure out who will dethrone him.



Prediction: Brock Lesnar





So there you have it. That’s SummerSlam in a rather large nutshell. Odd how I only have one title change, so I'm probably dead wrong, but hey, stranger things have happened. As I stated before, I’d love to see everyone else’s predictions for this card, and we’ll run a little contest to determine who amongst you is the King of Predictions, as it were. Leave those predictions in the comments section, or at my e-mail address at karl.m.ervin88@gmail.com. Heck, even send them to me on Twitter. And of course, until next time…





7 Days of Glory: Bobby Roode before Brooklyn III





