The King's Corner: WWE No Mercy 2017 Predictions and Prediction Contest

Sep 20, 2017



No Mercy is making its way into our hearts and televisions this Sunday and the card is shaping up to be interesting. Much has been made about the two-mega main-events and if the timing of said matches is right. I did discuss these things in my most recent column, as I believe this is a great time to have the matches. But, these aren’t the only matches on the card. There’s a whole plethora of gooey wrestling goodness to be served this Sunday, and what would I be doing if I wasn’t predicting the matches? So, enough jibber-jabber. Let’s get on with the predictions. As always, don’t forget to give me your predictions as well, and I’ll give you a special shout-out on my next column.









Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt



Just like last time, I’m starting with the match I care the least about. This feud should have ended at Summerslam, but when you don’t have anything for these guys to do, what could be better than keeping it going? It’s hard to say much about this match, as I kind of feel as Balor will go ahead and get the second victory in this series, and put an end to the feud. Bray is perpetually stuck in his losing ways when it comes to long-term feuds, and I don’t really see why this would be any different. At the end of the day, I still believe WWE is waiting for the right time to push Balor back into that upper-echelon of stars. It’s just a very muddled picture right now. Look for Finn to claim a victory, put a nail in the coffin on this one, and move onto bigger and better things.



Prediction: Finn Balor









WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Emma vs Nia Jax



I care about this title, I swear I do. The problem is, I don’t care about throwing these women into a huge match just because the creative team can’t seem to come up with separate stories for all of them. So, as it stands, once again, this match just seems like a reason to get everyone involved. It’s fine at a SummerSlam. I don’t understand the logic at a mid-level PPV like No Mercy. I’m not 100% sure where they are going with this. Because of the mixed stories, I think any of these ladies could win the match. Alexa has proven a capable and opportunistic champion. Sasha has won the belt many times, and may be the most popular of the five. Bayley was probably supposed to win the title at Summerslam before injury, so there’s merit to her winning. Nia Jax has been on the cusp of winning the title for so long now, it almost seems imminent.



That’s why I’m picking Emma. I don’t think the WWE was doing the #GiveEmmaAChance movement for nothing, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see her find some sneaky way to win the Women’s Championship for the first time. Emma is extremely talented, she has the charisma, and she’s decent on the microphone. I think WWE may actually give her a chance, as it were. While I’m hoping it means we get the All-Aussie Stable of Emma, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, that’s probably still a pipe dream. But, either way, I’m going to take the longshot.



Prediction: Winner and NEW Raw Women’s Champion: Emma









WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs Enzo Amore



So, this is a thing that shouldn’t be a thing. I’m hoping they don’t relegate this to a pre-show match, if they have a pre-show that is. I’ve enjoyed the interactions between the two on Raw and on 205 Live over the past few weeks, but God help us if they put the Cruiserweight Championship on Enzo Amore. In any real world, Neville should utterly destroy Enzo and be done with it. But, this is wrestling, not the real world, and in the wrestling world, anything can happen. We’ve all been led to believe that Enzo has heat backstage so he’s been getting dressed down. Maybe, but he still gets ample television time, and fans still like the guy. So, it’s going to be interesting. I just know that Neville, who to me, has been one of the best things about WWE over the last year, deserves a squash match. I’ll stick to my guns and say WWE isn’t that foolish to put this title on Enzo.



Prediction: Neville









WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins (c) vs The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)



While these four have excellent chemistry, I still can’t bring myself to put my interest level above the WWE Intercontinental Title match as well as the two major matches later in the night, so I must place it here. We’ve seen this match before. We know that they are going to put on a hell of a show for the fans, and really the only thing left to wonder is who comes out on top. The Bar is now such a solidified tag-team, even having their own shirt now, that it’s almost impossible for me to think they might not win those titles back on Sunday. I still don’t buy the cohesiveness of Seth and Dean for the long-term, and it would throw a nice wrench into their partnership if they were to lose the belts by some form of miscommunication. I think there’s more layers to this story that have yet to be peeled back, so with that, I’m going to take the former champions to recapture the gold.



Winners and NEW WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: The Bar









WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs Jason Jordan



This is such an interesting clash to me because on one side you have the guy the WWE seemingly wants to strap a rocket to, and on the other side, you have the guy the WWE goes to when it’s time to give one hell of a glorious promo. Miz is one the actual workhorses of the WWE between his wrestling, his promos, and his outside media work. He’s one of the best in the business, bar none. Jason is the young thundercat who the WWE wants to rub, but is it working? It sure feels like it’s still a 50/50 proposition at this point. He’s almost too likable. He’s so likable, I kind of hate the guy, and I think that’s where the WWE should focus their energy. However, in this case, I think it’s a little too soon. They need to see how he performs in a big-time championship match with one of the better guys in the company. Go out there and show your value, and then maybe we can see about title opportunities down the road. That seems the best route for his future, and I think it’s the route they will take. Give me the Miz in a high-quality match.



Prediction: The Miz









John Cena vs Roman Reigns



To be perfectly clear, I have no idea what’s going to happen in this match. The purist in me says Roman should get the clean victory. The mark in me says I want to see Cena get the match so we can hopefully get MORE. It depends on where you are with their story, doesn’t it? If Roman beats him, is there really a reason for another match to be had if you’re Roman? You would have already proven what you set out to prove. I think this match will have more of an impact for Roman as he moves forward, most likely, back into the Universal Title picture. While Cena can come and go as he pleases, a loss for him probably means a jump back to SmackDown Live for a month or two. Maybe he goes after Jinder Mahal. Maybe he sticks around and goes after someone else. It’s hard to say.



At the end of the day, I think it boils down to the fact that Roman is still the chosen guy. This all feels like a vehicle to get the fans to buy into him as Universal Champion again, and with that in mind, I’m going to take Roman Reigns to win the match, and essentially put this feud to rest.



Prediction: Roman Reigns









WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman



There’s a school of thought here that Brock should win this match because the idea is to build him up as the monster that he is for when Roman slays him at WrestleMania 34. If you believe in this long-term idea, then Brock winning this match makes all the sense in the world. But, I have an alternate theory that still gets you to the same place. For me, the best decision is to put the championship of Strowman and give the big man a chance to see how he holds up in the position. Brock losing doesn’t really hurt him, and of course, with his limited dates, and a re-match in order, he can always come back for the title and win it back if necessary.



As I’ve said before, I truly believe that the end-game should be Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Title at Wrestlemania. These two delivered, in my opinion, the best feud of the year so far, and what better way to truly let it culminate at the biggest show of the year? I still think it’s a possibility, too, with Brock potentially going a different route, maybe in a crossover feud or even in a program with someone else. It’s hard to say. Conventional wisdom tells me to take Brock here, as he continues to prove me wrong every time anyway. But, screw conventional wisdom.



Prediction: Winner and NEW WWE Universal Champion: Braun Strowman







So there you have it. Those are my predictions for Sunday. I can’t wait to hear what the rest of you have to say. E-mail me, tweet at me, leave a comment below. Get those predictions in, and of course, until next time…









The King has spoken!





Here at LordsofPain.net, writers on the front page don’t just appear out of nowhere. Many of the talented writers you read each week first plied their craft in our resident Columns Forum. There you’ll find an array of excellent works, not just about WWE. The Columns Forum is home to all kinds of pieces ranging from NJPW to NXT to GFW, with the occasional creative piece thrown in as well. From time to time, the Columns Forum will even have a contest pitting some of the best of the forum against each other for writing supremacy.



To show some love to the forum that got me here, I want to highlight one column each time I write for you guys, just to give you a taste of all the great writers we really have around here. This week I have chosen a column from a Columns Forum Hall of Famer, a multi-time Columnist of the Month winner, and an all-around excellent dude, Mizfan. Mizfan put out a quality read on someone he has spent a lot of time researching and writing about for a long time, the late, great Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. I promise this will be worth your time. Give it a look, sign up, and get involved. We love to get more and more aspiring writers each day. Tell them Kervin sent ya.





The Life & Times of Bobby Heenan: Requiem for a Weasel





Kervin wants to hear from you. Hit me up in the comments section below to talk about today’s column. All comments are welcomed! Find me at my e-mail address of karl.m.ervin88@gmail.com, and follow me on Twitter at the link below. I appreciate everyone’s input.





