The King's Corner: This Week in Wrestling Headlines

Aug 5, 2017



Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is King! Kerv!



Aside from trying to ingratiate myself with this new audience by using old school Jay-Z lyrics, maybe it would be best to get straight to the point. I’m not entirely new around here. That’s right, about five years ago, I was given the opportunity to write for the Main Page here at Lordsofpain.net, and unfortunately, life got in the way after a short time. Having kids and such will do that to you. However, thanks to The Doc for giving me another crack at this all these years later. Lucky you!



That being said, I figured the best way to introduce myself back to these parts was the same way I did it five years ago, and hopefully it’ll catch on. In 2012, I posted a weekly column discussing the wrestling headlines of the week. They varied depending on promotion and things of that matter, but considering these days Twitter and Instagram and things of that nature are prevalent more than ever before, I figure this column won’t be too tough to write on a weekly basis. Add that to what hopes to be some quality analysis and predictions here and there, and we may have ourselves a little something to work with. But you’ve probably heard enough about me. You’ll get to know me as time goes on. Let’s get to the juicy stuff. Here are five headlines that have to be discussed right now.



Number One: Enzo Has Heat, Brother Brother



It seems as if everyone’s favorite Certified G likes getting that WWE money and telling his friends. Unfortunately, he also may have a knack for saying some unsavory things about the wrestling business, a business that most of his co-workers cherish greatly. According to sources, Enzo was recently kicked off of the bus by none other than The Big Dog, Roman Reigns for some negative comments he made towards the industry as well as bragging about the money he was making in the process.



This isn’t the first time a performer admittedly didn’t love the wrestling business, if that’s what seems to be going on here. Brock Lesnar is a notable example of someone who doesn’t love wrestling, but he definitely loves his paydays. But he’s Brock Lesnar. He’s a draw in not only the WWE, but he’s also one of the biggest draws in the UFC, and he’s got the accolades that go with his superstardom. So, forgive me if I don’t think Enzo exactly has the same pull as a guy like Brock. And while it can be difficult to listen to a guy crap on the business we all so dearly love, some guys are just built this way.



I think it was a wise move for him to be removed from the bus, as an example should always be set that nobody is bigger than the business or the company, but it’s bittersweet, because a guy like Enzo can bring people into the arena. You’d hate to see him flush himself down the toilet because he can’t keep his mouth closed, but even since the incident, Enzo has had a live microphone in his hand giving excellent promos, so it’s hard to say what will end up happening as a result of the so-called “heat” he’s got. He was never going to get over in a feud with Big Cass, so those beatings he has taken couldn’t be punishment. I suppose time will tell, but I assume he’ll learn his lesson in the long-run, and get back on track.



Number Two: Are We Getting Worked on the Bayley Injury?



This story intrigues me because, let’s face it; it’s hard to hate Bayley. I’ve written about her in the forums before about how I find her to be inspiring, especially considering I have daughters of my own that I hope have the same passion and desire to follow whatever their dreams may be. So, when you see the young lady go down in the ring, followed by a Twitter outpouring from her fellow women and men, you pretty much latch onto the idea that something serious has happened.



But has it. Now that Bayley is getting another evaluation before Monday Night Raw, one has to wonder if we are being worked here. It seems like if the shoulder injury were as serious as one might be led to believe, they would have already had the proper measures taken, and all the evaluations would probably be on the table. It makes me wonder if this is just another storyline injury, and a weak attempt at Bayley overcoming the odds to dethrone The Goddess, Alexa Bliss, at Summerslam. It’s hard to say, but it even lends itself to an easily workable, and long awaited, Sasha Banks heel turn. Bayley wins the strap, and her best friend celebrates, and destroys the shoulder in the process.



Maybe that’s all fantasy booking, but it’s really a difficult thing to figure out here. I hope for the sake of everyone that she is okay, and that we are being worked, but this is definitely a situation that’s leaving me scratching my head. Monday Night should be an interesting night as this story takes another turn.



Number Three: Never Meet Your Heroes



So, Braun Strowman might be a big, fat jerk. And while it doesn’t surprise me that any athlete in any form of entertainment would be a jerk, if the things he said to Karen Jarrett are indeed true, that’s not going to look good on the old report card, that’s for sure. Braun Strowman has burst on the scene as one of the most endeared monsters in the WWE in quite some time, and many are clamoring for him to win the WWE Championship at Summerslam (more on that later). However, one has to wonder if his mouth may have cost him his chance, at least in the short-term, at actually seeing that result come to fruition.



I’ve been on the Braun hype train for quite some time now, as he is ridiculously athletic and intimidating inside the squared circle, but you can’t be tossing expletives at people just trying to get an autograph. I understand these guys want their privacy and hate to be bothered at times, but part of being in that spotlight is, at the very least, knowing a good way to say “no” to someone. I’ve always thought it’s alright to reject an autograph in public if that’s your prerogative, but that kind of language and behavior towards someone is really unacceptable. At the end of the day, the fans are what keep you in that spotlight, unless you’re Jinder Mahal.



Ultimately, I’m not sure how much it will deter him from where he’s headed, but in the future, he needs to be more aware of his surroundings, and in this case especially, be mindful of who in the heck he’s talking to.



Number Four: An All Red Goodbye



Rusev said it best when he said he hates to see legends retire, and we lost a great one when Miss All Red Everything herself, Eva Marie, announced that she was leaving the WWE. I don’t think many people were shocked by this turn of events as she hasn’t been on television in forever, but I did feel like some of the hatred shot her way was a little uncalled for. It falls in that same category of guys who just never were accepted amongst fans despite the company’s refusal to listen.



To be fair to her, I actually was enjoying where her last storyline was headed before she was suspended last year, as the idea of her not wrestling every week and having an excuse was instant heat material, but I guess we’ll never know where that was going to go now. However, instead of hating the women and hurling your best insults at her, at least give her a little recognition for trying working hard enough to get herself over. It didn’t work, and many times it doesn’t, but for me, I’ll just say goodbye and as the saying goes, wish her well in all her future endeavors.



Number Five: Secrets Secrets are No Fun. Secrets Secrets Hurt Someone



Leave it to an actress playing a stripper on The Office to give us these wise words. Apparently, the company is leaving everyone out of the dark on the end result for the much ballyhooed Fatal Fourway match for the WWE Universal Championship at this year’s Summerslam. In fact, it seems as if only Brock Lesnar himself knows the actual plans, as his contract states he gets to know these things.



I think it’s a smart move on the part of the WWE. If you recall, Dave Meltzer himself, practically nailed the entire WrestleMania card earlier this year, including most of the results in the PPVs prior to the show that gave us the card we actually ended up seeing. So, in that respect, it makes a lot of sense. The predictability of wrestling in today’s world can sometimes be a detriment to the company. People enjoy spoilers, so there will always be a place for them, but as someone who tries to avoid them, it’s definitely a breath of fresh air. This isn’t a match I would want spoiled for me as I would be perfectly fine with any of the three challengers walking out of Summerslam as the champ.



That said, I think it would behoove the company to take this approach more often than not. They can’t do it with everything of course, but part of what keeps a large portion of the audience interested is making sure we don’t know what’s coming next. It gives intrigue to the match, and should keep fans glued to their seats as the weeks progress leading up to the match. With ratings seemingly stagnant, and sometimes falling, unpredictability is a major key to keeping us all invested. In the long run, I see this as something the WWE should continue to build on, as now this match, at least in my eyes, becomes the most important one on the card, even with a card where Shinsuke Nakamura could walk away as the WWE Champion.





So, there you have it. Those are the five biggest stories of the week. What do you think, readers? Is Enzo on a freight train headed for the waiver wire? Is Bayley about to overcome the odds? Is Braun Strowman really a giant douche? Do you miss Eva as much as I do? Is secrecy the way to go as we head into the biggest event of the summer? Leave me some comments below and until next time…



The King has spoken!



