Just Business's Match of the Week: A Great British Beginning (Dynamite Kid vs. Tiger Mask, 21/04/1983)

Jan 19, 2017



Just Business’s Match of the Week: A Great British Beginning (Dynamite Kid vs. Tiger Mask, 21/04/1983)



I think it’s safe to say that last weekend’s UK Championship Tournament was a run-away success, showcasing not just the best talent in Britain but, frankly, some of the absolute best talent in the world. It was full of world class pro wrestling, laced with character and relentlessly building story until hitting its feverish climax. I loved every moment of it.



Pete Dunne was the run-away success and no mistake, but others stood out too. Jordan Devlin put on some tremendously immersive performances and Mark Andrews stole hearts as a rare instance of that genuinely empathetic underdog hero – I was legitimately gutted when he lost to Dunne in the Semi-Finals, despite Dunne being a pre-rendered favourite of mine. Tyler Bate, the eventual winner, had clear talent, as did several of the larger men, with Wolfgang and Gradwell chief among them as far as I’m concerned.



As we busy ourselves asking just what WWE’s mooted British-exclusive show will now look like, and just when it will debut, some have come to wonder if any of last weekend’s competitors have a future in 205 Live – Andrews, certainly, seems ready made. 205 Live is a show in the ascendancy right now, for me the best thing going when it comes to WWE programming, and for many reasons, none of them cynical. It was this combination of factors – 205’s increasing quality; the UK Championship buzz; and the potential future that 205 Live and the UK talent share – that informed my choice of match this week. It is a match that, frankly, levies a case for being among the most influential pro wrestling matches of all time, and certainly one of the greatest to ever feature a British talent. Many mainstream WWE fans may be unfamiliar, considering it took place on alien territory, but anyone unfamiliar should do themselves a favour and familiarise.



After all, without Dynamite Kid vs. Tiger Mask, junior heavyweight wrestling, maybe even British wrestling abroad, wouldn’t be where it is today. Put simply, before Steamboat vs. Savage there was Dynamite vs. Tiger Mask.



Combining the raw athleticism of today with the ferocity of the late 1990s with the minimalism of the 1980s, it is a match as much a product of its time as it was ahead of it; a combination of achievements that render it, in the most literal sense, a timeless classic. If this were to take place next week on 205 Live, or in a couple of months at WrestleMania, it would fit right in. Further, it would probably steal whatever show it was a part of; it’s simply that good.



For all its dizzying displays and liquid aesthetics, this is a grubby affair, foul tempered and ill mannered. Dynamite is positioned as the clear bad guy, and what a marvellous job he does, being sure to viciously escalate the action in the most reprehensible fashions: whether it be attempting to rip Tiger’s mask off in a number of wonderfully milked moments of simmering tension, or whether it be opting for some illegal activity on the outside. It is Dynamite’s Academy-worthy role as the antagonist that sees the action be restarted twice over, helping to innovate a pro wrestling storytelling device deployed even to this day, with the most recent high profile case being Styles vs. Reigns at Payback 2016.



Don’t think of this going in as a negative stereotype of an affair, mind. For all its innovative action that sees both combatants ducking and diving, rolling and jumping like the best of NXT today, it is sure to follow a cerebral bent too by demonstrating, not unlike the marvellous Dunne / Andrews Semi-Final in the UK Championship Tournament last Sunday night, how to utilise high flying sequencing in an intelligent manner. It is a superbly structured match, starting with breathless aerobics, grinding itself down to the canvas before lifting itself up once more into high impact offensives off the back of the first restart, the hostility escalating in parallel to the physical exchanges. Truly, this is professional wrestling as an art form; as a dance; as something balletic.



Best yet, the match’s central set-piece, being the multiple restarts, hinges on the core psychology laced throughout the action in the most subtle manner. Deconstruct the action and you’ll find Dynamite being suckered into trap after trap thanks to a desperate need to attempt to outdo the fan favourite Tiger Mask. This results in Tiger Mask often getting the better of his British opponent, which provides the reason for the eventual loss of control. As Dynamite finds himself increasingly frustrated and embarrassed to equal degree, he becomes increasingly rabid, assaulting the referee and looking to knock Tiger Mask out with the ring bell.



Some might hold its non-committal conclusion against the encounter, but I beg to differ. Seeing Dynamite brutalise his opponent with a pair of vicious piledrivers on the outside as the last of his temper frays away is a delightful way to conclude this particular story – the kind of character driven scene that was out in force at this last weekend’s UK Championship Tournament.



There is no working softly with one another here, and no hesitancy as the brutality grows. Yes, there are acrobatics and modern athleticism and even a hint or two of today’s hyperactivity that so often drowns nuance between the ropes during match time, but more importantly there is substance; there is heft; there is a sense of tangibility behind every smash-mouth moment that has you feeling the body-juddering slams and jaw-jacking takedowns. It is a melting pot of styles as well as nationalities, and the natural chemistry is off the charts.



What is practically impossible for this fan to comprehend is that this phenomenal piece of work from both men is only one part of a near-mythical series of matches that could, quite possibly, give the vaunted Savage / Steamboat series in the WWF of the mid 1980s a run for its money; not just in quality, but in influence. I have said before that the famous WrestleMania III match was not so much an exercise in wrestling as it was in writing, with both combatants compiling a dictionary in the ring that is followed to this day. The same could be said, in its own weight class, of the series this week’s Match of the Week represents. If it didn’t invent – and I am too poorly educated to know what it invented and what it didn’t – it most certainly popularised; revolutionised, even.



I am willing to bet that, if you haven’t seen this famous match-up before, when you see it now you will be reminded of the very best junior heavyweight wrestling of today – not just in NJPW but in WWE and elsewhere, regardless of the name lent the division. Not only does 205 Live have both feet stood on the foundation built by the inimitable Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask feud, so too did the UK Championship Tournament.



Right now, it feels the perfect time to celebrate quite possibly the very best British professional wrestler to have ever laced up a pair of boots, and one of that wrestler’s greatest achievements. If this match, and by extension the modern formula for the infinitely popular junior heavyweight style of professional wrestling, can be called in any manner a part-product of this sceptred Isle I get to call home, then I couldn’t be prouder.







