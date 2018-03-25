





Half Luck, Half Skul: March Madness - The Greatest WrestleMania Match (Sweet 16)

Mar 25, 2018



By Samuel 'Plan





Half Luck, Half Skul: March Madness - The Greatest WrestleMania Match (Sweet 16)



As you are aware, it’s usually on a Sunday I post my Performance Art Raw View, writing about my take on weekly events surrounding Team Red. Well, I don’t mind being candid with you and telling you that, in spite of three attempts, I was struggling so much to find anything of interest about last week’s rather plain episode of Monday Night Raw that I decided to skip the usual column this week. I’d rather say nothing than espouse little more than negativity. Hopefully tomorrow night will offer up something more interesting.



So, in the Raw View’s place and following on from last week’s third instalment of this ongoing LOP Columns Forum series, being run by one of the Forums’ best writers Skulduggery, this week Just Business is once again proud to present Half Luck, Half Skul: March Madness – The Greatest WrestleMania Match.



And now, we’re down to the Sweet 16!



Enjoy!







***



Ready for another bout of March Madness? While maybe not as crazy as this year's basketball tourney after which it takes its inspiration (there were no 16-seeds taking out 1-seeds in the WrestleMania version!), we certainly have our own brand of insanely tough match-ups, Cinderella stories, and controversial opinions! By "we", I, of course, mean myself and my panel of highly esteemed columnists: mizfan , Oliver , Steve , SirSam , Mazza , and ‘Plan .



Last time, we cut it down from 32 matches to the Sweet 16. This time, we're halving to field to reach the Elite 8. Some tasty match-ups abound!



Here's where we stand:











Let's ride!



Bracket A



(1) Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels ('09) vs. (5) Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H ('14)



mizfan : Man, I can already tell we’re gonna have a lot of real close ones even at this stage of the game. I honestly consider these both to be top 5 all time ‘Mania matches, so how to separate them? They are both classics between legends, they both told a great (albeit very different) story, and they both were a pure joy to watch at the time I first saw them. I think I will have to narrowly go with Taker/HBK , when I first watched it I thought it was the best match ever, and while I don’t quite think that anymore I still absolutely love it. Bryan/HHH was a wonderful experience as well but there was always the little reminder at the back of my mind of the messy way we had to get there, what with the many sidetracks like Wyatt, Punk, Batista, and on, and on… it doesn’t really hurt the match, but we’re splitting hairs here!



‘Plan : So I find myself facing two matches that I have consistently voted against throughout this tournament. For that reason, this is a difficult choice for me. Neither rank among my WrestleMania favourites in honesty, though both had me gripped on the night they occurred. Indeed, I suppose I would characterise both as being better memories than they are matches. If I have to pick one though, I pick the one that I feel has the stronger and more robust longevity, which is friendlier to re-watches and loses less of its quality upon a revisit: I vote for Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H .



Skulduggery : Taker and Michaels ride that line of thrill and plausibility perfectly, far better than nearly all other Streak matches. The swift action and the number of fluid counters that lead into the finishing moves keep the audience on its toes, and ensures that using a couple of attempts at finishers is not perfunctory. Bryan and Triple H have a much, much more well-defined battle of good and evil. They also wrestle a quick, exciting tilt that rides the crowd's emotion brilliantly. To me, this is separating the great from the elite, and I can comfortably send Shawn and the Deadman through, though the XXX curtain jerker does deserve a tip of the cap.



Steve : This one is no question to me. Bryan vs HHH was great in many ways, telling a fantastic story and really upping the anticipation of what was to inevitably come at the end of the show. And that, to me, is why it falls short.



DB vs HHH is inherently one part of a larger whole. While HBK vs Taker is also part of a larger story that would be told, it wasn't that at the time. At the time it was just an incredible match that we had no clue would spark a four year run of epic matches. It stands and casts a massive shadow all on its own, a match so damn good that it literally dictated one of the biggest stories on the biggest show of the year for almost a half decade. While Daniel vs Hunter is a match that is still strong upon rewatch and can stand on its own, that doesn't really serve the story it's telling. To be fully appreciated, it must be taken in as at least a double header with the triple threat main event.



I'm sure others will disagree. I'm noticing that there seems to be a bias against matches that are universally beloved. The fact that Rock vs Hogan was eliminated is frankly ridiculous at this early stage of the game, especially by yet another (admittedly probably the best) in what was a long, long, years long line of ladder match car crashes. This seems to be a group that likes to buck conventional wisdom. I can appreciate that. It's part of why I love all these guys.



Some shit is undeniable, though. Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels isn't the hipster pick, by far. But it's the correct one.



Oliver : OK, so we’re in the nitty gritty now and immediately I’m going to have to be super picky about things in matches which I really, really love. I suppose that comes with the territory of the final rounds of these things, but lord knows how we’re going to pick beyond this.



Anyway, I’ve already said that I think Bryan vs Triple H is Trips best non-gimmicked match ever, and I stand by that. What I really love about it is that the story starts from the ring entrances, and is one of the best (although there are very few) ‘show don’t tell’ moments WWE has ever done. Triple H entering on a throne, surrounded by his NXT ladies, resplendent in gold, showing him as a megastar, a corporate boy, and A+ player. Daniel Bryan enters in a t-shirt. Nothing grandiose. A B+ player, a man of the people. Quite frankly, it’s beautiful. The match layout is nothing short of perfect in terms of generating sympathy for an already nuclear over Bryan, as Trips works the limb constantly and Bryan sells it so, so well. What’s really, really great about it, though, is it’s not reliant on any really big spots to put across the message it’s communicating. There’s a great near fall of a pedigree in there, but it doesn’t lean into that trope too much. It makes 25 minutes feel like 15. And Trips uses a Tiger Suplex. A Tiger Suplex!



On the opposite side, you’ve got Taker vs Michaels. It’s a great match. It’s a really great match. It’s got a similar feel in terms of entrance, with the light and dark stuff, to Trips vs Bryan, but where it really differs is between the ropes. It’s almost all big spots, especially from about halfway on in the match, and whilst there’s everything packed into it as a result I can’t help but feel it’s a little bit self-indulgent. In fact, the best bit of the match is right after Taker nearly breaks his neck on the floor and Shawn is pleading with the ref to count him out. It’s a small bit, but it works well in the context. It’s great because of those big spots, and because they tell a great story about Michaels’ heart carrying him through and the frustration when he doesn’t get the win, but also because there’s this desperation in Michaels’ actions, he wants to prove he’s the better man.



Ultimately, though, it’s the more ‘basic’ Triple H vs Daniel Bryan match that wins my vote for doing everything Taker/Michaels did without reverting to the crowd pleasing big moments. Perhaps they just read the crowd correctly and knew they didn’t need to overwork the question, but they had that crowd riding the wave with them from the opening bell without doing anything complicated.



SirSam : If you’ve kept track of my thoughts on either of these matches you will probably be sick of me banging on about how much they both mean to me personally. The first really great match I’ve seen live against the story that got me back into wrestling. Don't expect me to stop though, it is impossible for me to judge either of these without remembering how Taker & HBK had me so completely lost in the moment and how excited I was to see Daniel Bryan win and win it all at Wrestlemania 30. But let's look at the matches by themselves none the less.



I love how Bryan comes out like a house on fire in his match. In the opening minutes he looks to overwhelm an opponent who has been out of the ring for a year but comes up against a Triple H who is intent on slowing down and methodically grounding Bryan. Triple H’s whole game plan is designed to sap the entergy out Bryan and the crowd, energy Bryan desperately needs to preserve if he is going to also wrestle in the main event. In the finale the way Bryan sells the beating and literally launches himself into his comebacks is breathtaking.



With Michaels v Taker, the only flaw I can find in this match is that they probably do spend a bit too much time lying around, if you listen to the crowd though it never once effects their enjoyment or immersion, if anything it helped build up the idea that these two were taking each other to new levels This match also set the tone for a four match series that would see the Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak elevated to a level well beyond any world title or other accolade in pro wrestling. When it comes to the ‘epic’ genre, it doesn’t get much better than this one.



BUT, BUT, BUT, I just rewatched Bryan v Triple H and it has got me missing Bryan all over again. The guy was always talked about as an amazing technical wrestler but at the same time the way he emotes in the ring is so full of character and so engaging it is hard to look away, in this match it is the one arm YES chant as Bryan sells the shoulder injury, the way his tape starts to loosen, the way he psyches himself up and feeds off the energy of the crowd. That and the final counters around the second pedigree has put this one just over the line. For me I don’t think it will get much closer than these two matches but I’m going with Bryan v Triple H .



Mazza : When the results for the last one came into my inbox, I had a quick look at this match up and immediately put it out of my mind. I’d wanted that Michaels match for a while to really give the streak some meaning. In fact one of my first columns (third I believe to be precise) was a review of the streak matches and the fact that Taker had not really had a great one at Mania. My solution was to put him with HBK. A few months later it happened and it didn’t disappoint. But even all that does have me anywhere near as invested as I was in the opener from XXX. A story that had been working every last part of my fandom. Two of my all time fave five. The story was absolutely stellar. I’ve struggled to know exactly where I’d put my recent faves against the all time classics but this tournament has helped with that. At the end of the day, I’d rather go back and watch Daniel and Hunter . It’s just pro-wrestling at its well rounded best getting the nod over a breathtaking 25 minutes of ring action.



(5) Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H ('14) wins 4-3



(2) Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock ('01) vs. (6) Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho ('03)



‘Plan : Some of my fellow writers in this series might find this a tough call, but for me it’s a fairly lopsided contest. As much as I find myself exhilarated to the core anytime I revisit the main event of what many consider the greatest WrestleMania of all time, I have a far greater deal of love and admiration for the show stealer of what many others consider the greatest WrestleMania of all time.



Austin and Rock put together something immortal that warm Houston night seventeen years ago, but Michaels and Jericho crafted a flawless masterpiece that should rank higher on the greatest ‘Mania lists of many, if not in the very top spot. I’ve said it in a previous instalment of this series and I will repeat it here: to my mind, it’s the only match that can rival the perfection of Savage vs. Steamboat at WrestleMania III, if not outdo it. That’s saying something.



Oliver : Has WWE ever put a match like Austin vs Rock on, before or since 2001? The two top stars in the company, at their peaks, going one on one with each other. Nobody past their peak, and both guys ready to go balls to the wall to make it work. I feel like they tried to recapture the magic with Cena vs Orton but never really got it quite to where they wanted it to be. And I suppose you could argue about Hart vs Michaels being a forefather to it, but not quite in the same way given the friction the two naturally had due to backstage machinations. I’m not sure they’ve ever done it quite as well as they did with Rock and Austin, though. The match is beautifully put together, and as I pointed out in the last round the way that they take apart Austin’s character as he plumbs the depths due to his desperation to win the title back, with the Survivor Series 1996 throwback in the Million Dollar Dream or the Mania 13 throwback with the sharpshooter shot. Each time Austin takes the ‘easy’ way out, breaking the hold or reaching the ropes. It’s absolutely marvelous how they tease the ending and him finally going to the lowest place his character could possibly go and teaming up with Vince. Truly excellent stuff.



If we’re nitpicking, I actually have a tonne of it to do about Michaels vs Jericho, which probably tells you why my vote is going to go the way it will at the end. Mainly, it’s the selling of the back injury from Michaels that hurts it here, and watching it Michaels’ performance is actually a little bit overindulgent in terms of what he does here and there. These are minor things, but we’re at the stage where minor things matter. And here they’re enough for me to give the vote to Austin vs Rock .



mizfan : One of the easier choices for me, though I have my doubts if I will actually get my way on this one. My opinions on Rock/Austin II have always been against the grain, there’s no doubt it’s a great match but I just can’t abide that heel turn. Even putting hindsight aside (as far as one can), it just feels like the wrong call as a very pro-Austin crowd is not into it, and it pushes a clash of titans into more McMahon drama. HBK/Jericho tells a superior story and has no baggage attached, so it gets my vote reasonably comfortably here.



Mazza : Talking of the old classics, we definitely have two here. This is an easy chose for me however. As great as HBK vs Jericho is, I’ma do things my way. It’s my way. My way or the highway . I often call WrestleMania 17 the Monday Night Wars victory party. The pressure of the wars was finally off. The quality of the WWE product was absolutely on point. The roster was immense. So much talent who were at the top of their game. Rock and Austin at the forefront of that and closed the party out with an absolute barnburner of a brawl. I know the heel turn didn’t get booed in Texas but it takes nothing away from things for me. It was still an absolute shocker, and however people like to paint it, Stone Cold’s heel run was absolutely a huge artistic success in my eyes. I mean realistically he never really turned face in the first place so...



Steve : I get why people dig Rock vs Austin. There was a wonderful feeling of competitiveness and perhaps a sprinkling of mutual genuine dislike that you could feel whenever they were together. I've found it kinda odd to see it mentioned that the HBK/Taker/HHH matches really started the whole "multiple finisher kickouts" thing, and yet no one has said the same about Rock vs Austin, who did that shit like clockwork. Hell, they kicked out of not only each other's moves, but their own.



The WM17 bout is the best one of their trilogy. I'll give it that. It just doesn't do anything for me, though. I don't like The Rock (though I love Dwayne Johnson), I think he's one of the most cheesy sellers in the history of the business and the ending blows and was far less shocking or swervy than it was just outright disappointing. I mean, I dig the emotion involved in Austin just losing his shit and pounding the fuck out of Rock with a chair, but it's still just a dude pounding another dude with a chair.



Jericho vs Michaels was our reintroduction to Shawn Michaels. Yes, he'd come back and had some matches, even won the World Heavyweight Championship, but this was different. This was where he went from "special attraction" to "active competitor". We knew for sure he was back by this time and the story Jericho told with his idol was phenomenal from start to finish, from the stuff they did at the Rumble and him trying to match all his accomplishments all the way through to him hitting him right in the ballzak at the end. It's just excellent, and invests me WAY more as a fan than does anything that Rock/Austin ever did.



Skulduggery : If one analyzed the in-ring components to each of these matches, if you broke it down to the maneuvers in them, Jericho and Shawn have it in spades. They possess more of an elegance, they seem almost more clinical. On the other hand, professional wrestling is not simply the sum of its parts. Austin and the Rock wrestle with such a seamless intensity, such an emotional charge, that their bout comes across as far more important and far more must-see. It's everything you want in an Attitude Era match. 0 to 60 from the opening bell, and raw, biting performances from all involved.



SirSam : There are two amazing character pieces. The Michaels/Jericho is a beat-for-beat painting of a dream match so many in the early 00s thought they would never get. They could not have done this one better from Jericho mirroring Michael’s poses and moves all the way to the final handshake and low blow. However I’m going to go with Austin v Rock for the way Austin’s obsession grows and grows, the way that the commentary foreshadows and then completely breaks open when Austin finally betrays everything he once stood for. Hell, the song My Way in the video package beforehand is the first and only time a Limb Biscuit, sorry BIZKIT, song has added something to anything.



(2) Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock ('01) wins 4-3















Bracket B



(1) TLC II ('01) vs. (5) The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin ('03)



Steve : I mentioned earlier how fucked up I think it is that Rock/Hogan was eliminated by TLC II. I stand by that. One of the most iconic moments in wrestling history just summarily tossed aside because of what? Bias against one of the participants? Perceived work rate? Punishing it for being so glorified?



I don't know what it was that inspired the elimination, but I can at least say that I also enjoy the match it lost to. TLC II is a really fun match. It's pure spectacle from start to finish. That having been said, I'm not even sure if I'd count it as the best of the bunch that the trio of tag teams involved ever had. TLC II had bigger moments, especially the iconic Spear from Edge to Jeff, but I actually kinda prefer the original TLC and I definitely prefer the ladder match from the prior year's WrestleMania. Just personal preference.



Either way, I definitely get more enjoyment out of watching TLC II than I do Rock/Austin III, which just doesn't do much for me on pretty much any level. The build was pretty alright, at least from Rock's side, and the retrospective aspect of knowing it would be Austin's last match adds a bit of shine to it... but I just didn't really care about it, even when it happened.



Mazza : I also once did a column matching the two greatest Manias of all time against each other. So I have 17 vs 19 again here. This one is a harder choice and to be honest, if the one I just sent packing in Bracket A would have made for an easy winner against one of these. You’ve got a raising of the bar by the tag teams that just seemed to go out and raise the bar at every big event. Then you’ve got a beautifully woven story of character work that gets seriously underappreciated, probably in large part due to just how good the previous chapter of their rivalry was. They are both great Mania matches for me but neither are in that elite bracket for me. I have to go with my gut on this one and put TLC through by the slimmest of margins.



‘Plan : This is one of the two easiest picks of the round for me. TLC II was seeded far too high in the first place (sorry, Skulduggery!) and has certainly gone far enough in this tournament. Now that it stands opposite the greatest entry of arguably the most iconic feud in WWE lore, it should crash out of this tourney like Jeff Hardy crashing to the canvas when speared by an opportunistic Edge. Not only do I vote for Rocky / Austin, I do so with great force and pray that the rest of my fellow writers see sense here and pick what is, to my mind, the clearly superior wrestling match.



As far as I’m concerned, TLC II is a poorer version of the near-perfectly executed Summerslam forbearer, but Rock / Austin III not only had something fresh to say about the characters involved, it created the strongest slice of ring psychology fashioned by the two rivals and ended on a historic career-ending note, and in a more natural way than we would see years later with the likes of Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. It’s dark, it’s visceral, it’s clever and it’s gutsy, real damn gutsy. It more than deserves to go through here.



SirSam : While TLC II is perhaps the pinnacle of the stunt brawl genre of wrestling, I have to go with the culmination of the greatest rivalry the WWE has ever seen. Rock v Austin is a match that perfectly caps a trilogy that showed The Rock’s gradually overtaking Austin and the top guy of the Attitude Era: from being beaten by the better man in the earlier years of Attitude, to being the better man beaten in the middle and finally the better man with the win at the end of the era. It is also great that Austin was able to go out on top when he could still wrestle as at least a shadow of his former self (something some other wrestlers could learn a thing or two from).



Oliver : I’m really not sure which way my vote is going to go heading in to these rewatches, you know. Neither match is, I think, completely perfect, but there are probably reasons for this.



First up, TLC II. There’s a lot going on here, but the main thing is that it’s really, really spotty. And that’s not bad in this environment, because that’s why these matches exist. There’s so much of this, though, which is built around them setting stuff up for things to happen, and it does greatly impact the flow of the match. There’s a moment where everyone but the Dudley Boys are down and, instead of climbing a ladder, they just set tables up at ringside. It’s weird, the sort of logic gap that leaves these matches hurting. The best bit of it is actually the interference with Lita, Spike, and Rhyno hitting the ring to help out their respective friends which changes up the pacing a little and gives them a little more stuff going on in the quieter periods of the match. The interference is actually really timely in each case because they hit at the moments when the pace is slightly slipping, so it’s a good thing. In the end Rhyno hoists Christian up a ladder on his shoulders while everyone else is dead on the outside, either through their own stupidity or someone else’s stupidity. Good, but flawed.



I always forget that Michael Cole lost his voice during WrestleMania 19. Reminds me of No Way Out 2007 (I think?) where Cole lost his voice and left JBL on his own for Cena/Michaels vs Bats/Taker. The main thing I took home watching this is that it’s not as good as they were two years before, which is probably a harsh benchmark to be judging it against. There’s a great bit in the pre-match promo with Limp Bizkit going ‘heeeeeeere we go again’ just as they start to throw hands at each other. It works as a kind of greatest hits of the two at this stage, with the guys both steeling each other’s moves, but it’s nice to see Rock work the knee a little for another wrinkly in the showdown. Equally, I think it’s probably the match that really started to set the finisher kick out and big ending sequences of matches that we see now, because in a 20 minute or so match at least the last 10 is just signatures or finishers with kick outs to them all, and that’s what hurts it for me overall and makes it a step or two down from their previous efforts. I’d possibly rank it as the worst Austin/Rock match out of all of them.



So neither is perfect at all. But I’m leaning a bit more to Austin vs Rock given how breathless it can feel at times, and what a big match feel it had around it. TLC II came with it’s own set of expectations and exceeded them, but Austin/Rock was just as fun and, for me, edges out on top.



mizfan : See, now this is the Rock/Austin match that I would most like to vote for, but you’ve put it up against such stiff competition than I actually have to go with the TLC sequel . Rock/Austin had great significance and an even greater story, with the Rock doing some of his best character work ever and Austin doing an amazing job showing he was desperate to take home the win against his arch rival, giving an incredibly gutsy performance only one day removed from a hospital stay. But TLC II is in some ways the ultimate war, and on top of offering incredible spots it also features a story of its own, with alliances coming into play and supporting cast members playing their part in the overarching plot. This is another case where I’d be glad to see either one win, so let’s see what comes!



Skulduggery : In my last write-up, I praised Stone Cold and Rocky for their vibrancy and their intensity at X-Seven. They provide that again two years later, but in a lesser dosage, I feel. The conclusion to this match doesn't flow as fluidly as their second Mania match does; it hits a few more snags and simply doesn't provide anything but finishing moves for a considerable period. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs , though. Oh my. What an incredible, dangerous performance of insanity. The sheer amount of controlled chaos and eye-popping stunts is enough to have any viewer need to remind themselves to breathe amongst the spots. Edge spearing Jeff Hardy through the air is something that will never fail to amaze me. It's TLC in a landslide!



(1) TLC II ('01) wins 4-3



(2) Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels ('94) vs. (3) Ricky Steamboat vs. Macho Man Randy Savage ('87)



Oliver : I kind of don’t want to take an easy road here, and want to spend ages, I mean absolutely ages, talking about Steamboat vs Savage . It wins here comfortably, so I think I’ll save that for the later rounds and just say this of the ladder match – it’s really good, and what I like about it is it’s a match where there is a ladder involved, rather than a ladder match. If that makes sense. The ladder is the stipulation, but it’s not the whole story of the match. I think WWE has lost sight of how to do matches like that in recent years, especially now we’re in the Excess Era, and as a result ladder matches like this shine in retrospect because of how logical and minimal they are.



But yeah, Savage vs Steamboat wins here.



Skulduggery : I'll opt for the ladder match simply for its elevated role in innovation. Both are really good matches, though I don't tend to hold them in quite as high praise as my contemporaries do. I'm certainly closer on Razor Ramon and HBK, though!



Mazza : Two of the most influential matches in WWE history holding it down for the IC title. Both were just out of this world at the time and created a template for a new generation of performers to build on. I have no doubt the wrestling we watch today would be very different if it weren’t for these matches. It’s a touch one but I’ve got to go with the one I watched over and over again as a kid. I am sure I would have done the same for Scott and Shawn had I been a few years younger but it’s Ricky and Randy for me.



‘Plan : Well isn’t this quite the iconic pairing? It should be tough to decide between what might just be the two most influential, most memorable, most beloved Intercontinental Championship Matches in WrestleMania history; it’s just one has a ladder in, and Shawn Michaels too, while the other wrote the book on WWE’s modern style, and has Randy Savage in (the actual greatest of all time). As a result, I find this remarkably easy to rule on. In the simplest terms, without WrestleMania III’s iconography you don’t get WrestleMania X’s. I vote for Savage and Steamboat , all day long.



Steve : This is a tough one. What it ultimately boils down to is personal impact. I watched the Ladder match over and over and over again back in the day. I thought it was amazing, unlike anything I'd ever seen, largely because it was. Even on such a loaded card as WrestleMania X, which still stands as one of my very favorite Manias without question, what Razor and Shawn did stood out as truly remarkable. It not only changed the business, it changed how I viewed pro wrestling as a fan. For the first real time, the lines were blurred for me. I was a diehard Razor Ramon fan and HATED Shawn Michaels. After that match, though, I found myself wanting to watch the Heartbreak Kid almost despite myself.



Steamboat and Savage had a great one, a defining match in the early years of WrestleMania. Razor and Michaels took it to another level, though. I'm riding with the ladder match.



SirSam : While neither are the first of their kind (apologies to Bret Hart’s ladder match for the last round and thanks ’Plan for the fact check) there is no denying how these two matches stand as landmark bouts for their respective genres, creating and defining a number of the tropes that still exist to this day in the ladder and workrate match types. I’m going to go with the Steamboat v Macho Man as even though ladder matches are as popular as ever, the majority of wrestling today exists almost solely in the shadow of the style first highlighted by Steamboat and Savage at Wrestlemania 3.



mizfan : Yup, another extremely close call right here for me! Both matches were revolutionary to a point, and changed the way people looked at what could happen on the Wrestlemania undercard. I won’t cry if Ramon/HBK goes forward, but my vote is for Steamboat/Savage . I think they told a better story with fewer bells and whistles, and it’s hard to beat the vibe of the Pontiac Silverdome biting on every moment.



(3) Ricky Steamboat vs. Macho Man Randy Savage ('87) wins 5-2















Bracket C



(1) Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels ('05) vs. (13) Christian vs. Chris Jericho ('04)



Skulduggery : Oh man, is this tough! On one hand, you have Angle and Michaels, who had all of the ammunition, all of the hype, all of the accolades, and delivered a marvelous high-profile match that captained the greatest WrestleMania undercard ever. The two had innovative amplifications of their normal moves, such as the Angle Slam into the ring post, and made each other look like beasts with Angle's rabid match-ending Ankle Lock on Shawn. To combat that bout, Christian and Jericho had the incredible build and storyline but were certainly in a position to over-deliver, certainly compared to HBK/Kurt. The two Canadians knocked it out of the park, though. Delivering moves with both a grandeur suiting Mania and a ferocity suiting their hatred of each other is a rare feat, but they accomplished it. They struck the pace as well as they needed to, pumping things up to an apex just as Trish emerged. Her betrayal was flooring, too.



In the end, it's a razor-thin decision, but I'll vote for Kurt Angle and HBK . I think they had much more of a billing to live up to, and they exceeded it with flying colors.



SirSam : The Angle v HBK match has quickly become the most controversial of the matches on this sheet so I went back to watch and make sure I was recalling the same match as I remembered. While ‘Plan’s talked of it being a ‘2nd career Shawn Michael’s cliche’ I would say that there is not as much wrong with that notion as his scorn suggests. So the guy used the experience he had gained over the years to work the crowd into an frenzy, isn't that just being good at your job? Secondly the wrestling portion is actually started by Angle after Shawn slaps him and is not as outlandish as some of my colleagues have claimed. Angle gets the best of the initial exchange and then HBK, a man who is outgunned on most fronts in this style of fighting, finds the one thing that works for him, the side headlock, and goes back to it over and over again. Angle for his part just seems to ride it out, easily maneuvering out of any sticky situations but allowing the busier man to exert himself and use up energy, a strategy that would work and has been used in actual MMA or wrestling matches. Once it starts to move to a climax Michael’s emoting being the crowd right in and even though he loses still earns a standing ovation from the live audience.



Don’t get me wrong, I like the Jericho v Christian match. The action is crisp and smooth as you would expect from these two and it tells an interesting, albeit flawed story, but a better match than Angle v HBK it is not.



Mazza : I’ve absolutely loved the fairytale story of Christian and Jericho. It has very much deserved its run. All good things must come to an end however. Very odd dynamic surrounding the HBK-Angle masterpiece in this thing but I absolutely continue to vote in block for it at this point. I am just hoping my 3 buddies do the same.



mizfan : As I’ve mentioned, Angle/HBK is a great match in my book, but I stop short of considering it an all time great match. It’s very much in the “self conscious epic” style that WWE was starting to favor around this time, and while there’s a reason that style became popular it does have its limitations, and many of the tropes are rather tired looking back now. Perhaps some will excuse it as a trend setter in that regard, but to me it’s one of the matches that started the WWE down a rather inorganic path. Christian/Jericho is the complete opposite, it’s tied into a great story and features actual plot and character development, even during the match, and generally stands out as a forgotten all time gem of the undercard. I’m pulling strong for the upset of the tournament here, I think Christian and Jericho absolutely deserve this one.



‘Plan : The less said here the better. I have gone on record throughout this tournament thus far proclaiming my new-found distaste for the sometimes dumb, sometimes cliché WrestleMania 21 match. Paired opposite the WrestleMania XX bout equal parts famous and infamous makes this another easy selection for me. I pick Christian vs. Chris Jericho , and hope the Canadian’s Cinderella story continues onto Round 4. I’m so ready to put that ‘Mania 21 match to bed. I’m sick of writing about it.



Steve : I'm sure some will see this as difficult, but not me. Perhaps the hipster pushback will actually work in my favor this time, as Jericho/Christian seems to be the Cinderella this time around and people seem to like to vote for the underdog. I'm also noticing A LOT of Shawn Michaels bias in a general sense, which I have to admit kinda confuses me. Shawn's pretty fucking amazing, and his bout with Angle was 13 different kinds of badass.



It wasn't the Vitamin C Powers Exploding, though. I'm really, really not looking forward to next time, as I'm pretty sure that Jericho/Christian will advance here and then come face to face with a fucking beast of an opponent in the next round. We're getting to the point where I'm going to need to rewatch some stuff to see how it holds up.



For now, though, I know exactly how I feel. Jericho vs Christian is one of my favorite undercard bouts of all-time, and the storyline that brought us to the bout is easily one of my most personally beloved. The Cinderella story continues, at least in my bracket.



Oliver : I really disliked Michaels vs Angle on this rewatch. I don’t know why, something about it didn’t click with me. I think all the criticism of it from others in the past round had me really looking into the details and realising that, yeah, it’s really hackneyed and cliched from the opening bell to the last. It just, sort of, is, I suppose. It exists as a match that plays into the tropes both guys have set themselves at this time. I don’t know, but going with what I saw and how I viewed it this time around, I’m not voting for it here so the dynamic Canadian duo can get my vote. It’s a really solid midcard heater, is that, and I love it for it’s understated nature. Plus, I can remember now how much the Trish turn shocked me at the end, and I loved that moment on this rewatch. So yeah. Come one, you plucky little underdog!



(13) Christian vs. Chris Jericho ('04) wins 4-3



(2) Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart ('94) vs. (3) Edge vs. Mick Foley ('06)



Mazza : Edge and Mick are getting a lot of love in this tournament. Probably a bit more than I thought there was for it. I mean it’s fantastic, don’t get me wrong, and a real star making bout, but I don’t see it as elite Mania. The battle of the Harts absolutley is however. The New Gen lost me as a fan. Looking back when older, I’ve gained more appreciation for some of it. The opener from X isn’t one I ever needed to go back to love. It’s one of the few I loved at the time and can watch over and over again.



Oliver : This is, for me, the hardest vote of the round to sort out. On one hand, you’ve got the pure wrestling of Bret vs Owen which is perfectly told in terms of action and story. On the other, something which is very much not a wrestling match in the bloody, visceral gore of Foley vs Edge, another perfect story and one about escalation of violence to prove a point. What I absolutely love about that Mania 22 bout is that there’s a progression to the final spot, which builds and builds through the match in terms of violence until the flaming table. Side note: So many people say Edge’s spear to take Jeff off the titles in TLC was his most dangerous spot, but here he literally throws himself face first into fire. Actual fire! Edge was crazy. He and Foley were clearly set on stealing the show at 22, and they certainly achieved it. It’s the lasting memory of a show which had Rey winning the big one, Cena beating Triple H, and Mickie fondling Trish. That’s pretty good, isn’t it.



Ultimately, though, I think the more technical match wins out here for me, and Owen and Bret will progress on my card. There’s something so perfectly pitched about it as the opener to WMX, with well-defined lines between goodie and baddie, a clear story, and, possibly most important, a clean ending that puts Owen over huge. A beautiful match, perfectly executed.



SirSam : Bret v Owen, a bout between two men who were borderline obsessed with realism in the ring, is about as pure of a wrestling match as you will ever get, a show stealer between the greatest wrestling brothers ever. But I am going to go with Edge v Mick Foley , both came into this match with a lot to prove and boy did they pull it off. The violence and brutality escalates from the initial barbed wire, to thumbtacks and climaxes in one of the most horrific images in all of wrestling when Edge drags himself over to make the cover. The embodiment of both a character and a wrestler who was willing to dive headfirst into hell itself to prove himself. While the match between Ambrose and Lesnar at Mania 32 is underrated I think one of the reasons it felt like such a let down at the time was because, for better or worse, fans expected this match, a match, where a man goes in with something to prove and comes out a made star.



Skulduggery : Right off the hop, both of these matches are tremendous, though they vary wildly in terms of style and execution. An A+ match is going through one way or another. That said, I'm fairly comfortably voting for the Hardcore match . Owen and Bret wrestle an exceptional match with fewer bells and whistles, but when Edge and Foley have full access to the bells and whistles, and they utilize them in such a remarkable manner, how can you hold that against them? I've mentioned before that it's a match that makes me question my love for such carnage, such violence, and all the while I'm eating it up intensely. It's a bout that is layered with brilliant chapters, too - Foley's pre-match preparation for Edge's spear, for instance. The reveal of his waist wrapped in barbed wire shows, without an iota of doubt, that he's the professor of this kind of match type, and that even Edge's ravenous approach to this war was cerebrally outmatched. Edge quickly catches up, though, diving into the use of each new weapon with an eagerness that matches the Hardcore Legend himself. And the ending? A spear through a blazing table? Sadistic and wonderful. You can see, instantly, Foley's arm hair singed. What a match.



‘Plan : I thought this was going to be a comfortable call to make on paper, but when I got to really thinking on it I found myself surprisingly intrigued, not least of all because of the obviously vast difference between the two matches. It’s rather like comparing apples and oranges, and in this instance I’m someone who enjoys both but couldn’t really claim to truly love either.



I admire the genre accomplishment of Edge and Foley at WrestleMania 22 immensely, following in the footsteps of the infamous Backlash 2004 Hardcore Match with Randy Orton and quite possibly outdoing it. What it lacks, however, is a really emotive story. While there’s an admirable effort on that front by latching onto the notion of Mick Foley having never had a’ WrestleMania Moment,’ it all feels a little like grasping at straws - a desperate retroactive attempt to synthesise something that was clearly missing. Not only does this mark it, to me, as inferior to the more emotive aforementioned Randy Orton predecessor, it also keeps it pinned underneath the gut-wrenching fratricide of Hart against Hart, about which there was nothing synthetic at all.



I’ve talked myself into my vote here, then: it’s got to be Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania X.



mizfan : Another hair-splitting decision for me, these matches are quite different in terms of wrestling style but share some surprising similarities when dissected further. Both are tales of a new force in the wrestling scene trying to upend a figure they once looked up to, and both features that younger upstart attempting to do so in the style of wrestling that their opponent made famous. Both also work as a true star making moment, though one stuck a bit more than the other (because it was followed up better). I think it will probably go the other way, but I will vote for Edge/Foley here because it’s a more meaningful match to me and had a bigger long term impact. I won’t be sad either way though, these are two of the best of the best.



Steve : Fuck. Just fuck. Can I just skip this one and let you guys do it? Go ahead, I'll chime in after you're done.



Alright, I guess I have to make a choice. Owen vs Bret is such a sentimental favorite, just like all of WrestleMania X. I mentioned before that it's one of my very favorites, even after all these years, and that's absolutely true. It's not just one of my favorite WrestleManias, it's one of my favorite wrestling events, in general. I honestly have no clue how many times I watched that VHS back in the day. I don't know that I've ever seen a show more than it. If so, it'd either be Rumble '96 or WrestleMania XII.



Anywho, the experience of enjoying that event always started with Bret vs Owen, which is a match that I was deeply invested in. I liked Bret Hart a good bit until Royal Rumble 1994 when the whole "leg out of your leg" incident went down. Owen was right in that match. Bret was being selfish. You can go back and watch it to this day and see that as clear as day. Owen was absolutely justified in his actions and Bret was being a bitch. That said, nobody expected Owen to actually beat him. When he did, while I'm sure the majority of viewers were bitterly disappointed, I was elated. Absolutely elated. That match holds a very special place in my heart and is a defining moment of my personal fandom.



But fuck, man, Foley vs Edge is goddamn great, isn't it? Just so, so very good. The performances are spot on, just brilliant on all counts. I mentioned it previously but it bears repeating that Lita's role in the match is almost criminally overlooked, just like her role in Edge's career, on the whole. Edge would never have gotten to where he wound up being without Lita. Period. He'd have still be really, really good... but perhaps not great. I feel the same about the Hardcore match. It would've been really, really good without her part, but Lita helped bump it up to greatness. Plus her boobs looked fucking amazing that night. Like most nights. That's not important. Her performance is what's important. But they are worth mentioning. Because damn.



So I'm torn between nostalgic greatness and chaotic epicness. I can't decide. I'm gonna go watch them both right quick.



That didn't help much. I still felt it, though, even 24 years later. I'm going with Owen vs Bret .



(2) Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart ('94) wins 4-3













Bracket D









(1) Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin ('97) vs. (4) Undertaker vs. Triple H ('12)



mizfan : Austin/Bret is the odds on favorite for this, and if there’s any justice this will be a 7-0 slaughter.





SirSam : Mizfan rejoice! Clearly Hart v Austin takes it. Everyone knows of course about the perfectly pulled off double turn but one thing this match doesn’t get enough credit for is how well it is paced. The escalation of conflict is done perfectly with an initial brawl into the crowd that settles back down and then slowly builds once again. There are absolutely no moments in the match where nothing is happening, these two are constantly doing even just small things, like Austin grasping for the ropes and kissing while trying to stand, that speak to the character but also keep the match moving without no-selling the damage or exhaustion from the fighting. If you have never seen it before have a search around for the version of the match with Austin breaking down the action, despite the chaotic nature of it this thing had a lot of thought behind it.



Steve : I really like HHH vs Taker. Despite our beloved mizfan shitting upon Shawn's overacting, I actually think it adds to the inherent emotion involved in the match. Even if one dismisses that notion, though, the sheer brutality of the bout is staggering. These guys beat the shit out of each other. Was "End of an Era" perhaps a misleading and inappropriate tagline? Sure. But the match is what matters, and the match is fucking great.



Still, Austin vs Hart it is not. You know what I regret most about the Screwjob? Not that it basically fucked Bret's career, though that does suck. What I regret most about it is that it signaled an end to one of the all-time great feuds in wrestling history. Steve Austin and Bret Hart should've fought forever.



This is a battle of two great matches, but it's not a hard choice. Austin vs Hart takes it pretty easily in my book.



Skulduggery : I can understand some qualms with the Hell in a Cell match, as it's not perfect, but it does tell a good story. That's its strongest feature. However, when that is its strongest feature, and it's matched up against something that tells an even better story, (oh, and happens to be great in all other aspects)...it's not a tough choice. Bret and Austin continue to roll.



Oliver : I rewatched the HiaC match for this review.



I hate Skul now.



Bret vs Austin wins.



Mazza : Gut check time here. I don’t consider myself the biggest fan of the submission match. Here it goes up against another of the more recent ones that I do love. In a really strange way, you could argue you have a match that started an era as well as one that ended it. I mean I wouldn’t but if you like WWE propaganda you could. When it comes down to it, it’s probably an easy choice. Hart and Austin were in their prime and started the most awesome era in company history. Trips and Taker weren’t. Their storytelling chops were still strong and they closed out an epic four year arc in a very entertaining way but it’s time to go now.



‘Plan : This is easy as anything. One is my favourite match of all time, and in my humble opinion the greatest. The other is the closing chapter in a remarkable story, but is dependent on the rest of that story to really achieve its fullest potential. It also ended nothing, under-achieving despite the effort put into its presentation. WrestleMania 13’s immortal encounter was much the opposite. Hart vs. Austin , without question, wins my vote.



(1) Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin ('97) wins 7-0



(2) Chris Benoit vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H ('04) vs. (6) Undertaker vs. Edge ('08)



SirSam : This is another very tight one and I’m going to go with the emotion of the Mania 20 Triple Threat. No matter what happened in the years after it, this was pretty much a perfect ending to the night for fans. Edge v Taker has aged very well and I think people appreciate it more now as part of the bigger story in the Undertaker’s career. However Mania 20 saw these three incredible in ring talents all hitting their absolute peaks and wrestling a match that never relents until Triple H finally taps. Bonus points to for JR & King’s epic back and forth call of the ending.



‘Plan : I am one of those fans who can still enjoy Chris Benoit’s ring work without feeling adversely affected by events surrounding his death. As a result, to this day, the main event of WrestleMania XX still comes with a heavy emotional wallop for me. There’s also no escaping its influence either. It really was a turning point in the history of its match type, and everything that followed for the next eleven years was reaching for the bar set in Madison Square Garden.



All this considered, had this pairing come up at a time before I researched this gig I’d have voted for ‘Mania XX easily. Alas, it has come up now, at a point after which I have fallen utterly in love with the sublime WrestleMania XXIV main event. It might not have the inherent power of the heart-felt and nakedly honest ‘Mania XX Triple Threat, but Edge’s clash with Undertaker is one of the finest psychologically driven pieces of work you could ever hope to find. Clearly, perhaps even proudly influenced by the style of work Bret Hart helped bring to the mainstream main event in WWE, it watches back as arguably superior even to the vaunted encounters between the Dead Man and the Heartbreak Kid a year to two years later.



I have to vote for Undertaker vs. Edge , which I now hope continues on to go deep into this tournament. Considering the opposition it will likely meet next round, such a performance might not come to pass but, regardless, such is the kind of recognition 16-0 deserves.



Steve : I guess I can get why people tend to bristle against the notion that something is so damn great and want to vote against it, as I feel that way about the iconic triple threat from WrestleMania XX. I dig the match, outright loved it at the time, but I don't hold it in as high esteem as most others seem to. Maybe it's the Benoit thing and being unable to get beyond the taint of the betrayal that I felt when he did what he did. I don't know.



Undertaker vs Edge , though, has always stood out to me as a fantastic bout, one that perhaps doesn't get the proper respect. I mean, people recognize it as great and all, but it seems almost like it's not considered to be on the same level as other great Mania bouts. I disagree with that. I think that it very comfortably and rightfully sits in the upper portion of the list of all-time great matches.



I have my doubts that it'll advance beyond this point, but I don't care. Undertaker vs Edge gets the win for me pretty easily.



Mazza : I don’t like bracket D. There are loads of matches that I just don’t love as much as most. Both of these fit that bill and I not totally sure which way I go with these. Never quite seen the masterpiece in the very good Edge-Taker series that others do. I was never really invested in the Benoit run to the title either. I get it is to a lot of people what Bryan’s is to me, but without the connection it’s just a very good triple threat. I’m pressed to make a choice however so I am going to go with the XX main .



mizfan : Christ, some of these brackets are hard! Actually, there’s little doubt I will vote the XX triple threat all the way down the line. It’s an all time triumph of action, character, and story. The only possible mud you can sling at it is that the triumph of the outcome was soured by history, but putting that aside it’s damn near a perfect match. Taker/Edge is a masterpiece in and of itself, and while I think it’s absolutely the wrong call I won’t shed too many tears if people start to recognize that, even at the expense of my top pick. This is a hell of a bracket right, three of the four matches are candidates to win the whole thing.



Oliver : Edge vs Taker is one of those matches where, I think, it works better when you watch it back now than it did at the time. It’s great from start to finish. There are brilliant near falls in it, most notably Edge kicking out of the Last Ride which you 100% buy as the finish to the match itself, and that spear after Ryder and Hawkins interfere as well. There are enough throwbacks to the rest of their feud, like the camera shot to the head, plus Edge is on his best ever form here in terms of just reversing everything Taker has to throw at him. It’s just an excellent match, nicely non-gimmicked, and storywise it works from start to finish.



Against it, we have the revolutionary triple threat match. Not as revolutionary as the original three way dance, of course, but still. You can argue about the history of it, and where it stands in relation to the events after it, until you’re blue in the face but don’t let that take away from just how good it is. Sometimes these things can break down into just being a succession of one on one bouts while the third party takes a breather, but that only really happens once here as Benoit goes through the announce table. Otherwise, the pace is frenetic, wild, and feels kind of dangerous too. It took a genre that was maligned and made it into something new. The fact that WWE hasn’t really followed this template since is a really weird thing to me. They should do it more often.



Anyway, in terms of vote, I’m pretty torn on this one as I consider them both to be pretty equal between the ropes. I guess if I had a real love of anybody in either match then I might be more invested in one or the other, but the fact I don’t leaves me pondering exactly what to define the vote on. And in the end I’m taking the clean nature of the triple threat to edge (no pun intended) out it’s opponent here. It just holds a bit more quality without the messiness surrounding it.



Skulduggery : It pains me to vote against Edge. In fact, I have to check if I've yet voted against an Edge match, unless it was stacked up against another Edge match! Let me quickly thumb through the records of the first few rounds...alright, technically I did vote against the Mania 23 MitB match. Maybe I wouldn't have if it wasn't for that stupid stretch of everyone hitting a sequence of identical moves. Anyways, back to business - Edge and Taker have finally met their match. They wrestle an intelligent match that clips everything that might come near to cliche, and instead wrestle with an element of surprise that keeps the crowd on their toes. But it's thin air up here, and even though it's a great match, I don't see it as truly elite. Benoit, Hunter and HBK , on the other hand, put forth such a scintillating performance, one that showcased each man's strengths and had a very healthy amount of ring time with all three men. There's heart, shock, innovative moves, hard-hitting, and grit displayed in heaping helpfuls. I'm taking the triple threat through to the Elite Eight.



(2) Chris Benoit vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H ('04) wins 5-2











How's that for some Madness? Two matches, polar opposites, in Edge/Foley and Owen/Bret came down to the wire in a fashion I've never seen in three editions of Madness. Shawn Michaels took a thumping this round, with only one of his matches going through to the Elite Eight, and his other four matches (five appearances!) in the Sweet Sixteen were all axed. Undertaker, likewise, was completely snuffed - all three of his Sweet Sixteen matches were dumped this round. How do you like that? A Taker-less Elite Eight in a WrestleMania tournament!



Christian and Jericho continue their unlikely march through, after toppling the polarizing Angle/Michaels match. They find themselves in an all-Canadian Bracket C finals against the Harts! Interestingly enough, Christian has two matches in the Elite Eight, as many as Austin, Bret, and Triple H, and more than anyone else. Captain Charisma with more matches at this stage than HBK or Taker - whoda thunk it? I, for one, am loving the Cinderella story.



WrestleManias X-Seven and XX still have multiple matches alive. Owen and Bret, who cruised through the first two round 14-0, received 3 this time and were precariously close to being upended. Bret and Austin, meanwhile, has gone 20-1 thus far. Will it continue to dominate, or has it met its match with the XX main event?



The Madness is bubbling to a peak. More to come!







