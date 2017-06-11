Just Business presents #102: Introducing



By Samuel 'Plan Jun 11, 2017 - 5:26:49 PM





When is a professional wrestling match more than just a professional wrestling match?



Always, is my answer; an answer that provides the very foundation of every word I’ve ever written about pro wrestling being the world’s most unrecognised, but also greatest performance art.



Professional wrestling is not just simulated sport, or a male soap opera, or even ‘sports entertainment’ - a philosophy adopted in the world of the 1980s being foolishly asked to suit the 21st century, which it does so very poorly. Professional wrestling is, to my mind, as viable and as vibrant an art form as any other. Understanding it to be so unlocks not just the potential of professional wrestling to transcend its often mundane, self-imposed limitations but so too does it transform matches into equal parts artistic output and artistic insight; into history; into the industry; sometimes, even into the world.



This is the theory that my book, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die, explores comprehensively. It is not a list of matches I deem to be good. It is intended to be more than that, exploring the fundamentals of our understanding of professional wrestling (in WWE, at least) by examining a series of professional wrestling matches representative of a whole host of issues; whether it be matches that help us define the parameters of genre in pro wrestling as performance art, matches that cast light on how we might understand WWE’s modern history, or just matches brilliantly, artistically compiled that, intentionally or otherwise, comment on any number of ideas: social taboos; competitive greed; even elements of the human condition.



If all that sounds a little pretentious, that’s probably because it is. But this is me after all, and sometimes a little pretention doesn’t hurt. As a matter of fact, if the wider world is to ever recognise professional wrestling as the magnificent artistic expression it is, or if even the majority of pro wrestling fans are, maybe taking it that little bit more seriously is the key.



Regardless where you might stand on this wider talking point, though, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die is, in one regard, a piece of unfinished business. Its attempt to redefine how we consume WWE’s product stops short at Summerslam 2014 – the event that hosted the list’s most recently dated entry. There are obvious practical reasons behind this, but it means that I haven’t yet inspected, to any great degree, the DNA of the product in the Reality Era’s waning days; or, for that matter, in the Renaissance Era’s most formative.



Such is the purpose of this mini-series, the official follow-up to my book.



In the 21 months since Summerslam 2014, the pace of change in WWE has increased exponentially. It is in that time we have seen the rise to prominence of The Shield alumni as singles stars now sat at the very heart of WWE’s locker room. We have seen the Women’s Revolution transform the way WWE presents its female contingent from the ground up, in a manner few could have predicted. The methods behind talent recruitment have altered; the primary means of providing product to the audience has changed, and expanded; individual stars have seen their roles within the company evolve into the twilights of careers; we’ve even had the Second Brand Extension. All of these issues, and others, have informed WWE’s creative output over the last two years, and arguably came to a collective head just this last April, with WrestleMania 33’s supercard proving to be the first to bring together a series of bouts resulting specifically from the myriad changes this series intends to examine. In that sense, ‘Mania 33 provides us with an early milestone of the Renaissance age.



The pre-show, for starters, has never been better at a WrestleMania, with Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin compiling a hard-hitting and exhausting slog worthy of the new standard set by the resurgence of the mid card championship we have seen since the autumn of 2014. Prior to them of course, Neville and Austin Aeries put together a Cruiserweight Championship Match that threatened to steal the show before the show-proper had even begun, in an effort that championed the worth of the WWE Network’s continually developing importance; for without the Network, we might never have gotten that minor classic.



Matches with poorly developed story, and rife with stunt booking, such as the Monday Night Raw (MNR) Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, the Smackdown Live (SDL) Women’s Championship Match and the WWE World Championship Match, all spoke to the, in my mind, detrimental effect the Second Brand Extension has had on the overall WWE product; though they only provided the lows on a roller-coaster night that had its fair share of very, very high highs. In fact, the first half of the show was, rather like in the case of WrestleMania 32, very much entertaining, and certainly indicated the (generally) healthy place the product is at currently.



Chris Jericho enjoyed feeding his recent career resurgence further with a startlingly urgent effort opposite Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, while the MNR Women’s Championship Match, while still a step down from the division’s very best, stood as testament to why the Women’s Revolution was worth it; and why it succeeded, too. Though Shane McMahon’s outing opposite AJ Styles still seems unworthy of the latter, there’s no denying that the Phenomenal One helped the Boy Wonder overcome the lingering stigma of the part-timer effect in their main-event style opener, while John Cena continued his own transition closer to that same part-time status, with a deemphasised role in a sub-ten minute mixed tag against The Miz; very much a non-event of a piece.



Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg is unlikely to have been to the taste of many, but in its own way spoke to the increase in general quality across the board when it comes to in-ring action in WWE. Those who loathed it, I predict, in part did so because it was such a departure from the now average WWE match, which is far above average, and those who thoroughly enjoyed it, I predict, in part did so because it was, in its own right, a modern masterpiece; perfectly booked, written and produced from beginning to end, being everything it needed to be and not over-staying its welcome.



WrestleMania 33 even accounted for the central role played by The Shield alumni in developing that above-average average style of WWE match too, evidencing, without doubt, that the Hounds of Justice are now at the forefront of the full-time locker room, exactly as they should be. We saw this not only through Roman Reigns controversially defeating, and even more controversially potentially retiring the Undertaker – a match that, similarly, spoke to the rocky road Roman has had to get to, and continues to have at the very top of the roster – but also through the combination of Seth Rollins, on the same night, despatching the King of Kings Triple H. If ever there was doubt that The Shield boys were the locker room leaders of their generation, it should by rights have been dispelled at WrestleMania; most especially after the Shield Summer of 2016 as well.



These issues, among others, have been continually prominent in fan conversation when it comes to WWE these last two years, and since March of this year I have pored over no less than another 101 matches to have taken place after Summerslam 2014 and before WrestleMania 33 in order to find the one that I feel best, most holistically represents, speaks for and explores all of there issues together. Whether or not I have succeeded in that task, time will tell as #102 progresses. But perhaps more than the result, it is the search that matters most, just like it was in my book. This is because it is in the search, as we interpret matches that have happened in these last 21 months and deconstruct them from a performance art perspective, where we begin to find a greater, deeper and more informed understanding of the nature of WWE’s most recent changes to their product; of why, how and when they occurred.



#102, in my own mind, is an official follow-up to my book, but you needn’t have read the book to understand what this series will be about. At this early juncture, all you really need to know is that this is my search for the 102nd most must see match in WWE, good or bad, long or short, that stands as representation for the complex manner in which the Reality Era came to a characteristically volatile end, and in which the Renaissance Era came into being, gathered steam and stood almost fully formed at the time of WrestleMania 33.



By the series’ climax, on Summerslam weekend of 2017, I will have my answer.



For now, though, I’d like to know what your answer is when I ask what you believe to be among the most important issues at the heart of WWE’s changing product since Summerslam 2014, as well as what currently most defines WWE’s product right now; bearing in mind this series is looking solely at the main roster, and not NXT. Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll be back in the week with the first part of the series’ first proper instalment, where I’ll begin to examine the impact of the part time star.



