

Just Business Posted in:

Just Business presents #102: Chapter 1.1 ~ The Impact of the Part Time Star

By

Jun 15, 2017 - 8:20:52 PM



By Samuel 'Plan Jun 15, 2017 - 8:20:52 PM





Just Business presents #102: Chapter 1.1 ~ The Impact of the Part Time Star



Since WrestleMania XXVII, and the decision made to allow Triple H and The Undertaker to work vastly reduced schedules, the part-time pro wrestler in WWE has been in the ascendency, subsequently exacerbated further by the short stints of Chris Jericho, the return of Brock Lesnar and his bespoke contract, the special appearances by The Rock and more recent returning legends like Sting, Goldberg and, yes, even Shane McMahon. At this stage, even long-term main stays such as John Cena and Randy Orton work increasingly intermittent dates.



Needless to say, then, that the impact of the part time star is a relevant place to start analysing the most prominent themes to have dominated and informed WWE’s product since Summerslam 2014; the event at which the company crowned the part time Brock Lesnar as their top champion.



The foremost question of the issue is a straight-forward one: is the prominence of part time stars all bad? Your answer to that question may dictate whether or not any match to have occurred since Summerslam 2014 involving one or more part time stars should be considered must see; and which one.



Certainly, there is an overwhelmingly negative side to this coin, and it was a side that shone at its most unfortunately brightest over twelve months ago in Dallas, Texas at WrestleMania 32. It is at that event we find the first match representative of the part timer issue: The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon .



I have already written about this match in the past, and will not repeat myself here. It should suffice for me to state that I believed it to be a jarring piece of work, with the first half watching as bizarrely out of character for the Boy Wonder in particular. Do wrestling fans really get excited for Shane McMahon matches in the hopes of seeing scientific counters, such as a Hells Gate into a Sharpshooter? I think not. Sure enough, the reasons wrestling fans do get excited for Shane McMahon matches surfaced late in the affair, with plenty of hardcore moments and adrenaline junky highlights, but they do not detract from the wince-inducing reality that WWE championed, over and above their current crop of talented stars, not even a part time wrestler as much as a part time personality. Such a move feels inherently contemptuous, and needlessly paranoid on the company’s part.



Perhaps it is the match’s context, its background, that poisoned its reputation the most, though, as the bout may have otherwise managed to inch past its mass criticism. I refer, of course, to the desperate number of stipulations and unclear plot twists heaped upon the work to help reason away its existence, in an obvious example of retroactive writing. Shane McMahon would go on to control Monday Night Raw for a month afterward, negating the primary stipulation, while Undertaker’s predictable victory rendered inert the already unconvincing idea of his being forced into retirement by a non-wrestler.



The ultimate result of this toxic mix of damaging factors was an overlong match that denied a spotlight to prepared and capable talents already in possession of an emotional connection with the mainstream WWE audience, and which had absolutely no impact on the creative direction moving forward. Not only did it energise further already warranted criticisms of WrestleMania 32, but it perfectly demonstrated the most negative effects of WWE’s dogmatic insistence on utilising part time talent to fill spots they seem to perceive as too demanding for their contemporary generation: disappointment; convolution; missed opportunity.



Every coin has two sides, though, and there is a brighter side to the use of part time talent too; it is a method that can still be excused when said part time talent are motivated to continue to prove their worth. This may be an uncomfortable truth for the more cynical quarters of the fan base, but empirically speaking there is evidence to, at least to some degree, reason away WWE’s belief that the part time vet is of a superior capability to the contemporary rising star. Controversial as it may be for me to state this, I believe The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2015 is this evidence to support my assertion, and I ask, before you dismiss the claim contemptuously, that you give my reasoning a chance.



Let us, again, consider the context of the bout; not of the storyline, which was of a prototypical variety, but of the real world. This was a match few had any overwhelming desire to see, with fear felt among many about how good it could be following the men’s WrestleMania XXX debacle. Undertaker had wrestled only one match in the intervening period in the form of a slower, character driven affair opposite Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31; a style of match that marked a radical departure from the predominant method the Dead Man had employed in the preceding half decade. Such context set both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at a disadvantage heading in, with a mound of cynicism in need of overcoming before they could even begin working toward a great match.



Momentarily disregarding the finish, overcome that cynicism they did. While the match concluded in a bizarre fashion that winded the action at the time, there can be no denying the zeal, energy and capability with which the wider match was performed. It did not simply put to rest the cold memory of WrestleMania XXX, but blew expectations out of the water. Suddenly, it could be understood why WWE places so much faith in the likes of part time talent like Undertaker and Lesnar; why, perhaps, they even allow these men to work part time in the first place; because they really can be that good.



So too does the 2015 Summerslam main event present alternative positives. By virtue of the part time schedules of both men, their feud was now technically 18 months old, with life still left in it; in an age where WWE pour content out at a rate literally impossible to keep up with, you come to realise one advantage of part time talent feuding with one another is a naturally longer creative life cycle. So too does the Summerslam 2015 show-closer carry itself with a big fight atmosphere that, while not solely because of, is certainly given a head start courtesy of the gargantuan reputation of the stars involved and the scarcity with which they are seen, both together and individually. While we may criticise the finish (which does watch less jarringly in retrospect, I hasten to add), we can reasonably put this down to decisions made by men other than the performers, both of whom instead focus on justifying their position as privileged part timers with a match of incredible quality – a feat they most definitely achieve.



Some would sooner champion their Hell in a Cell Match of course, but that is a piece of work that I feel is better representative of a theme yet to be visited in this mini-series. It does mean, though, that Undertaker and Lesnar provided not one but two matches that helped justify WWE’s use of part time talent.



What these matches do not do, though, is reason away why contemporary stars cannot put on matches of equal, if not superior quality themselves. Indeed, my above explanations do feel, admittedly, rather desperate, quelling any desire I have to label the Summerslam 2015 epic as must see. After all, why should performers have to wrestle at an elite level because of a need to justify their spot, rather than because of a desire to gain one? It is perhaps not so much the prominence of part time talent that irks the popular fan base as much as it is WWE’s continued inability to ensure said part time talent is not used specifically at the expense of current talent. Such balance, so far, has seemed to be beyond the powers-that-be.



That sense of imbalance, and of misjudged priorities and focus, will be to what I next turn my attention to in the concluding part of this first chapter in the series on Sunday. Until then, however, let me know your thoughts on my conclusions thus far, on my views (and yours) of the two matches I’ve highlighted today and whether or not you feel there is any scenario that justifies the use of part timers in big spots, even when they carry with them a history of disappointment.



