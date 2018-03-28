





Just Business: WrestleMania 34's First Editions (2/3) ~ Revisiting Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

I have written at length already about the symmetry between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 31, and this year's Universal Championship Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is, you don't me to tell you, one key factor underpinning it.



The circumstances are curiously similar – Roman Reigns remains a divisive pick to challenge and Brock Lesnar's contract is on the verge of expiry. Conversely, the circumstances are curiously dissimilar – Roman Reigns is now a proven main event player, heavily established with a record of good to very good main event singles matches to his name, and Brock Lesnar is a man many, including myself, desperately want to not re-sign with the company.



Whether the same big fight atmosphere that pervaded their first dance three years ago can be expected again this year is difficult to predict. Despite the heightened status of the challenger, the diminished status of the champion feels like it may do more harm than good come April 8th. I guess we can chalk that down to another curiosity too, then.



Beyond anything else, match quality is what matters most to most fans these days, and so the primary question in a match with such a woefully forgone conclusion becomes, will it be any good? Will it be worth our time in the midst of a seven hour slog of a wrestling show? If precedent speaks to the future, the answer will be a resounding yes. While the show-closing match of 'Mania 31 doesn't perhaps hold up quite as strongly these days, thanks to most of us having long since had our fill not only of Brock Lesnar's character but also of his unbending in-ring story of 'Suplex City,' by the time it moves into its conclusion it is difficult to deny that it at least flirts with the status of a masterpiece.



Urgent minimalism is perhaps the term best used to describe the action. It's simple, but unlike so many of the Suplex City sequels that followed it so too is it effective. The aesthetic is jolting to such degree it should, by rights, make your bones ache every single time one of the two leviathan competitors lands a blow. It's a lumbering, Neanderthal-like piece of work that peaks with the long-forgotten art of the crimson rush, blood pouring down the face of the wounded Beast Incarnate like a waterfall of leaking life.



It is the presence of blood that, even now, feels like the means that elevates the match from solidly enjoyable fare to downright spectacular storytelling. Accidental or otherwise – in some quarters debate still rages – it remains a testament to the effectiveness of what a little 'colour' can have. With Reigns in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania proclaiming that he doesn't care about Lesnar's achievements because he knows the Beast can bleed, it's a perfectly fitting climax to their combat, and serves only to compound the urgent minimalism that had watermarked the match to that point. It was on Edge and Christian's Podcast of Awesomeness that they recently asked whether any match in WrestleMania's history has as effectively utilised blood as Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin did at WrestleMania 13. While I would probably answer that question with a resounding no, I'd argue the effect of seeing Lesnar bleed at 'Mania 31 is palpable enough to see his first encounter with Reigns come close.



The blood-stained Superman Punches of the challenger's miraculous but not inexplicable comeback, sold in beautiful punch drunk fashion, feel desperate and hopeful in equal degree. But even in his comeback, Reigns' last gasp for the air of success remains graded; it still takes an inhuman effort for him to get this heavily wounded Beast off of his feet, let alone get his shoulders on the mat, and even as the sudden and fear-inflected physical dissemination of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion concludes, the resultant false finish – in another masterful demonstration of using a popular trope effectively – continues to build on the breathlessly tense drama.



It might be that this incredible final act is stumbled into by happenstance or, should you believe in it, even fate. I have long argued, though, as part of my performance art approach to WWE, that authorial intention is irrelevant next to artistic achievement. With a stumble or with a confident leap, the result remained the same that warm spring night three years ago: Lesnar and Reigns achieved something special, even before the genuine WrestleMania Moment of Seth Rollins' inspired Money in the Bank cash-in.



But this isn't about Rollins. This is about the two men set to lock up for only the second time in just a couple of weeks, and the fact their return match feels oddly belated is perhaps an inevitable outcome of their first match, much like its own conclusion, possessing in its entirety a feeling of accident.



“You are the right guy, in the right place...at the wrong time,” is what Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns in a clever, quintessential manipulation of real world sentiment that the Reality Era was built out of. Many felt that way at the time, and while I was one of Reigns' defenders in 2015, looking back now it's hard not to see the nugget of truth in Heyman's words. In the hype video that precedes both men's entrances, it is clear that 2015's Roman Reigns is radically different to 2018's. In a time before he was shaped by his repeated encounters with stars like Triple H, John Cena and The Undertaker, and at a time before he had come to terms fully with the fans' reaction to him, the Big Dog watches as a man striving to carry a mantle of greater responsibility for his family, for the fans, with only the slightest of hints of the rebellious drive that fuels him today revealing itself. This is, overtly, a Roman Reigns who believed that “you have to have something to fight for.”



Perhaps unfamiliar with the inherent necessity of selfish drive required to succeed at the highest level in WWE, it's also a Reigns who stands almost meekly in the ring to face down his beastly adversary. Some might call it unflappable calm in a high pressure situation. Others might call it stage fright. Whichever side you might fall on, it's an empirical fact that the defending champion Lesnar dominates the landscape of the ring as the introductions are made, pacing like a hungry caged animal. From the onset, it watches like a pending story of the blissful strength of ignorance clashing against the dreaded experience of demonstrated skill.



So too is that exactly the manner in which the action explodes into life. Reigns' initial charge is reckless, committed too with abandon. It's ill-advised, it's clumsy, it speaks to his lack of respect for the challenge in front of him – but, crucially, its unexpectedness reaffirms the challenger's goal as achievable. In the very first few seconds, this rookie, who looks like a rookie, talks like a rookie, walks like a rookie, makes the Beast bleed. It's a small scar, made by a glancing blow, but it is the vital little red chink in the armour that Reigns tears open late in the game.



Perhaps even more importantly, however, it is an opening gambit that drives a panicked, ambushed Lesnar straight to his best weapon: the F5. Reigns is derailed, and in spite of repeated bursts of life throughout the carnage that follows, the match remains largely an exhibition of Suplex City's best, or worst depending on your point of view. Though still relatively fresh territory at the time, we know what that looks like now – suplex, repeat, suplex, repeat, suplex, repeat and conquer. The tale remains the same to this day.



Only Rollins' own ambush saved these two monsters from destroying one another three years ago, in a moment that exacerbates the exhilaration of this visceral roller-coaster ride of an experience even further. It was a get-out clause for WWE, another virtuous accident that helped make WrestleMania 31's main event the unbridled over-achieving success it should rightfully, perhaps impossibly be known as.



That's the source of worry for many this time around, I expect. This time, there is no cash-in. There is no ace in the hole. There is no get out of jail free card. There is only a Brock Lesnar in danger of appearing unmotivated and a Roman Reigns far from the anxious rookie he was all those years ago. Already their collisions have been ugly, feral, even borderline carnivorous. Already it feels all too familiar.



That familiarity, however, is the story here. Looking back to WrestleMania 31's main event makes it abundantly clear how much the Big Dog has changed in the time since, and how much he has grown. He has battled everyone, from Monsters Among Men to destroyers to Hollywood narcissists right through to his own two brothers. He has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, made himself intimately familiar with the top slot on the Grandest Stage and carved his entry into the hall of Grand Slam winners. He has beaten the King of Kings, he has beaten the Face That Ran The Place, and he has beaten The Phenom. This is no longer a man wanting to take up a mantle of responsibility, looking to do this for others. This is no longer a man wanting something to fight for, even if he is prepared to fight for anything if he has to. This is a war-scarred, battle-hardened, rebelliously willed individual no longer prepared to wait for his moment and seeking to seize it.



That might not have gone too well in recent weeks. Twice now Brock Lesnar has left him lying for his troubles, just like he has with everyone before Reigns in one way or another.



And that's the point.



If revisiting the first edition of Lesnar vs. Reigns reveals Reigns to be a changed man, so too does it reveal Lesnar to be quite the opposite. The moral of their first encounter was the necessity of adaptation, and in the years since they first competed one on one Reigns has adapted as he did in that fight that night. But Lesnar is still the same old Lesnar, and it shows. Each encounter after the next as Universal Champion has proven more perilous than the last. He only just managed to escape Samoa Joe, and only just survived Braun Strowman, neither of whom had any prior experience in the ring with the Beast or knew the lay of the land of Suplex City.



So what happens when you've been there before and gotten the t-shirt? What happens when you've survived Suplex City and know every street, every building, every corner of it like the back of your hand? And what happens if you know all of these things and have gotten better and bitter since your last stay?



If the theme of the first edition of Lesnar vs. Reigns was that of the benefit of accident, then the theme of the second should, by all rights, be the danger of familiarity. The currents of WWE's tide have, for the longest time, surged against the contemporary generation of talent, and while that means Lesnar has been comfortable treading water so too does it promise Reigns has been made stronger by the swim. So it is that, come April 8th, the Beast might just, at long last, find himself out of his depth.



