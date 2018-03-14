





Just Business: WrestleMania 34’s First Editions (1/3) ~ Revisiting The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins

Mar 14, 2018



Of the announced card for WrestleMania 34 thus far, to my mind the Universal Championship, WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship Matches present the pinnacle of the men’s roster; certainly, they are the three men’s bouts I have most interest in and this is, in part, because of the historical curiosity all three share in common.



Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor have all happened before; they have all happened before exactly once, and in each instance the result was an outstanding piece of ring work. With April 8th currently promising to play host to the sequel to each of these apparently quite fateful matches, I have decided, over the course of the next three weeks, to take a look back at each of the aforementioned first editions in turn so as to get a glimpse of what we might be able to expect when the Showcase of the Immortals arrives on our screens for the thirty-fourth time in just a few short weeks.



I start this week with the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match. On paper, it is a match that should be considered first among its equals on the same card. In practice, as the first time this very match occurred on the May 1st 2017 episode of Monday Night Raw (MNR) proved, it is hard to believe it will turn out to be anything other than ‘a show-stealer.’



It is easy to imagine that the Intercontinental Championship title defence on April 8th will look somewhat similar to what many considered the best WWE television match of 2017. The characters remain very much the same and the moral alignment is identical. The way each component member of the bout operates is exactly how you would imagine they would, and impressively the story spun allows room for each of their characters to slide to the foreground and, in turn, dictate how the composition evolves. The match is a triptych of clear definition: Miz’s tactics, Bálor’s capability and Rollins’ will power.



The moment the bell tolls Miz leaves the ring and invites Bálor and Rollins to compete with one another. At first, the decision of the two heroes to do just that feels borderline inexplicable, but at this stage in history now reads as a clear signal of the inherent competitiveness between the two that threatens so constantly to spill over into embittered resentment. While the history shared between Bálor and Rollins has grown only more complex since last May, even at this earlier stage memories of their Summerslam encounter – and the resultant injury to Bálor’s arm – remain fresh. The Miz knows this, and immediately seeks to play upon it. With Bálor and Rollins indulging one another, it seems like a foolproof game plan for the A Lister.



Alas, if there’s one thing we know about The Miz it’s that he’s something of a glutton for glory, and his glory-hunting attempts to proactively capitalise on the combative interactions of the Demon King and the Kingslayer prove all too hasty. Not that his being chased down by both his opponents gives Miz cause to switch his approach up all too radically though, as you quickly bear witness to scenes that predict the opening to the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match of 2018: Miz seeks an alliance first with Bálor and, secondly, with Rollins, only to find himself isolated and assaulted for his efforts.



It’s a relatively run of the mill opening to a Triple Threat Match. In design, you’ll have seen a dime a dozen just like it. Look up any Triple H Triple Threat and the chances are the opening will bear some sort of resemblance to the approach deployed in this instance. What allows the interaction to transcend, however, is the silent relationship between Bálor and Rollins. It becomes clear quickly that theirs is the core rivalry that lights up the entire affair, providing the action with an x factor of a subtext that lends greater weight to the actions of all involved.



It is perfectly fitting that Miz is literally knocked down in the crossfire of his two opponents’ simmering rivalry with one another on more than one occasion, their quest to each prove themselves the better consuming any ability they might otherwise have to see the bigger picture. It is a theory proven correct when Miz is able to, several times over throughout the action, get himself back in the game by picking his spot in an opening afforded by Bálor and Rollins worrying primarily about Rollins and Bálor; at one point, he literally uses Rollins as a human weapon to take out Bálor, a wonderful metaphoric representation of his underlying strategy to play the two off of one another for his own advantage.



It this core logic to the narrative – of “The Miz vs. (Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins)” - that gives me cause to name it a triptych, because really it is a piece of art that could only ever exist with the three sharply defined aspects that are its characters. Watching this match back convinced me that, frankly, any other combination of any two of these three men would simply be lesser.



After all, it is not just Miz whose character is produced perfectly. The same could be said about his two opponents as well. Seth Rollins, for example, shows a number of glimpses that demonstrate how complex his character has become because of his experiences under the thumb of The Authority. While his history of knee injury would eventually come into play in the latter stages of the action, watching the Kingslayer’s performance in its earlier stages carefully reveals him to be still as eagerly opportunistic as the more deplorable Miz, just like he had been when he ran as WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2015; although, he is perhaps a little more combative in pursuit of his opportunities here than he was in the past. Most notable is the urgency with which he always attempts to remove Bálor from the equation, or even ambush the Ordinary Man Capable of Extraordinary Things the moment an ambush becomes possible. Rollins’ near-pyrrhic collision with Bálor following a springboard in the middle of the match evidences how much of a rush the Kingslayer is in to slay the Demon King and narrow the field down to just him and the A Lister; and why wouldn’t he be, considering his harrowing experience against a one-armed opposition at Summerslam 2016?



That Seth Rollins has never been able to defeat Finn Bálor one on one without controversy is a fact that dominates the bout’s subtext, and with only more history having developed between the two men since May 2017 you can expect the same from WrestleMania 34’s looming second edition.



Perhaps this is why the match, in its most intriguing passage, takes on what I have come to think of as “The Lesnar Subversion.” Before Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Rollins wrestled their Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble 2015, the sub-genre never strayed far from the creative line laid out by Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit at WrestleMania XX. Any combination of the various set pieces used in WrestleMania XX’s show closer came to define every Triple Threat that followed it; until the method was subverted by Lesnar, Cena and Rollins.



Courtesy of the unique nature of Lesnar’s character, Triple Threat Matches took on a new form we have seen deployed with regularity since. While not quite as holistic a change as ‘Mania XX, Rumble ‘15 introduced a whole new structural approach to the match type: one of the three occupies the role of a dominant monster until such a time as ‘chance’ sees that monster temporarily disabled, resulting in an urgent exchange between the remaining two participants as they seek to attain a victory that circumnavigates the need to defeat said monster. From Fastlane 2016 to Battleground 2016, even through to modified versions in expanded fields like at Summerslam 2017, it is a method that, while not exclusive in use, has nonetheless presented a new alternative to the trend established at WrestleMania XX.



The reason this is relevant is because the existing Triple Threat wrestled between Miz, Bálor and Rollins, on paper, lends itself more to the twisting narrative style of a ‘Mania XX take but, in practice, seemed instead to follow the structurally evolving style of a Rumble ‘15 take with, most interesting of all, the smallest man of the match occupying the role of the unstoppable monster.



Bálor’s capability is what defines him as a character, and is what defines his performance in this instance too. He proves to be a blistering offensive whirlwind that quickly bulldozes his way over his two opponents with an apparent ease that should frighten. Not only is this implied by the previously documented opportunism and haste of Rollins in his interactions with Bálor specifically, but also in the sudden onset of a series of dominant set pieces that present Bálor in a very flattering light. Whether it’s through the impromptu creation of a DDT / dropkick combination that takes out both of his opponents, a Penalty Kick / dropkick double-tap on the outside that he uses to capitalise on his reeling enemies or even having Rollins apparently beaten cleanly in the middle of the ring with a 1916 – a victory prevented only by the timely interference of a desperate Miz – Bálor is afforded what could only be adequately described as a monstrous performance.



It is this that leads the match into that most interesting of passages I referenced above, where Bálor is revealed to be occupying the role usually reserved for a larger beastlier individual. Miz is able, in typically underhanded fashion, to trip Bálor from behind and bring the man’s dangerously building momentum to a crushing halt – literally – as he drags the leader of Bálor Club crotch first into the ring post. For several minutes, this removes Bálor from proceedings.



What then follows is a truly urgent if somewhat truncated interaction between Miz and Rollins, and eventually more unveiling of both the desperate tactical mind of Miz and the complexity of Rollins’ multi-faceted character. Miz, quite sensibly, targets Rollins’ knee that remains, at this stage, still relatively fresh from recovery. Although his pursuit of a submission using the Figure Four Leg Lock is hurried in its execution, it also proves to be foolish. Not only, in spite of Miz’s best efforts, does it prove to be too slow a method, in that it affords Bálor time enough to recover and disrupt proceedings to keep the action going, so too does it facilitate in Rollins something any of his opponents should dread: he taps into the near-unstoppable will power that enables his addiction to success.



The shift in the narrative that follows is seamless. Rollins takes centre stage in the closing act as he begins to tap into that will power with increasing potency, building momentum of his own that sees him displace Bálor temporarily in that role of the monstrous third. Suddenly, Bálor is the man overwhelmed by Rollins rather than the other way around, and Miz finds himself bereft of opportunities to capitalise as a result. Rollins begins to bounce around the ring despite the lateness of the fourth quarter, with crescent kicks and frog splashes and superplexes and suicide dives surging out of him in a tsunami of a comeback. And for one or two very long minutes, it looks like the Kingslayer is comfortably on his way to victory.



Of course, being as this is a match not for a championship but for an opportunity to wrestle for one, and being as it is on television and not on pay-per-view – let alone a show as grand as WrestleMania – we are denied a feel good resolution. Instead, in another moment of inspired character work, the past of Seth Rollins catches up with him and the ghosts of his addiction once again derail his desired career path as Samoa Joe, former hired hand of the vanquished Triple H, shows up to lay waste to Rollins’ comeback.



What’s more, Bálor, in the wake of his own capability being frighteningly overturned with apparent ease by the resurgent will power of the man whose number he thought he had, is picked apart by the very physical embodiment of fear itself, Bray Wyatt.



It should come as no surprise that in such an environment of escalating agendas and growing numbers, Miz is able to find the moment he needs to do what does best: take advantage, and win. One Urinagi, one Sister Abigail and three seconds later, this brilliantly characterful piece of work is brought to its affectingly irksome conclusion, capping off a remarkable in-ring accomplishment that, while sticking to a formula laid out before them, is brave in its surprising selection of which formula it wants to follow.



So, if the Triple Threat Match wrestled between The Miz, Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins on MNR from last May is any kind of an indicator then we’re in for a real treat come WrestleMania. After all, as good as their one previous match was they have only more material to draw from in four weeks; especially if they follow that same narrative I earlier labelled “The Miz vs. (Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins).”



It may be cliché to say, but doing so might genuinely see them steal the show; not least of all because if this is what they’re prepared to do to simply earn a match for the Intercontinental Championship on a ‘Little Eight’ pay-per-view, imagine what they’re prepared to do for the championship itself on the biggest of the ‘Big Four.’



In conclusion, I have only one thing to say: if you haven’t seen this first edition, or if you can’t remember it all that well, seek it out and revisit it. If it doesn’t get you excited to see the second edition on April 8th, I don’t think anything will.



