

Just Business Posted in:

Just Business: UK Championship Tournament: Night One Viewing Notes

By

Jan 14, 2017 - 10:55:05 PM



By Samuel 'Plan Jan 14, 2017 - 10:55:05 PM 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die , available now on Amazon, is the book to challenge everything you thought you knew about how best to watch professional wrestling in the 21st Century. Whatever your issues with the product of today, this is the book that will teach you how to put the creative power in your own hands.



NOW AVAILABLE TO BUY IN E-BOOK FORM!



For more information and updates, follow me on Twitter by clicking the button below or find me on Facebook by clicking the link below!







Follow @LoPPlan





Click here to add me on Facebook!







Just Business: UK Championship Tournament: Night One Viewing Notes



There was something delightfully old school about WWE’s UK Championship Tournament on night one – the Empress Ballroom of Blackpool elicited memories of the Hammerstein Ballroom of New York; Michael Cole introducing the show from ringside evoked recollections of the foremost days of Monday Night Raw; the cutaways to the commentary team from high above the live crowd recalled similar cutaways from the 1980s; even the end of show highlights, through which we were guided by Michael Cole, reminded me of similar highlights at the end of 1990s pay-per-views. Indeed, as a massive mark for the New Generation Era, the overall tone of night one of WWE’s UK Championship Tournament had me grinning for its entire two hour duration.



It was, in general, an optimistic show with one eye on the future, not just of WWE but of professional wrestling. Any cynicism held by more ardent WWE critics heading into this tournament regarding WWE’s intentions – were they here to build British pro wrestling or to suffocate it into sterility? – had many reasons to be reassured that the world’s foremost promotion seems well-intentioned on our side of the Pond. Not least among these reasons was the warming, open and unashamed embrace of the independent British professional wrestling circuit. Not only were a multitude of Indy promotions name dropped repeatedly on commentary as Cole and colour commentating partner Nigel McGuinness filled out the back stories of the men competing, but so too were the promoters themselves provided moments on camera at ringside. To shine such a spotlight on the men behind the men behind the action is unprecedented in WWE as far as I can recall, and reassures me, be it naivety or not, that WWE is happy to recognise the foundation upon which its most ambitious export ever is to be built.



In mentioning Cole and McGuinness, it is worth noting that the in-ring performers were not the only talent on screen to be at their best this evening. I thought that Cole was more akin to his early 2000s approach in the booth, as opposed to his often distracting approach today, and having McGuinness alongside him providing colour commentary in a manner I felt colour commentary should be provided was sure to only help WWE’s foremost announcer return to his best self. The focus here was on the action and on contextualising the performers – both in terms of personal life stories, career backgrounds and interesting quirks that might have, and at times did, factor into the tales spun between the ropes. It was informative commentary that complimented; not overbearing commentary that smothered.



And I would be remiss not to doff my cap toward the crowd themselves. Often times, British wrestling crowds in this day and age can get a little carried away by the reputation that precedes them, but there were no self-indulgent chants here in the main, no efforts to wilfully subvert the show. The quintessential British wit, not unlike that experienced on the football scene, was ever-present for certain, but even at its cheekiest moments the chants were explicitly aimed at the performers in the ring at the given time. It may sound a little like over-analysing, but it is, I feel, a prudent point considering just how much the live audience added to the atmosphere of a highly enjoyable evening – their electricity was palpable from the opening moments of the show, heightened, I think, by the marvellous acoustics of the Empress herself.



Just how fitting was it that this event took place in the Empress Ballroom? Triple H spoke with imperial rhetoric as night one began, and the ambitions of WWE and its chosen 16 here were clear. Indirectly, this was a show that had to compete with the likes of NXT and the CWC – such comparisons will inevitably be drawn. So too was it levied with the tall task of establishing, with the adequate degree of quality required, the first step on the road to a new explicitly British-oriented product for WWE. The responsibilities were weighty, and from Triple H’s introductory monologue it was clear they were being approached by all involved with equal parts seriousness and aspiration. The biggest question of the evening, then, was did they meet the challenge?



Delightfully, I can answer that with a resolute yes. I would be lying if I said I felt every match watched excellently, or that this was a two hour effort overflowing with classics. Many of the stories told in the ring were kept simple or small, but, if anything, I felt that was absolutely the right approach. Over-ambition flared once or twice as a few attempted moves by various performers were awkwardly executed or unfortunately mistimed, and a number of other talents clearly lacked the polish that only comes, I am sure, with experience. Nonetheless, every bout offered up something different, had plentiful positive points and the 16 competitors spread among the 8 inaugural confrontations were each sure to make their mark.



Fittingly enough, the opening confrontation between Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer perhaps best expressed, in a nutshell, the overall in-ring tone of the night – well intentioned, a little flawed, certainly simple but ultimately satisfying. Seven stood out as a delightfully characterful performer ready-made for a colourful WWE stage; though I await convincing when it comes to the hype behind him. Perhaps that will come to the fore opposite a slightly more accomplished opponent.



Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch was one of two matches that, to me, watched as surprise hits. An injury at the very end of the action seemed to disrupt the planned outcome, but, thanks to post-match heat building from a naturally hateable Devlin, it oddly came to feed into a grander story – setting Devlin up as the #2 villain of the tournament. Burch watched as particularly impressive in their imaginative, ferociously tempered effort, and the encounter set Devlin up as both a character and a threat in the tournament to come; to utilise established WWE canon, in part, as a means to achieve such positioning was, I felt, inspired



Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell presented the first very WWE-friendly match of the night, and I must say I was most impressed by the Bronson-esque Gradwell – a star in the making that man, I think, and the distracted crowd did nothing to dull his performance, even if it did somewhat overshadow the deceptively cerebral action.



Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson revealed itself exactly as I had anticipated going into the night, with Dunne and Johnson both being two of the few talents I had prior exposure to – a meat-grinder of a match. I have in the past described the Bruiserweight as a man who transforms the ring into a personal abattoir, and this was no less a commanding performance that seemingly immersed the live crowd like no other bout on the card.



Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone offered up the second of my aforementioned two surprise hits, the quality being beyond what I expected going in; I think it fair to say that neither man is what you might expect upon a first impression. A match that started as an energetic brawl, came to hinge on an intelligent count-out set piece and finished with incredible athleticism, it set Wolfgang up as a convincing dark horse and proved that British big men are beyond stereotypes.



Joseph Conners vs. James Drake were perhaps unfairly levelled with high expectation by a giddy Michael Cole on commentary quick to label it as “the match of the first round” before either man locked up; though, by the time the final bell rang, I could understand Cole’s excitement. Smooth, athletic, psychologically nuanced, these were two men wrestling with sights set on the future spotlights of grander stages, presenting a style of professional wrestling undoubtedly most familiar to the most linear-sighted WWE fans.



Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney was the match of the night to really show its lack of experience, often watching as choreographed courtesy of awkward timings within its, admittedly, imaginative sequencing. As a typical big man vs. little man composition, though, it met the bill just fine, even if it was the most overly ambitious bout of the evening. Andrews is clearly a natural babyface, mind, and in many ways a perfect antithesis to the loathsome Devlin.



Tyler Bate vs. Tucker was the de facto main event of the evening, and proved a match wrestled with ambitions to justify its show closing spot. The one match of the night that seemed to overtly strive for a sense of the epic, the only thing that harmed it was Tucker’s more athletic spot work which often watched as a little flat footed. Nonetheless, this was a tremendously charismatic, infectiously likeable piece of work from both men; breezy and brimming with wit, I anticipate it’ll stand up well to re-watches in future. And if Bate isn’t tailor made for a tag team with Jack Gallagher, then I don’t know who is!



Eight matches is a lot to fit into two hours, and though quality undoubtedly varied there was a single constant running through the lot: fun. This was not a show that, despite its serious intentions and lofty aspirations for the long-term future, allowed its grander purpose to weigh down its desire to entertain – something it managed to do consistently, without ever straying into the camp, cheesy territory that the comparatively woeful World of Sport reboot attempt often did. The crop of talent was well picked and made the most of their opportunity, and now, as we move into night two, we know enough about the identities of each man remaining to get really excited for the rounds to come.



Dunne vs. Gradwell is the one I am perhaps most excited for, having already been a big fan of the Bruiserweight and having had my interest piqued by Gradwell tonight; especially considering the storyline inflection inserted at the very end of tonight’s opening show. Devlin vs. Bate promises to be a riot, that I’m sure will see the charismatic Bate dish out ignominy unrivalled toward the loathsome Devlin. Wolfgang vs. Seven will be a rugged big man match the likes of which I can’t remember ever seeing – one surprisingly athletic, the other wince-inducingly stiff, it’s the one match set to be the most subversive of its round, I think; and, therefore, perhaps the most memorable. Andrews vs. Conners will round off the Quarters, and I expect will harbour a certain mainstream friendliness that should sit well with a predominantly WWE-conditioned audience. Each of these Quarter Finals presents absolutely inspired booking because of the natural manner in which the characters paired together complement one another.



Night One established the tone and the formula, and both appear to be successful in design. Night Two now carries ever greater responsibility – develop the story. We left tonight on a cliff-hanger ending, with the Quarter Finals set and events beginning to escalate uncontrollably. Who will be the first ever UK Champion, to me, feels to still be an open field ready to be taken by any of the final eight, even now. What I know for a certainty, however, is that if this first night was anything to go by then a WWE weekly show produced here in the UK featuring the best of British pro wrestling talent could turn out to be an unmitigated success.



Bravo WWE. We British fans of yours have waited a long time for something to call our own; tonight, you delivered.







Follow @LoPPlan





Click here to add me on Facebook!



There was something delightfully old school about WWE’s UK Championship Tournament on night one – the Empress Ballroom of Blackpool elicited memories of the Hammerstein Ballroom of New York; Michael Cole introducing the show from ringside evoked recollections of the foremost days of Monday Night Raw; the cutaways to the commentary team from high above the live crowd recalled similar cutaways from the 1980s; even the end of show highlights, through which we were guided by Michael Cole, reminded me of similar highlights at the end of 1990s pay-per-views. Indeed, as a massive mark for the New Generation Era, the overall tone of night one of WWE’s UK Championship Tournament had me grinning for its entire two hour duration.It was, in general, an optimistic show with one eye on the future, not just of WWE but of professional wrestling. Any cynicism held by more ardent WWE critics heading into this tournament regarding WWE’s intentions – were they here to build British pro wrestling or to suffocate it into sterility? – had many reasons to be reassured that the world’s foremost promotion seems well-intentioned on our side of the Pond. Not least among these reasons was the warming, open and unashamed embrace of the independent British professional wrestling circuit. Not only were a multitude of Indy promotions name dropped repeatedly on commentary as Cole and colour commentating partner Nigel McGuinness filled out the back stories of the men competing, but so too were the promoters themselves provided moments on camera at ringside. To shine such a spotlight on the men behind the men behind the action is unprecedented in WWE as far as I can recall, and reassures me, be it naivety or not, that WWE is happy to recognise the foundation upon which its most ambitious export ever is to be built.In mentioning Cole and McGuinness, it is worth noting that the in-ring performers were not the only talent on screen to be at their best this evening. I thought that Cole was more akin to his early 2000s approach in the booth, as opposed to his often distracting approach today, and having McGuinness alongside him providing colour commentary in a manner I felt colour commentary should be provided was sure to only help WWE’s foremost announcer return to his best self. The focus here was on the action and on contextualising the performers – both in terms of personal life stories, career backgrounds and interesting quirks that might have, and at times did, factor into the tales spun between the ropes. It was informative commentary that complimented; not overbearing commentary that smothered.And I would be remiss not to doff my cap toward the crowd themselves. Often times, British wrestling crowds in this day and age can get a little carried away by the reputation that precedes them, but there were no self-indulgent chants here in the main, no efforts to wilfully subvert the show. The quintessential British wit, not unlike that experienced on the football scene, was ever-present for certain, but even at its cheekiest moments the chants were explicitly aimed at the performers in the ring at the given time. It may sound a little like over-analysing, but it is, I feel, a prudent point considering just how much the live audience added to the atmosphere of a highly enjoyable evening – their electricity was palpable from the opening moments of the show, heightened, I think, by the marvellous acoustics of the Empress herself.Just how fitting was it that this event took place in the Empress Ballroom? Triple H spoke with imperial rhetoric as night one began, and the ambitions of WWE and its chosen 16 here were clear. Indirectly, this was a show that had to compete with the likes of NXT and the CWC – such comparisons will inevitably be drawn. So too was it levied with the tall task of establishing, with the adequate degree of quality required, the first step on the road to a new explicitly British-oriented product for WWE. The responsibilities were weighty, and from Triple H’s introductory monologue it was clear they were being approached by all involved with equal parts seriousness and aspiration. The biggest question of the evening, then, was did they meet the challenge?Delightfully, I can answer that with a resolute yes. I would be lying if I said I felt every match watched excellently, or that this was a two hour effort overflowing with classics. Many of the stories told in the ring were kept simple or small, but, if anything, I felt that was absolutely the right approach. Over-ambition flared once or twice as a few attempted moves by various performers were awkwardly executed or unfortunately mistimed, and a number of other talents clearly lacked the polish that only comes, I am sure, with experience. Nonetheless, every bout offered up something different, had plentiful positive points and the 16 competitors spread among the 8 inaugural confrontations were each sure to make their mark.Fittingly enough, the opening confrontation betweenperhaps best expressed, in a nutshell, the overall in-ring tone of the night – well intentioned, a little flawed, certainly simple but ultimately satisfying. Seven stood out as a delightfully characterful performer ready-made for a colourful WWE stage; though I await convincing when it comes to the hype behind him. Perhaps that will come to the fore opposite a slightly more accomplished opponent.was one of two matches that, to me, watched as surprise hits. An injury at the very end of the action seemed to disrupt the planned outcome, but, thanks to post-match heat building from a naturally hateable Devlin, it oddly came to feed into a grander story – setting Devlin up as the #2 villain of the tournament. Burch watched as particularly impressive in their imaginative, ferociously tempered effort, and the encounter set Devlin up as both a character and a threat in the tournament to come; to utilise established WWE canon, in part, as a means to achieve such positioning was, I felt, inspiredpresented the firstWWE-friendly match of the night, and I must say I was most impressed by the Bronson-esque Gradwell – a star in the making that man, I think, and the distracted crowd did nothing to dull his performance, even if it did somewhat overshadow the deceptively cerebral action.revealed itself exactly as I had anticipated going into the night, with Dunne and Johnson both being two of the few talents I had prior exposure to – a meat-grinder of a match. I have in the past described the Bruiserweight as a man who transforms the ring into a personal abattoir, and this was no less a commanding performance that seemingly immersed the live crowd like no other bout on the card.offered up the second of my aforementioned two surprise hits, the quality being beyond what I expected going in; I think it fair to say that neither man is what you might expect upon a first impression. A match that started as an energetic brawl, came to hinge on an intelligent count-out set piece and finished with incredible athleticism, it set Wolfgang up as a convincing dark horse and proved that British big men are beyond stereotypes.were perhaps unfairly levelled with high expectation by a giddy Michael Cole on commentary quick to label it as “the match of the first round” before either man locked up; though, by the time the final bell rang, I could understand Cole’s excitement. Smooth, athletic, psychologically nuanced, these were two men wrestling with sights set on the future spotlights of grander stages, presenting a style of professional wrestling undoubtedly most familiar to the most linear-sighted WWE fans.was the match of the night to really show its lack of experience, often watching as choreographed courtesy of awkward timings within its, admittedly, imaginative sequencing. As a typical big man vs. little man composition, though, it met the bill just fine, even if it was the most overly ambitious bout of the evening. Andrews is clearly a natural babyface, mind, and in many ways a perfect antithesis to the loathsome Devlin.was the de facto main event of the evening, and proved a match wrestled with ambitions to justify its show closing spot. The one match of the night that seemed to overtly strive for a sense of the epic, the only thing that harmed it was Tucker’s more athletic spot work which often watched as a little flat footed. Nonetheless, this was a tremendously charismatic, infectiously likeable piece of work from both men; breezy and brimming with wit, I anticipate it’ll stand up well to re-watches in future. And if Bate isn’t tailor made for a tag team with Jack Gallagher, then I don’t know who is!Eight matches is a lot to fit into two hours, and though quality undoubtedly varied there was a single constant running through the lot: fun. This was not a show that, despite its serious intentions and lofty aspirations for the long-term future, allowed its grander purpose to weigh down its desire to entertain – something it managed to do consistently, without ever straying into the camp, cheesy territory that the comparatively woeful World of Sport reboot attempt often did. The crop of talent was well picked and made the most of their opportunity, and now, as we move into night two, we know enough about the identities of each man remaining to get really excited for the rounds to come.is the one I am perhaps most excited for, having already been a big fan of the Bruiserweight and having had my interest piqued by Gradwell tonight; especially considering the storyline inflection inserted at the very end of tonight’s opening show.promises to be a riot, that I’m sure will see the charismatic Bate dish out ignominy unrivalled toward the loathsome Devlin.will be a rugged big man match the likes of which I can’t remember ever seeing – one surprisingly athletic, the other wince-inducingly stiff, it’s the one match set to be the most subversive of its round, I think; and, therefore, perhaps the most memorable.will round off the Quarters, and I expect will harbour a certain mainstream friendliness that should sit well with a predominantly WWE-conditioned audience. Each of these Quarter Finals presents absolutely inspired booking because of the natural manner in which the characters paired together complement one another.Night One established the tone and the formula, and both appear to be successful in design. Night Two now carries ever greater responsibility – develop the story. We left tonight on a cliff-hanger ending, with the Quarter Finals set and events beginning to escalate uncontrollably. Who will be the first ever UK Champion, to me, feels to still be an open field ready to be taken by any of the final eight, even now. What I know for a certainty, however, is that if this first night was anything to go by then a WWE weekly show produced here in the UK featuring the best of British pro wrestling talent could turn out to be an unmitigated success.Bravo WWE. We British fans of yours have waited a long time for something to call our own; tonight, you delivered.