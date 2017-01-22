

Just Business: The Very Best of British (A British Bulldog Playlist Through the Ages)

101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die , coming soon, is the book to challenge everything you thought you knew about how best to watch professional wrestling in the 21st Century. Whatever your issues with the product of today, this is the book that will teach you how to put the creative power in your own hands.



With Royal Rumble now fast approaching, I am here to cap off my celebration of British professional wrestling in the land of WWE with a playlist dedicated to the man many consider, myself included, to be the single most successful, and quite possibly the single best British professional wrestler ever produced by these isles – the legendary Davey Boy Smith himself; aka, the British Bulldog.



His career goes oddly uncelebrated in WWE, and this remains a travesty. Bulldog was intrinsic to the greatest tag team division the company has ever known during the Golden Age, often tearing down the house against a vast array of teams, from the Hart Foundation to the Killer Bees to the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers. So too did the British Bulldog go on to become the fourth main event wheel in the New Generation Era, sitting closely behind Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Diesel; in 1996 he was their go-to top villain. Bulldog even enjoyed a brief career epilogue during the Attitude Era, and though this may not have touched the stellar success of his earlier years there is no doubt Bulldog helped form the Era in its infancy throughout 1997.



Bulldog won every major singles championship going in WWE, except for the top prize. Whenever he wrestled for that top prize, however, he most certainly succeeded. In some ways, though Bulldog never headlined a WrestleMania, he was familiar with the sensation – he main evented Summerslam in 1992 in front of a ‘Mania sized Wembley crowd of 80, 000 in what many call one of the best matches of all time. Had Bulldog gotten to the holy land of a WrestleMania show-closer, there should be no doubt that he would not have disappointed.



So, as the surge in British wrestling makes way for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble, join me in taking a look at ten of what I consider to be Bulldog’s best WWE matches.





The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team for the WWF Tag Team Championships, WrestleMania 2



Closing out the second third of WrestleMania 2, this action packed, punchy encounter is one of the forgotten greats of its Era, getting lost in the shuffle of bigger names. Nonetheless, it is wrestled with intelligence, with savvy and at a relentless pace. The crowd is fully invested in the Bulldogs, and the ovation the Brits receive upon their victory is surprising in its voracity. Post-match interviews only serve to further the celebratory atmosphere; this is tag wrestling as an Occasion, and it doesn’t disappoint.



The British Bulldogs vs. The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers, Summerslam 1988



I have a lot of love for this genre master class, which featured in mine and Maverick’s Summerslam playlist a couple of years ago. The use of movement and the psychological drive create one of the greatest curtain jerks to the Biggest Party of the Summer ever, and a fitting pay-per-view swansong (excluding larger collaborative efforts) for one of the promotion’s best ever teams. The Bulldogs dominate early, emote heavily and come up pluckily short with a rare time limit draw. There were no doubt a slew of better, more important matches – this one just connects with me that much more.



British Bulldog vs. The Warlord, WrestleMania VII



WrestleMania VII – a show that should get talked about more, watching as the final bow of the Golden Age, bringing to a conclusion the Era’s most prominent storylines and characters. Amidst the larger events sits this utterly under-rated clash of behemoths as a strongman of one Era makes way for a strongman of the next. The way it plays upon finishing moves is simple, read from the most basic of pro wrestling instruction manuals, but succeeds inimitably in creating an engrossing psychology for a match that, by rights, you should pass right over. Give it a whirl; it’s thoroughly enjoyable.



British Bulldog vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart for the Intercontinental Championship, Summerslam 1992



I mentioned it in my introduction for good reason; what Bulldog playlist doesn’t feature the Bulldog match? Ushering in the New Generation Era with as true a New Gen match as you can find, I’m sure you won’t need me to tell you about its spell-binding storytelling or its breathless athletic effort; it is, after all, a match that rightfully lives in infamy. Its reputation as one of the greatest pieces of work ever put to canvas is deserved, and most definitely earned, and us British WWE fans live in hope we might one day get a spiritual sequel to undoubtedly the biggest British wrestling blockbuster of all time.



British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship, Saturday Night’s Main Event 14/11/1992



Just a few short months after razing Wembley to the ground with his epic opposite his brother-in-law, Bulldog found himself coming up short opposite the New Generation Era’s other big hitter: Shawn Michaels. Rarely has Bulldog ever looked as beastly as he does in this relentlessly busy pace setter for what would become one of the Era’s most watchable on-again, off-again feuds between Bulldog and Michaels. The cliché of blink and you’ll miss it fits perfectly, and were it not for its setting and its historical place so close to the fall out of Wembley, this is one IC legacy bout that might get talked about more, and probably should be.



The Royal Rumble Match, Royal Rumble 1995



One thing has always bothered me in Rumble lore: Bulldog doesn’t get enough credit for going wire to wire right alongside Michaels in that infamous 1995 edition of most fans’ favourite match. He hangs with Michaels every step of the way, carrying more body weight than HBK too. Bulldog’s performance here predates other similar unsung workhorse efforts from other under-appreciated Second Entrant performances – Orton in 2004 particularly springs to mind. Michaels’ achievement is rightly celebrated, but Bulldog’s deserves a little more credit; while we wait for that to come, go check out the match instead, and watch Davey Boy make it all look as effortless as the man many call the greatest of all time.



British Bulldog vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart for the WWF Championship, In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings



I have always called this brutal, bloody fight the Empire Strikes Back to Wembley’s Star Wars. It is an opus in dark and gritty storytelling between the ropes that plays heavily on memories of their Wembley fable before drowning those memories in the blood and gore of ill will. Hart puts in one of his all-time best underdog efforts – and there’s stiff competition in that field – all because Bulldog watches as a merciless spirit-breaker egged on by maleficent forces all around him. It’s a gruelling watch and a demanding one, but it’ll soon suck you in and weave its magic if you decide to give it the chance it rightfully warrants.



British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship, King of the Ring 1996



Bulldog was capable of having great matches with many men, but it’s telling the same names recur throughout this playlist: he really was one of the promotion’s top stars during the New Generation Era, as evidenced by this thrilling epic that could have comfortably headlined WrestleMania without disappointment; it’s one of many reasons I call KOTR 1996 “The Other WrestleMania” in fact. As literal a knock down drag out as you get, this match is, not unlike the playlist’s preceding entry, a gruelling and grimacing chess match-style sequel to its younger, upbeat predecessor that features world class athleticism and intuitive storytelling. It’s a marvel of a match.



British Bulldog vs. Owen Hart for the WWF European Championship, Monday Night Raw 26/02/1997



It is not my intention to be a shameful hipster, but there is something about this humbler encounter between brothers-in-law that I prefer to the sweeping gestures of the 1992 Wembley clash opposite Bret. This inaugural European Championship match is arguably the greatest inaugural championship match in the company’s modern history, weaving in layers upon layers of psychology born from long-running character arcs, real world relationships, tournament mentalities, championship desires and tag team friction. You could spend an age dissecting its dense subtext, but even a less micro-critical watch will throw back a nuanced, intensely competitive encounter displaying the very best way to incept a new championship. This has to be one of my all-time favourite matches in WWE.



British Bulldog and Owen Hart vs. Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the WWF Tag Team Championships, Monday Night Raw 26/05/1997



This blistering tag team bout mixes the best of Attitude with the best of New Gen to create a scintillating and explosive piece of televised wrestling that sears its way across your screen at insane pace, never relenting and providing something of a spiritual predecessor to the mania of Revival matches we see today. Bulldog and Owen both enter as double champions, strutting toward the ring with the knowledge they were the company’s mid card at that time, before engaging in another forgotten great that carries as much character as it has action. It seems fitting that to close out this playlist we have a match that takes the best of Bulldog’s tag style and the best of Bulldog’s singles style and creates a quintessential watch.





So there you have it folks; ten matches I think represent the legendary British Bulldog at his absolute best. Of course, if these ten classics haven’t convinced you that Bulldog was the greatest wrestling export this country has ever known – not that I think there’ll be many in need of convincing – just remember that I haven’t taken account of any of his work in Stampede Wrestling, or through his various WCW stints (which I’m unfamiliar with).



I hope pervading memory of Davey Boy Smith is not of his denim-clad return to action at the height the Attitude Era’s indulgence, but rather of the clinical precision of his glory days in the world’s foremost wrestling promotion, where he went from a cornerstone of the greatest Era in WWE tag wrestling history to a headliner in the most accomplished in-ring Era of that same promotion’s annals. He mixed it up with, kept up with and sometimes even overtook the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart, so his ring prowess can be held under no question.



Not only was British Bulldog the greatest wrestling star Great Britain has ever produced, so too might he have been one of the greatest wrestling stars ever produced anywhere in the world.



So about that Hall of Fame induction, Vince….







