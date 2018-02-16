





Just Business Posted in:

Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – The State of the Second Brand Extension

By

Feb 16, 2018 - 7:08:03 PM



By Samuel 'Plan Feb 16, 2018 - 7:08:03 PM Follow @LoPPlan





Click here to add me on Facebook!



Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my book, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die, from the LOP Store or Amazon today! Simply click here to find mine and a host of other books and merchandise on offer, all courtesy of LOP, or on the icon to the left to be taken directly to Amazon!







Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – The State of the Second Brand Extension



This week on The Right Side of the Pond, it’s a Double Suicide Dive Special once again as the Lunatic Fringe, Maverick, teams up with the Markitect, yours truly, to discuss the current state of WWE’s Second Brand Extension – a concept we had both been opposed to back when rumours first started to circulate of its creation around this time two years ago.



The news, having emerged this week and that has prompted this discussion of ours, is related to the rumoured return of dual branded pay-per-views once WrestleMania has been and gone. It is a move we both consider to be a mistake on WWE’s part, with the debut of dual branded pay-per-views leading, in my mind, to the real death of interesting undercard wrestling during the First Extension ten years ago; undercards instead became full of repetitive title matches with little creative effort underpinning them.



We discuss this in depth on tonight’s show in a couple of hours, alongside a raft of other issues, including the continued prevalence of part-time wrestlers, the possible effects of splitting the women’s and tag divisions, the ongoing imposition of limitations on the cruiserweight division and more.



While our main focus later will be to discuss what our utopian measures would be to create an Extension to our liking – disregarding, as fantasy allows us to, the real world limitations that probably force WWE’s hand in some instances – we do naturally accept that it hasn’t all been doom and gloom since the Extension was resurrected. Indeed, the earliest months seemed to provide a brief momentary uplift, I would venture to the creative output of both shows. It is worth acknowledging then, as Maverick and I do later on, that a few simple shake-ups on the roster and a little more forethought in the positioning of the deep talent pool WWE have access to could breathe enough life into the Second Extension to provide at least a momentary reprieve from some of the more negative traits we saw dominate throughout most of 2017.



It seems such moves are a strong possibility. Brock Lesnar disappearing alone would make Monday Night Raw (MNR) seem brand new again. Not since Kevin Owens has MNR boasted a World Champion on its weekly television and monthly pay-per-views, for the most part, and should the Beast not re-sign with the company in April – the best possible outcome, to my mind – or should he simply have the Universal Championship taken away from him then the likelihood is MNR’s uppermost echelon would feel vitally refreshed.



Then there are the potential moves across shows. Alongside the stirrings of a return of cross-branded pay-per-views, news has also emerged in recent days of Summerslam tickets sporting WWE superstars sat on red and blue backgrounds, potentially indicating future trades. The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are just some of the more notable names who appear to be set to cross the brand divide in May time; May, of course, is the month rumoured to host the next ‘Superstar Shakeup.’ Naturally, predictably even, it is Seth Rollins I focus on during The Pond later tonight, concluding that a move to Smackdown Live (SDL) for the Kingslayer would be a massive boost to Team Blue and create fresh potential for another chapter in the ongoing career-spanning sagas of the Shield alumni.



What of some of the other names potentially set to ‘defect’ if these Summerslam tickets do prove to be more than just a passing curiosity though? The Usos moving to MNR seems like a similarly ingenious decision from WWE as well. It’s self-evidently true at this stage that they have run the gamut of opposition on the brand that’s hosted them since the Extension was reintroduced, while at the same time MNR’s own division feels like it’s only just beginning to realise the potential it possesses. With The Bar having come into their own as a partnership of bruising workhorses, The Revival now finally healthy and striving to make an impact and The Club gaining a little greater traction as they continue to cement their redeveloped onscreen relationship with Finn Bálor, dropping The Usos into the middle of the mix would be like dropping a hand grenade into a crate of ammunition. So too would it provide a spot for promising partnerships like Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to be able to prosper opposite a tour de force like the New Day on SDL, benefitting in much the same way The Usos have before them. When you start to chew over what could result – without even considering some of the potential match quality to be found in an Usos / Revival rivalry – you realise that it is a move that you could overtly call necessary; necessary, not because The Usos need it but because we, as fans, simply have to have it!



Shinsuke Nakamura is an interesting one to ponder as well. If a move to MNR is in the future of the King of Strong Style, his ever-nearer WrestleMania future becomes something of a curiosity. Last year, of course, title switches at WrestleMania were followed by quick resets in the weeks that followed as WWE scrambled its roster alignment up in the name of creating a fresh feel to the product, and it is quite possible a similar phenomenon could recur; it seems especially likely if Backlash does, as is rumoured, become a ‘Superstar Shakeup’ oriented show hosting both brands.



While it’s hardly a foregone conclusion that Nakamura might come out of his encounter with AJ Styles (we assume) at the Showcase of the Immortals still short a WWE Championship simply because his future looks to be tinted a little redder than we might have otherwise anticipated, the unlikely event of the WWE and Universal Championships switching places, alongside the timing of this possible second ‘Shakeup,’ is enough to cast a certain (and not entirely unwelcome) degree of doubt over what might otherwise feel like a fairly straightforward outcome in SDL’s top bout of the season.



I wonder if that could prove to be an unintentional benefit of placing the ‘Shakeup’ at this point in the calendar year, that being an inadvertent increase in WrestleMania intrigue.



Whether that proves to be the case or not, to Maverick and I it seems clear that this is the time for WWE to correct some of the ill-conceived courses they set the products of MNR and SDL both on throughout 2017. Whether that’s through roster switches or a more radical rethinking of the basic functionality of this Extension, simply dual branding every pay-per-view won’t be enough; in fact, doing so is likely to cause even more problems than it is to solve.



Hear more on this from Maverick and I in just a couple of hours on the next instalment of The Right Side of the Pond, airing only on Lords of Pain Radio to kick your weekend off right! The Right Side of the Pond airs only on LOP Radio every Friday night, 9pm GMT / 5pm EST, or can be listened to on demand at any time via BlogTalkRadio or on iTunes, so be sure to check it out!



Until then, if you have any thoughts on any of my cynical opinions when it comes to the current state of the Second Brand Extension, or any of your own opinions you’d like to share, let them be known in the comments below, over on social media or even by signing up to our own LOPForums, where TRSOTP and every other LOP Radio show has its very own discussion thread for you to throw some responses our way without the limitations of Twitter or Facebook; just







Continuing the theme of changing the way things are run this week, it’s hardly a trade secret that Triple H has recently been handed greater control over the production of 205 Live, and the results have been met with a near-universal popular reception among fans. If you want to revel in this sudden improvement of Team Purple, check out this latest appreciation piece from one of LOP’s best new prospects, 205 Clive: The Resurrection of 205 Live!







Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my book, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die, from the LOP Store or Amazon today! Simply click here to find mine and a host of other books and merchandise on offer, all courtesy of LOP, or on the icon to the left to be taken directly to Amazon!



Follow @LoPPlan





Click here to add me on Facebook!

This week on The Right Side of the Pond, it’s a Double Suicide Dive Special once again as the Lunatic Fringe, Maverick, teams up with the Markitect, yours truly, to discuss the current state of WWE’s Second Brand Extension – a concept we had both been opposed to back when rumours first started to circulate of its creation around this time two years ago.The news, having emerged this week and that has prompted this discussion of ours, is related to the rumoured return of dual branded pay-per-views once WrestleMania has been and gone. It is a move we both consider to be a mistake on WWE’s part, with the debut of dual branded pay-per-views leading, in my mind, to the real death of interesting undercard wrestling during the First Extension ten years ago; undercards instead became full of repetitive title matches with little creative effort underpinning them.We discuss this in depth on tonight’s show in a couple of hours, alongside a raft of other issues, including the continued prevalence of part-time wrestlers, the possible effects of splitting the women’s and tag divisions, the ongoing imposition of limitations on the cruiserweight division and more.While our main focus later will be to discuss what our utopian measures would be to create an Extension to our liking – disregarding, as fantasy allows us to, the real world limitations that probably force WWE’s hand in some instances – we do naturally accept that it hasn’t all been doom and gloom since the Extension was resurrected. Indeed, the earliest months seemed to provide a brief momentary uplift, I would venture to the creative output of both shows. It is worth acknowledging then, as Maverick and I do later on, that a few simple shake-ups on the roster and a little more forethought in the positioning of the deep talent pool WWE have access to could breathe enough life into the Second Extension to provide at least a momentary reprieve from some of the more negative traits we saw dominate throughout most of 2017.It seems such moves are a strong possibility. Brock Lesnar disappearing alone would make Monday Night Raw (MNR) seem brand new again. Not since Kevin Owens has MNR boasted a World Champion on its weekly television and monthly pay-per-views, for the most part, and should the Beast not re-sign with the company in April – the best possible outcome, to my mind – or should he simply have the Universal Championship taken away from him then the likelihood is MNR’s uppermost echelon would feel vitally refreshed.Then there are the potential moves across shows. Alongside the stirrings of a return of cross-branded pay-per-views, news has also emerged in recent days of Summerslam tickets sporting WWE superstars sat on red and blue backgrounds, potentially indicating future trades. The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are just some of the more notable names who appear to be set to cross the brand divide in May time; May, of course, is the month rumoured to host the next ‘Superstar Shakeup.’ Naturally, predictably even, it is Seth Rollins I focus on during The Pond later tonight, concluding that a move to Smackdown Live (SDL) for the Kingslayer would be a massive boost to Team Blue and create fresh potential for another chapter in the ongoing career-spanning sagas of the Shield alumni.What of some of the other names potentially set to ‘defect’ if these Summerslam tickets do prove to be more than just a passing curiosity though? The Usos moving to MNR seems like a similarly ingenious decision from WWE as well. It’s self-evidently true at this stage that they have run the gamut of opposition on the brand that’s hosted them since the Extension was reintroduced, while at the same time MNR’s own division feels like it’s only just beginning to realise the potential it possesses. With The Bar having come into their own as a partnership of bruising workhorses, The Revival now finally healthy and striving to make an impact and The Club gaining a little greater traction as they continue to cement their redeveloped onscreen relationship with Finn Bálor, dropping The Usos into the middle of the mix would be like dropping a hand grenade into a crate of ammunition. So too would it provide a spot for promising partnerships like Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to be able to prosper opposite a tour de force like the New Day on SDL, benefitting in much the same way The Usos have before them. When you start to chew over what could result – without even considering some of the potential match quality to be found in an Usos / Revival rivalry – you realise that it is a move that you could overtly call necessary; necessary, not because The Usos need it but because we, as fans, simply have to have it!Shinsuke Nakamura is an interesting one to ponder as well. If a move to MNR is in the future of the King of Strong Style, his ever-nearer WrestleMania future becomes something of a curiosity. Last year, of course, title switches at WrestleMania were followed by quick resets in the weeks that followed as WWE scrambled its roster alignment up in the name of creating a fresh feel to the product, and it is quite possible a similar phenomenon could recur; it seems especially likely if Backlash does, as is rumoured, become a ‘Superstar Shakeup’ oriented show hosting both brands.While it’s hardly a foregone conclusion that Nakamura might come out of his encounter with AJ Styles (we assume) at the Showcase of the Immortals still short a WWE Championship simply because his future looks to be tinted a little redder than we might have otherwise anticipated, the unlikely event of the WWE and Universal Championships switching places, alongside the timing of this possible second ‘Shakeup,’ is enough to cast a certain (and not entirely unwelcome) degree of doubt over what might otherwise feel like a fairly straightforward outcome in SDL’s top bout of the season.I wonder if that could prove to be an unintentional benefit of placing the ‘Shakeup’ at this point in the calendar year, that being an inadvertent increase in WrestleMania intrigue.Whether that proves to be the case or not, to Maverick and I it seems clear that this is the time for WWE to correct some of the ill-conceived courses they set the products of MNR and SDL both on throughout 2017. Whether that’s through roster switches or a more radical rethinking of the basic functionality of this Extension, simply dual branding every pay-per-view won’t be enough; in fact, doing so is likely to cause even more problems than it is to solve.Hear more on this from Maverick and I in just a couple of hours on the next instalment of The Right Side of the Pond, airing only on Lords of Pain Radio to kick your weekend off right! The Right Side of the Pond airs only on LOP Radio every Friday night, 9pm GMT / 5pm EST, or can be listened to on demand at any time via BlogTalkRadio or on iTunes, so be sure to check it out!Until then, if you have any thoughts on any of my cynical opinions when it comes to the current state of the Second Brand Extension, or any of your own opinions you’d like to share, let them be known in the comments below, over on social media or even by signing up to our own LOPForums, where TRSOTP and every other LOP Radio show has its very own discussion thread for you to throw some responses our way without the limitations of Twitter or Facebook; just click here to sign up!