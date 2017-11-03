|
Just Business
Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – 'Hip' Survivor Series Matches We Never Talk About But Should
By Samuel 'Plan
Nov 3, 2017 - 6:31:50 PM
Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – 'Hip' Survivor Series Matches We Never Talk About But Should
In a couple of hours’ time, The Right Side of the Pond is going to be hitting the LOPR airwaves once again, and this week Maverick and I will be making some ‘hipster’ picks of the best Traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Matches ever, being the ones that don’t get credit they deserve; in our humble opinions, of course.
Maverick will be highlighting Survivor Series 1990’s The Vipers vs. The Visionaries and Survivor Series 2011’s Team Orton vs. Team Barrett while I will be championing the cause of Survivor Series 1995’s Wildcard Match and Survivor Series 2004’s Team Orton vs. Team Triple H for control of Monday Night Raw.
Between now and 9pm, however, I thought I’d whet the appetite by chatting about three other ‘hip’ picks that I always get a kick out of watching back. These aren’t necessarily some of the best versions of the genre people never talk about or anything, but they are a lot of fun and well worth the time needed to give them another visit.
The first of these three honourable mentions, being a match I pass over on tonight’s edition of The Right Side of the Pond actually, is Survivor Series 1990’s opener between The Warriors and The Perfect Team.
I know; inspired team names, right?
It’s an absolute blast to re-watch this one, which feels not unlike a Mad Max movie committed to canvas. It’s full of garish costumes and larger than life characters; in fact, it has an almost post-apocalyptic, Beyond Thunderdome visual about it. What’s more, as a match, it plays its role to perfection. Don’t look for any long winded opener being wrestled, rather above its station frankly, as a main event here. This really is one of the best pay-per-view curtain jerkers of all time relative to responsibility, setting a riotous tone and an explosive, thrilling pace that would last for the rest of the event (barring a sojourn into the surreal courtesy of Gene Okerlund and the Gobbley-gooker of course).
Don’t be put off by the overwhelming presence of Golden Age big men either. What marks this match out as being intelligent as well as fun is the precision with which its combatants – Ultimate Warrior, Texas Tornado and LOD on one side, and Mr Perfect, Ax, Smash and Crush on the other – enact their roles. Those supporting characters there to make up the numbers are unintrusive and sent to the back relatively quickly, until Perfect puts on an absolute career-highlight of a performance as he perfectly outsmarts both his remaining opponents, even edging toward victory on more than one occasion. It’s a tremendous creative achievement, all in all, and its shorter running time – like with all of that year’s traditional 5 on 5 bouts – plays very much to its advantage.
If you want 15 minutes of pure, adrenaline fuelled fun then you’d struggle to find something better than The Warriors vs. The Perfect Team. It even has one of Warrior’s funniest promos ahead of the entrances too; what more could you want?!
Second on my list of honourable mentions for this week’s TRSOTP’s chosen topic is Survivor Series 1994’s The Teamsters vs. The Bad Guys. Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart, Jeff Jarrett and Jim Neidhart take on Razor Ramon, The Headshrinkers Fatu and Sione, 1-2-3 Kid and The British Bulldog in another relatively shorter version of the genre. It clocks in at just over 20 minutes, but the story it tells needs little more than that. In fact, one could argue it needed even less for that story to be all the more effective.
Facilitating the split of Michaels and Diesel, the former showboats his way through a match in which he expects his increasingly prominent and successful bodyguard to do all of the heavy lifting, intending to then take the credit for himself. After a near-fifteen minute deadlock, Diesel steamrolls his way through four of the five opposing team members in a near-unparalleled platform performance that complimented his dominant showing in the Royal Rumble Match of January that year. It was the match that solidified Big Daddy Cool as the poster boy of the New Generation Era, and it’s hard not to feel a rush of excitement as he obliterates his opposition with apparent ease even to this day.
If you’re a fan of seeing Survivor Series be utilised to elevate new talent – such as Braun Strowman last year or Roman Reigns in 2013 – then this one should be right up your alley. I dare say it is the single best example of the concept ever, actually, topped off by Ramon getting a win via a team-wide count out as The Teamster’s co-captains implode; the most ingratiating collection of villains I can remember seeing paired together meeting such an embarrassing defeat is sweet to the taste.
My final honourable mention is a match of significantly less stature. Many may even barely remember it. Survivor Series 2012’s opening contest between Brodus Clay, Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara, Tyson Kidd and Justin Gabriel on one side and Tensai, The Prime Time Players and Primo and Epico on the other is perfectly indicative of the age in Series history in which it took place. Essentially put together on the fly, I don’t even think it was announced ahead of time. Who can blame WWE for that? It was hardly the most engaging collection of characters on even the thin roster of 2012.
That lack of hype, though, plays heavily in its favour. Like so many other traditional bouts of that handful of years at the turn of the decade, it might lack any real narrative but it works more than hard enough to overcome that handicap. It’s a match best viewed in a similar vein to Maverick’s Team Orton / Team Barrett pick he’ll discuss on the show tonight; what he describes as “clean and crisp.” It’s a workhorse match chock full of high flying action and dizzying set pieces; and sometimes, such workhorse matches in this format are all you really need to chalk them up a success.
To paraphrase an Austin catchphrase, it arrives, wrestles and leaves, so don’t expect to have your mind blown by it, or to busy yourself labelling it a misunderstood “greatest of all time.” It is clearly not that. But what it is, is a charming over-achiever that, like The Warriors vs. The Perfect Team, sets exactly the right pace and tone for an event that, again rather unsuspectingly, would alter the course of WWE history at its conclusion.
Truthfully, none of these are really among the best ever; not even of the ‘hip picks.’ It was solely my intention to open up a discussion Maverick and I will be delving into greater depth about on tonight’s edition of TRSOTP is all, set to air shortly on Lords of Pain Radio to kick your weekend off right! The Right Side of the Pond airs only on LOP Radio every Friday night, 9pm GMT / 5pm EST, or can be listened to on demand at any time via BlogTalkRadio or on iTunes, so be sure to check it out!
I would love to hear from you too. What are your favourite Traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series Elimination Matches that nobody ever seems to talk about, but that you believe they should? Let me know in the comments below or over on social media!
