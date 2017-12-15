|
|
Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – Match(es) of the Year and the Issue of Context
By Samuel 'Plan
Dec 15, 2017 - 1:29:00 PM
This week on The Right Side of the Pond (TRSOTP), exclusively available on Lords of Pain Radio every Friday, Maverick, Mazza and I will be going through our various choices for Match of the Year contenders. However, because none of us are big believers in boiling such a discussion down to the idea of a single choice, we instead opt to follow the same categories that I will be using for my end of year columns. Those five categories are Network Match of the Year (covering any non-tag matches on Network exclusive programming); Tag Team Match of the Year (covering any variant of a tag team match on any WWE programming); Television Match of the Year (covering any non-tag match having taken place on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live); and both Undercard and Main Event Match of the Year.
Those last two in particular are up for interpretation. Some, like my colleague Mazza, have a very old school mindset. This week Mazza himself extols the idea that any Intercontinental or United States Championship Match can’t possibly be a main event because they are, naturally, for ‘mid card championships.’ That’s a more than understandable line to take. On the other hand, I prefer to compromise with WWE’s own mindset that proclaims there can be more than one main event on a pay-per-view. I say compromise for a reason. While I will acquiesce to their idea in principle, I won’t go further than to call more than two matches on any given PPV card a main event. That means, for the purposes of defining my above categories, a Main Event Match of the Year candidate is any one of the top two matches on any main roster pay-per-view card, as defined by the matches WWE most promote to help sell the show.
This is a divisive line to take, and I understand why. It bows to a certain post-modern logic that doesn’t necessarily hold a great deal of water in an industry as heavily rooted in tradition as professional wrestling is. Indeed, I doubt many pro wrestlers would even call any match outside the show-closer the main event (though this I can only presume). After all, by definition alone it would mandate that the spectacular Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Intercontinental classic at Extreme Rules 2017 was a main event, being as it was the second biggest match on the card used to shill the show. Likewise, it would mean that Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania was an Undercard candidate rather than a Main Event candidate, despite its place high on the card.
This means that the definitions I use are debatable and highly contestable. It is something we get into, in our own typical roundabout way, on the show later tonight. So why use them? That is to say, if the definitions are so contestable are they of any use at all, and not just some unwelcome imposition designed to cheat our way to discussing more matches every December?
Well, granted, there is an element of the latter I guess. Not that I see that as a bad thing, though. In an age where excellent matches are probably a lot more frequent than they’ve ever been in the past, I think that finding ways to discuss more of those excellent matches at year’s end the better. It’s a shame that outrageously good matches like the Neville vs. Austin Aries “I Quit!” Match or WrestleMania pre-show match, or the overachieving Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt matches of the weekend of Great Balls of Fire, or any number of AJ Styles television matches, all threaten to go forgotten because we’re all instead obsessing on ‘bigger deals’ from PPV or Takeovers. WWE is such a varied beast that I think we should take into account as much of the company’s best bits as we can; not just for the purposes of our responsibility to history either, but also just to keep our spirits lifted in a generally quite terrible creative year for the promotion.
There is, I think, a deeper purpose to using categories such as these, though, and that is context. I believe, simply as a fan, that depending on what position a match occupies on what show can play a big part in the measure of its success. Main event matches, for example, typically speaking have greater pressure on their shoulders to deliver than an undercard match. By extension, that seems to imply that it’s much tougher for a main event to exceed expectations than it is an undercard match. How, then, can we feasibly compare the two? I mean, if an undercard match does exceed expectations but a main event only just manages to meet them, is the former deemed better by the latter; and, if so, is that fair?
Some will jump to star ratings as their equaliser of course, but that sort of misses the point. To me, it’s not about attempting to squash everything into a one-size-fits-all formula. It’s about taking into account the specific context of a match and attempting to judge how well it performs in lieu of its expectations; of its circumstance; of what it’s given by WWE and of what it has to forge for itself, and then recognising in that context which matches did well and which didn’t.
A frenetic show stealer like New Day vs. The Usos at Battleground watches not unlike the majority of John Cena matches of recent years, for instance; it’s full of false finish and non-stop action and focuses more on high energy than hefty story. Comparing it to those matches, however, suddenly negates our ability to appreciate just how influential the New Day / Usos matches were on reinvigorating the Tag Team Revival this year – one could argue that John Cena vs. AJ Styles at Royal Rumble was a better version of the same approach than any of those Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship bouts, for example.
Failing to appreciate those tag matches for their influence, however, would be criminal. Separating them into their own category is a means to appreciate their place in 2017 at the same time as like bouts then; but, also, it’s a means of recognising the specific context of why those matches succeeded as brilliantly as they did. Accounting for such context across the board, in my eyes, allows us to then better understand not just the state of in-ring action in WWE in any given year, but also how the predominant in-ring approach is changing in the various spheres of the product. It’s a far more holistic approach to lending critique to in-ring product, as far as I’m concerned.
That’s not to say it’s a perfect method. Far from it; tonight’s show proves it’s quite imperfect, because simply amongst ourselves there is some disagreement as to what matches belong in which categories. I prefer it on the whole to simply counting all matches alongside one another, though, and genuinely believe, no matter how much we debate the definitions, the categories better account for the work being done by talents at all positions on the roster. These men and women, all of them, work tirelessly to entertain us; the least we can do is show our appreciation for them all and attempt – as rich as this is going to sound coming from me! – to eliminate any inherent snobbery in our opinions.
So later, Maverick, Mazza and I will be using my five categories to talk about a whole myriad of excellent matches from the year that was, before I reveal my shortlists and final pick for Match of the Year in each of those same categories across a handful of columns in the coming days and week!
You can, of course, hear it all on the next instalment of The Right Side of the Pond, airing only on Lords of Pain Radio to kick your weekend off right!
And finally, be sure to let me know what you think about the idea of categorising Match of the Year discussions, and the categories and definitions I myself use, in the comments below, over on social media
LOP's Columns Forum is not just a forum; it's a community!
