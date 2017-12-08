|
Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – Who are WWE's Wrestlers of 2017?
By Samuel 'Plan
Just Business: The Preview Side of the Pond – Bring It To The Pond: Who are WWE’s Wrestlers of 2017?
This week on The Right Side of the Pond (TRSOTP), exclusively available on Lords of Pain Radio every Friday, my esteemed colleagues Maverick and Mazza steer the ship with a discussion oriented around just who should be named Wrestler of the Year in WWE in 2017.
I myself am missing from hosting duties this week though, so I thought TPSOTP was the perfect opportunity to share with you some of my thoughts, in brief, about some of the names Mav and Maz will be chatting about on the show, starting with….
Alexa Bliss might not necessarily immediately spring to mind, most likely because the women’s division(s) in WWE have been relatively quiet this year, coming off the peak of the Revolution in 2016. It’s important to bear that in mind when considering Bliss’s merits as a potential pick however. Many have claimed the overall quality of women’s wrestling in WWE has taken a dive over the last 12 months, but Bliss undeniably shook up the Monday Night Raw (MNR) status quo to great effect upon her arrival, in much the same way she did on Smackdown Live (SDL). Match quality might not necessarily be on her side, but all you need do is consider what the divisions might have looked like this year if Bliis weren’t around, and you come to realise how much of an MVP she has been.
The Usos share a similar claim relative to the SDL tag division; and in general to a certain extent too, thanks to a little inter-brand play at the end of the year. Moreover, unlike Bliss, in 2017 they didn’t just lead a division, set an example and demonstrate excellent character work, so too did they compile a library of top tier tag wrestling across the year yet again. The Usos were already the alpha players in WWE’s tag wrestling simply through their longevity; their revitalisation this last year – as well as their near-iconic New Day feud – has seen them solidify their place in the conversation surrounding a Greatest Team of All Time contest. That’s no small feat, and not to be ignored.
Neville might be one of only two singles stars in the company capable of rivalling the Usos in that field. He may have departed the company this last year, but while he was around he was utterly indispensable to 205 Live and MNR PPVs alike. His matches have been outrageously good; his character work created a centre of gravity on 205 Live that helped the show escape its early struggles; and his consistency during his time with WWE in 2017 was off the charts. In honesty, very few come close to touching this man’s record, who, like the Usos, solidified his own argument opposite Rey Mysterio as one of the best Cruiserweights to ever do it; at least in WWE. That’s a pretty intense accomplishment for a three-quarter run.
Braun Strowman has been to the heavyweight on MNR what Neville has been to the cruiserweight though, and I think it’s safe to say he has not just exceeded expectations but, rather, has completely ‘monster handled’ them. Strowman’s raft of over-achieving bouts opposite Roman Reigns and Big Show are compelling accomplishments in their own right. You can pile on top of that a litany of match-stealing performances in multi-man scenarios against some of the company’s best performers, and a strong run opposite Brock Lesnar (even if it did end rather unceremoniously). Strowman spent 2017 showing us that he very much is the next legendary giant in WWE history, frequently providing a breath of fresh air amidst an often stilted television product.
Of course, what would Just Business be if I didn’t make mention of my main man, Seth freakin’ Rollins? I know; I don’t deny that it’s a hard sell, and really, probably, a bit of a daft attempt. I did want to spend some words pointing out, though, that Rollins’ 2017 revealed why he’s the most three dimensionally developed character in the company. How? Well, simple; his character was the driving force behind the two most genuinely emotionally engaging storylines of the year: the fate-riddled feud with Triple H and the tear-jerking reunion with Dean Ambrose. He was also, of course, the cover star of 2K18, which featured prominently in the media throughout the spring; and the Architect even wove in the best match of the year nobody’s talking about opposite Bray Wyatt in the opening to Great Balls of Fire while he was at promoting it!
Alright, I’ve had my moment.
Now I want another! The UK Talents might be a cheat, because it’s hardly one guy, but they’re worth an honourable mention at the very least; probably why Mav and Maz discuss them later! They made a hell of an impact in January, and have gone on to steal whatever show they’ve been put on whenever they’ve been featured ever since, making our little island proud when we’ve very little reason to be. WWE’s future is all the brighter for their inclusion too, and WWE’s year was all the better for having had them around. Hopefully 2018 might see an increase in their visibility.
