Just Business – The Highs and Lows of Another Year in the Ring with WWE: The MVPs

Dec 10, 2017



From the Author



I always deal with three categories at the end of the year – the talking points; the matches; and the one I cover today, the most valuable players. In the case of 2017, it was today’s category that proved the most difficult to pick. I consider that a sign of the wildly inconsistent quality of WWE’s output these last 12 months.



Two trends emerged as I plumbed my thoughts about what WWE’s various players have been up to this year.



The first was that there was a gigantic gulf in qualitative terms between the top of the pack and everyone else; those who have been great this year might not have been as consistently great (because of the fluctuating quality of what they’ve been given to work with creatively), but they have always utterly eclipsed those who have been anything else (which frequently included many of WWE’s cherished veterans).



The second was that a number of names that made it onto this list last year are back on the list again this year, proving themselves very much the backbone of the company in even its less entertaining spells. Noticeably, though, in one instance in particular, their case for MVP of the Year was massively hindered because of, again, what they were fed by the creative team.



World class talent and woeful creative material seems to have become WWE’s quintessential marriage in 2017. But who, within that environment, shone brightest? My name is Samuel ‘Plan, and these are the names I believe proved themselves to be the MVPs of WWE in 2017.





From the Top Rope – The MVPs





The Honourable Mentions



There’s one or two names you might think are conspicuous by their absence on this final list of six I put together, so I wanted to take some time to give those names an honourable mention before I dive into the list-proper.



Neville is undoubtedly foremost among them. His villainous turn proved to be a complete breath of fresh air for his otherwise lukewarm career on the main roster, and helped solidify 205 Live as the most consistent show in WWE in qualitative terms. Moreover, he demonstrated a Renaissance Man-like ability to tell outstanding stories against any manner of opponent in a title run carved out of the ever-reliable “Challenger the Month” formula. Neville became must see in 2017, and his departure has proven a sore loss. It is only because of his early departure, and his missing the entire last two quarters of the year, that saw his lead diminished by his competitors. Had he still been around, it might very well have been a whitewash today.



It’s also worth mentioning Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns here too. Ambrose has now solidified himself in my mind as the single greatest in-ring storyteller this side of Bret Hart, and 2017 was a year in which he demonstrated that storytelling prowess repeatedly: against AJ Styles; against Baron Corbin; against The Miz; and, of course, alongside Seth Rollins. Outstanding is to Dean what every day is to most others.



As for Reigns, he’s never far off contention for the title of MVP, if only because of his prominence. However, despite impressive paper accomplishments, some consistent character at long last and strong televised showings throughout 2017, many fans might remember his year as being better than it was. His most notable victories came out of matches far beneath his best efforts, and many of his brighter moments in the ring were in supporting roles. He’s made a hell of an impact though, and is at least worthy of notation.



Kevin Owens shouldn’t go totally ignored either. Despite his widely acknowledged to be disappointing programme with AJ Styles, Owens had an outstanding culmination to his long-running storyline with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, and made his albatross of a feud with Shane McMahon far better than it had any right to be.



Samoa Joe is right behind Owens as well. Joe’s character work is some of the best going in its own quietly accomplished manner, and his match with Lesnar proved he is only one victory away from potentially replacing the Beast Incarnate as the most threatening menace in WWE lore today; for a main roster debut year, that’s pretty good going.



Nominee #1: AJ Styles



AJ Styles is just like Dean Ambrose, just like Samoa Joe and just like another name on this list: excellent is effortless for him. That means I had no qualms in considering him once again for MVP this year – a title I gave him outright in 2016.



Sadly, 2017 has seen AJ Styles be given very little to work with. His storyline with Shane McMahon was lazily uninspired in its writing. I’ve already acknowledged the difficulty he had with clicking alongside Kevin Owens in a programme that probably lasted a little too long. The fact it could only culminate with a title chase behind Jinder Mahal meant any end-of-year upswing would, inherently, remain mild at best.



These reasons see him miss out on the title from me a second year running; but his contention was nonetheless solidified by his impressive ability to create gold from the creative dust he walked on. He might have lost to John Cena at Royal Rumble, but there’s a strong consensus of the match’s ability to challenge for Match of the Year honours. His match with Shane McMahon was an over-achiever at WrestleMania, as was his work opposite Jinder Mahal. I actually had a lot of love for his Summerslam blow-off with Owens, featuring McMahon, as well. Best of all, he broke the dismal cycle of Suplex City at Survivor Series and gave Brock Lesnar one of his most interesting matches since his return to the company in 2012.



Nominee #2: Seth Rollins



Seth Rollins’ year has been a quiet one compared to his 2015 and, to a slightly lesser extent, his 2016. Many might thumb their nose at my inclusion of him here, and call it favouritism. Nonetheless, a strong case can still be made for the Architect who, not unlike AJ Styles, has crafted a record of in-ring excellence while spending most of the year largely swimming against the tide.



His ring work on television has regularly reached that next level of quality. His efforts opposing Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt might have been forgotten because of the storylines underpinning them – one a loose end, the other a promotional opportunity – but the bouts they culminated in are worthy of the kind of rediscovery I experienced this last weekend.



Rollins’ character was also the indispensible foundation upon which the two most genuinely emotional pieces of storytelling in WWE this last year were built: his fate-laced feud with Triple H and his poignantly raw reunion with Dean Ambrose were both of a brand of emotion that, though rarely come by today, decades ago was WWE’s bread and butter.



Divisions regarding his state as a heroic character, rather than as a villainous one, continue to make the rounds among the fan base and there’s no ignoring that, though. Those who feel more cynical towards his place as a good guy in WWE seem to be backed up by his move a little further down the card and away from the main event that, two years ago, he sat at the centre of and, though his year in the ring has been arguably his most accomplished yet, it’s also been his quietest; hence his missing out on this column’s final honour.



Nominee #3: Braun Strowman



If my thoughts on the MVP of any given year were founded upon someone having a breakout year then Braun Strowman would storm it. It’s funny to think that, back in January, doubts still ran rampant about the Monster Among Men’s viability as a top star in the company yet here, in December, many of us are raging that WWE didn’t crown him as the Beast Incarnate’s ultimate vanquisher.



If we’re being honest with ourselves, folks, Strowman’s year has been marred somewhat by lost opportunities and some poor judgement. His feud with Roman Reigns started off in strong fashion but ended on a dud of an Ambulance Match. He was absent for a short time while rehabilitating an injury, and his treatment against the Beast was dubious even for the most optimistic among us. His recent pairing with a barely relevant Kane also feels questionable.



Yet despite this, Braun Strowman has proven himself time and again as not just a believable monster, but as a top in-ring competitor too. His matches in 2017 are peppered with unbelievable acts of athleticism, and are possessed of a quality none of us could have predicted. It’s telling that, if Strowman comfortably beats an IWC fan favourite without ceremony, barely anybody seems affronted. Strowman has done something few are capable of in this day and age: he was won the adulation of the most fickle fan base in pro wrestling history.



2017 was the year Strowman proved himself the next great big man in WWE history, then; it just wasn’t quite the year in which he could shatter the proverbial glass ceiling.



Nominee #4: Bobby Roode



It’s a shame that Smackdown Live has so desperately refused Bobby Roode his warranted top spot since his ‘promotion’ to the brand following Summerslam weekend. Had the Glorious One been afforded the opportunity to become the main attraction on Team Blue, much as he was on Team Yellow, he might very well be getting talked about a lot more this time of year as one of 2017’s biggest contributors. As it stands, unfortunately, his lacklustre beginnings on the main roster have allowed his brand-carrying contributions on NXT slip from memory, and in this column denied him the top honour.



I still want to give Bobby Roode his due, even if WWE don’t seem to want to. At a time when NXT was recovering from a talent raid wrought by the reintroduction of the Brand Extension in the summer of last year, Bobby Roode surged to the forefront of the developmental territory, placed it firmly on his back in January of this last year and transformed NXT into something Shinsuke Nakamura singularly failed to: must-see television. He walked like a star. He talked like a star. He proved himself to be everything he claimed to be, and he claimed to be glorious.



His matches opposite Nakamura were near instant classics. His later work against the likes of Hideo Itami, Roderick Strong and Drew McIntyre proved excellence was a habit for him. You could count on one hand the number of current full-time talents in WWE who have proven themselves capable of carrying an entire brand almost single handed and in 2017 Bobby Roode became one of them.



So let him do it, Smackdown!



Nominee #5: The Miz



When I first drafted this column, Miz’s name was in the top spot. The only reason why he isn’t now is because I cannot ignore popular consensus, and there is another act in WWE whose name was uttered more frequently than the fans I spoke to about all of this. That kind of a connection counts for something and, rather not unlike AJ Styles and Seth Rollins actually, The Miz has had a comparatively quieter year than he did in 2016; even if, as far as I’m concerned, it was better.



2016 was The Miz wrestling to prove a point. 2017 was The Miz wrestling with the confidence and self-assuredness of having proven it. Just like with Bobby Roode, The Miz has proven these last twelve months that excellence his now a habit for him, and his roster positioning is an unusual case of WWE getting it absolutely spot on. Anchoring the Intercontinental Championship in a way we haven’t really seen since the days of Razor Ramon has allowed Miz to wrestle brilliant matches with everyone, from Jason Jordan to Roman Reigns.



In that sense, Miz has become a key cornerstone of WWE’s product now, and is on the best form of his career. In the ring, he wrestles in a more accomplished manner than ever with an ever-increasing hit rate, and on the microphone he’s one of the most believable characters in the promotion. That he remains so effortlessly hateable is a credit to him; so much so that when the top villainous spot on Monday Night Raw became available in the late autumn, The Miz seized it for himself so easily we all accepted it without even noticing.



The Winner, and WWE MVP of 2017: The Usos



The Usos weren’t even on my list in 2016. Now, they take home top honours. That’s how much the twin Samoan sons of the Big ‘Kish have elevated themselves in the last 12 months.



When they turned evil in late 2016, it was much needed. Then, they shocked the world with a hell of a promo I think it’s far to say few of us believed they had in them; which, it turned out, was stage one of fleshing out their new-found characters. They were harder edged now, and unapologetically vicious, transformed from increasingly derided good guys to repulsively aggressive villains.



A series of high octane run ins with American Alpha would see them once again back on top of the tag team ranks on Smackdown Live – a position they had earned back the hard way in a strong start to the year, and no mistake. It was only the beginning. Once their long-time nemeses New Day were drafted over to Team Blue following WrestleMania, the two teams reignited hostilities to become the one truly bright spot in an otherwise creatively fledgling brand. Whether it was their encounter at Battleground, at Summerslam, on any given Smackdown or, in ground-breaking fashion, at Hell in a Cell, the Usos compiled an embarrassment of riches opposite the infamous trio.



It is their work opposite New Day that gets spoken about most excitedly now, of course, and understandably so. It was certainly the feud that cemented the Usos’ place in the conversation surrounding the greatest team of all time in WWE history; one little spoken of fact being that their victory at Summerslam made them the first team since the Dudley Boyz to become four time WWE Tag Team Champions.



However, though it may have been the pearl of 2017’s revival of the Tag Team Revival, it was not, impossibly, the limit of the Usos’ impressive resume. Though treated with considerably less grandiosity, their work opposite Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin has, thus far, winked at new potential classics in the near future. Let’s not forget their strong, victorious showing against The Bar at Survivor Series either. Hell, not even being denied the opportunity to strut their stuff opposite the Hounds, Rollins and Ambrose, has quelled their passion: even now, they continue to call out the pair of former World Champions to prove themselves better. Let’s not start on imaging what they could do alongside The Revival….



Truly, 2017 was the year of the Uso. They have spent twelve months talking about how they have put the tag team division on lockdown, but quite honestly, in one of the more woeful creative years of recent WWE history, they have inadvertently denied themselves the full extent of their well earned credit.



This year, Jimmy and Jey didn’t just put the tag team division on lockdown. They transformed the entirety of WWE into the Uso Penitentiary; and that’s not paranoia, that’s the Usos.





In Closing



So there you have it, folks. My MVP of 2017 is the Usos, and rightly so I think. Do tell me, though, if you agree or disagree – with my top pick or any of those on or omitted from my shortlist – down in the comments below or over on social media! Better yet, alternatively, why not sign up to LOPForums and have a crack at writing your own column in response?!







