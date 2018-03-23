





Just Business: From WrestleMania 31 to WrestleMania 34 – Daniel Bryan and the March of History

Just Business: From WrestleMania 31 to WrestleMania 34 – Daniel Bryan and the March of History



To say that I have had conflicting emotions this week would be something of an understatement. I have flipped backwards and forwards on whether or not I'm happy to know Daniel Bryan can once again work in a WWE ring almost constantly. In the end I have settled on the rather anti-climactic decision to sit firmly on the fence; that is to say, at this early stage in what remains undoubtedly an evolving situation, all I can feasibly conclude is that Bryan's return could have notably positive consequences, and notably negative ones too. I think to deny what feels to me as empirical a fact as this is much too wilful to be appropriate.



Before I go any further, however, it is important that you understand I am not here to rain on anybody's parade. The world of pro wrestling fans could use a little more empathy, and as someone who for the longest time counted himself primarily a Bret Hart fan I know all too well the spirit-crushing feeling that you might never see your favourite wrestler compete in WWE again, and it sucks. Quite apart from my own feelings, then, I need to make it clear that I am genuinely very happy for Daniel Bryan and for his legion of fans that now, disregarding for a moment the complex circumstances surrounding this development, get to see their favourite compete for at least one more go-round. I think that's pretty damn awesome.



Nonetheless, my own feelings remain mixed all the same. It is difficult, after two years of repeated claims, to simply forget the idea that Daniel Bryan isn't physically fit to compete; but concurrently, I hardly know better than world-leading neurosurgeons or the performer himself, and with health being such an intimate issue it feels borderline inappropriate for me, as a fan, to even hold an opinion on the matter.



The issue of health, however, is, appropriately or otherwise, a secondary one to my mind. My keenest interest, it has become clear as I have mulled this news over in my own head for the past several days, is what his return could potentially mean for the product and, perhaps far more importantly, for WWE's continued march through its own history. And like with all aspects of this quite remarkable news story, there are potentially majorly positive and majorly negative consequences in that regard too - and which come to fruition depends largely on WWE's unreliable decision-making from this point on.



On the negative side, there is the distinct possibility - and I believe a far greater one than many are willing to accept at this moment in time as the giddiness continues to understandably run rampant throughout the internet fan base in particular - that Daniel Bryan returns to the ring as the latest member of WWE's cadre of part-time performers. I'm sure for his hardcore fans, this wouldn't be a problem. To me, it is. As my esteemed The Right Side of the Pond and LOP colleague Maverick noted in his scathing piece last week, we as fans can no longer afford to enable WWE's use of these part-time talents and, from my perspective, condoning a part-time Daniel Bryan does just that.



It might be claimed it's a necessity for the sake of his long-term health; if that's the case, one would be justified in raising the question as to whether he should be wrestling again, regardless of the medical facts. On the other hand, it might be claimed that, as Bryan remains a full-time character irrespective of his in-ring schedule, it will do no harm; if that's the case, Shane McMahon would not present the problems he does.



What's more, it is important to recall how divisive the 'Bryan tunnel vision' of early 2015 became. Rebellion against the Royal Rumble victory of Roman Reigns was nowhere near as universal as that against Batista the year before and there remained a portion of fans - among whom I counted myself, as did my other TRSOTP colleague and die-hard Bryan fan Mazza - who argued then that it was no longer Bryan's moment to shine. The return of this 'tunnel vision' is a real danger regardless of Bryan's schedule, but becomes distinctly more so if he returns part-time. Can you imagine what an already restless fan base might do when faced with a Smackdown Live (SDL) product as dismally received as it has been this last year knowing full well they could be watching the Yes Man but aren't, for example?



The potentially negative impact, in spite of best intention I hasten to add, of a part-time Daniel Bryan is, in itself, a complex discussion I cannot do justice to here. Instead, suffice to say that a part-time anybody at this stage is, for this fan, an unwelcome addition to a WWE roster that the company are already phobic enough about committing to, dream matches and vicarious living be damned. We need to be culling the practice, not continuing to fuel it or, even worse, indirectly encouraging it.



But what if Daniel Bryan wrestles part-time against contemporary talents and uses the platform to help make stars, as others did before him - like, for instance, Mick Foley? While my zero tolerance approach to part-time presence on the active roster will remain steadfast no matter what, in such a situation the sting will be alleviated somewhat. And if he puts in a few star-making shifts full-time, well that's a situation I could come to live comfortably with, if I can get past my own discomforting memory of why Bryan's journey has been what it has been these last two years.



Quite apart from scheduling concerns, this is the potentially massive positive impact Daniel Bryan's return to action could have, and we are already seeing it take shape to some degree. Fans may not have clicked, WWE may be characteristically doing their best to deny it, but you cannot stop the march of history and freeze time no matter how hard you might try, and that, two years after the fact, we're racing back towards WrestleMania 31 all over again - just with a little bit of a different face - should prove as much. Never has there been quite so clear a signal to Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and the WWE powers-that-be that change will not be denied than the obvious symmetry between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 31.



At WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as Lesnar reached the end of his contract, and reaction was split. Now, as we sit on the verge of WrestleMania 34, the context is a little different and the split, perhaps, a little less starkly defined, but the symmetry is clear.



At WrestleMania 31, Ronda Rousey made her on-screen WWE debut by entering the ring and confronting The Authority at the behest of her Attitude Era legend of a friend, getting physical with the bosses to the delight of the fans. Now, as we sit on the verge of WrestleMania 34, the context is a little different, the partner not the same man and the fans, perhaps, are a little less delighted, but the symmetry is clear.



At WrestleMania 31, Triple H wrestled Sting in a bizarre match that had absolutely no lasting impact on the roster whatsoever and instead played out like an inexplicable anomaly done simply for the sake of it. Now, as we sit on the verge of WrestleMania 34, the players are completely different and the anomaly considerably less fun, but the symmetry with John Cena vs. The Undertaker is, to me, readily apparent: an utter nonsense.



At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton wrestled each other in a story that was billed as a man once seen as the future defending his place in history, and a man now seen as the future chasing his own. Now, as we sit on the verge of WrestleMania 34, their roles are opposites, their matches are different, but what they fight for in identical settings are mirror images of one another, as Orton defends his place in Grand Slam history while Rollins pursues his own.



And then, of course, there is Daniel Bryan. At WrestleMania 31, he returned still relatively fresh from a prolonged lay-off caused by serious injury to compete in a match that some were willing to accept and others thought was a little bit of a waste. Now, as we sit on the verge of WrestleMania 34, frustration at WWE's use of Bryan is offset by the glee of his return and popularity of his slated opponents, but there feels to be more than just a little touch of fate about it.



That is because this symmetry with 2015's Granddaddy feels fateful, and indicates what I have come to accept is the true meaning behind Bryan's return: it is about more than what it is. It's historic that Bryan has returned in this manner, but it's even more historic that Bryan has returned in this manner alongside a host of other moving parts that, together, create a signal that even WWE cannot ignore.



As Bob Dylan once famously claimed “the times, they are a'changin’.”



It seems fitting that what I have termed the Renaissance Era would reach its maturation point with the ultimate throwback to two years ago introducing its best chance at finally creating the future we've waited for now for far too long. That is, if WrestleMania 34 is the maturation point of the current Era; what if, in actuality, it’s the beginning of a new Era altogether?



I used to think that Daniel Bryan's 'retirement' in 2016 was a clear indicator that the Renaissance Era was about to dawn and that the Reality Era was about to come to its end. With this recent happening, however, it could yet prove to be the case that, like Shawn Michaels before him, Daniel Bryan's dual career is segregated by an Era in and of itself; that perhaps the last two years, as we look back on its madness, haphazardness and hilariously inaccessible decision-making, are about to be revealed as little more than an anomaly in WWE history, where WWE did their damnedest to delay the inevitable only to arrive back at square one: the spiritual sequel to WrestleMania 31, the night I maintain they should've leapt toward their future.



Consider this: because of his absence, and because of his new fangled status as a medical marvel, Daniel Bryan is twice the attraction he could have been if he had remained active. I know that sounds mad, but just ponder it. Suddenly, matches with The Miz, with Roman Reigns, with men whom he has unfinished business with in one form or another are no longer matches that just make sense. They're literal dream matches, precisely because we never thought we'd see them and now we could. That not only ups Daniel Bryan's stock but, by association, ups the stock of those he could come to most tantalisingly be paired with in the ring. No longer is it the years old nostalgic names being tossed around when fans compose their most apparent dream matches; part-timer or otherwise, it's the still relatively young, relatively contemporary name of Daniel Bryan and those of his own generation, and the generation that came after him instead. Let’s call it nostalgia for a post-truth world, shall we?



Such could be the gravitational pull of this fateful change in status, not even WWE - who will undoubtedly continue their best efforts to torpedo change through ineffectualness, denial and nostalgic obsession - should be able to resist it. It changes the very DNA of their roster's composition, and in a single fell swoop. To put it in the most straight-forward terms I can, WWE's biggest Dream Child is now a contemporary talent.



The irony that it took the system-shock of CM Punk to obliterate the malaise of the first Brand Extension so that Daniel Bryan could become who he became, only for Daniel Bryan to potentially emerge as the system-shock needed to obliterate the malaise of the second is not lost on me. If any of this comes to fruition then, truly, it seems the symmetry of history knows no bounds.



If - that's the key word; if. If WWE put Daniel Bryan against contemporaries we want to see him against; if WWE allow Daniel Bryan to, in some form, be more than just another part-timer; if the persistent issue of health does not become another spoke in the wheels; if WWE see sense, then WrestleMania 34 could go on to take up the place in history that should have been reserved for WrestleMania 31 before it. And if they do, my conflicted feelings won't be quite so conflicted anymore.



