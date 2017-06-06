

Just Business: Extreme Rules 2017 - The Performance Art Review

Jun 6, 2017 - 7:57:37 PM



Preamble



I have made no secret of the fact I am firmly on Team Red when it comes to the Brand Extension, though I know I might be on the smaller team in that regard. All the same, I am steadfast in my opinion it is the better of the two shows, and part of that is because, certainly since WrestleMania, Monday Night Raw (MNR) has found itself well on the way to recapturing the consistent pay-per-view quality we were spoiled with a couple of years ago, and that largely went to hell across the course of 2016.



Payback, some five weeks ago, was, I thought, an outstanding show and, though Extreme Rules this last Sunday was ultimately something of a step down in quality, it was still a very solid, generally entertaining offering from the so-called flagship brand. Its lows were lower than Payback’s, but after a second watch I arrived at the conclusion its highs were, perhaps, higher. The result was a more uneven event that, when succeeding, succeeded grossly.



As ever, my name is Samuel 'Plan and this is my Performance Art Review of Extreme Rules 2017!





The Storyteller, Resurgent



In the past, I have written about the conflicting in-ring styles competing for predominance in this, what I call the Renaissance Era. On the one hand, you have the hyperactive, content-focussed and heavily Indy-influenced style that seeks to peak early and maintain the resultant excitement, and on the other you have the older school, more traditional slow-burn storytelling approach that focuses on developing psychologies in rollercoaster fashion. Extreme Rules was a show that argued, rather quite strongly, the latter of those two approaches is once again in the ascendancy; because Extreme Rules was a night where the storytellers were out in force – just as I had hoped for in my Preview column at the weekend.



The clear example in this case would be the phenomenal curtain jerk wrestled between the defending Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and his hateable challenger, The Miz. Both of these men have been integral to the renaissance of the Intercontinental Championship’s aura in WWE over the last two years, and their work last Sunday proved just why. Offering up the latest in their collective and individual library of Intercontinental Championship “legacy matches” – those being matches that remind of the glory days of the title from the late 1980s through to the mid 1990s – Ambrose and Miz made sure the first match of the night remained the best; and in the face of some stiff competition at the far end of the event too.



There was much to admire. Sometimes, in instances of a championship being able to change hands on a disqualification, the stipulation is visited in the early passages of a match before being left largely forgotten; see CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania XXVIII for a prominent example. Marvellously though, and like true experts of the craft, Ambrose and Miz made sure the stipulation was at the beating heart of their evolving tale from start to finish, revisiting the trope time and time again and using it as a platform to create false finish of a unique variety. So effective was their manipulation of the stipulation, in fact, that the match was irresistibly immersive. I was left completely crestfallen when Miz caught Ambrose in the Skull Crushing Finale, but in the way a fan should be; not irritated by a creative decision I disagreed with, but wounded at the fact Ambrose, who so nobly and brilliantly had avoided Miz’s endless cache of traps, eventually, perhaps inevitably got ensnared.



The most impressive facet of their work, though, was how they added further layers of storytelling on top of that core narrative. They made sure the disqualification stipulation came constantly into play, but didn’t stick rigidly with it at the expense of everything else. The mid-match tangent, that saw both men target their opposing number’s leg, escalated matters with greater urgency, and helped bolster their effort from a cleverly worked gimmick match to an instant classic. Best of all, it made total sense; of course Miz would target Ambrose’s leg the moment he noticed the knee tweak at the expense of getting the Lunatic disqualified, because Miz is the kind of character who will take the shortest route to victory; would capitalise on whatever advantage is most immediately available to him. And when it didn’t work, he reverted, of course, to his Plan A by enticing Maryse to slap him.



Such consistently in-character spell-binding complexity made sure Ambrose and Miz stood out from what is proving to be a very strong pack of psychologists and storytellers on MNR, with, as I have already claimed, what to my mind was an instant classic.



Forget your Austin or Piper comparisons; when it comes to the ring work, Ambrose is the Hitman, reincarnate.





The Neville Level



First impression told me that the Neville / Aeries match for the Cruiserweight Championship was another sterling go-round for the top two talents on 205 Live, but one that was slightly weaker than their outstanding first two. A second watch revealed me to be very mistaken; now, to my mind it’s another borderline storytelling classic, even if popular reception might not think of it as such.



Firstly, the two made sure to wrap up the story thread of the Last Chancery being the chink in the armour of the King of the Cruiserweights by allowing Neville to tap to the hold, albeit safely outside of the ring. This closure was much appreciated, helping to bring their feud to an end while contributing to the bout’s wider story: it was Aeries’ one chance at victory, to take advantage of that known weakness, and over the duration of the bout you see just how vital an opportunity that moment, that fateful lack of luck, would prove for A Double - it was the only way he could win.



Theirs was a subtle story, ripe for interpretation but clearly in play for those willing to look. Aeries had his opponent scouted to perfection, anticipating every move Neville had to throw at him in the early goings; the mark of a strong sequel. His singularly focussed urgency in capitalising on Neville’s efforts indicated too that the challenger was well aware, and indeed very familiar with the threat posed by the King. Even when Aeries found himself on the back foot, the lethargic arrogance of the champion ensured any advantage was short, and the challenger could kick start a fresh assault. In that sense, the story of the A Double Uprising was a hopeful one. The rebel knew what he was doing.



Sadly, however, Aeries’ greatest strength ultimately proved his undoing, exactly because his one shot at the Last Chancery came outside of the ring.



Neville is, frankly, a one man war machine. The Neville Level is real, and it translates as near invulnerability. While he was weak to the Chancery, everything else proved too little to topple him. Instead, with every fresh salvo, Aeries exerted himself that little bit more. He took one risk, and then the next, and the next, chipping away at the King; but that was all he could do: chip. Lady Luck walked out on him when he got his shot at his patented submission, and so slowly but surely Aeries’ abilities, Aeries’ knowledge and Aeries’ instincts all came to nothing as his energy depleted and Neville remained standing. First the leg; then the shoulder; then the back; little by little Aeries withered away hopelessly into defeat, as much because of his own best efforts as because of the champ’s.



All of this, because he got the right submission locked on at the right time…in the wrong place.



Such subtle story transformed what I initially thought was their weakest effort into their strongest, further upping the daunting heights of the Neville Level for whomever next steps up to challenge for the silver and fuchsia crown.



In short, Neville vs. Aeries at Extreme Rules was Rocky IV; except in this warped version, Ivan Drago won.



The Shifting Sands of the Fatal Five Way



We didn’t get an intense, broiling brawl between the five top names on MNR as I had hoped. Increasingly, I feel like that style of ring work, so favoured during the vaunted years of Attitude, is a lost art. What we did get, however, might have been different but was equally worthy of applause: a complex mosaic of character that committed to the established continuities of those involved and treated them as the top level stars they should be treated as.



I loved, for instance, the manner in which Rollins vs. Reigns was presented as the holy grail of relationships among the five competitors, being teased early and then being unleashed in the wasteland of the match’s two most extreme moments. Had WWE not so short-sightedly given fans that very match in full with a definitive, interpersonal game-changing conclusion several days earlier, the potential tension of the moments in which Rollins tried desperately to put away the Big Dog might have played out even more effectively than the way they did.



The unholy alliance of Wyatt and Joe was handled with equal aplomb. The tension between them was visibly ready to snap at any given moment; the reason why it eventually did, with Wyatt using Joe as a human shield to avoid a Rollins suicide dive, was an outstanding character touch. While their short lived alliance was active, it made for compelling viewing, with a sense of dividing and conquering the top three heroic threats posed to them, not just in the confines of their match but within the shared universe of MNR more generally, all the while teasing a future confrontation tantalising in its own right.



Wyatt, I feel, put in a very beneficiary performance, showing dominance not just physically over the majority of competitors in more ways than one – destroying his opponents with Joe; nailing Rollins with Sister Abigail; being key to the final conclusion – but dominated mentally too, watching as the true driving force behind the team up with the eventually victorious Destroyer.



Bálor, meanwhile, put in what I felt was the most immersive performance of the entire field. Starting as an indiscriminate competitor driven to get a shot at the title he never lost, before transitioning into underdog territory as he battled for survival in the face of the Destroyer and the Eater of Worlds, before finally transitioning into the Demon King emergent, showing signs of his darker, more dangerous self late in the game, Bálor’s role provided a beautifully evolving character arc and much needed clearer insight into his character, without all of which the bout would have been much more tepid.



The match prioritised its Fatal Five Way stipulation over its Extreme Rules stipulation more than perhaps I had initially hoped for, but when the latter came into play it followed the line I had hoped it would; that being inspired by the Reigns / Styles genre definition of 2016 that ensures an Extreme Rules Match isn’t obligated to introduce weaponry for the sake of it, but simply takes place in a no-restrictions, freeform environment where the action can escalate in the most vicious, physically taxing manner possible. Turning the steps into a projectile; spearing two men through a barricade; nailing a frog splash through a table; needless to say, escalate the action did.



But the bout’s crowning achievement was its winner. For once, the unpredictability upon which these match types are so often sold came into play, with a winner not many, I think, might have predicted, but a winner that made perfect sense for MNR’s short term future. And what a win it was; the sense of attrition as Bálor passed out contrasted perfectly with the action and tone of the match, and Joe’s victory, though definitive, felt to be the result of a last man standing amidst the chaos of trench warfare than it did anything else.





In Closing



MNR is beginning to hit something of a stride as a brand, I feel. Sure, television quality continues to be wildly inconsistent, but Extreme Rules was the second pay-per-view in a row that maximised its resources and benefitted hugely from some clear and solid roster positioning operating in the manner of a shared universe. It’s everything I love most about pro wrestling.



Not everything was a success. The inter-gender tag bout isn’t something people will remember for long. The women generally disappointed. Even the Steel Cage Match, in spite of its flirtation with redefinition, was a mixed bag. But it’s like I said; though its lows were lower than Payback, so too were its heights higher.



Great Balls of Fire may not be a name that inspires much optimism, but recent precedent certainly should. For at this stage, I do believe Team Red’s summer is looking like it could prove to be red hot.



But what do you think? Do please share any of your thoughts about last Sunday’s pay-per-view, or my own ideas about it, in the comments section down below! And until next time, thanks for reading!







