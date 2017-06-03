

Just Business Posted in:

Just Business: Extreme Rules 2017 - The Performance Art Preview

By

Jun 3, 2017 - 9:51:23 PM



By Samuel 'Plan Jun 3, 2017 - 9:51:23 PM Follow @LoPPlan





Click here to add me on Facebook!



Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my book, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die, from the LOP Store today! Simply click on the icon on the left of our homepage to find a host of books and merchandise on offer, all courtesy of LOP’s own!





Just Business: Extreme Rules 2017 - The Performance Art Preview



Preamble



Tomorrow night sees Monday Night Raw’s (MNR) next exclusive pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, and it has a tough act to follow in the form of May’s excellent offering, Payback. Lucky for me, then, that I feel there’s plenty to be excited about even within the slim card already announced (though I live in dread of the possibility of a “bonus match” or two…).



Some may turn their nose up at the card as it reads on paper, and I could understand that reaction. An Intercontinental Championship match carrying a stipulation at odds with the concept of the event hosting it; a Pole match that has only one of the most generic of weapons promised in the form of a kendo stick; an inter-gender tag bout from a brand many remain unfairly predisposed to criticise; even the main event might leave some cold, with its obvious stipulation. On the surface, it doesn’t inspire. But what does inspire is the potential of the talent involved in these matches, and the opportunity for some at the very top to truly stake their claim to grander status.



My name is Samuel ‘Plan and this is my Performance Art Preview of Extreme Rules 2017.





A Night of the Psychologist



There are two matches I believe will be of vital importance to the overall success of tomorrow night’s show, because they occupy those all important spots directly underneath the main event, and when that main event isn’t directly for a championship then the Intercontinental and MNR Women’s Championships become all the more important. I think many will find they’re not exactly off to a great start, though, considering their respective stipulations.



If Dean Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose the championship to The Miz. This is a stipulation with a mixed history in WWE of course, and the horrible memory of Triple H vs. Randy Orton at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania might still linger in the minds of some. Nor is it a stipulation that’s been arrived at all that naturally – unlike, for example, the Submission stipulation attached to the Cruiserweight title clash. There is reason enough to remain optimistic though, for what the match might lack on the surface it makes up for with its cast. The Miz has been on career-form this last year, never straying too far from a championship he is well on the way to defining for a generation. More importantly, though, he plays here opposite Dean Ambrose.



The Lunatic Fringe comes in for his fair share of criticism, but to my mind that’s simply because he doesn’t deliver what many rush to prejudge him as needing to deliver. Don’t look to Dean Ambrose for Austin’s intensity or Piper’s chaos. Look to him for Bret Hart’s psychology and fighting grit, for Ambrose might just be the best storyteller to step foot in a WWE ring since the Pink and Black Attack. Don’t believe me? Feeling pessimistic about what these two might conjure up? Go back and check out the Ambrose / Styles title bout from Backlash of last year, as I did recently, to remind yourself of just how brilliant the Lunatic Fringe is at crafting a story out of pretty much nothing. And check out Miz’s effort opposite Ziggler on that same show while you’re at it!



Extreme Rules might just prove to be the night of the psychologists, because Bayley carries as much need to be at the top of her game as Ambrose does to be on his. Reigning MNR Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has done an amazing job at reinvigorating a stale division on Team Red, but her in-ring skills require continued polish. It is because of this that her Payback match once again revealed her rival Bayley’s greatest strength as a performer; the Hugger never seeks to overreach to prove a point, like a Sasha Banks, but merely identifies the strengths of who she is wrestling and crafts a story that plays to them. That’s why Payback was kept simple; that’s why Payback succeeded.



This trait does not stop with talents, but extends also to pro wrestling genre. While “Kendo Stick on a Pole” doesn’t exactly scream instant classic, I’m excited to see how the Hugger, whose own storytelling technique often glimpses Hitman potential in its own right, might maximise the potential of the stipulation she and Bliss have been handed. Success could not only help continue to define Bliss as a top player, but even go some way to defining a wafer-thin in-ring genre as well.



Last Chancery Saloon



Neville and Austin Aeries have been responsible now for two absolutely stellar efforts on pay-per-view; it remains a small crime that their WrestleMania bout has been stripped from the US DVD release of the event. Both at WrestleMania and at Payback they wrestled visually hard-hitting matches with strong psychological bents that sought to tell a slow-burn story rather than rush to cheap thrills. What’s more, in tandem their two efforts did what I believe truly great pro wrestling does: create a sense of continuity that, in the subtlest of ways, helps craft story and develop character. In this case, that evolving tale comes courtesy of the finishes to their two prior meetings.



At WrestleMania, Neville ferociously gauged Aeries’ eye to escape the Last Chancery submission hold, clearly fearing the danger the move posed. It was only through this shortcut the champion was able to retain against an opponent who had proven himself to be more than a match for the self-proclaimed Cruiser King. Then, at Payback, Neville faced Aeries a second time, and once again found himself trapped in the Last Chancery. This time, he took a different shortcut, pulling the referee by the shirt to prompt the disqualification, ostensibly falling back on the safety of champion’s advantage. It is clear, through both these instances, that not only is Aeries a genuine threat to the King of the Cruiserweights’ crown, but that the King is running scared of, specifically, the Last Chancery.



For once, then, Extreme Rules offers the perfect platform for the rubber match. Now, Neville is backed into a corner. He might have introduced the Rings of Saturn to his arsenal, but there’s no denying Aeries has proven himself the more effectively versed in submission; and when victory comes only with submission, there are no shortcuts left for Neville to take. If he wants to walk out with his shouldered silver this Sunday, he’s going to have to find an answer for the hold he’s so obviously crippled by, and because of that the jeopardy for the champion has been upped threefold.



The Cruiserweight Championship has perhaps never appeared more valuable, as the two best of their division clash in the true definition of a feud-settling confrontation, where hopefully they will craft a fitting and deserving conclusion to their quietly impressive three-month long story arc. Watch for Team Purple to provide a psychological masterpiece via the sleeper hit of the evening; although, considering that’d make it three months running, could we really call it a sleeper hit still?



Staking Claims



One of the reasons why my preference for MNR over Smackdown Live (SDL) has never been stronger than right now is because, to me, MNR watches as the product should watch in 2017, at least when it comes to roster positioning. The future of WWE is in the hands of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor and, though he may be older, Samoa Joe, and to see these five men be provided a platform all their own, without a veteran or part-time talent in sight, with high stakes up for grabs is, to me, utterly delightful and entirely refreshing. This cadre of contemporary characters will be wrestling this Sunday in the spot they should be wrestling in: top of the card.



What’s more, these men, and others like them, should be the stars of today, and this Sunday provides them an invaluable platform for all five to, collectively, stake their claim to be treated as major assets. Considering the abilities of all involved, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to pick such low hanging fruit, especially because the Extreme Rules stipulation has never been stronger than it is coming off of last year’s phenomenal (no pun intended) main event clash between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.



If you’re feeling like a preparatory watch for this Sunday’s show, I’d recommend revisiting that epic title bout last year, because it very much defined the Extreme Rules stipulation as a hardcore sub-genre all its own, by shifting the gimmick away from the obligation so often witnessed – where weapons and big spots are obviously shoe-horned in because that’s just what you do in an “Extreme Rules Match” – and moving it toward something much more freeform, and much more compelling because of that. Reigns and Styles defined the Extreme Rules Match as an environment more than anything else. They didn’t consciously start throwing chairs around, they didn’t start setting up tables all over the place or attack one another with kendo sticks, and none of it was about being hardcore. They didn’t wrestle either. They simply fought, freed of in-ring inhibitions mandated by traditional pro wrestling rules. The result was a tight embrace of their own war-like natures, where the action was unshackled and free to escalate uncontrollably, and did so, because it inevitably would. It was natural; organic; utterly compelling; and changed the Extreme Rules Match from being one of the most synthetic to one of the most realistic match types in WWE’s retinue.



The Fatal Five Way on Sunday would do well to follow that format. I expect there’ll be the usual method on show of rotating one-on-one mini-matches as the performers try to balance the tough pragmatic demands of the stipulation, but it would be wonderful, for us fans and, I think, for the star power of those involved, to put on something more freeform; more chaotic; more akin to another suitable preparatory watch for any discerning fan, the Final Four Match from the February 1997 In Your House pay-per-view. If all five men, like Reigns and Styles last year, simply fight, and do so, like Hart and Austin and ‘Taker and Vader in 1997, with incomparable urgency and verve, we could potentially end up with an all-time classic, considering the talents involved. Make it raw; make it intense; make it hostile and ill-tempered and, well, extreme.



Or make it just another Fatal Five Way; that might still be fun, but leave us instead contemplating missed opportunity instead of maximised minutes.





In Closing



Elsewhere on the card this Sunday, the Hardy Boyz will defend their MNR Tag Team Championships against the improving duo of Sheamus and Cesaro inside of a Steel Cage. The Hardys might be getting a little too old to effectively pull off the daredevil gimmick they made famous one and a half decades ago, but they have experience, talented opponents and a precedent in this environment – check out their effort against the Dudley Boyz in the same stipulation at Survivor Series 2001, and you might find your appetite whetted.



I’d even encourage you not to take the inter-gender tag match for granted either. Sure, it might be forgettable fare and a pretty simple story, but WWE needs to recapture the ability to provide pay-per-view audiences with neat little story-driven lower card matches to help pad out run time with entertaining action and, once again considering the talents involved, I see no reason why Swann, Banks, Dar and Fox can’t help make the show a success in their own right.



We’ll see this coming Sunday what happens, of course, but a little over 24 hours out I can safely say, as underwhelming as the card may appear at first, I’m cautiously optimistic that Team Red will pull out the stops to craft another worthwhile show.







Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my book, 101 WWE Matches To See Before You Die, from the LOP Store today! Simply click on the icon to the left to find a host of books and merchandise on offer, all courtesy of LOP’s own!



For more of my thoughts on the rest of the show, and WWE in general, click here to add me on Facebook!



Follow @LoPPlan





Tomorrow night sees Monday Night Raw’s (MNR) next exclusive pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, and it has a tough act to follow in the form of May’s excellent offering, Payback. Lucky for me, then, that I feel there’s plenty to be excited about even within the slim card already announced (though I live in dread of the possibility of a “bonus match” or two…).Some may turn their nose up at the card as it reads on paper, and I could understand that reaction. An Intercontinental Championship match carrying a stipulation at odds with the concept of the event hosting it; a Pole match that has only one of the most generic of weapons promised in the form of a kendo stick; an inter-gender tag bout from a brand many remain unfairly predisposed to criticise; even the main event might leave some cold, with its obvious stipulation. On the surface, it doesn’t inspire. But whatinspire is the potential of the talent involved in these matches, and the opportunity for some at the very top to truly stake their claim to grander status.My name is Samuel ‘Plan and this is my Performance Art Preview of Extreme Rules 2017.There are two matches I believe will be of vital importance to the overall success of tomorrow night’s show, because they occupy those all important spots directly underneath the main event, and when that main event isn’t directly for a championship then the Intercontinental and MNR Women’s Championships become all the more important. I think many will find they’re not exactly off to a great start, though, considering their respective stipulations.If Dean Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose the championship to The Miz. This is a stipulation with a mixed history in WWE of course, and the horrible memory of Triple H vs. Randy Orton at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania might still linger in the minds of some. Nor is it a stipulation that’s been arrived at all that naturally – unlike, for example, the Submission stipulation attached to the Cruiserweight title clash. There is reason enough to remain optimistic though, for what the match might lack on the surface it makes up for with its cast. The Miz has been on career-form this last year, never straying too far from a championship he is well on the way to defining for a generation. More importantly, though, he plays here opposite Dean Ambrose.The Lunatic Fringe comes in for his fair share of criticism, but to my mind that’s simply because he doesn’t deliver what many rush to prejudge him as needing to deliver. Don’t look to Dean Ambrose for Austin’s intensity or Piper’s chaos. Look to him for Bret Hart’s psychology and fighting grit, for Ambrose might just be the best storyteller to step foot in a WWE ring since the Pink and Black Attack. Don’t believe me? Feeling pessimistic about what these two might conjure up? Go back and check out the Ambrose / Styles title bout from Backlash of last year, as I did recently, to remind yourself of just how brilliant the Lunatic Fringe is at crafting a story out of pretty much nothing. And check out Miz’s effort opposite Ziggler on that same show while you’re at it!Extreme Rules might just prove to be the night of the psychologists, because Bayley carries as much need to be at the top of her game as Ambrose does to be on his. Reigning MNR Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has done an amazing job at reinvigorating a stale division on Team Red, but her in-ring skills require continued polish. It is because of this that her Payback match once again revealed her rival Bayley’s greatest strength as a performer; the Hugger never seeks to overreach to prove a point, like a Sasha Banks, but merely identifies the strengths of who she is wrestling and crafts a story that plays to them. That’s why Payback was kept simple; that’s why Payback succeeded.This trait does not stop with talents, but extends also to pro wrestling genre. While “Kendo Stick on a Pole” doesn’t exactly scream instant classic, I’m excited to see how the Hugger, whose own storytelling technique often glimpses Hitman potential in its own right, might maximise the potential of the stipulation she and Bliss have been handed. Success could not only help continue to define Bliss as a top player, but even go some way to defining a wafer-thin in-ring genre as well.Neville and Austin Aeries have been responsible now for two absolutely stellar efforts on pay-per-view; it remains a small crime that their WrestleMania bout has been stripped from the US DVD release of the event. Both at WrestleMania and at Payback they wrestled visually hard-hitting matches with strong psychological bents that sought to tell a slow-burn story rather than rush to cheap thrills. What’s more, in tandem their two efforts did what I believe truly great pro wrestling does: create a sense of continuity that, in the subtlest of ways, helps craft story and develop character. In this case, that evolving tale comes courtesy of the finishes to their two prior meetings.At WrestleMania, Neville ferociously gauged Aeries’ eye to escape the Last Chancery submission hold, clearly fearing the danger the move posed. It was only through this shortcut the champion was able to retain against an opponent who had proven himself to be more than a match for the self-proclaimed Cruiser King. Then, at Payback, Neville faced Aeries a second time, and once again found himself trapped in the Last Chancery. This time, he took a different shortcut, pulling the referee by the shirt to prompt the disqualification, ostensibly falling back on the safety of champion’s advantage. It is clear, through both these instances, that not only is Aeries a genuine threat to the King of the Cruiserweights’ crown, but that the King is running scared of, specifically, the Last Chancery.For once, then, Extreme Rules offers the perfect platform for the rubber match. Now, Neville is backed into a corner. He might have introduced the Rings of Saturn to his arsenal, but there’s no denying Aeries has proven himself the more effectively versed in submission; and when victory comes only with submission, there are no shortcuts left for Neville to take. If he wants to walk out with his shouldered silver this Sunday, he’s going to have to find an answer for the hold he’s so obviously crippled by, and because of that the jeopardy for the champion has been upped threefold.The Cruiserweight Championship has perhaps never appeared more valuable, as the two best of their division clash in the true definition of a feud-settling confrontation, where hopefully they will craft a fitting and deserving conclusion to their quietly impressive three-month long story arc. Watch for Team Purple to provide a psychological masterpiece via the sleeper hit of the evening; although, considering that’d make it three months running, could we really call it a sleeper hit still?One of the reasons why my preference for MNR over Smackdown Live (SDL) has never been stronger than right now is because, to me, MNR watches as the product should watch in 2017, at least when it comes to roster positioning. The future of WWE is in the hands of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor and, though he may be older, Samoa Joe, and to see these five men be provided a platform all their own, without a veteran or part-time talent in sight, with high stakes up for grabs is, to me, utterly delightful and entirely refreshing. This cadre of contemporary characters will be wrestling this Sunday in the spot theybe wrestling in: top of the card.What’s more, these men, and others like them, should be the stars of today, and this Sunday provides them an invaluable platform for all five to, collectively, stake their claim to be treated as major assets. Considering the abilities of all involved, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to pick such low hanging fruit, especially because the Extreme Rules stipulation has never been stronger than it is coming off of last year’s phenomenal (no pun intended) main event clash between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.If you’re feeling like a preparatory watch for this Sunday’s show, I’d recommend revisiting that epic title bout last year, because it very much defined the Extreme Rules stipulation as a hardcore sub-genre all its own, by shifting the gimmick away from the obligation so often witnessed – where weapons and big spots are obviously shoe-horned in because that’s just what you do in an “Extreme Rules Match” – and moving it toward something much more freeform, and much more compelling because of that. Reigns and Styles defined the Extreme Rules Match as anmore than anything else. They didn’t consciously start throwing chairs around, they didn’t start setting up tables all over the place or attack one another with kendo sticks, and none of it was about being hardcore. They didn’t wrestle either. They simply fought, freed of in-ring inhibitions mandated by traditional pro wrestling rules. The result was a tight embrace of their own war-like natures, where the action was unshackled and free to escalate uncontrollably, and did so, because it inevitably would. It was natural; organic; utterly compelling; and changed the Extreme Rules Match from being one of the most synthetic to one of the most realistic match types in WWE’s retinue.The Fatal Five Way on Sunday would do well to follow that format. I expect there’ll be the usual method on show of rotating one-on-one mini-matches as the performers try to balance the tough pragmatic demands of the stipulation, but it would be wonderful, for us fans and, I think, for the star power of those involved, to put on something more freeform; more chaotic; more akin to another suitable preparatory watch for any discerning fan, the Final Four Match from the February 1997 In Your House pay-per-view. If all five men, like Reigns and Styles last year, simply fight, and do so, like Hart and Austin and ‘Taker and Vader in 1997, with incomparable urgency and verve, we could potentially end up with an all-time classic, considering the talents involved. Make it raw; make it intense; make it hostile and ill-tempered and, well, extreme.Or make it just another Fatal Five Way; that might still be fun, but leave us instead contemplating missed opportunity instead of maximised minutes.Elsewhere on the card this Sunday, the Hardy Boyz will defend their MNR Tag Team Championships against the improving duo of Sheamus and Cesaro inside of a Steel Cage. The Hardys might be getting a little too old to effectively pull off the daredevil gimmick they made famous one and a half decades ago, but they have experience, talented opponents and a precedent in this environment – check out their effort against the Dudley Boyz in the same stipulation at Survivor Series 2001, and you might find your appetite whetted.I’d even encourage you not to take the inter-gender tag match for granted either. Sure, it might be forgettable fare and a pretty simple story, but WWE needs to recapture the ability to provide pay-per-view audiences with neat little story-driven lower card matches to help pad out run time with entertaining action and, once again considering the talents involved, I see no reason why Swann, Banks, Dar and Fox can’t help make the show a success in their own right.We’ll see this coming Sunday what happens, of course, but a little over 24 hours out I can safely say, as underwhelming as the card may appear at first, I’m cautiously optimistic that Team Red will pull out the stops to craft another worthwhile show.