Just Business: Every Woman for Herself – On the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

1. One Woman at a Time

2. Not Such a Novelty

3. Gang Rules

LOP’s Forum is surging with activity as we head towards Royal Rumble this year, and you should totally sign up and join in on the conversation! Whether it’s picking your winning slots in both Rumble matches here or simply having an avenue for a more in-depth conversation about Royal Rumble 2018 than social media might allow by clicking here, there’s plenty of Rumble chatter to be had with some great folks, and much more besides!