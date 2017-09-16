





SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND: S3E35 - Cien

Sep 16, 2017 - 1:34:36 PM



By Ryan "Leaf" Plant Sep 16, 2017





Season 3, Episode 35

Cien





100 Episodes! It's amazing to think that Lucha has come this far and I want to remain positive and say we're going to get 100 more! My name is Ryan “Leaf” Plant and I've recovered from my illness last week to bring you a slightly later round-up of the promotion's 100th Episode. Let's get to it!





“Wow. You actually did it.”



PJ Black and Jack Evans chortle out loud at something. Well, Evans tries at least. Thankfully his “Ha! Ha! Ha!” etched whiteboard helps him out here. They pass along the object of their hilarity and Taya is especially blunt:



“Johnny is not going to like this...”



It looks a piece of identification which comes back to a smirking Ricky Mandel. That's when Mundo slides into the room himself!



“What am I not gonna like?”



Ricky looks at his mentor:

“Don't listen to them Johnny! You're gonna love it!”



He tells Mundo that he has the perfect homage to him, before showing him none other than a driving license. That would be well and good if they were celebrating Ricky passing his test, but instead, it becomes clear that the name on the I.D. Spells RICKY MUNDO.



Johnny asks if it is real which causes the other Mundo to gladly beam that it is.



“From now on you can call me Ricky Mundo!”

“I'm not calling you that.” Johnny says bluntly, before throwing the license onto the floor.



He tells Ricky to change his name back legally as there's only one Mundo in the Worldwide Underground. This suddenly excites the superfan who now takes that as meaning he has been officially accepted. He hugs the leader before PJ Black helps to remove him from the grip.



Johnny tells them all that there's more important things to worry about right now. It's the 100th episode and they need to take Prince Puma and whoever he has chosen to Slamtown.



With that, they all leave with some pace, all except Ricky Mundo who looks at his I.D once more, beaming:



“I knew it would work!”





You can see it from a mile off that this is the start of the demise of Ricky's stay in the group. It's great character development at least, as we now know that Mundo's ego is SO large that he cannot stand anyone else having that surname, even if it is one of his own associates.





***



Vampiro tells us that he's out of breath and he's nervous – it's the 100th episode of Lucha Underground! Slapbak are here with us and Matt Striker is even wearing a special commemorative hoodie for the occasion. Vamp is absolutely psyched tonight and Striker does his best to take over here! He tells us that Puma's partners for the Atomicos Match are Sexy Star, Fenix and Cage! They'll be taking on the Worldwide Underground. They'll also be an Aztec Medallion on the line as Pentagon Dark and El Dragon Azteca Jr lock up for the honour. Lastly though, they're giving us Rey Mysterio against Matanza Cueto in what is set to be a huge main event! We head to Melissa Santos now though who is wearing a glittering blue dress for this big show!



She tells us that the following match is scheduled for one fall and is an Atomicos Match. She introduces the team that Matt Striker calls a group of all-stars: Sexy Star, Fenix, Cage and Prince Puma. Honestly, it's hard to buy into anything that involves Sexy Star at the moment but this group still looks impressive. Cage still looks somewhat withdrawn from the rest of the group as he raises his Gauntlet, which is a consistently great piece of storytelling.



She introduces the opponents – being accompanied by Jack Evans is the team of Taya, “The Darewolf” PJ Black, Ricky Mandel (it's Mundo, Melissa!) and the Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo: The Worldwide Underground! I love the fact that whilst all of them gloat, Mandel is still beaming at his I.D. In fact, he even corrects Santos to tell her and the rest of the Believers that his name is now Ricky Mundo! This isn't cool with Johnny who tells him that because he hadn't been asked about the potential name change, he is forcing Ricky to sit on the sidelines in order to learn his lesson. He's found a replacement partner though and “Fenix, I think this dude is a friend of yours... MARTY “THE MOTH” MARTINEZ!”



With that, The Moth makes his way down to the ring and at least Melissa doesn't have to announce him this time! As if by magic, he just so happens to be wearing a Mundo-inspired headband which he has cut eyeholes out of, to also symbolise Fenix's mask at the same time. Genius. We cut straight away to Marty taking on Sexy Star!





LUCHA UNO:

Atomicos Match

Sexy Star, Fenix, Cage and Prince Puma vs. Taya, PJ Black, Marty “The Moth” Martinez and Johnny Mundo



Striker reminds us of some Lucha Underground history – Marty once stalked Sexy Star and they have their history, and yet it's an incoming Taya who Star has the most hostility with. Taya is sent back to the corner as Star slaps Marty repeatedly. This barely affects The Moth because Sexy Star isn't shooting out there. Nevertheless, he sells a tilt-a-whirl as we cut to Cage on the rope admiring his Gauntlet. That's just brilliant.



The next combination is that of PJ Black and Fenix. The Firebird flips over the Darewolf and the two eventually clash with a crossbody each. That's all she wrote as Mundo is now tagged in and so is Cage! Johnny, in one hell of a rudo move, tags in his main squeeze to face The Machine. This really takes you back to the rivalry that Mundo and Cage had, and how Taya took the brunt of the offence!



Rick Knox refuses to let the Machine compete with the Gauntlet and he actually complies. He shoves Taya over before all of the Worldwide Underground along with Marty all join in to stampede on Cage. This gives Taya the advantage before they all choose to pose together – even Marty joins in somewhat, flapping his wings around the celebratory trio. Unfortunately for them, this buys Cage some time to recover so Johnny shoves his girlfriend right into the Machine who takes her down with ease! Mundo even gets a stalling suplex for his troubles.



That's when none other then Jeremiah Crane sneaks up and steals the Gauntlet! The Machine catches him in the act though and the chase is on!



It's now a handicap match as Prince Puma fends off both Marty and PJ! He DDTs the Moth before giving PJ a Northern Lights Suplex. Johnny tries to save his partner but Puma's superkick causes him to wheelbarrow his own partner into the mat before he takes a kick to the face himself! A stalling suplex of his own forces the rudo team to come in to break the count.



It's absolute madness now as both Sexy Star and Fenix dive to the outside to take out their respective enemies. It's down to Puma and Mundo in the ring but let's not forget about PJ Black on the apron whose forearm sets up Mundo for the Flying Chuck. The double team offense of Black and Mundo allow the Worldwide Underground to deliver superkicks to the masked face of Puma before the End of the World puts away the lone tecnico just like that. It's over!



WINNERS: Taya, PJ Black, Marty “The Moth” Martinez and Johnny Mundo



Last week, Prince Puma was confident that he could beat Johnny Mundo but if that happens at Ultima Lucha, his career is over! The Worldwide Underground don't gloat for too long as Marty “The Moth” Martinez goes after Melissa on the outside. She slaps him not once but twice, make that THREE TIMES! FOUR! FIVE! SEVEN! And a Fenix superkick ends it all! Sexy Star comes along for the hell of it and yells at Marty; I guess she is talked out of putting in an illegal legitimate submission hold as we cut to a break.





That was the right result. Prince Puma has been in red hot form all season and it's good in this case to make him look slightly vulnerable to prove Mundo's point that the Worldwide Underground leader will still be able to beat him regardless. The handicap odds helped to protect him and Jack Evans was a non-factor in the match which was surprising. I can't complain about interference this week – so far!





***



In a candle-lit area of the Temple, Catrina's meditation is interrupted by the arrival of Jeremiah Crane:



“Hey! I brought you a gift.”

“Well I guess you're more useful than I thought.”



He tells her that she has no idea just how useful he can be. He almost gives the artifact to Catrina, but refuses because she has something that he wants: a kiss from her.



He gets a right hand from Mil Muertes instead! As the two men brawl, a smirking Catrina picks up the glove for herself – ONLY TO BE STOPPED BY CAGE!



“I bet you're wondering why you can't disappear.” She tries to escape but Cage's words ring true. “That's because that Gauntlet is more powerful than you'll ever be... and it ain't going anywhere with you.”



The Gauntlet rolls out of her possession before Catrina happily fades away from the scene. As The Machine goes to grab the item he admires immensely, he is stopped by both Muertes and Crane who take their fight to the holder. None of these men notice the crawl of Dario Cueto who sneakily takes the prized possession for himself as the fight continues.





A three way feud for an object that isn't a championship? Colour me intrigued! It's obvious that Dario has found one hell of an excuse to see violence at Ultima Lucha – as he's now able to put this item on the line in a match at the end-of-season event. Nice!





***



We get some breaking news in the Temple before our next match. Next week, we're going to get Mariposa and Marty “The Moth” Martinez taking on Fenix and... MELISSA SANTOS?! Speaking of which, she's about to announce our next contest.



Melissa seems unphased by the news as she proudly announces Dragon Azteca Jr. The fans seem happy to see him but I imagine the Believers will change their allegiance when they find out exactly who he is facing.



The crowd absolutely roars as Melissa introduces her former foe, Pentagon Dark. He gives us his trademark hand symbol as the Believers chant “Cero Miedo” repeatedly to herald his arrival. Justin Borden raises what it's all about: the Medallion, and we are on!





LUCHA DOS:

Aztec Medallion Match

El Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. Pentagon Dark



A shotgun dropkick starts the match for Pentagon and a thrust kick continues to keep Azteca down. Another huge kick to the jaw destroys the Dragon before the skeleton ninja slaps him silly. Pentagon is staring at Vampiro and finally this allows Azteca a way into the match. He hits an amazing corkscrew moonsault to the outside as the fans chant for the promotion that they know and love! Azteca allows himself to get distracted by this, gets kicked in the face, and the Believers' chants very quickly change to “Cero Miedo.” That was great. This is back and forth at the moment as Azteca jumps off a ledge to deliver one hell of a hurricanrana and would you believe it, the chant is back in his favour now too!



Back in the ring, Mysterio's protege delivers a crossbody for 1...2... Kick out! He tries to gain another fall with an elevated leg drop for 1...2... Another kick out! Moments later, Pentagon tries to gain his own pinfall victory by using his legs too – the double stomp gets 1... 2... No!



Azteca makes the mistake of getting into a chop-fest with Pentagon now and Vampiro agrees that it was a mistake. Nevertheless, he comes out of it unscathed by delivering a kick to the ribs and the DDTJ! That could be it! 1...2... and a half! Vampiro's commentary is interesting here; he keeps telling us that he sees that Pentagon has been putting in the work somewhere, that he sees more determination in his eyes. It's weird to hear him suddenly praising the man who bloodied him at Ultima Lucha Dos, as Pentagon now takes Azteca off the top-rope for a Package Piledriver! Wow! 1...2...3. That was brutal!



WINNER: Pentagon Dark



The Medallion isn't enough for Pentagon who has Azteca lined up for the arm break! Of all people, it's MATANZA who comes out for the save. What On Earth?! The two former Ultima Lucha Dos opponents square up to one another as you can hear Dario telling Matanza not to get too close to the man with Cero Miedo. A shoulder barge from Pentagon to Matanza and a shove to Dario Cueto spell the skeleton ninja's exit. Why did Dario stop the attack?! It's because he's ordered his brother to beat up Dragon Azteca!



Matanza throws around the lifeless Azteca like a ragdoll, clearly to send a message to Rey Mysterio who rushes out to check on his student. He escorts Azteca to the medics yet he fails to keep his eyes off The Monster. The main event is up next!





That was another short match but I think they did as much as they could during that time. Azteca had some breathtaking moves as always and Pentagon's just looked absolutely vicious as normal. The post-match tease was brilliant, especially if Matanza finds his way to the gold next season (I'm being optimistic about Lucha's future here) and Pentagon is the Gift of the Gods Champion. That can't have been for nothing, right?





***



There's no introductions this time as Rey Mysterio unloads on Matanza out of nowhere and Dario screams “RING THE BELL!” No one defies the boss.





LUCHA TRES:

”The Monster” Matanza Cueto vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.



Mysterio, in quite the striking teal green attire tonight, somehow manages to take it to his much larger opponent. He uses his speed to avoid his powerful opponent's clubbing blows, crawling under him, kicking him in the face and sending him flying with some headscissors. A baseball slide to the outside isn't enough to stun Matanza, who catches Rey Mysterio a moment later and slams him right into the apron... then the fence! He repeatedly slams the Lucha Libre legend against the second tier of Believers before throwing him back into the ring.



Rey is trying to hang on for dear life on the ropes at the moment but he is being beat down and decimated. Matanza whips Mysterio into the ropes before pouncing on him. Raking the eyes, The Monster tries to impair the vision of his prey but Mysterio somehow manages to free himself and stun Matanza with a crucifix pin for 1...2... Close!



The Monster throws Rey right out of the ring and he goes flying like a surfboard on a wave of mutilation. The smirking Dario Cueto watches on as his brother pummels his opponent's face. The announcers are concerned that the table will be broken on the 100th Episode but they needn't worry, Rey is simply smashed AGAINST the wood instead. The action then spills within the ropes. The tecnico is hoisted to the top rope and tries his best to fight! He headbutts Matanza and sets him up for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb! AND GETS IT!



Rey is fighting for dear life! He hits the West Coast Pop! He hits the DDT! 1...2... No! He bounces off the ropes again but a big boot stuns the legend one more time. A chair has been brought into the ring by the Monster and you just know that Marty Elias can't stop him as Dario is at ringside. He misses with the shot though and Rey manages to kick the steel into the face of his opponent! Matt Striker makes a great call, telling us that Rey needs to play dirty for the first time in his career to try and get the advantage. He dropkicks Matanza's back into the chair and hits the STEEL CHAIR ASSISTED- 619! Mysterio goes for the follow-up but Matanza throws the chair right into his knee!



As we know, Rey has had a history of knee injuries and as he clutches the limb, he gets thrown to the canvas like pure meat. The pumphandle hold turns into a huge fallaway slam into the corner. The knee injury has absolutely decimated Mysterio now as he is shoved into the corner. Mysterio somehow manages to drop to the mat to stop a charging Matanza but his standing moonsault attempt is caught by the Monster. WRATH OF THE GODS! 1...2...3! This one is what you call over...



WINNER: “The Monster” Matanza Cueto



The Cueto Brothers are not done here. Dario hands Matanza another chair as he holds the steel against the back of the legend before slamming him to the mat with a steely powerslam. He tosses out Mysterio before wrapping the chair around the legend's neck. He slams him right into the turnbuckle as Matt Striker is not happy.



Rey has a family and it seems like he is going to have a serious injury after this, SURELY! His neck is being downright crushed! No Believer is cheering this, as he is once again slammed against the wall with the steel wrapped around him. The show even closes with Matanza carrying Mysterio to the back. No! Not Rey! With that scene, the show ends.





Did they just kill off Rey?! Surely they can't have done, as his character is going to appear elsewhere I'm sure. What on earth does this mean though? If Rey has been taken to the back by a luchador-eating Monster then who is going to stop him?! This match was fantastic though as if this was Rey Mysterio's last hurrah, and I've heard some reports that he may not have worked Ultima Lucha Tres, then what a way to go out. This reignited the Matanza Cueto character and it is going to give Dragon Azteca one more reason to go after the Monster. Maybe he saves Rey backstage? Who knows at this point?!





TEMPLE GOD



13th September – Matanza Cueto



6th September – Cortez Castro

30th August – Son of Havoc

23rd August – Prince Puma (4)

16th August – Dario Cueto

9th August – Mil Muertes (2)

2nd August – Prince Puma (3)

26th July – Pentagon Dark

19th July – PJ Black

12th July – Marty “The Moth” Martinez (2)

5th July – Dante Fox

28th June – Jeremiah Crane (2)

21st June – Marty “The Moth” Martinez

14th June – Cage (3)

7th June – Prince Puma (2)

31st May – Johnny Mundo (4) and The Mack (3)

11th January – Dragon Azteca Jr.

4th January – Johnny Mundo (3)

28th December – Cage (2)

21st December – The Mack (2)

14th December – Jeremiah Crane

7th December – The Mack

30th November – Vampiro

23rd November – Johnny Mundo (2)

16th November – Sexy Star

9th November – Mil Muertes

2nd November - Rey Mysterio Jr. (2)

26th October - Johnny Mundo

19th October - Drago

12th October - Chavo Guerrero Jr.

5th October - Cage

28th September - Prince Puma

21st September - Jack Evans

14th September - Killshot

7th September - Rey Mysterio Jr.



I can't believe that this is Matanza's first Temple God of the season, but I certainly can believe that he earned it this week. It was hard to ignore his absolute decimation of a legend. This was a character that, in all honesty, had become an afterthought following his title loss. In the past two weeks, he has had a new fire lit under him that will no doubt propel him into some form of big match at Ultima Lucha Tres. My guess would be a bout against Dragon Azteca, as their story was never really resolved and you just know that he'll be out for revenge next time we see him.



Elsewhere, Johnny Mundo's team alongside Pentagon Dark picked up some important momentum-gaining wins, but I will remember this 100th episode for perhaps being the final appearance of Rey Mysterio, and that's all thanks to Matanza.





FINAL THOUGHTS



We completed the field of Aztec Medallion holders this week as we now know that The Rabbit Tribe, Son of Havoc, Drago, Cortez Castro and Pentagon Dark will compete to crown the next Gift of the Gods Champion. Honestly, I'd be stunned if it wasn't Pentagon at this point, but Son of Havoc's ever-present popularity in the Temple sees him as a potential option as well. You have to remember Pentagon's threat to Dario – he has told him on more than one occasion that he plans to break his bones if he is not the champion. Given his altercation with Matanza tonight, you have to believe that his apparent rivalry with Dario is not just some form of assumption formulated by a simple quote or two.



Dario actually had a busy night as he also gained back the Gauntlet this week which, as I mentioned earlier, will no doubt be placed as a prize for the victor of a triple threat at Ultima Lucha Tres.



And sadly, we may have said goodbye to Rey Mysterio, who just put over Matanza Cueto in a big way on his potential way out.



On that note, what I want to know from you guys is whether you think that really was Rey's last match. If so, what has been your favourite Mysterio moment in the Temple? I think it's hard to look past his debut in Aztec Warfare II and the shocked faces of the fans who adored him, knowing that he had signed for the brand.



Until next time, don't stop believing and thank you for reading.



Follow @LeafLOP









